Flip $550 into $110,000: This Frog Meme Coin Could Become the Next Pepe Coin (PEPE)

Flip $550 into $110,000: This Frog Meme Coin Could Become the Next Pepe Coin (PEPE)

The post Flip $550 into $110,000: This Frog Meme Coin Could Become the Next Pepe Coin (PEPE) appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto’s wild, right? Stories of tiny investments turning into life-changing cash are everywhere in this space, and they always grab traders’ attention. From Bitcoin’s OG fans to Shiba Inu’s overnight millionaires, crypto keeps showing that the right bet at the right time can turn a few hundred bucks into six or even seven figures. Now, …
CoinPedia2025/09/30 14:25
Vanguard, Which Was Skeptical of Cryptocurrencies, Issues Official Statement Regarding Claims That It Has Changed Its Stance

Vanguard, Which Was Skeptical of Cryptocurrencies, Issues Official Statement Regarding Claims That It Has Changed Its Stance

The post Vanguard, Which Was Skeptical of Cryptocurrencies, Issues Official Statement Regarding Claims That It Has Changed Its Stance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following claims that Vanguard has changed its long-held anti-cryptocurrency stance and may open the door to crypto ETFs, the company has made an official statement. Vanguard hinted in its statement to ETF Upside that it isn’t completely closed to crypto products, but didn’t definitively confirm or deny them. A spokesperson for the company said, “As of today, cryptocurrency mutual funds and ETFs are generally not available for trading on the Vanguard brokerage platform. However, we are constantly evaluating our brokerage offerings, investor preferences, and the evolving regulatory environment.” The statement also stated, “Clients will be notified directly from Vanguard when a decision is made.” Vanguard is generally known for its strong focus on traditional investments. However, most other investment firms, including BlackRock, are open to cryptocurrency ETFs, and several companies already manage cryptocurrency spot ETFs. These products saw substantial inflows after the ETFs were approved in January. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/vanguard-which-was-skeptical-of-cryptocurrencies-issues-official-statement-regarding-claims-that-it-has-changed-its-stance/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 14:21
Introducing TopNod Wallet – Empowering Web3 Access to Real-World Assets with Intuitive Self-Custody Management

Introducing TopNod Wallet – Empowering Web3 Access to Real-World Assets with Intuitive Self-Custody Management

Introducing TopNod Wallet – Empowering Web3 Access to Real-World Assets with Intuitive Self-Custody Management
Cryptodaily2025/09/30 14:09
ASTER, DEXE, MNT Today’s Top Crypto Gainers

ASTER, DEXE, MNT Today’s Top Crypto Gainers

The post ASTER, DEXE, MNT Today’s Top Crypto Gainers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There are multiple emerging cryptos that have made their way to the top gainers list. Among them, there could be one that is counted as the best crypto to buy now. ASTER has surged by over 4% in the last 24 hours, while MNT’s growth has been upwards of 5%. In the case of DeXe, the growth has been minimal at 1.9%. However, there was a brief spike that pushed the DeXe price up by 4%. With so many new cryptos now emerging as top performers, investors have plenty of options to look into. But which one of them could bring the most gains? Top Gainers of the Day: Mid to High-Cap Picks Focused on Use Cases The cryptos that have made it to the top gainer spot today are all utility focused. ASTER Leading the biggest gainer of the day is ASTER. The utility crypto has surged by over 4% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading around $1.92. The token’s market cap is above $3.19 billion. The hourly chart shows that the ASTER price has been following a rising channel. However, its immediate resistance is $2 and the immediate support is $1.81. ASTER is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized perpetual exchange of the same name. So far, it has recorded a trading volume of over $1 trillion and has acquired over 3 million users. When it comes to why this crypto has gained traction, it could be attributed to the renewed interest in the cryptocurrency market and investors seeking utility-focused investment options. ASTER being decentralized is another one of the key factors responsible for the token’s growth. DEXE The second cryptocurrency to have made it to the top gainer’s spot is DEXE. DEXE has surged by close to 2% in the last 24 hours. However, it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 14:04
Why Is Metaplanet Stock Price Up Today?

Why Is Metaplanet Stock Price Up Today?

