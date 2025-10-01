Crypto Wallet Phantom Unveils Stablecoin and Payments Service

The post Crypto Wallet Phantom Unveils Stablecoin and Payments Service appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Phantom designed its own stablecoin—CASH—to underpin its new consumer financial platform Phantom Cash. Phantom Cash will offer unique features like peer-to-peer transactions, a Visa debit card, and rewards on unspent CASH. The wallet provider raised $150 million in January at a $3 billion valuation. Popular Solana crypto wallet Phantom unveiled CASH, a new U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin built in collaboration with Stripe and Bridge that will underpin its new financial platform called Phantom Cash. Designed by the wallet provider, CASH was created using stablecoin infrastructure provider Bridge’s new Open Issuance platform that allows any business to create its own stablecoin. “Stablecoins are the atomic unit of consumer finance. But nothing out there made sense for Phantom,” Phantom VP of Strategy Donnie Dinch posted on X. “So we designed the stable we were looking for, and it’s open for any builder to use.” Builders and businesses that use CASH will keep 100% of the net revenues, differentiating it from other stablecoins the CASH website FAQ says. At first, the token will only be deployed on Solana, but it is expected to expand to other chains in the future. ﻿ CASH’s first use case will be inside Phantom Cash, the new financial network that builds on Phantom’s existing wallet with new features like instant bank funding, peer-to-peer payments, a Visa debit card, and rewards on unspent stablecoins. “We wanted to create a better financial consumer platform for people. In order to do that we needed to offer a more diverse set of things that you could do in the product,” said Dinch on a livestream broadcast hosted by the Phantom X account. Finally, one place for all your money. • Fund instantly, link your bank or card, and start using funds right away • Buy and sell crypto fast without fees…