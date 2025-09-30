MEXC හුවමාරුව
Smartest Man Alive Knows Something About Bitcoin That You Don’t
The post Smartest Man Alive Knows Something About Bitcoin That You Don’t appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. YoungHoon Kim, known as the man with the highest IQ in the world, has made his prediction about the future of Bitcoin. He believes Bitcoin will grow by as much as 100-fold over the next decade and become a global reserve asset. These words have sparked intense excitement in the cryptocurrency world. While the predictions sound bold, it’s worth taking a closer look at who Kim is and why he’s speaking so strongly about Bitcoin. Sponsored Sponsored Who is YoungHoon Kim – the man with the highest IQ in the world? YoungHoon Kim is a South Korean intellectual and entrepreneur. He is the founder of the United Sigma Intelligence Association, an organization that researches intelligence and creative thinking. He also serves as an honorary professor there, specializing in cognitive education and strategy. His work focuses on thought analysis and leadership. In 2024, Kim set a world IQ record of 276 points. This result was verified by institutions such as the Official World Record and the World Memory Championships. A publication about this record was published in the journal “Testing, Psychometrics, Methodology in Applied Psychology,” indexed by PubMed, among others. This led the scientific community to officially recognize his achievement. Kim is also a Grand Master of Memory, meaning he possesses extraordinary memory skills. Organizations such as the GIGA Society , Mensa, and the Yale Clinical Neuroscientist have acknowledged his exceptional intelligence. He has been featured on CNN, CNBC, Newsweek, and The Economist. YoungHoon Kim on the future of Bitcoin Outside of his academic work, Kim actively follows the cryptocurrency market. He’s a Bitcoin enthusiast and emphasizes its unique role in the global financial system. In one of his posts on the X platform, he shared an extremely optimistic forecast. He believes Bitcoin will not only increase in value but also transform the entire…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 15:44
FC Barcelona Chooses ‘9’ To Sign After Lewandowski
The post FC Barcelona Chooses ‘9’ To Sign After Lewandowski appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FC Barcelona has decided which number 9 it will try to sign in 2026 according to SPORT, which cited anonymous sources. Getty Images FC Barcelona has decided which number 9 it will try to sign in 2026 according to SPORT, which cited anonymous sources. The Catalans have been interested in both Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland in past transfer windows, but have struggled to raise the funds for either former Manchester City teammate in the past. Even in its post-pandemic economic crisis, Haaland’s €60 million release clause wasn’t a mountain to climb and isn’t far off what they paid City for another forward in Ferran Torres at the turn of 2022. Afte all the commissions and bonuses for Haaland’s camp, plus the player’s wages, had been factored in, however, it is only a very select few that can afford to keep the Norwegian on its books. The same newspaper reported on Barca wanting Alvarez in 2024, but in the end the Argentine left the Etihad for Atletico Madrid where he continues to impress as the main target man. On Saturday, he was fantastic with two goals in a 5-2 comeback win over Real Madrid, and SPORT journalist David Bernabeu stated on his podcast La Posesion that Alvarez is Barca’s number one target next summer and the perfect successor to the number 9 shirt in life after Robert Lewandowski. Alvarez won’t come cheap to FC Barcelona With a contract until 2030, Alvarez won’t come cheap to President Joan Laporta, who is a known admirer of the World Cup winner. SPORT writes that Barca know Atleti won’t let him go for less than €200 million, which would make him the second most expensive player in history should a transfer materialise. At the same time, Alvarez is known to be an admirer of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 15:27
SEC grants first-ever no-action letter to DoubleZero
The post SEC grants first-ever no-action letter to DoubleZero appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC has cleared DoubleZero’s DePIN tokens, signaling that blockchain-based infrastructure rewards may fall outside U.S. securities laws. Summary The SEC issued a no-action letter confirming that DoubleZero’s 2Z token, used to incentivize network participation, does not require registration as a security. DePIN tokens reward contributors for providing physical infrastructure, distinguishing them from traditional investment offerings under the Howey Test. Commissioner Hester Peirce emphasized that forcing such tokens into securities frameworks could stifle innovation in decentralized networks. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has issued a rare no-action letter confirming that tokens distributed by DoubleZero, a decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) project, fall outside the scope of federal securities laws. The letter, released on Sept. 29 by the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance, stated that the agency would not recommend enforcement if DoubleZero’s programmatic transfers of its native 2Z token proceed under the conditions described by the company’s counsel in its Sept. 25 submission. In that submission, DoubleZero’s legal team explained that the 2Z token is not designed as an investment vehicle but as a functional reward within its network. “Upon launch, 2Z tokens will be offered and sold to Network participants in two ways: (i) as compensation to Network Providers for their provision of high-performance network connectivity, and (ii) as compensation to Resource Providers for their calculation of Provider Payment amounts,” the filing stated. The Foundation argued that these “Programmatic Transfers” are integral to the protocol’s operation and “are not required to be registered under the Securities Act,” nor should 2Z “be registered as a class of equity securities under the Securities Exchange Act.” Why DoubleZero tokens fall outside securities laws DePIN projects, like DoubleZero, represent a growing sector of blockchain innovation, using token incentives to coordinate contributions of physical resources such as storage, bandwidth, mapping data, or energy—2Z tokens,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 15:27
All NFT Strategy tokens go live on OpenSea
The post All NFT Strategy tokens go live on OpenSea appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TokenWorks’ NFT Strategy tokens have been launched on the NFT marketplace OpenSea after gaining widespread market success with the ‘flywheel’ affect that lets traders combine DeFi with NFT. Summary All eight NFT Strategy tokens by TokenWorks have been listed on the OpenSea NFT marketplace. NFT Strategy tokens combine NFTs and DeFi, managing assets related to specific NFT collections through automated trading strategies. On Sept. 30, OpenSea announced that all NFT Strategy tokens are now available to trade on their NFT marketplace. The latest listings include the original Punk Strategy token, PUNKSTR, as well as several other well-known NFT collections tied to the new trading model that lets traders invest in NFTs as a way to earn yield. NFT Strategy tokens combine NFTs and a DeFi model, managing assets related to certain NFT collections through automated trading strategies to create value or yield for holders. This sort of strategy is known as the ‘flywheel’ as it allows for automated relistings of NFT collections at 1.2x the initial purchase price. As part of the new launch, OpenSea has added a rewards pool for select tokens worth 20 ETH. These tokens include PUNKSTR, PUDGYSTR, APESTR, TOADSTR, BIRBSTR, and many more. With this new model, NFTs are no longer considered just digital art collectibles. They become investment instruments that carry value and generate yield for holders, much like how a token does. The team behind the NFT strategy investment mechanism, TokenWorks, started the model with the launch of PunkStrategy in September 2025. NFT Strategy tokens started with Punk Strategy that was based on the CryptoPunks NFT collection | Source: OpenSea The token was dubbed as an automated trading protocol exclusively for CryptoPunks, the iconic 10,000-character NFT collection launched by Larva Labs which was later acquired by Yuga Labs in 2022. “PunkStrategy started as an…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 15:17
CEX-Backed DEX Boom: Why Uptober Could Send AVNT, ASTER, APEX, and STBL Into Overdrive
The decentralized exchange narrative is heating up fast, and if you’ve been watching the charts, you’ll know something big is brewing. According to analyst Dami-Defi, who has more than 90k followers on X, the CEX-backed DEX meta is about to go wild this Uptober. The numbers already tell the story. Over the past 30 days,
Coinstats
2025/09/30 15:00
Visa pilots stablecoin payments for businesses sending money abroad
Visa launched a pilot to test stablecoins for cross-border payments, providing businesses a new way to transfer money abroad more quickly.
