Why Is Metaplanet Stock Price Up Today?
The post Why Is Metaplanet Stock Price Up Today? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet stock is once again in the limelight, gaining 10% on Tuesday, September 30, while bouncing back from the lows of 520 JPY. The upside came as company CEO, Simon Gerovich, noted that they will release the results of their Bitcoin Income Generation Strategy on October 1. However, this time the company is taking a steadfast approach in delivering results, as it accelerates its Bitcoin purchases. Metaplanet Stock Rallies Ahead of Bitcoin Income Strategy Report Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich confirmed that the company will disclose the results of its Bitcoin Income Generation Strategy on October 1. The Japanese firm has also delivered similar results in the previous quarter. Earlier in September, the company expanded its Bitcoin strategy while announcing new US and Japan subsidiaries. U.S. subsidiary, Metaplanet Income Corp. (MTPLF), will leverage its Bitcoin treasury through derivatives and other financial instruments, with the goal of generating stable revenue while keeping its core Bitcoin holdings separate for risk management Gerovich emphasized that in 2025, investors should not be required to wait 45 days after quarter-end to assess company performance. Thus, he stressed the firm’s commitment to greater transparency and timely reporting. Today’s Metaplanet stock upside is a major relief to investors as the stock has seen a strong sideways movement, correcting 32% over the past month. Furthermore, the share price has retraced by a massive 70% from its all-time high of 1,900 JPY in June. However, the Japanese firm continues to stay focused on its Bitcoin acquisition strategy, and is on track to hit the 30,000 BTC milestone by the year-end. Last week, the company announced a massive 5,419 Bitcoin purchase, taking its total holdings to 25,550 BTC. Institutions Buy the MTPLF Stock Dips Despite the strong decline in the Metaplanet stock price over the past three months, institutions have given…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 14:00