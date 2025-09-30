MEXC හුවමාරුව
Starknet Launches Bitcoin Staking and Yield Products in BTCFi Expansion
PANews reported on September 30th that Bitcoin staking has launched on Starknet, a platform the project claims is the first trustless Bitcoin staking platform to be implemented on a Layer 2 network. Holders retain custody of their assets while earning rewards and contributing to network consensus. Starknet describes this as a "Bitcoin strategy for veteran Bitcoiners." This initiative does not alter Bitcoin's base layer, but rather relies on wrapped versions of BTC, such as WBTC, tBTC, Liquid Bitcoin, and SolvBTC, which can be delegated and staked on Starknet. At the same time, the Starknet Foundation will allocate 100 million STRK (US$12 million) to promote the development of the BTCFi ecosystem, including incentivizing Bitcoin-collateralized lending, making Starknet the most cost-effective place to use Bitcoin as collateral and implement yield-generating strategies. Furthermore, Re7 Capital announced on Tuesday that it plans to launch a new Bitcoin-denominated yield product on Starknet in October. By combining off-chain derivatives, DeFi strategies, and Bitcoin staking, it will generate returns directly in Bitcoin. The fund will be tokenized to facilitate wider investor participation.
PANews
2025/09/30 13:31
Potential Impact on Crypto Markets
The post Potential Impact on Crypto Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The potential U.S. government shutdown involves leadership changes and market volatility. Federal services face interruption without resolution. Market volatility expected due to delayed economic data. The U.S. government faces a shutdown threat on October 1, 2025, as President Trump and Congress fail to reach a budget agreement, risking federal furloughs and economic data disruptions. This shutdown could heighten market volatility, affecting asset classes like gold and crypto, due to reliance on economic reports. Key economic data releases face delays, impacting global markets. Government Negotiations and Potential Shutdown Fallout Government representatives engaged in discussions to avert a shutdown. Trump’s negotiations with Congress have yet to produce an outcome, while Speaker Mike Johnson blames Democratic counterparts for ignoring factual disputes. The stalemate stems from deep divisions, signaling a potential government closure. As Mike Johnson, House Speaker, stated: Shutdown consequences include hundreds of thousands of federal workers facing unpaid furloughs. Delayed economic reports obstruct vital market insights, impacting trading. Gold surged to $3870 per ounce as investors seek safe assets amid fiscal uncertainty. “If the government does shut down, it will be the Democrats’ responsibility. They just wouldn’t recognize the simple facts.” Market responses are mixed, with no immediate effects observed in cryptocurrency trading. However, past scenarios indicate increased volatility in gold and crypto markets. Federal Reserve reports suggest a possible increase in demand for digital assets as traditional data sources become unreliable. Bitcoin Price Movements Amid U.S. Fiscal Distress Did you know? The last U.S. government shutdown occurred in 2018-2019, lasting five weeks and causing significant federal service disruptions, similar to what’s anticipated now. Based on CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $114,124.91 with a market cap of $2.27 trillion. Current market dominance is 58.14%. The 24-hour trading volume recorded a rise of 59.11%, leading to a price increase of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 13:31
Ethereum Tops Bitcoin in ETF Inflows With $546.96 Million on September 29
The post Ethereum Tops Bitcoin in ETF Inflows With $546.96 Million on September 29 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 29, U.S. spot ETFs reversed a week of outflows and saw strong inflows. Bitcoin ETFs brought in $521.95 million, while Ethereum ETFs attracted $546.96 million, slightly ahead of Bitcoin, according to SoSoValue. Bitcoin ETF Breakdown Bitcoin ETFs saw a combined $521.95 million in inflows, with Fidelity FBTC leading with $298.70 million. Ark & …
CoinPedia
2025/09/30 13:30
SEC Froze This Stock’s Trading After Its Crypto Treasury Pivot
The post SEC Froze This Stock’s Trading After Its Crypto Treasury Pivot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Securities and Exchange Commission has suspended trading in QMMM Holdings on September 29 following a dramatic surge in its share price, which jumped nearly 1,000% this month after the firm revealed plans to build a cryptocurrency treasury. The Hong Kong-based company’s move to allocate $100 million into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana had triggered feverish demand among retail traders. Analysts note the sudden price action reflects the ongoing volatility when traditional firms pivot toward digital assets, even as regulators increase their scrutiny. SEC Cites Suspicious Market Activity In its official statement, the SEC explained that it was halting QMMM trading until October 10 amid concerns that “recommendations made to investors by unknown persons via social media” had inflated both volume and pricing. QMMM’s stock had soared from under $12 at the start of September to as high as $200, a gain of more than 1,500%. The agency highlighted the risk of “artificially stimulated demand,” a hallmark of prior pump-and-dump schemes. Sponsored Sponsored QMMM, which is listed on Nasdaq through a Cayman Islands holding structure, has yet to comment publicly on the suspension. The company’s crypto treasury plan marked its first significant strategic shift since expanding beyond digital advertising earlier this year. QMMM stock performance over the past month / Source: Yahoo Finance Investors brace for heightened oversight Market experts say the freeze could temper speculative enthusiasm around corporate crypto treasuries. They point out that whenever mid-cap stocks pivot into digital assets, retail inflows often surge almost immediately, but such rallies are likely to draw closer attention from regulators seeking to prevent manipulation. The suspension also comes as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the SEC reportedly contacted multiple companies about trading spikes ahead of digital asset announcements. Observers suggest the scrutiny could slow down similar treasury strategies, particularly among…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 13:25
Crypto Kings: Singapore And UAE Dominate Global Digital Currency Usage – Study
Singapore and the United Arab Emirates have climbed to the top of recent crypto adoption lists, with different reports placing the city-state and the Gulf federation among the most digital currency-friendly places on earth. Related Reading: Celebrity Downfall: South Korean Actress Sentenced For $3-M Bitcoin Scam According to Henley & Partners and surveys compiled by […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/30 13:00
QMMM stock halted by SEC after crypto treasury plan surge
The post QMMM stock halted by SEC after crypto treasury plan surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has suspended trading in QMMM Holdings after its stock jumped nearly tenfold on plans to build a $100 million cryptocurrency treasury. Summary SEC suspends QMMM after sharp rally. Stock jumped 959% on $100M crypto treasury news. Concerns raised over social media-driven manipulation. QMMM Holdings Ltd. stock soared almost tenfold in less than three weeks on news of a planned cryptocurrency treasury. According to a Sept. 30 report from Bloomberg, the suspension took effect after the Hong Kong-based advertising firm’s stock jumped 959% following its Sept. 9 announcement that it would build a $100 million diversified cryptocurrency treasury. QMMM stock sudden rally triggers scrutiny The company said the strategy would initially focus on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) while exploring blockchain and artificial intelligence integrations. The disclosure sparked heavy retail buying, with QMMM’s shares peaking above $260 intraday before pulling back to $119 at the time of the halt. Even at that level, the stock remained up more than 2,100% for the year. The SEC said it was concerned about “potential manipulation,” pointing to online posts by unidentified promoters urging investors to buy the stock. The suspension runs until 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 10. Nasdaq, where the company trades, declined to comment, while QMMM has yet to respond. Crypto treasury trend under watch QMMM is the latest firm to join a growing list of companies pursuing crypto treasury strategies, a trend popularized by MicroStrategy’s high-profile Bitcoin purchases. Supporters argue that digital assets can serve as reserves or yield-bearing holdings, but critics warn the moves can fuel speculation and expose firms to extreme volatility. The SEC also halted trading in Smart Digital Group Ltd. for similar reasons after it announced plans to create its own cryptocurrency asset pool. Meanwhile, regulators have stepped up…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 12:58
Bloomberg Analyst Says XRP ETF Approval Odds Now 100% as Expert Eyes $33 Rally
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/30 12:52
Analysts Warn Bitcoin CME Gap Creates Short-Term Uncertainty Ahead of Uptober Rally
Bitcoin faces short-term uncertainty due to a CME gap, but historical data hints at a potential “Uptober” rally. Bitcoin has seen a strong bounce back in recent days, reclaiming the $111,000 level. However, as Bitcoin futures opened for the week starting September 29, experts are cautioning about the short-term uncertainty brought on by a […] The post Analysts Warn Bitcoin CME Gap Creates Short-Term Uncertainty Ahead of Uptober Rally appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/30 12:45
‘Government Grift’ ETF tracking Congress trades could launch this week
A Bloomberg ETF analyst said the Tuttle Capital Government Grift ETF could launch this week, allowing retail investors to make similar trades to US Congress members. An exchange-traded fund tracking the trading activity of American politicians and individuals and companies with close ties to the US president could launch as soon as Friday, according to an analyst. Tuttle Capital Government Grift ETF (GRFT) was first proposed by Tuttle Capital Management earlier this year. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted that GRFT could launch as early as Friday, as the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday set Oct. 3 as the date that Tuttle’s S-1 registration statement will become effective.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/30 12:43
Psychology is as big a driver of Ethereum as price, study finds
Project Mirror surveyed members of the Ethereum community, finding that Ethereum’s technical strength is invisible without narrative clarity. A first-of-its-kind study into the factors that influence Ethereum perception and momentum has found that psychology plays just as crucial a role as any other. The results of “Project Mirror,” a deep dive into perceptions of Ethereum commissioned by Optimism and Espresso, were shared by the Ethereum Foundation (EF) on Monday.WE3.co Researchers Valeria Salazar and Jill Gunter found that perception and psychology drive momentum as much as technical and fundamental influences.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/30 12:39
