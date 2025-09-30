Developers Reveal Bold Midpoint Updates in 2025 Hackathon

Altcoins 30 September 2025 | 09:30 The 2025 Pi Hackathon has reached its midpoint, and developers are already showcasing ideas that could significantly expand how the Pi Network is used in the real world. The contest, which began in August and wraps up on October 15, has drawn a range of teams allowfullscreen>on transforming Pi from a mining-centered community into a utility-driven ecosystem. Rather than focusing solely on payments, many of the projects highlight how Pi can intersect with everyday life. One concept, Starmax, is attempting to overhaul loyalty systems by replacing scattered reward cards with a single QR-based solution tied to Pi. Another initiative, Nature's Pulse, connects local farmers directly with consumers, offering affordable produce purchases and home delivery – all settled in Pi. The Hackathon has also turned into a proving ground for entertainment and communication apps. Eternal Rush and Spot Nori bring Pi into gaming by embedding transactions into online play. ReloadPi is experimenting with phone top-ups via Pi, while StreamPi provides content creators with tools to earn through videos and stories. These examples reflect the network's ambition to create experiences that stretch well beyond mining. Artificial intelligence has become a surprising highlight of this year's competition. A project called Truth Web combines AI-powered coding assistance, prototype debugging, and strategic planning with features like text-to-speech in multiple languages and image generation. Its presence signals that Pi's developer community is looking to integrate blockchain and AI into unified applications. The Pi Core Team recently released a video summarizing these efforts, underscoring the network's push to strengthen utility and adoption. By building practical solutions across industries – from food supply to entertainment and AI – the Pi Hackathon is positioning the network as more than a niche crypto project. Currently, Pi trades at around $0.2666 with daily volumes near…