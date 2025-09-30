ASTER, DEXE, MNT Today’s Top Crypto Gainers

The post ASTER, DEXE, MNT Today’s Top Crypto Gainers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There are multiple emerging cryptos that have made their way to the top gainers list. Among them, there could be one that is counted as the best crypto to buy now. ASTER has surged by over 4% in the last 24 hours, while MNT’s growth has been upwards of 5%. In the case of DeXe, the growth has been minimal at 1.9%. However, there was a brief spike that pushed the DeXe price up by 4%. With so many new cryptos now emerging as top performers, investors have plenty of options to look into. But which one of them could bring the most gains? Top Gainers of the Day: Mid to High-Cap Picks Focused on Use Cases The cryptos that have made it to the top gainer spot today are all utility focused. ASTER Leading the biggest gainer of the day is ASTER. The utility crypto has surged by over 4% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading around $1.92. The token’s market cap is above $3.19 billion. The hourly chart shows that the ASTER price has been following a rising channel. However, its immediate resistance is $2 and the immediate support is $1.81. ASTER is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized perpetual exchange of the same name. So far, it has recorded a trading volume of over $1 trillion and has acquired over 3 million users. When it comes to why this crypto has gained traction, it could be attributed to the renewed interest in the cryptocurrency market and investors seeking utility-focused investment options. ASTER being decentralized is another one of the key factors responsible for the token’s growth. DEXE The second cryptocurrency to have made it to the top gainer’s spot is DEXE. DEXE has surged by close to 2% in the last 24 hours. However, it…