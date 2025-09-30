2025-10-01 Wednesday

U.S. Senate Bill May Exclude Game Assets from Digital Regulation

U.S. Senate Bill May Exclude Game Assets from Digital Regulation

The post U.S. Senate Bill May Exclude Game Assets from Digital Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The U.S. Senate is evaluating a bill to potentially exempt video game assets from digital commodity regulation. This move creates new avenues for AAA game studios to distribute game tokens. Stakeholders highlight expected growth in crypto reward programs and stablecoin transactions. Robbie Ferguson, President of Immutable, announced on September 30 through X that the U.S. Senate is discussing a bill which may exempt video game assets from digital commodity regulation. This shift could clarify legal pathways for AAA studios to issue game tokens, potentially boosting cryptocurrency reward programs and stablecoin use within the gaming industry. Immediate market reactions have emerged Robbie Ferguson expressed optimism about the Senate’s action. He anticipates significant developments in cryptocurrency rewards and stablecoin use within games via the X platform. The broader community, including developers, is showing increased anticipation for regulatory clarity around game tokens. Deregulatory moves such as this could pave the way for digital commodities like Ethereum (ETH) and specific game-related assets to thrive. The announcement has sparked interest among stakeholders, particularly AAA game studios eyeing the potential for in-game assets. Key figures within the community are paying attention to this regulatory evolution, influencing gaming industry strategies significantly. The US Senate is considering a bill that would exclude video game assets from digital commodity regulation, creating a clear path for AAA game studios to issue game tokens. Furthermore, we expect a surge in cryptocurrency reward programs, stablecoins for in-game payments, and ultimately, game tokens. — Robbie Ferguson, President, Immutable Ethereum Price Movement Reflects Anticipation of Regulatory Changes Did you know? The proposed changes resemble the CLARITY Act of 2025, which assigned oversight of digital commodities to the CFTC while changing asset classifications, potentially affecting gaming token regulation in a significant way. Ethereum (ETH), a foundational asset in the gaming token infrastructure, was…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 14:32
Flying Tulip Raises $200M, Targets $1B in Combined Funding Across Token Sales

Flying Tulip Raises $200M, Targets $1B in Combined Funding Across Token Sales

The post Flying Tulip Raises $200M, Targets $1B in Combined Funding Across Token Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Flying Tulip, a newly launched full-stack on-chain exchange founded by Andre Cronje, has successfully raised $200 million in a private funding round. The Full-Stack Onchain Ecosystem Flying Tulip, a newly launched full-stack on-chain exchange, recently secured $200 million in a private funding round. Founded by Andre Cronje, the exchange is set to launch a public […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/flying-tulip-raises-200m-targets-1b-in-combined-funding-across-token-sales/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 13:57
Starknet bids to make bitcoin productive with new BTCfi push

Starknet bids to make bitcoin productive with new BTCfi push

The post Starknet bids to make bitcoin productive with new BTCfi push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Starknet is stepping up efforts to attract bitcoin onto its layer-2 network. It’s rolling out a 100 million STRK incentive program alongside new staking mechanics in hopes to position the rollup as bitcoin’s “execution layer.” The campaign, branded BTCFi on Starknet, comes as rival projects Babylon and Botanix pitch their own competing models for putting idle BTC to work. Babylon channels bitcoin into securing external proof-of-stake chains, while Botanix earlier this month launched stBTC, a vault that redistributes half of its gas fees — paid in bitcoin — directly to users. Starknet’s pitch is different, according to Tom Brand, StarkWare’s head of product. Bitcoin stakers will help secure the rollup itself. Read more: Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield “Babylon focuses on staking BTC to secure external [proof-of-stake] chains, and Botanix builds an EVM chain on Bitcoin,” Brand told Blockworks. “Starknet, by contrast, lets BTC directly secure a real, high-throughput zk rollup with active DeFi and BTCFi use, so staked Bitcoin underpins real economic activity, not just theoretical security.” For now, however, Starknet staking relies on wrapped assets such as tBTC, LBTC, WBTC and SolvBTC rather than native bitcoin. That means users gain exposure via smart contracts on Starknet, but custody ultimately depends on the safety of wrapper infrastructure and cross-chain bridges. “Staking is ‘trustless’ in the sense that users retain control via smart contracts on Starknet and do not hand BTC to a centralized custodian,” Brand said, acknowledging the “BTC is wrapped and bridged, introducing trust assumptions tied to the wrapper infrastructure and the bridge itself.” There are other caveats. Unlike proof-of-stake systems where validators risk losing funds if they misbehave, Starknet’s BTC staking has no slashing mechanism today. “The architecture allows for slashing to be added in the future, but none is active now,” Brand said. That…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 13:49
XRP Bear Liquidated After Massive 20x Short

