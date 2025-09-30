2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Bringing Web3 Security to Your Google Workspace: StorX Network’s Decentralized Backup Solution

Bringing Web3 Security to Your Google Workspace: StorX Network’s Decentralized Backup Solution

The post Bringing Web3 Security to Your Google Workspace: StorX Network’s Decentralized Backup Solution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. [30/09/2025, Seychelles] StorX Network, a global leader in decentralized cloud storage, today announced its official integration with Google Workspace, enabling businesses and individuals to securely back up their Gmail, Google Docs, Google Photos, and Google Drive data to StorX’s decentralized storage infrastructure. Data backup has been a prominent focus due to global increasing reliance on cloud-based applications. Despite the ability to recover data in Google WorkSpace, data loss is common due to user errors, attacks, and malware. To solve such a problem, StorX has decentralized backup solutions that are secure and resilient. “Our global users on Google WorkSpace and Google Drive will have a much deeper sense of protection and control over their data. This is a much-needed integration Google users have been waiting for,” said Handy Barot, Co-Founder, StorX Network]. “This integration is aimed at giving cost-effective storage solutions as well as serving secure storage principles for the era of Web 3.0.” StorX Network provides a decentralized cloud infrastructure that allows data to be freely stored and retrieved with no ephemeral loss. This stores data devoid of a centralized point of failure and adds a greater level of protection against federation risks. Key Highlights of the Integration: In the case of straightforward onboarding, users can connect their Google Workspace accounts, and start their decentralized backups, all without breaking their daily workflows. Users can back up their Google accounts for documents, drives, photos, and emails securely and can. unlike, central providers, user over full control, and ensures compliance and data sovereignty, regulated industries. End-to-end encryption protects all data before it leaves the user’s device, thereby guaranteeing enterprise class security beyond the boundaries of traditional cloud systems. Users can instantly restore emails, documents and photos without using centralized servers. Using decentralized infrastructure, StorX can provide services for lower prices compared to…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011068-11.90%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.11472+2.37%
Handy
HANDY$0.0011703-4.12%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 14:42
බෙදාගන්න
FalconX Puts Crypto Options on 24/7 Clock With BTC, ETH, SOL, HYPE Coverage

FalconX Puts Crypto Options on 24/7 Clock With BTC, ETH, SOL, HYPE Coverage

The post FalconX Puts Crypto Options on 24/7 Clock With BTC, ETH, SOL, HYPE Coverage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TLDR: FalconX launches 24/7 electronic crypto options trading, offering institutions continuous access with OTC-quality liquidity and execution speed. The platform introduces BTC, ETH, SOL, and HYPE options, with plans to add more altcoins for institutional investors soon. FalconX executed over $50B in OTC derivatives YTD and projects 2x growth while supporting 80+ tokens globally. Talos integrates FalconX electronic options to provide seamless API access, addressing demand for scalable institutional derivatives execution. Crypto markets never sleep, and now options trading won’t either. FalconX has launched its new Electronic Options platform, offering institutional clients continuous access to crypto options markets around the clock.  The platform blends OTC liquidity with electronic execution, aiming to solve long-standing barriers like fragmented liquidity and limited exchange coverage.  Investors will be able to trade BTC, ETH, SOL, and HYPE options at any time, with support for additional tokens planned. According to FalconX, the launch comes at a moment when institutional demand for crypto derivatives is climbing fast. 24/7 Crypto Options Market Access FalconX announced that its Electronic Options platform delivers 24/7 access to crypto options through both user interface and API integration. The company explained that this approach combines the scalability of electronic execution with the personalized nature of OTC trading. The firm’s Global Co-Head of Markets, Josh Lim, said the goal was to bridge gaps created by fragmented liquidity and restricted trading hours. He added that the platform extends FalconX’s OTC execution quality into an electronic system designed for broader distribution and scale. Market data shows growing demand for options. According to FalconX, notional options volumes on Deribit surpassed $850 billion this year. Hedge funds, venture funds, and market makers are among the key players driving this surge. The new service launches with coverage for BTC, ETH, SOL, and HYPE options. FalconX said more altcoins will…
Bitcoin
BTC$114,607.88+0.55%
Ethereum
ETH$4,144.82-1.08%
Solana
SOL$209.51-0.29%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 14:37
බෙදාගන්න
Developers Reveal Bold Midpoint Updates in 2025 Hackathon

