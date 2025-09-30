2025-10-01 Wednesday

SEC Halts Trading in Stock of Company That Announced Investments in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL)

SEC Halts Trading in Stock of Company That Announced Investments in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL)

The post SEC Halts Trading in Stock of Company That Announced Investments in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has temporarily halted trading in Nasdaq-listed QMMM Holdings after its shares surged 959% in the past three weeks. SEC Halts Trading After QMMM Holdings Shares Rise The regulator claims that intense promotion via anonymous social media accounts is behind this extraordinary rise. The sharp rise in QMMM Holdings’ shares is linked to a new plan the company recently announced. The company announced plans to establish a $100 million diversified crypto treasury that will invest in leading crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL). This development has increased investor interest and led to unusual volatility in its share price. The SEC cited market manipulation risks and the need to protect investors as the basis for its decision. The agency noted that anonymous referrals, particularly via social media, could influence investor behavior. Therefore, trading in QMMM shares was suspended to ensure the smooth functioning of the market. Experts interpret the SEC’s move as a warning about the growing speculative risks faced by companies diversifying into crypto-focused projects. They also emphasize that investors should carefully assess the risks before being lured by promises of high returns. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/sec-halts-trading-in-stock-of-company-that-announced-investments-in-bitcoin-btc-ethereum-eth-and-solana-sol/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 15:40
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Options Surpass Deribit's Volume

BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Options Surpass Deribit’s Volume

The post BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Options Surpass Deribit’s Volume appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: IBIT options from BlackRock now lead Bitcoin options market globally. BlackRock’s ETF options reached $38 billion on Nasdaq. Deribit, overtaken, remains major offshore trading platform. The open interest for BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust options on Nasdaq has reached $38 billion, surpassing Deribit’s $32 billion, signaling a shift in Bitcoin options market leadership. This transition underscores the rising influence of institutional participation in U.S.-regulated crypto markets, potentially affecting global Bitcoin liquidity and traditional risk management strategies. U.S. Dominance and Institutional Influence in Bitcoin Options Institutional flows have heavily influenced rising IBIT volumes, positioning the ETF as a leader in the market. With this growth, the focus shifts towards regulated options, minimizing previous offshore dominance. Prominent figures reflect on the implications of this transition. Arthur Hayes stated: When Wall Street steps in, onshore liquidity becomes the tail that wags the BTC price dog. The ETF options route is now bigger than the offshore wild west. Real volume, real capital. Raoul Pal described it as “TradFi embracing crypto on TradFi’s terms“, emphasizing regulatory frameworks’ roles. Market Data and Future Insights Did you know? Back in 2024, U.S. exchanges had minimal involvement in Bitcoin option volumes. With regulated ETF alternatives now leading, over $38 billion has flowed into these markets. Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $113,971.96 as of September 30, 2025, boasting a market cap of $2.27 trillion, per CoinMarketCap. Its market dominance stands at 58.08%, with a trading volume change of 54.21% over 24 hours and a 2.10% price increase this day. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:24 UTC on September 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu analysts, the shift to ETF-driven volume signals a maturation of Bitcoin derivatives. This trend suggests continued U.S.-centric capital growth, driven by BlackRock’s prominent role in institutionalizing Bitcoin options. On-chain data supports these…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 15:29
Missed Out On Bitcoin? This Viral Presale Is Capturing Investor Attention

Missed Out On Bitcoin? This Viral Presale Is Capturing Investor Attention

The post Missed Out On Bitcoin? This Viral Presale Is Capturing Investor Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 30 September 2025 | 10:15 The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has survived recent volatility and analysts expect short-term corrections as well as a long-term upside. Some investors are observing the major support levels to determine whether BTC will be able to reestablish its all-time high. Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX), the viral PayFi altcoin, is gaining attention as a trending presale with strong adoption and real-world utility. Bitcoin’s role as a high-beta, risk-on asset continues to attract traders seeking outsized returns, while many are asking if BTC can reach $150,000 by the end of Q4. Bitcoin Price Outlook: Key Levels and Recovery Potential Bitcoin is currently priced at $112,281. The price is still in the air over critical support of about $110,000. The technical indicators are pointing to short-term consolidation before the next rise. Analysts caution a 1015% pullback can occur to clear leveraged positions. Although there might be decreases, the larger framework suggests that BTC can recuperate. Traders are keeping an eye on 115,000 as the nearest resistance and a possible breakout of this range would be the indication of new momentum. The market tendency indicates that Bitcoin could still be considered risky compared to gold, but it is also the volatility that presents an opportunity for greater profit. Long-term investors tend to treat BTC as a store of value with growth that is likely to multiply many times going forward, particularly when the market is washed and more capital inflows into crypto. Remittix: The Trending Presale Taking Attention While Bitcoin remains the marquee asset, Remittix (RTX) is emerging as the viral altcoin of the moment. Investors are flocking to Remittix as the next high-potential crypto presale, drawn by its real-world PayFi utility and growth trajectory. Remittix is ranked #1 on CertiK for Pre-Launch Tokens, highlighting its security credentials. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 15:21
Starknet Empowers Bitcoin Holders with New Staking

Starknet Empowers Bitcoin Holders with New Staking

The post Starknet Empowers Bitcoin Holders with New Staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Starknet, the innovative Layer 2 solution, has introduced a groundbreaking Bitcoin staking initiative enabling BTC holders to engage in trustless staking. This pioneering move opens up novel avenues for users to secure reward benefits while contributing to network fortification, all without surrendering control over their digital assets. Continue Reading:Starknet Empowers Bitcoin Holders with New Staking Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/starknet-empowers-bitcoin-holders-with-new-staking
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 15:19
Historic Kimono Brand Changes Name To 'Bitcoin Japan' In Rebranding Move

Historic Kimono Brand Changes Name To ‘Bitcoin Japan’ In Rebranding Move

The post Historic Kimono Brand Changes Name To ‘Bitcoin Japan’ In Rebranding Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Historic Kimono Brand Changes Name To ‘Bitcoin Japan’ In Rebranding Move | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/historic-kimono-brand-changes-name-to-bitcoin-japan-in-rebranding-move/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 15:07
BlackRock Amends Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), Ethereum ETF (ETHA) Amid New Milestone

BlackRock Amends Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), Ethereum ETF (ETHA) Amid New Milestone

The post BlackRock Amends Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), Ethereum ETF (ETHA) Amid New Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Financial services giant BlackRock filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to amend its iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) and iShares Ethereum ETF (ETHA), as sources revealed on Tuesday. This comes amid a major milestone as BlackRock Bitcoin ETF surpassed crypto derivatives exchange Deribit to become the leading BTC options venue. BlackRock Moves to Amend its Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) and iShares Ethereum ETF to undergo significant changes, according to a filing with the U.S. SEC on September 29. BlackRock Amends Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), Ethereum ETF (ETHA). Source: US SEC Nasdaq proposes to amend the iShares Bitcoin Trust and the iShares Ethereum Trust to permit IBIT and ETHA to come under the generic listing standards. Upon approval, the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will operate in compliance with the generic listing standards instead of the terms in the original filing. The exchange also requests the SEC to waive the 5-day prior notice period requirement under Rule 19b-4(f)(6)(iii). While these amendments are effective immediately upon filing, Nasdaq designates the proposed amendments to take effect in Q1 2026. Exchanges Filing to Comply with New Listing Rules for Crypto ETFs On Friday, CBOE BZX Exchange also submitted a notice of filing and immediate effectiveness with the SEC, proposing to amend the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund, VanEck Bitcoin ETF, 21Shares Ethereum ETF, Fidelity Ethereum Fund, and the VanEck Ethereum ETF. This comes following the SEC’s approval of the Generic Listing Standards for crypto ETFs, effective from October 1. Under the new rule, exchanges such as Nasdaq, NYSE, and Cboe can now list and trade commodity-based trust shares of eligible spot commodities, including digital assets, without submitting a 19b-4 form. This reduces the crypto ETF approval timeline from 240 days to 75 days under the Securities Act of 1933. In addition, the SEC…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 15:01
The US SEC has withdrawn its 19b-4 applications for tokens such as Solana, XRP, and Cardano, as well as Ethereum-collateralized ETFs.

The US SEC has withdrawn its 19b-4 applications for tokens such as Solana, XRP, and Cardano, as well as Ethereum-collateralized ETFs.

PANews reported on September 30 that the U.S. SEC official website showed that in accordance with common listing standards, the 19b-4 applications for Solana, XRP, Cardano, Litecoin, Polkadot, Hedera and Ethereum collateralized ETFs have been withdrawn. Yesterday, the US SEC asked issuers of the Litecoin (LTC), XRP, Sol, ADA, and DOGE ETFs to withdraw their 19b-4 filings . Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas stated , "The universal listing standard renders the 19b-4 form meaningless. Now, only the S-1 form remains."
PANews 2025/09/30 14:30
The largest PUMP short position holder on Hyperliquid has suffered a loss of $13.61 million

The largest PUMP short position holder on Hyperliquid has suffered a loss of $13.61 million

PANews reported on September 30th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the Hyperliquid user "btc@tuta.com" holds the largest PUMP short position, with a floating loss of $13.61 million. He holds a five-fold short position worth 7.969 million PUMP (approximately $44.2 million), with an opening price of $0.003838 and a liquidation price of $0.007231. He has earned $1.44 million in funding fees to date. However, this account has still accumulated a profit of $9.57 million since October 2024.
PANews 2025/09/30 14:23
The US Senate is considering a bill to exclude video game assets from digital goods regulation.

The US Senate is considering a bill to exclude video game assets from digital goods regulation.

PANews reported on September 30th that Robbie Ferguson, president of Immutable, wrote on the X platform: "The US Senate is considering a bill that would exclude video game assets from digital commodity regulation, creating a clear path for AAA game studios to issue game tokens. Furthermore, we expect a surge in cryptocurrency reward programs, stablecoins for in-game payments, and ultimately, game tokens."
PANews 2025/09/30 14:09
Backpack: has entered a temporary maintenance period and current transactions have been suspended

Backpack: has entered a temporary maintenance period and current transactions have been suspended

PANews reported on September 30th that Backpack announced on the X platform: "We have entered a temporary maintenance period. Trading is currently suspended and will resume later. More announcements will be released as the update progresses."
PANews 2025/09/30 13:45