XRP Bear Liquidated After Massive 20x Short

The post XRP Bear Liquidated After Massive 20x Short appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to data provided by Onchain Lens, trader @qwatio got liquidated on his 20x XRP short position.  As reported by U.Today, the position with a notional value of $17.6 million was opened on Monday after taking a $3.4 million loss with his XRP and Bitcoin positions.  According to CoinGecko, XRP has reached an intraday high of $2.91, which was the trader’s liquidation price.  You Might Also Like After initially depositing $4.2  million to the HyperLiquid trading platform, the trader is left with only $653,000 following three consecutive days of unsuccessful trades.  $7.6 million worth of liquidations  CoinGlass data shows that roughly $7.6 million worth of XRP has been liquidated over the past 24 hours, with long positions accounting for the lion’s share of this sum (64%).  Hyperliquid makes up more than 50% of all liquidations, according to the most recent data. Source: https://u.today/xrp-bear-liquidated-after-massive-20x-short
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 13:48
Crypto Regulations in France 2025

Crypto Regulations in France 2025

The post Crypto Regulations in France 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Since the PACTE Law was passed in 2019, crypto trading and owning have become legal in France. After establishing a legal framework for cryptocurrency, France introduced new and stricter laws to regulate it within the country. As of 2025, France has emerged as one of the crypto-friendly countries in Europe because of its strong tech …
CoinPedia 2025/09/30 13:37
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: 12 jaar oude wallet verplaatst $44 miljoen, goud breekt record

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: 12 jaar oude wallet verplaatst $44 miljoen, goud breekt record

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! Hier is het meest opvallende cryptonieuws, met extra context en analyse. Begin de dag met een bitcoinontbijt. Goud scherpt record verder aan De goudprijs is opnieuw gestegen naar een all-time high, gedreven door onzekerheid op de financiële markten en toenemende vraag naar veilige havens. Beleggers kiezen massaal voor goud nu de verwachtingen rond renteverlagingen toenemen en geopolitieke spanningen voortduren. Voor Bitcoin is dit relevant, aangezien de munt vaak wordt gepresenteerd als het “digitale goud”. De stijging van fysiek goud kan daardoor indirect extra aandacht en kapitaal richting BTC trekken, vooral onder beleggers die diversificatie zoeken. Analisten: bullmarkt van Bitcoin springlevend boven $112.000 Na het herstel boven de grens van $112.000 spreken meerdere analisten hun vertrouwen uit dat de bullmarkt nog steeds intact is. Ze wijzen op sterke steunpunten, instroom in ETF’s en toenemende institutionele adoptie als bewijs dat de recente correcties slechts gezonde consolidaties zijn. Historisch gezien heeft Bitcoin vaker stevige dips laten zien binnen een bredere bulltrend. Voor beleggers kan dit herstel een belangrijk signaal zijn dat de markt veerkrachtig blijft, zelfs bij zware tegenwind. Macro-strateeg Lyn Alden: Bitcoin kan groter worden dan goud De bekende macro-strateeg Lyn Alden stelt dat Bitcoin op termijn zelfs groter kan worden dan goud als store-of-value. Volgens Alden heeft BTC voordelen zoals digitale overdraagbaarheid, beperkte voorraad en wereldwijde toegankelijkheid die goud nooit kan evenaren. Hoewel de huidige marktkapitalisatie van Bitcoin nog ver achterblijft bij die van goud, ziet ze in de komende decennia een scenario waarin digitale activa een dominante rol spelen in het financiële systeem. Haar visie onderstreept de groeiende legitimiteit van Bitcoin in de ogen van institutionele beleggers. Satoshi-era whale verplaatst $44 miljoen na 12 jaar Een oude Bitcoin-whale uit de “Satoshi-era” heeft voor het eerst in 12 jaar 1.000 BTC, ter waarde van $44 miljoen, verplaatst. Zulke bewegingen trekken veel aandacht, omdat ze vaak speculatie oproepen over verkoopdruk of interne herschikking. Analisten benadrukken dat het om een relatief klein bedrag gaat in de huidige markt, maar de symbolische waarde is groot: het laat zien dat oude munten nog steeds in omloop kunnen komen. Voor sommige beleggers is dit een teken om alert te blijven op onverwachte liquiditeit. Kazachstan lanceert staatsfonds voor crypto Kazachstan heeft aangekondigd een nieuw cryptofonds op te richten om innovatie in de sector te stimuleren en investeringen in digitale activa te vergemakkelijken. Het fonds moet niet alleen lokale bedrijven ondersteunen, maar ook buitenlandse investeerders aantrekken. Kazachstan positioneert zich daarmee opnieuw als belangrijke speler in de cryptowereld, na eerder al een groot aandeel in wereldwijde mining te hebben opgebouwd. De stap kan het land economisch voordeel opleveren, maar roept ook vragen op over regulering en transparantie. Predictive Oncology bereikt nieuwe ATH in DePIN Het biotechbedrijf Predictive Oncology zag zijn tokenkoers stijgen naar een all-time high binnen het DePIN-ecosysteem. DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) is een snelgroeiende sector waarin bedrijven blockchain combineren met fysieke infrastructuur en data. De sterke koersstijging wordt toegeschreven aan nieuwe partnerships en een toename van gebruikersactiviteit. Dit onderstreept de potentie van DePIN als niche binnen de cryptomarkt. Voor beleggers laat het zien dat innovatie buiten de traditionele coins zoals BTC en ETH interessante kansen kan bieden. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze ontwikkelingen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts en andere lezers over acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: 12 jaar oude wallet verplaatst $44 miljoen, goud breekt record is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats 2025/09/30 13:01
Is it legal to set up a Web3 studio to help project parties make markets (liquidity services)?