Developers Reveal Bold Midpoint Updates in 2025 Hackathon

The post Developers Reveal Bold Midpoint Updates in 2025 Hackathon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 30 September 2025 | 09:30 The 2025 Pi Hackathon has reached its midpoint, and developers are already showcasing ideas that could significantly expand how the Pi Network is used in the real world. The contest, which began in August and wraps up on October 15, has drawn a range of teams allowfullscreen>on transforming Pi from a mining-centered community into a utility-driven ecosystem. Rather than focusing solely on payments, many of the projects highlight how Pi can intersect with everyday life. One concept, Starmax, is attempting to overhaul loyalty systems by replacing scattered reward cards with a single QR-based solution tied to Pi. Another initiative, Nature’s Pulse, connects local farmers directly with consumers, offering affordable produce purchases and home delivery – all settled in Pi. The Hackathon has also turned into a proving ground for entertainment and communication apps. Eternal Rush and Spot Nori bring Pi into gaming by embedding transactions into online play. ReloadPi is experimenting with phone top-ups via Pi, while StreamPi provides content creators with tools to earn through videos and stories. These examples reflect the network’s ambition to create experiences that stretch well beyond mining. Artificial intelligence has become a surprising highlight of this year’s competition. A project called Truth Web combines AI-powered coding assistance, prototype debugging, and strategic planning with features like text-to-speech in multiple languages and image generation. Its presence signals that Pi’s developer community is looking to integrate blockchain and AI into unified applications. The Pi Core Team recently released a video summarizing these efforts, underscoring the network’s push to strengthen utility and adoption. By building practical solutions across industries – from food supply to entertainment and AI – the Pi Hackathon is positioning the network as more than a niche crypto project. Currently, Pi trades at around $0.2666 with daily volumes near…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011068-11.90%
Pi Network
PI$0.26714-0.51%
RealLink
REAL$0.07507+0.90%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 14:33
බෙදාගන්න
ARO Network Launches Testnet: Pioneering the First Decentralized Edge Cloud With Real-World Customer Demand

ARO Network Launches Testnet: Pioneering the First Decentralized Edge Cloud With Real-World Customer Demand

The post ARO Network Launches Testnet: Pioneering the First Decentralized Edge Cloud With Real-World Customer Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ARO Network, the decentralized edge cloud, announces its Testnet launch, enabling smarter, faster, and more cost-efficient AI content delivery via Autonomous Resource Orchestration. ARO Network, a decentralized edge cloud designed for AI content delivery, has announced the public launch of its Testnet on September 28, 2025. This marks the first public gateway to the ARO Edge Cloud，a globally connected network delivering smarter, faster, and more cost-efficient AI content services through Autonomous Resource Orchestration. Over the next six months, the platform will stress-test its infrastructure, refine its technologies, and validate its edge resource model at scale, laying a strong foundation for the upcoming Mainnet launch. The ARO Network roadmap is structured around three pivotal phases: Previewnet, Testnet, and Mainnet. In the Previewnet phase, ARO Network attracted more than 233,000 registered users and sustained an average of over 20,000 active nodes per week, demonstrating both robust community engagement and strong technical readiness. Building on this momentum, the Testnet phase will further scale the platform’s vision of creating an open, decentralized edge network. “The Testnet marks ARO’s transition from a proof of concept to a live, resource-driven ecosystem,” said Randy, CEO of ARO Network. “Node operators are no longer simply testing the network，they are actively serving real customers while continuously earning rewards through bandwidth contributions and node reliability.” Global participation in the Testnet is now open. Individuals can join by setting up a node via the ARO Dashboard, choosing from options such as the plug-and-play ARO Pod, the software-based ARO Client, or the lightweight ARO Lite browser extension. For more information about ARO Network or to join the ARO Testnet, please visit the official site at ARO.network. Join the movement, help shape the future of decentralized AI content delivery with ARO Network. About ARO Network ARO Network is building a decentralized edge cloud…
Edge
EDGE$0.29448-4.29%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.11472+2.37%
RealLink
REAL$0.07507+0.90%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 14:16
බෙදාගන්න
Chainlink’s (LINK) Latest Plan With TradFi Giants To Tackle $50 Billion Corporate Challenges