The post Why Is Metaplanet Stock Price Up Today? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet stock is once again in the limelight, gaining 10% on Tuesday, September 30, while bouncing back from the lows of 520 JPY. The upside came as company CEO, Simon Gerovich, noted that they will release the results of their Bitcoin Income Generation Strategy on October 1. However, this time the company is taking a steadfast approach in delivering results, as it accelerates its Bitcoin purchases. Metaplanet Stock Rallies Ahead of Bitcoin Income Strategy Report Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich confirmed that the company will disclose the results of its Bitcoin Income Generation Strategy on October 1. The Japanese firm has also delivered similar results in the previous quarter. Earlier in September, the company expanded its Bitcoin strategy while announcing new US and Japan subsidiaries. U.S. subsidiary, Metaplanet Income Corp. (MTPLF), will leverage its Bitcoin treasury through derivatives and other financial instruments, with the goal of generating stable revenue while keeping its core Bitcoin holdings separate for risk management Gerovich emphasized that in 2025, investors should not be required to wait 45 days after quarter-end to assess company performance. Thus, he stressed the firm’s commitment to greater transparency and timely reporting. Today’s Metaplanet stock upside is a major relief to investors as the stock has seen a strong sideways movement, correcting 32% over the past month. Furthermore, the share price has retraced by a massive 70% from its all-time high of 1,900 JPY in June. However, the Japanese firm continues to stay focused on its Bitcoin acquisition strategy, and is on track to hit the 30,000 BTC milestone by the year-end. Last week, the company announced a massive 5,419 Bitcoin purchase, taking its total holdings to 25,550 BTC. Institutions Buy the MTPLF Stock Dips Despite the strong decline in the Metaplanet stock price over the past three months, institutions have given…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 14:00
CFTC and SEC End Crypto Regulation Turf War for Harmonization

CFTC and SEC End Crypto Regulation Turf War for Harmonization

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/cftc-sec-crypto-harmonization/
Coinstats2025/09/30 13:58
BlackRock’s IBIT Becomes Largest Bitcoin Options Market

BlackRock’s IBIT Becomes Largest Bitcoin Options Market

The post BlackRock’s IBIT Becomes Largest Bitcoin Options Market appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has overtaken Coinbase’s Deribit to lead the global Bitcoin options market. Following last Friday’s contract expirations, IBIT’s open interest in options climbed to nearly $38 billion, compared to $32 billion on Deribit. Traded on Nasdaq, the fund now manages $84 billion in assets, cementing its place as the world’s largest Bitcoin ETF. The milestone underscores the growing dominance of institutional products in shaping Bitcoin’s trading landscape.
Coinstats2025/09/30 13:50
BTC Exposed As Shutdown Threatens Key Labor Data

BTC Exposed As Shutdown Threatens Key Labor Data

As the fourth quarter begins, the specter of a shutdown in the United States worries the markets. If Congress fails to pass a budget extension by this Tuesday at midnight, a large part of the federal administration will stop. This scenario would also disrupt the release of the employment report, a key indicator for anticipating the Fed's decisions. In such a fragile context, the crypto market, especially bitcoin, finds itself on the front line facing a new period of uncertainty. L’article BTC Exposed As Shutdown Threatens Key Labor Data est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/09/30 13:25
Starknet introduces bitcoin staking and yield product in BTCFi expansion

Starknet introduces bitcoin staking and yield product in BTCFi expansion

The Starknet Foundation is offering 100 million STRK in incentives, with a new institutional-grade BTC yield strategy from Re7 to follow.
Coinstats2025/09/30 13:20
Ripple Hits $2.77, Toncoin Gains Social Traction, and BullZilla Presale Eyes 4,885% ROI as the Best New Crypto Presale Now

Ripple Hits $2.77, Toncoin Gains Social Traction, and BullZilla Presale Eyes 4,885% ROI as the Best New Crypto Presale Now

In the tension between promise and proven value, three names rise into conversation: BullZilla, Ripple, and Toncoin. For financial students, blockchain developers, crypto analysts, and meme coin fans, this triad offers both contrast and possibility. BullZilla claims the role of speculative disruptor. Ripple remains a bridge for global finance. Toncoin seeks to merge messaging, social compounding, […]
Coinstats2025/09/30 13:15
