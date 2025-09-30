2025-10-01 Wednesday

Solana ETF approval odds at 100% says Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas

The post Solana ETF approval odds at 100% says Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana ETF approval odds are now at 100% according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. Summary Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas says the odds of a Solana ETF approval are at 100%. Issuers have submitted amended filings for Solana spot ETFs. The SEC has withdrawn all delay notices for multiple crypto ETFs. “Honestly, the odds are really 100% now,” Balchunas wrote in a Sep. 30 X post, as he credited the improved odds to recent regulatory developments that have effectively fast‑tracked the usually drawn‑out approval process and stripped away most of the usual hurdles. According to Balchunas, the SEC’s decision to adopt generic listing standards for crypto-linked commodity trusts has rendered the 19b-4 filings and their statutory review timelines largely irrelevant. For those unaware, the SEC signed off on new generic listing standards for commodity-based trusts earlier this month, effectively removing the step-by-step calendar that once governed how long the agency could take to approve or deny a proposed ETF. Typically, when an ETF issuer filed a 19b-4 form, it triggered a review clock that gave the SEC up to 240 days to make a decision. But with the new standards in place, that process no longer applies in the same way. Instead, final approval now rests on the S-1 registration statements, which require sign-off from the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance. As of Sep. 30, a number of ETF issuers had already submitted amended filings with the commission to align with the new standards, which just leaves the S-1 approvals from the Division of Corporation Finance as the final step before launch. “The baby could come any day. Be ready,” Balchunas added. The cryptocurrency community has long awaited the approval of altcoin-based ETFs ever since the commission approved Ethereum spot ETFs last year. At least nine issuers have filed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 15:41
Chinese Woman Convicted in £5bn Bitcoin Fraud After World’s Largest Crypto Seizure

TLDR Zhimin Qian pleaded guilty to possessing and acquiring bitcoin from a fraud scheme that scammed 128,000 victims in China between 2014 and 2017 UK authorities seized 61,000 bitcoins worth over £5bn in what police believe is the world’s largest single cryptocurrency seizure Qian fled China using fake documents in 2017 and entered the UK [...] The post Chinese Woman Convicted in £5bn Bitcoin Fraud After World’s Largest Crypto Seizure appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/30 15:39
Cancer Research Company Predictive Oncology Launches $344 Million Digital Asset Treasury

TLDR Predictive Oncology, a Nasdaq-listed cancer research company, launched a $344.4 million digital asset treasury centered on Aethir’s ATH token, becoming the first publicly traded company to hold tokens from a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) The capital strategy involved two concurrent private placements in public equity (PIPEs), combining cash investment with in-kind contributions of [...] The post Cancer Research Company Predictive Oncology Launches $344 Million Digital Asset Treasury appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/30 15:35
These Key Metrics Show Colossal Growth

The post These Key Metrics Show Colossal Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo’s journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo’s defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo’s commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo’s writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 15:28
Keel Debuts as Sky’s Solana-Focused ‘Star’ With a $2.5B Roadmap to Boost RWAs and DeFi

The post Keel Debuts as Sky’s Solana-Focused ‘Star’ With a $2.5B Roadmap to Boost RWAs and DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Keel, a new Solana-native capital allocator, debuted on Tuesday with a roadmap to channel up to $2.5 billion across decentralized finance (DeFi) and tokenized asset markets in the SOL$210.33 ecosystem. Keel is structured as being part of the Sky ecosystem, the long-running DeFi protocol formerly known as MakerDAO, as one of its autonomous units called “stars.” That’s part of Sky’s major overhaul dubbed Endgame that includes creating smaller units, each of which is responsible for its own governance and innovation at the edge of the ecosystem. Sky is centered around issuing the USDS (USDS) and DAI$0.9998 decentralized stablecoins, which have a combined supply of over $7 billion. Spark, the first of Sky’s stars, has grown to more than $10 billion in total value locked (TVL) on Ethereum while allocating funds to over $1 billion in tokenized assets. Grove, the second unit launched earlier this year, is focused on collateralized loan obligations. Keel’s mandate is acting as an on-chain capital allocator that sits between Solana DeFi protocols and the broader stablecoin economy. It receives a dedicated balance sheet from the USDS stablecoin reserves to deploy and support Solana-native protocols to generate yield. Early integrations include Kamino, Jupiter and Raydium, Solana-hosted marketplaces where liquidity can serve as a foundation for lending markets, routing and liquidity pools. “Keel was founded on the belief that the next phase of on-chain finance growth needs more than new assets alone; it needs liquidity that can be accessed at speed and scale,” said Cian Breathnach, CEO of Matariki Labs and a contributor to Keel. “Keel is the first to provide these enablers on Solana, delivering the capital and catalyzing force for the next stage of growth in on-chain lending, borrowing, tokenization and more.” Keel’s plan could also help attract more tokenized real-world assets (RWA) to the Solana…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 15:25
Ripple Price Prediction: $4 in Focus, But the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025 Roars Toward 1000x