Is it legal to set up a Web3 studio to help project parties make markets (liquidity services)?

By Lawyer Shao Shiwei (Twitter: @lawyershao) The 2017 "94 Announcement" and the 2021 "924 Notice" have made it clear that initial coin offerings (ICOs) are prohibited in China, and virtual currency trading is considered illegal financial activity. Almost everyone in the industry is well aware of this. However, in reality, a large number of Web3 studios are still active in the market, developing businesses around virtual currencies and Web3. Lawyer Shao often receives similar inquiries in his daily work: “If we allow a large number of users to register exchange accounts in a paid manner and profit from the commissions they receive for attracting new users, is there any risk?” “If I acquire a large number of user accounts and then help the project build a liquidity pool on a DEX in exchange for service fees, would this cross the red line?” "If I post contract tutorials in a QQ, WeChat, or Telegram group chat to recruit sub-agents and users for an exchange and receive commissions from the exchange's settlement, is this considered illegal?" These questions have arisen frequently in legal consultations in recent years. I've previously written articles analyzing these issues (e.g., "What are the potential criminal risks associated with soliciting people to trade cryptocurrencies and manipulating contracts?" and "Is cryptocurrency influencers offering commissions for referrals legal?"). What we will focus on today is a typical scenario: "The studio uses a large number of accounts to create liquidity for the project party and collects remuneration" - is there any legal risk? Meme coin issuance and fake liquidity: A common scam in Chinese projects Open GMGN (a one-stop platform dedicated to on-chain meme coin transactions and analysis), and you will find that meme coins are updated almost every second. So are there Chinese issuers of these tokens? Definitely, and in astonishing numbers. In the crypto market, not all projects aim for long-term success. For some teams, their strategy is more like a playbook: first generate hype, then create a false image, and finally quickly cash out. This situation does exist in the crypto world. Projects use partner studios or market makers to artificially create liquidity, creating the illusion of a booming market. This is commonly referred to in the industry as "fake liquidity" or "wash trading." The common process of project parties issuing coins to “cut leeks”: The first step is coin issuance and packaging. Using coin issuance tools like Four.meme and Pump.fun, project owners can generate a token with virtually no barriers to entry. Through a "pre-sale + automated launch" process, they create a seemingly standardized process. During this stage, common practices include "locking" and "burning limited partners," misleading the outside world into believing that liquidity is secure and reliable. The second step is to generate popularity and liquidity. Project owners need to make the token appear to be inherently popular from the outset. A common practice is to use bots to manipulate volume and create trading curves on DEXs, while simultaneously disseminating screenshots of "pre-sales sold out" and "active trading" in social media. The third step is to pump up the market and create sentiment. As prices rise, social media and other platforms begin to hype up the value of a particular coin, claiming it has increased dozens of times. Driven by FOMO (fear of missing out), external investors enter the market, becoming the real buyers. The final step is for the project to sell its holdings. This typically occurs in two ways: selling off reserved holdings in batches at a high price; or directly removing LPs and withdrawing the mainstream cryptocurrencies (BNB, USDT) from the pool. Either method often results in a sudden price drop, leaving only the retail investors who actually paid for the project. From the outside, this process looks like a carefully choreographed performance: the stage has been set, the audience is drawn in, and the project team secretly decides the ending of the script. Perfect cooperation between Web3 Studio and project parties In this type of process, project owners don't work alone. They often collaborate with Web3 Studios, providing services like account resources, bulk new user acquisition, DEX liquidity pool construction, automated traffic generation, and promotional campaigns, making the entire process more feasible. First, during the pre-sale phase, studios typically acquire a large number of registered user accounts through paid purchases, allowing them to quickly fill their quotas when pre-sale begins, creating a "sell-out-instant" atmosphere. Simultaneously, trolls will simultaneously push screenshots and messages to Telegram and WeChat groups, misleading the public into believing the project has garnered significant attention. Secondly, there's the creation and packaging of a liquidity pool. Project owners need to inject liquidity on a decentralized exchange (DEX), and the studio provides technical support: helping configure the initial pool size and creating a sense of security through "pool lock tools" or "LP burn." These actions can easily be packaged as signs of a "fair launch" to bolster external trust. Secondly, they create activity during the trading phase. Many studios are equipped with automated scripts that can create high-frequency trading volume on DEXs, creating the appearance of booming trading. At key price points, studios will also temporarily support the market to prevent a premature price crash. Furthermore, they will push trading curves and transaction screenshots to social media to further fuel hype. Finally, in terms of publicity and promotion, the studio and the project party are divided into two parts: the project party is responsible for storytelling, while the studio is responsible for the specific implementation of attracting new customers, diverting traffic, fission and creating hot spots. From an external perspective, the role of these Web3 studios is more than just "technical outsourcing." They are more like the "execution team" of the entire show, helping project owners package the launch of a new coin into a market event with "explosive popularity and active trading." What are the legal risks for owners and employees of Web3 Studios? If the project owner is the director of the show, then Web3 Studio is often the behind-the-scenes execution team. In fact, compared to the Web3 project owner, Web3 Studio faces higher legal risks. The reason is simple: most coin issuance projects are likely located outside of China. So, what criminal legal risks might those involved in Web3 Studio face? The following details potential criminal risks faced by Web3 Studio, including fraud, illegal fundraising, illegal business operations, aiding and abetting cybercrime, and money laundering. Fraud risk. When a studio is aware of the project owner's deceptive intentions and still creates false impressions to help them raise funds or attract buyers, they may be considered accomplices. Typical scenarios include: Knowing that the project party will not actually lock liquidity, but assisting in the promotion of "fake destruction" or "fake lock-up"; Knowing that the project owner planned to withdraw from the pool at a high level, they still helped create trading activity in the early stages and induced real investors to enter the market. In some cases, this risk is no longer theoretical; it has been the subject of concrete criminal cases. For example, the widely publicized case of a post-2000 college student who issued Dogecoin and then withdrew it from a pool and was sentenced to four years and six months reveals this logic: projects inflate prices in the short term to attract buying, then withdraw liquidity from the DEX. When examining similar cases, judicial authorities often consider whether there was premeditated deception, whether the pool was withdrawn, and whether users were induced to participate as key factors in determining fraud. Under this model, if a Web3 studio is deeply involved in actions such as "inflating the volume in the early stages," "creating false impressions," or "supporting the market," even if it is not a direct beneficiary, it may be held accountable for objectively committing fraud or other assisting behaviors. Risk of illegal fundraising. For Web3 Studio, their actions may have included helping project owners "charge up" their quotas during the pre-sale phase, creating a "sell-out-instant" atmosphere. According to regulatory documents, any solicitation of funds from the general public, whether through token subscriptions, rebate promises, or "liquidity lock-up," without the approval of financial regulators may constitute the crime of illegally absorbing public deposits. If the studio simply uses a large number of accounts it has purchased, effectively using its own funds or funds provided by the Web3 project, does this eliminate the risk? The answer is not absolute. Even if the studio uses a large number of accounts to purchase tokens to increase liquidity, its purpose is still to attract a large number of unspecified users to invest in project tokens. Risk of illegal operations. Under domestic regulatory frameworks, virtual currency trading and related matching and market making are defined as illegal financial activities. If a studio establishes liquidity pools for project owners, manipulates trading pairs, or provides wash trading services, they are essentially engaging in unlicensed financial operations. For studio owners, this risk directly translates into criminal liability for "organizing and operating" operations. Employees who directly carry out these operations may also be considered "co-participants." Risk of aiding information network criminal activities. Many studios maintain large numbers of real-name or virtual accounts, which they use for "new user acquisition," "bulk registration," and "proxy trading." If such behavior is deemed to facilitate fraud, money laundering, and other illegal activities, it could constitute aiding information network criminal activities. In some cases, even employees who simply provide technical interfaces or account resources can be held accountable. Money laundering risk. When a studio helps a project convert tokens into USDT and then converts them into RMB, or facilitates cross-border fund transfers, if the fund flow is linked to illegal income, it will fall within the scope of money laundering. Furthermore, from the perspective of principal and accessory, the owner of a Web3 studio often bears direct responsibility for "organization and planning." While employees, while responsible for execution, may also be considered accomplices if they knowingly carry out risky operations, they can also be considered accomplices. In other words, in this gray area, being "just an employee" is not a natural excuse for immunity. Conclusion: Legal risks in the gray area From the project's script, to the studio's collaboration, to the actual retail investors who pay the bills, this industry chain is repeated in the crypto world. But its existence does not mean it is safe. While current laws don't explicitly address practices like "liquidity services" and "wash trading," judicial authorities are increasingly understanding virtual currency-related cases. As on-chain data analysis matures, capital flows and trading behavior are becoming increasingly traceable and quantifiable. For Web3 Studios, this presents a reality: in the past, perhaps due to a lack of legal awareness of such activities, retail investors who filed a complaint to protect their rights might have been treated as simply a risk of cryptocurrency investment losses. However, in the future, this will likely be considered part of a series of illegal activities, including "assisting fraud," "illegal operations," and "aiding cybercrime." The boss, as the organizer, bears direct responsibility, while employees, knowingly operating with deceptive intent, will be considered accomplices. In other words, the space for this type of gray market business is gradually shrinking. This article serves as a risk warning.
PANews 2025/09/30 13:00
SWIFT Partners with ConsenSys for 24/7 Real-Time Blockchain Payments

