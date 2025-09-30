ARO Network Launches Testnet: Pioneering the First Decentralized Edge Cloud With Real-World Customer Demand
ARO Network, the decentralized edge cloud, announces its Testnet launch, enabling smarter, faster, and more cost-efficient AI content delivery via Autonomous Resource Orchestration. ARO Network, a decentralized edge cloud designed for AI content delivery, has announced the public launch of its Testnet on September 28, 2025. This marks the first public gateway to the ARO Edge Cloud，a globally connected network delivering smarter, faster, and more cost-efficient AI content services through Autonomous Resource Orchestration. Over the next six months, the platform will stress-test its infrastructure, refine its technologies, and validate its edge resource model at scale, laying a strong foundation for the upcoming Mainnet launch. The ARO Network roadmap is structured around three pivotal phases: Previewnet, Testnet, and Mainnet. In the Previewnet phase, ARO Network attracted more than 233,000 registered users and sustained an average of over 20,000 active nodes per week, demonstrating both robust community engagement and strong technical readiness. Building on this momentum, the Testnet phase will further scale the platform's vision of creating an open, decentralized edge network. "The Testnet marks ARO's transition from a proof of concept to a live, resource-driven ecosystem," said Randy, CEO of ARO Network. "Node operators are no longer simply testing the network，they are actively serving real customers while continuously earning rewards through bandwidth contributions and node reliability." Global participation in the Testnet is now open. Individuals can join by setting up a node via the ARO Dashboard, choosing from options such as the plug-and-play ARO Pod, the software-based ARO Client, or the lightweight ARO Lite browser extension. For more information about ARO Network or to join the ARO Testnet, please visit the official site at ARO.network. Join the movement, help shape the future of decentralized AI content delivery with ARO Network.
