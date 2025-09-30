BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Options Surpass Deribit’s Volume
The post BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Options Surpass Deribit’s Volume appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: IBIT options from BlackRock now lead Bitcoin options market globally. BlackRock’s ETF options reached $38 billion on Nasdaq. Deribit, overtaken, remains major offshore trading platform. The open interest for BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust options on Nasdaq has reached $38 billion, surpassing Deribit’s $32 billion, signaling a shift in Bitcoin options market leadership. This transition underscores the rising influence of institutional participation in U.S.-regulated crypto markets, potentially affecting global Bitcoin liquidity and traditional risk management strategies. U.S. Dominance and Institutional Influence in Bitcoin Options Institutional flows have heavily influenced rising IBIT volumes, positioning the ETF as a leader in the market. With this growth, the focus shifts towards regulated options, minimizing previous offshore dominance. Prominent figures reflect on the implications of this transition. Arthur Hayes stated: When Wall Street steps in, onshore liquidity becomes the tail that wags the BTC price dog. The ETF options route is now bigger than the offshore wild west. Real volume, real capital. Raoul Pal described it as “TradFi embracing crypto on TradFi’s terms“, emphasizing regulatory frameworks’ roles. Market Data and Future Insights Did you know? Back in 2024, U.S. exchanges had minimal involvement in Bitcoin option volumes. With regulated ETF alternatives now leading, over $38 billion has flowed into these markets. Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $113,971.96 as of September 30, 2025, boasting a market cap of $2.27 trillion, per CoinMarketCap. Its market dominance stands at 58.08%, with a trading volume change of 54.21% over 24 hours and a 2.10% price increase this day. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:24 UTC on September 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu analysts, the shift to ETF-driven volume signals a maturation of Bitcoin derivatives. This trend suggests continued U.S.-centric capital growth, driven by BlackRock’s prominent role in institutionalizing Bitcoin options. On-chain data supports these…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 15:29