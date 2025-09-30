2025-10-01 Wednesday

A whale withdrew 2.85 million ASTER tokens from Aster, worth $5.34 million

PANews reported on September 30th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a whale withdrew 2.85 million ASTER tokens, valued at $5.34 million, from Aster. The whale deposited 5 million USDT into Aster a week prior and held a short position in ASTER (3x leverage) and multiple other short positions on HyperLiquid.
PANews2025/09/30 14:39
Crypto Legislation Faces Delays as Government Shutdown Likely on Wednesday

TLDR The US government is set to shut down at 12:01 AM ET Wednesday after Republicans and Democrats failed to reach a funding agreement in Monday’s Oval Office meeting A shutdown would halt all congressional activity, including Senate consideration of the digital asset market structure bill already delayed from September to October Vice President JD [...] The post Crypto Legislation Faces Delays as Government Shutdown Likely on Wednesday appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/30 14:38
Pi Network News: Developers Reveal Bold Midpoint Updates in 2025 Hackathon

The contest, which began in August and wraps up on October 15, has drawn a range of teams <iframe width=”1236″ […] The post Pi Network News: Developers Reveal Bold Midpoint Updates in 2025 Hackathon appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/30 14:30
Starknet Launches BTC Staking with Rewards for Holders

The post Starknet Launches BTC Staking with Rewards for Holders appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin holders can now stake BTC on Starknet without giving up custody, earning rewards while helping secure its Layer 2 network. The Starknet Foundation supports this BTCFi expansion with 100 million STRK tokens in incentives. This “Bitcoin strategy for OGs” uses wrapped BTC versions like WBTC, tBTC, Liquid Bitcoin, and SolvBTC that users can delegate …
CoinPedia2025/09/30 14:27
SHIB Price Prediction Versus Pepeto For The Best Crypto To Buy Right Now

The post SHIB Price Prediction Versus Pepeto For The Best Crypto To Buy Right Now appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Remember why you opened your first crypto chart, the spark, the what if, the hunch that one win could change your week, maybe your life. That pulse is back. Shiba Inu, SHIB, is showing fresh strength again, with token burns and its loud community pushing traders to ask if this could be SHIB’s biggest rally …
CoinPedia2025/09/30 14:18
QNB Group Adopts JPMorgan Blockchain for Faster Dollar Payments

QNB Group has adopted JPMorgan’s Kinexys blockchain for near-instant US dollar payments. Here are some of the details.   QNB Group, the largest bank in the Middle East, has started using JPMorgan’s blockchain network for real-time US dollar payments.  The move is a major step forward in how traditional banks are drifting towards digital technology […] The post QNB Group Adopts JPMorgan Blockchain for Faster Dollar Payments appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/30 14:15
Ethereum Ready For Round 2? Analyst Forecasts Early October Rally Amid $4,200 Retest

As the crypto market recovers from the end-of-September correction, Ethereum (ETH) is attempting to reclaim the crucial $4,200 area. Some analysts affirmed that the altcoin’s bounce signals that a new leg up could be coming in the next few weeks. Related Reading: XRP Price May Not See An Explosive Rally In October As Expected, Here’s Why Ethereum Reclaims $4,000 On Monday, Ethereum continued to recover from the recent market pullback, surging nearly 6% from Sunday’s Lows toward a crucial barrier. Last week, the King of Altcoins recorded a sharp drop below the $4,000 level for the first time since early August, recording an eight-week low of $3,815 on Thursday afternoon. Over the weekend, the cryptocurrency reclaimed the $4,000 barrier before surging to the crucial $4,100 mark on Sunday afternoon. This level served as a strong resistance throughout the past two years, as it represents the cycle’s previous high and a key bounce area during the Q3 rally. It also marks the lower boundary of its local $4,100-$4,800 range. Market Watcher Daan Crypto Trades noted that the weekly candle on ETH’s chart closed above this level after “a solid effort by the bulls and a late Sunday push.” He added that it remains important to hold this area on the higher timeframes to target the range highs. In the daily timeframe, the trader considers Ethereum has “not the worst look” as the recent reclaim shows a clear invalidation of the range breakdown and a potential recovery continuation. Daan also suggested that the cryptocurrency could be “taking one out of BTC’s playbook,” and be preparing for a massive new leg up following the range consolidation and deviation. Similarly, Bluntz affirmed that ETH’s wave 4 on the daily timeframe “looks like it’s over with a leg higher into ath yet to come.” However, the analyst considers that the next all-time high (ATH) breakout won’t be as “sensational” as many believe, suggesting the $5,500 area as the main target. ETH’s Next Leg Up Two Weeks Away? Multiple market watchers highlighted a potential Power of Three (Po3) setup on Ethereum’s chart, signaling that the recent pullback was part of the second stage, manipulation, and the cryptocurrency is ready for the third phase, expansion. Meanwhile, Merlijn the Trader affirmed that Ethereum is displaying a similar setup that preceded the May and July rallies. At the time, ETH broke down from its local range during a liquidity grab, sending the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to oversold territory. “This is the exact setup that birthed every violent reversal. Strong hands know it. Weak hands fold,” the trader affirmed. Additionally, he noted that the cryptocurrency could be repeating the late Q2 script’s timeline. Per the post, Ethereum saw a 66-day consolidation between the May breakout and the next pump in July. During this period, the second-largest cryptocurrency saw a price fakeout below the range around the 45-day mark before breaking out 20 days later. Related Reading: Bitcoin Could Go To Zero, Hedge Fund CEO Warns Last week’s correction below the local range occurred 46 days into the accumulation period, suggesting that a new breakout and leg up could come in the first half of October. “We’re at day 51. The longer the squeeze… The harder the detonation,” Merlijn stated. Nonetheless, analyst Ted Pillows added that for more upside, ETH must recover the $4,250 area, where a strong sell wall is located, until the $4,320 level. If it fails to reclaim this area, the cryptocurrency risks retesting he $3,600-$3,800 support once again. As of this writing, Ethereum is trading at $4,172, a 3.5% increase in the daily timeframe. Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/09/30 14:00
Wisconsin’s Assertive Crypto Bill Cuts Money License Hurdles for Mining, Staking, Wallets

Wisconsin lawmakers introduced Assembly Bill 471 (AB 471) on Monday. The bill seeks to exempt crypto activities from money transmitter licenses. It focuses on mining, staking, software development, and digital asset exchanges without legal-tender conversion. According to the Wisconsin Legislative Reference Bureau, the draft clarifies when a Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) license is not […] The post Wisconsin’s Assertive Crypto Bill Cuts Money License Hurdles for Mining, Staking, Wallets appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/09/30 13:58
The Debate Raging Over Bitcoin's Future

A major change for Bitcoin is coming, reigniting disputes over whether it should remain strictly immutable or adapt to new pressures.
Coinstats2025/09/30 13:53
Report: Here Are The Most “Crypto Obsessed” Countries

Singapore and UAE top ApeX Protocol’s crypto adoption report, with the US, Canada, and Turkey following closely behind.   Crypto adoption has grown across many countries. However, two nations now stand out.  A new report from ApeX Protocol has ranked Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the world’s most crypto-focused countries. The findings […] The post Report: Here Are The Most “Crypto Obsessed” Countries appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/30 13:45
නැගී එන පුවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense