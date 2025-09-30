SEC Froze This Stock’s Trading After Its Crypto Treasury Pivot

The post SEC Froze This Stock’s Trading After Its Crypto Treasury Pivot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Securities and Exchange Commission has suspended trading in QMMM Holdings on September 29 following a dramatic surge in its share price, which jumped nearly 1,000% this month after the firm revealed plans to build a cryptocurrency treasury. The Hong Kong-based company’s move to allocate $100 million into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana had triggered feverish demand among retail traders. Analysts note the sudden price action reflects the ongoing volatility when traditional firms pivot toward digital assets, even as regulators increase their scrutiny. SEC Cites Suspicious Market Activity In its official statement, the SEC explained that it was halting QMMM trading until October 10 amid concerns that “recommendations made to investors by unknown persons via social media” had inflated both volume and pricing. QMMM’s stock had soared from under $12 at the start of September to as high as $200, a gain of more than 1,500%. The agency highlighted the risk of “artificially stimulated demand,” a hallmark of prior pump-and-dump schemes. Sponsored Sponsored QMMM, which is listed on Nasdaq through a Cayman Islands holding structure, has yet to comment publicly on the suspension. The company’s crypto treasury plan marked its first significant strategic shift since expanding beyond digital advertising earlier this year. QMMM stock performance over the past month / Source: Yahoo Finance Investors brace for heightened oversight Market experts say the freeze could temper speculative enthusiasm around corporate crypto treasuries. They point out that whenever mid-cap stocks pivot into digital assets, retail inflows often surge almost immediately, but such rallies are likely to draw closer attention from regulators seeking to prevent manipulation. The suspension also comes as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the SEC reportedly contacted multiple companies about trading spikes ahead of digital asset announcements. Observers suggest the scrutiny could slow down similar treasury strategies, particularly among…