Coinstats
2025/09/30 15:00
4 Best Meme Coins to Buy in October 2025
The post 4 Best Meme Coins to Buy in October 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins have always been unpredictable, yet they continue to captivate investors with their mix of culture, community, and fast-moving markets. This October is a turning point where a few standouts are pulling ahead. Among them, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is shaping up as a clear leader, with a presale that could deliver as much as 45x gains before the end of 2025. Let’s look at four meme coins making waves now and why one could be the superior choice for October investors. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Next Generation Meme Coin At the time of writing, Little Pepe is in Stage 13 of its presale, selling at $0.0022. Over $26.1 million has been raised from the $28.7 million goal, and over 16 billion tokens have already been sold. The presale is now 93.05% filled, which shows how fast the community is moving in. Early buyers from Stage 1 have already seen 120% gains, while those entering at the current price still stand to make a projected 36.36% by launch, when the token is expected to reach $0.0030. Beyond numbers, LILPEPE brings credibility. Certik audits it and is already listed on CoinMarketCap. The team has kept momentum alive with a $777K giveaway and a newly announced Mega Giveaway worth more than 15 ETH for top buyers from Stage 12 to Stage 17. The project peaked on ChatGPT 5 memecoin volume trend earlier this year, ranking higher than Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) from June to August. This indicates that its name recognition is growing faster than that of older competitors. The token runs on an Ethereum Layer 2 environment with zero trading tax and anti-bot protections, making it community-friendly and technologically forward. This is a refreshing difference in a market where many meme coins ride only on hype.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 14:59
Retired UFC Legend Calls For ‘1 More Fight’ And Targets Nate Diaz
The post Retired UFC Legend Calls For ‘1 More Fight’ And Targets Nate Diaz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JULY 06: Nate Diaz during a fight against Jorge Masvidal at Honda Center on July 06, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Getty Images Retired former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier walked away from the Octagon earlier this year when he lost a unanimous decision to Max Holloway at UFC 318 in July. However, Poirier is seemingly interested in one more fight–though he isn’t fancying it coming in the Octagon. Early Tuesday morning Poirier took to X to call on Zuffa Boxing to set up a 12-round boxing match with Nate Diaz. Zuffa Boxing is the newly launched professional boxing promotion company under TKO Group Holdings (the parent of UFC and WWE), founded in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s entertainment conglomerate Sela. It is led by UFC CEO Dana White, Turki Alalshikh (Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and President of the Saudi Boxing Federation), Sela CEO Dr. Rakan Alharthy, and WWE President Nick Khan. The timing of Poirier’s callout wasn’t without rhyme and reason. ForbesUFC Veteran Announces Retirement In Octagon After Buzzer-Beater KO LossBy Brian Mazique Zuffa Boxing just made a significant splash in the world of combat sports and entertainment with its unofficial debut on September 13 with the record-breaking Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford superfight. The fight drew over 41 million global viewers on Netflix. Forbes‘I Don’t Want To See Him Fight No More’ – Champ Wants Crawford To RetireBy Brian MaziqueForbesCanelo Vs. Crawford Results: Boxing World Reacts To ‘Bud’s Big WinBy Brian Mazique To add even more life to the Zuffa Boxing name, on September 29, the promotion announced a long-term media rights agreement with Paramount (a Skydance Corporation), making Paramount+ the exclusive streaming home for its events in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America starting in January 2026.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 14:51
Saudi’s global hub ambition behind record leveraged buyout deal for EA
The post Saudi’s global hub ambition behind record leveraged buyout deal for EA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Saudi Arabia is furthering its gaming hub ambitions with a record $55B deal for electronic arts. The investments in the gaming industry are being touted as avenues to diversify the economy, create jobs and attract international tourism. Saudi Arabia has agreed to acquire Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) in a $55B leveraged buyout. The deal is a major milestone in the kingdom’s ambitions of becoming a gaming hub and works as a way to diversify the country’s economy away from oil. Saudi Arabia has finalized a record $55B deal for Electronic Arts Electronic Arts, known for its blockbuster franchises such as EA Sports FC, Madden NFL, Battlefield, and The Sims, will go private under the deal, which is backed by the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), along with Silver Lake Management and Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners. The consortium agreed to pay $210 per share in cash, representing a 25% premium over EA’s share price before reports of the negotiations surfaced. The deal represents the largest leveraged buyout in history, surpassing the 2007 acquisition of TXU Corp. for $48.4B. To finance the deal, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is providing $20B in debt, the largest such commitment ever for a buyout. The PIF, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, is rolling over its nearly 10% stake in EA which is valued at around $5B and will provide the majority of the $36B in equity funding. EA’s Madden NFL and EA Sports FC franchises consistently rank among the top sellers in the gaming industry.This strong pipeline, including the highly anticipated Battlefield 6 launch on October 10, alongside the steady revenue from sports titles like Madden and EA Sports FC, was a strong enough rationale to target EA for private ownership. Andrew Wilson, EA’s chief executive officer, praised the decision, calling it “a powerful…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 14:45
Ethereum and Bitcoin spot ETFs’ combined daily inflows top $1 billion
U.S.-listed Bitcoin and Ethereum spot exchange-traded funds collectively attracted more than $1 billion in net inflows on Monday.
Coinstats
2025/09/30 14:44