SWIFT Partners with ConsenSys for 24/7 Real-Time Blockchain Payments

SWIFT has established a partnership with the Ethereum blockchain industry leader Consensys to develop a blockchain payment system. This partnership will improve cross-border payment, as it will allow 24/7 payment for financial institutions around the world in real time. A significant change in the world in terms of processing payments is the fact that over […]
Tronweekly 2025/09/30 13:00
Alibaba is in talks to acquire the top 13 floors of One Causeway Bay for approximately $900 million

Alibaba is in talks to acquire the top 13 floors of One Causeway Bay for approximately $900 million

Alibaba is in talks to acquire the top 13 floors of One Causeway Bay for approximately $900 million.
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/30 12:52
Wisconsin Bill Seeks to Exempt Bitcoin Businesses from Money Transmitter Licenses

Wisconsin Bill Seeks to Exempt Bitcoin Businesses from Money Transmitter Licenses

Lawmakers in Wisconsin have introduced Assembly Bill 471 (AB471), a proposal that could reshape the state’s crypto landscape by exempting certain digital asset activities from money transmitter licensing requirements. If enacted, the measure would remove regulatory hurdles for individuals and businesses engaged in Bitcoin mining, staking, software development, and blockchain transactions. Wisconsin’s Push for Regulatory […]
Coinstats 2025/09/30 12:34