Chainlink’s (LINK) Latest Plan With TradFi Giants To Tackle $50 Billion Corporate Challenges

The post Chainlink’s (LINK) Latest Plan With TradFi Giants To Tackle $50 Billion Corporate Challenges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink’s (LINK) Latest Plan With TradFi Giants To Tackle $50 Billion Corporate Challenges | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ronaldo is a seasoned crypto enthusiast with over four years of experience in the field. He is passionate about exploring the vast and dynamic world of decentralized finance (DeFi) and its practical applications for achieving economic sovereignty. Ronaldo is constantly seeking to expand his knowledge and expertise in the DeFi space, as he believes it holds tremendous potential for transforming the traditional financial landscape. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/chainlinks-link-latest-plan-with-tradfi-giants/
Chainlink
LINK$21.34-0.88%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001611+2.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011068-11.90%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 14:06
බෙදාගන්න
Why Kaspa (KAS) Price Won’t Reach $1 in 2025

Why Kaspa (KAS) Price Won’t Reach $1 in 2025

Kaspa has been one of the most talked-about projects in the past year, and for good reason. Its unique blockDAG technology has captured attention, while the community continues to grow stronger. Still, the question many keep asking is whether KAS price can actually reach $1 in 2025. The short answer is no, and there are
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.70%
Kaspa
KAS$0.0756-0.03%
Threshold
T$0.01472-0.94%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 13:56
බෙදාගන්න
SEC trading halt of crypto treasury firm QMMM is a TradFi issue

SEC trading halt of crypto treasury firm QMMM is a TradFi issue

Shares in QMMM Holdings will be off the market until Monday, Oct. 13, as the SEC suspended trading to probe possible stock manipulation. The US Securities and Exchange Commission has temporarily halted trading of crypto treasury company QMMM Holdings due to potential stock manipulation, coming just a week after reports surfaced of a regulatory probe into certain crypto treasury firms. “The Commission temporarily suspended trading in the securities of QMMM because of potential manipulation,” the agency said in a notice on Monday, halting trading of QMMM stock for 10 trading days.It said the alleged manipulation was “effectuated through recommendations, made to investors by unknown persons via social media to purchase” QMMM shares, “which appear to be designed to artificially inflate the price and volume.”Read more
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08003-1.44%
Octavia
VIA$0.0157+6.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07378-5.15%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 13:34
බෙදාගන්න
U.S. Government Shutdown Looms: Potential Impact on Crypto Markets

U.S. Government Shutdown Looms: Potential Impact on Crypto Markets

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/us-government-shutdown-crypto-impact/
Union
U$0.009989-5.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011068-11.90%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 13:29
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoin Staking Debuts on Ethereum Layer-2 Starknet With STRK Incentives

Bitcoin Staking Debuts on Ethereum Layer-2 Starknet With STRK Incentives

Bitcoin is now a core part of Starknet’s ecosystem, as the Ethereum layer-2 network began using the asset as a way to secure itself.
Solayer
LAYER$0.4007+0.98%
STRK
STRK$0.1429+7.93%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592-4.05%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 13:21
බෙදාගන්න
Best Crypto to Buy Now: ASTER, DEXE, MNT Today’s Top Crypto Gainers

Best Crypto to Buy Now: ASTER, DEXE, MNT Today’s Top Crypto Gainers

There are multiple emerging cryptos that have made their way to the top gainers list. Among them, there could be one that is counted as the best crypto to buy now. ASTER has surged by over 4% in the last 24 hours, while MNT’s growth has been upwards of 5%. In the case of DeXe, […]
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592-4.05%
Aster
ASTER$1.5772-15.78%
DEXE
DEXE$9.375-0.32%
බෙදාගන්න
The Cryptonomist2025/09/30 12:54
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense