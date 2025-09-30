2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Renowned Analyst Jim Cramer Comments on Cryptocurrencies

The post Renowned Analyst Jim Cramer Comments on Cryptocurrencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CNBC’s famous television host Jim Cramer used remarkable expressions in his recent statements about cryptocurrencies. Responding to comments during the program about younger generations seeing cryptocurrencies as the financial system of the future, Cramer said, “Crypto is good. I use it as insurance, and it’s insurance against the country’s $37 trillion debt.” Cramer stated that he views crypto assets not as entertainment or speculative investments, but as a hedge against economic risks. Referring to the US government shutdown, Cramer argued that it was a positive development that the shutdown didn’t coincide with critical debt payment deadlines. However, he added that future generations will bear the brunt of the country’s financial problems, saying, “Maybe my generation won’t see these problems, but theirs will have to live with them.” Cramer also shared his assessment of Bitmine. He stated that he viewed the company’s latest announcement with caution, reminding everyone that similar situations in the past have posed risks to investors. Referring to the same company in his July comments, Cramer said, “If you want to buy things like this, go buy Bitcoin or Ethereum. I own both. They’re pretty good.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/renowned-analyst-jim-cramer-comments-on-cryptocurrencies/
2025/09/30 13:42
Turkey Moves to Tighten Crypto and Banking Oversight

The post Turkey Moves to Tighten Crypto and Banking Oversight appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Turkey is preparing new rules to expand the powers of its Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK). The reforms will allow MASAK to freeze both bank and crypto accounts, set transaction limits, and blacklist crypto wallets linked to illegal activities. Authorities say the measures mainly target “rented accounts” used in online gambling and fraud schemes. Framed …
2025/09/30 13:23
Solana’s 3.68% Target and BullZilla’s Dynamic Presale

The post Solana’s 3.68% Target and BullZilla’s Dynamic Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 30 September 2025 | 08:15 Where can traders find the top coins to join for short term profits as 2025 moves into its final quarter? With volatility holding steady and sentiment balanced, the search for quick but strategic gains has never been more intense. Investors are scanning every chart and presale announcement, seeking the best short term crypto opportunities before the next market move begins. Solana price prediction 2025 remains a favorite for technical traders. Its price action over the last month has shown consistency, 16 green days in 30 and a neutral Fear & Greed Index of 50. This steady performance appeals to those looking for measurable upside without excessive risk, making Solana one of the top coins to join for short term exposure in a market that can change overnight. On the other end of the spectrum, BullZilla is generating buzz with a presale that seems engineered for rapid momentum. With prices climbing every 48 hours or after each $100,000 milestone, it has become a focal point for traders chasing the best short term crypto opportunities. From measured technical setups to dynamic presale action, these two projects show that short-term strategies can take more than one form. Solana Price Prediction: Technical Indicators Align According to the latest data, Solana trades at $207.79 with a projected rise to $217.33 by October 29, 2025, a 3.68% increase. The Fear & Greed Index sits at 50, signaling a neutral market mood. Recent metrics show 16 green days out of 30 (about 53%), with a 7.49% volatility rate, which supports the case for cautious optimism. Technical indicators are equally balanced: the 50-Day SMA stands at $207.40, the 200-Day SMA at $168.06, and the 14-Day RSI rests at 45.67, reinforcing the neutral stance. This measured Solana short term roi forecast backdrop…
2025/09/30 13:17
Gold-Backed Cryptos Near $3B Market as Bullion Blasts to Fresh Record Highs

The post Gold-Backed Cryptos Near $3B Market as Bullion Blasts to Fresh Record Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold’s historic rally accelerated on Monday, with spot prices punching through $3,800 per ounce to set fresh all-time record, extending a torrid year in which bullion is up roughly almost 47% year-to-date. That surge is echoing on across crypto rails, with gold-backed tokens climbing to an all-time high market capitalization of $2.88 billion, CoinGecko data shows. Tokenized versions of the metal are backed by physical reserves but settle on blockchain rails, offering round-the-clock trading and near-instant transfers. XAUT$3,868.89 and Paxos’ PAXG$3,877.15, both tokens issued by firms predominantly known for their stablecoins, are dominating the category. XAUT’s capitalization stood near $1.43 billion and PAXG’s at roughly $1.12 billion, both at their respective all-time highs. Liquidity has swelled alongside the rally, too. PAXG attracted more than $40 million in net inflows during September and set a fresh trading volume record surpassing $3.2 billion in monthly turnover. PAXG market cap and token volume (DeFiLlama) XAUT also posted a record $3.25 billion in monthly volume, per DeFiLlama. Meanwhile, the token’s market cap growth came solely from the underlying metal’s appreciation, as no new token minting happened this month after August’s $437 million jump. Tether Gold (XAUT) market cap and trading volume (DeFiLlama) The tokenized gold market could continue gaining as macro conditions remain supportive for the yellow metal. Investors expectations mount for more Federal Reserve rate cuts and a softer U.S. dollar, while anxiety builds over a possible government shutdown in the U.S. Meanwhile, BTC$114,240.05, often dubbed as “digital gold,” is lagging behind gold with a 22% year-to-date return. Read more: Bitcoin to Join Gold on Central Bank Reserve Balance Sheets by 2030: Deutsche Bank Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/29/tokenized-gold-market-nears-usd3b-as-bullion-blasts-to-fresh-record-highs
2025/09/30 13:12
Top Crypto to Invest in: New Coin Below $0.0025 Named the Solana of 2025 With 12,000% Upside Predicted

