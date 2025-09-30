FC Barcelona Chooses ‘9’ To Sign After Lewandowski

FC Barcelona has decided which number 9 it will try to sign in 2026 according to SPORT, which cited anonymous sources. Getty Images FC Barcelona has decided which number 9 it will try to sign in 2026 according to SPORT, which cited anonymous sources. The Catalans have been interested in both Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland in past transfer windows, but have struggled to raise the funds for either former Manchester City teammate in the past. Even in its post-pandemic economic crisis, Haaland's €60 million release clause wasn't a mountain to climb and isn't far off what they paid City for another forward in Ferran Torres at the turn of 2022. Afte all the commissions and bonuses for Haaland's camp, plus the player's wages, had been factored in, however, it is only a very select few that can afford to keep the Norwegian on its books. The same newspaper reported on Barca wanting Alvarez in 2024, but in the end the Argentine left the Etihad for Atletico Madrid where he continues to impress as the main target man. On Saturday, he was fantastic with two goals in a 5-2 comeback win over Real Madrid, and SPORT journalist David Bernabeu stated on his podcast La Posesion that Alvarez is Barca's number one target next summer and the perfect successor to the number 9 shirt in life after Robert Lewandowski. Alvarez won't come cheap to FC Barcelona With a contract until 2030, Alvarez won't come cheap to President Joan Laporta, who is a known admirer of the World Cup winner. SPORT writes that Barca know Atleti won't let him go for less than €200 million, which would make him the second most expensive player in history should a transfer materialise. At the same time, Alvarez is known to be an admirer of…