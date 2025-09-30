DICT seeks over $300M budget for Philippines’ 2026 digital agenda
The post DICT seeks over $300M budget for Philippines’ 2026 digital agenda appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > DICT seeks over $300M budget for Philippines’ 2026 digital agenda The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) of the Philippines has proposed a PHP18.9 billion ($325 million) budget for Fiscal Year 2026, presenting its digital agenda before the House Committee on Appropriations. Led by Secretary Henry Aguda, the DICT underscored its D-I-C-T framework as the foundation of its programs: Digital-First Economy, Inclusive Tech for All, Championing Cybersecurity and Data Privacy, and Transparency in Governance. “These four pillars anchor flagship programs such as the National Broadband Program, Free Wi-Fi for All Program, the eGovPH App, the Bayanihan SIM initiative, and enhanced cybersecurity measures, all aimed at building a connected, secure, and future-ready digital nation,” the DICT said. The House Committee hearing was presided over by Chairperson Rep. Mikaela Suansing and Senior Vice Chairperson Rep. Albert Garcia, with Rep. Jose “Bong” Teves and Rep. Brian Poe Llamanzares as budget sponsors. Allocation for core ICT programs Under the proposed National Expenditure Program (NEP), the Office of the Secretary will receive the largest share at PHP17.3 billion ($297 million). This includes PHP10.9 billion ($187.3 million) in Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) to support connectivity, cybersecurity, and digital government initiatives; PHP5.3 billion ($91 million) in Capital Outlay for ICT infrastructure; and PHP1.02 billion ($17.5 million) for Personnel Services. According to the DICT, this allocation “reflects a whole-of-ICT approach that sustains both systems and people in delivering digital services nationwide.” Source: Department of Information and Communications Technology – DICT/Facebook Meanwhile, the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) is allocated PHP835 million ($14 million) to boost cybercrime prevention, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) receives PHP389 million ($6.6 million) to safeguard data privacy, and the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) is given PHP1.08 billion ($18.6 million) to regulate and expand telecommunications services. Improved budget absorption capacity The department highlighted its improving absorptive capacity. As of August 2025, the DICT had reached a 41% budget utilization rate, projected to climb to 97% by year-end. This marks a steady trend compared to previous years: 48% in 2021, 32% in 2022, 60% in 2023, and 87% in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 13:04