An emerging crypto name is attracting serious attention in 2025, offering a rare combination of presale access, infrastructure ambitions, and meme-coin psychology.  Little Pepe is being dubbed by many as the “Solana of memecoins”—priced under $0.0025 in its presale and predicted, in some scenarios, to deliver over 10,000% upside. This article examines why that label [...]]]>
2025/09/30 13:08
DICT seeks over $300M budget for Philippines’ 2026 digital agenda

The post DICT seeks over $300M budget for Philippines’ 2026 digital agenda appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > DICT seeks over $300M budget for Philippines’ 2026 digital agenda The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) of the Philippines has proposed a PHP18.9 billion ($325 million) budget for Fiscal Year 2026, presenting its digital agenda before the House Committee on Appropriations.  Led by Secretary Henry Aguda, the DICT underscored its D-I-C-T framework as the foundation of its programs: Digital-First Economy, Inclusive Tech for All, Championing Cybersecurity and Data Privacy, and Transparency in Governance. “These four pillars anchor flagship programs such as the National Broadband Program, Free Wi-Fi for All Program, the eGovPH App, the Bayanihan SIM initiative, and enhanced cybersecurity measures, all aimed at building a connected, secure, and future-ready digital nation,” the DICT said. The House Committee hearing was presided over by Chairperson Rep. Mikaela Suansing and Senior Vice Chairperson Rep. Albert Garcia, with Rep. Jose “Bong” Teves and Rep. Brian Poe Llamanzares as budget sponsors. Allocation for core ICT programs Under the proposed National Expenditure Program (NEP), the Office of the Secretary will receive the largest share at PHP17.3 billion ($297 million). This includes PHP10.9 billion ($187.3 million) in Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) to support connectivity, cybersecurity, and digital government initiatives; PHP5.3 billion ($91 million) in Capital Outlay for ICT infrastructure; and PHP1.02 billion ($17.5 million) for Personnel Services. According to the DICT, this allocation “reflects a whole-of-ICT approach that sustains both systems and people in delivering digital services nationwide.” Source: Department of Information and Communications Technology – DICT/Facebook Meanwhile, the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) is allocated PHP835 million ($14 million) to boost cybercrime prevention, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) receives PHP389 million ($6.6 million) to safeguard data privacy, and the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) is given PHP1.08 billion ($18.6 million) to regulate and expand telecommunications services. Improved budget absorption capacity The department highlighted its improving absorptive capacity. As of August 2025, the DICT had reached a 41% budget utilization rate, projected to climb to 97% by year-end. This marks a steady trend compared to previous years: 48% in 2021, 32% in 2022, 60% in 2023, and 87% in…
2025/09/30 13:04
Andre Cronje’s Flying Tulip Raises $200M, Plans FT Token Sale

The post Andre Cronje’s Flying Tulip Raises $200M, Plans FT Token Sale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Flying Tulip raises $200 million at a $1 billion valuation. Plans to issue FT token publicly announced. Investors include Brevan Howard Digital and CoinFund. Flying Tulip, led by Andre Cronje, raised $200 million at a $1 billion valuation, with prominent investor support, and plans to issue the FT token publicly. The significant funding underscores institutional confidence in DeFi innovations, potentially increasing market dynamics and participation in the burgeoning decentralized finance sector. $200M Secured by Flying Tulip, Prepares for FT Token Offering Flying Tulip, led by Andre Cronje, has attracted numerous institutional investors, including Brevan Howard Digital and CoinFund. The platform is preparing for a public sale of its FT token. Investor participation has positioned Flying Tulip as a notable player in DeFi. The funding round indicates expanding institutional trust within cryptocurrency markets, emphasizing the viability of DeFi solutions. Flying Tulip’s upcoming FT token aims to provide both investment opportunities and market stability. No authentic primary-sourced quotes (Twitter, official Medium, or blog) from Cronje or investors are available as of September 30, 2025. Primary source monitoring recommended for updates. Understanding Flying Tulip’s Impact Through Historical and Market Insights Did you know? Andre Cronje’s Yearn Finance launched with minimal initial investment but rapidly grew into a multi-billion dollar ecosystem, illustrating the potential rapid success of projects under his leadership. Ethereum (ETH), with a price of $4,194.89, up 1.81% over the past 24 hours, continues to dominate the market with a 12.93% share. The cryptocurrency’s market cap stands at $506.34 billion, supported by a 44.23% increase in 24-hour trading volume, according to CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:54 UTC on September 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Expert insights from the Coincu team suggest Flying Tulip’s approach, combining compliance with on-chain innovation, could shape future DeFi market structures. Cronje’s history…
2025/09/30 13:01
Tuttle’s Government Grift ETF Set to Launch This Week—What You Need to Know

A new exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on the political influence of American policymakers and their close associates could potentially launch as soon as this Friday. The proposed Tuttle Capital Government Grift ETF (GRFT) aims to provide investors with exposure to political trading activity and corporate ties linked to the U.S. presidency, offering insights into the [...]
2025/09/30 12:57
Solana ETF Approval Odds Now a Certainty, Eric Balchunas Says

A Solana ETF may be nearing approval after changes to SEC procedures stripped away the old review timeline, one expert thinks.
2025/09/30 12:55
Deze Fed-beslissing kan bull run aftrappen, zeggen analisten

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Bitcoin beweegt nu al een paar weken op en neer tussen de $109.000 en de $115.000. Nu lijkt daar verandering in te gaan komen. Volgens Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is de mogelijke vervanging van Jerome Powell als voorzitter van de Federal Reserve dé katalysator die de koers naar $200.000 jaagt. Trump zet Fed onder druk Donald Trump deelde afgelopen week een cartoon op Truth Social waarin hij Powell ontslaat. Hoewel de Federal Reserve formeel onafhankelijk is, hint Trump al langer dat hij bij een tweede termijn mensen wil benoemen die “dovish” zijn. Dat wil zeggen: beleidsmakers die liever de economie stimuleren met lage rentes dan agressief de inflatie bestrijden met renteverhogingen. Novogratz noemt dit in een interview met Kyle Chasse “de grootste bull katalysator tot nu toe” voor Bitcoin. Een nieuwe Fed voorzitter die de nadruk legt op economische groei kan een periode van langdurige monetaire verruiming inluiden. Historisch gezien profiteert Bitcoin juist in die periodes, omdat beleggers vaker uitwijken naar risk assets. Historische parallellen Eerdere bull runs lieten al zien hoe gevoelig Bitcoin is voor Fed beleid. Na de financiële crisis van 2008 pompte de Fed via “quantitative easing” miljarden in de economie. Het was in die periode dat Bitcoin zijn eerste levensvatbaarheid toonde en als digitaal alternatief voor fiatgeld werd gezien. In 2020 verlaagde de Fed de rentes tot bijna nul tijdens de corona crisis, terwijl er massale stimuluspakketten kwamen. Bitcoin steeg datzelfde jaar van $7.000 naar boven de $60.000. In 2024 zagen we hoe de goedkeuring van Bitcoin ETF’s samenviel met renteverlagingen, wat leidde tot recordinstroom vanuit Wall Street. Volgens Novogratz kan een nieuwe Fed-voorzitter die dovish beleid voert de volgende katalysator zijn, met een koersdoel van $200.000 per BTC. Institutioneel kapitaal De fundamenten voor een nieuwe bull run liggen er al. Galaxy Digital bezit zelf meer dan 17.100 BTC, ter waarde van bijna $2 miljard. Daarnaast beheren Bitcoin ETF’s inmiddels ruim $143,5 miljard aan assets, goed voor 6,6% van de totale market cap van Bitcoin. Ook overheden schuiven op. Zo wordt in Nederland gesproken over de invoering van een officiële Bitcoin reserve. Dit soort ontwikkelingen zorgen ervoor dat institutionele beleggers en staten direct kunnen profiteren van ruim monetair beleid. Als de liquiditeit toeneemt, kan dit geld razendsnel richting Bitcoin vloeien. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: een nieuwe crypto met groot groeipotentieel. De inflatie blijft in Nederland hoger dan in de rest van Europa, maar tegelijkertijd zijn de rentes voor het eerst sinds 2024 omlaag. Dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins als… Continue reading Deze Fed-beslissing kan bull run aftrappen, zeggen analisten document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Kans op versneld scenario Beleidsmakers die de economie boven inflatiebestrijding zetten, kunnen volgens analisten voor een perfect storm zorgen: Meer liquiditeit op de financiële markten door lagere rentes. Institutionele allocatie richting Bitcoin dankzij ETF’s en custody oplossingen. Psychologisch effect van een Fed die expliciet dovish wordt onder Trump. Dat maakt dat de meeste experts het koersdoel van Novogratz, $200.000 per BTC, niet overdreven vinden. Zeker omdat Bitcoin historisch vaak exponentieel reageert zodra het momentum draait. Risico’s van een minder onafhankelijke Fed Toch zijn er ook risico’s. Een Fed die minder onafhankelijk opereert kan de geloofwaardigheid van het Amerikaanse monetaire beleid aantasten. Dit kan leiden tot hogere rentes op staatsobligaties en druk op de dollar. Voor Bitcoin kan dit juist dubbel werken: enerzijds meer vraag door kapitaalvlucht, anderzijds meer volatiliteit op wereldwijde markten. Sommige economen waarschuwen ook dat te snel versoepelen de inflatie opnieuw kan aanwakkeren. Als dat gebeurt, zou een nieuwe Fed voorzitter alsnog gedwongen kunnen worden om het beleid plotseling te verkrappen. Voor Bitcoin zou dat een rem zijn op de bull run. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Deze Fed-beslissing kan bull run aftrappen, zeggen analisten is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
2025/09/30 12:31