The crypto market in 2025 remains unpredictable, with meme coins flipping fortunes in hours while institutional tokens keep fighting for […] The post Ripple Price Prediction: $4 in Focus, But the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025 Roars Toward 1000x appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/30 15:15
Bitcoin Reclaims $114K as Crypto Market Recovers — Maxi Doge Presale Heats Up

As September ends, Bitcoin reclaims $114K – a meaningful intraday bounce that also pushes the total crypto market cap back above $3.9T. BTC closed near $113,985 after briefly touching $114,309, and traders are now eyeing $108K as support and $114,309 as immediate resistance, with a stronger ceiling sitting near $117K. XRP and Ethereum are also up by 0.89% and 2.44% respectively. In other news, the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and gold are in the green, with the US Treasury’s gold holdings crossing $1T in value. A likely contributor to this is the Fed’s 25-basis-point rate cut, which has significantly lowered the hurdle rate for risky bets, bleeding into high-beta assets like altcoins and new meme coins on presale. And Maxi Doge ($MAXI) stands out among them, having already raised $ 2.6M in presale. BTC Consolidates as Risk Appetite Grows – The Perfect Backdrop for Altcoins Bitcoin’s RSI is holding neutral, the ADX is below 20 (indicating no clear trend), and the EMA50 is still above the EMA200 but with a closing gap (death-cross risk). These all suggest a consolidating market with choppy ranges and volatility spikes. If $BTC breaks above nearby resistance, it can ignite a more substantial rally. However, if it slides below the support level, traders may shift to safer assets, triggering profit-taking in altcoins. Many users have placed the odds at 53% that $BTC will hit $125K before dropping to $105K. The Fed’s recent rate cut is also a clear signal of easier monetary conditions, which will make borrowing cheaper, pushing investors toward riskier, higher-return assets. The S&P 500 is up by 0.26% and Nasdaq by 0.48%, led by tech giants like Nvidia, AppLovin, and Microsoft. Big tech rallies also lift the overall market sentiment, increasing investor risk appetite. This creates a liquidity-rich environment where money isn’t just flowing into Bitcoin, but also into smaller, high-beta plays. Against this backdrop, Maxi Doge’s presale is thriving with whales flexing their entries early. Gym-Bro Energy Meets High-Risk Trading: Inside the Maxi Doge Presale Dogecoin’s the family golden boy, the meme coin everyone knows. Fame, glory, mainstream headlines, he has got it all. But lurking in the shadows at every family gathering was his jacked cousin- Maxi Doge ($MAXI). A Doge Bro forged in rejection, built in rage, and fueled by pure gym-bro discipline. Maxi Doge didn’t get the spotlight; he got the Iron Paradise. With protein shakes in his veins and MaxiTren 9000 pumping through his system, he turned every rep, every set, into fuel for revenge. His eyes burn with charts, candlesticks reflecting off his shades at 3 am, because his motto is simple: ‘The crypto market never sleeps, so why should I?’ Maxi Doge is the degen’s dream — a no-stop-loss, 1000x leverage, retire-at-22 kind of play. He doesn’t hedge; he doesn’t fold. He goes all-in, flexing harder than a double scoop of pre-workout at 5 am leg day. That’s the kind of mad energy Maxi Doge embodies. Maxi Doge has already raised $2.6M in presale, making serious waves in the market. Whale purchases of $37.3K and $12.9K into $MAXI reflects the strong conviction in the project. Today, one $MAXI sits at $0.00026, with dynamic staking rewards offering a massive 129% APY. That means a $500 investment today could grow to around $1,145 in just one year, a profit of $645 from staking alone, without even factoring in potential price appreciation. As more traders join the project, staking rewards will gradually decrease, making now the perfect opportunity to lock in presale gains. With the next price jump expected tomorrow, the clock is ticking for early entrants. Join the Maxi Doge presale to secure your tokens. This is not financial advice. The cryptocurrency market is highly volatile. Always do your own research before making any investments. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin-bounces-past-114k-market-turns-green-maxi-doge-pumps
NewsBTC2025/09/30 15:14
SEC Withdraws Crypto ETF Filings, Alters Approval Process

Coinstats2025/09/30 14:59
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is acquiring Electronic Arts

Saudi Arabia is furthering its gaming hub ambitions with a record $55B deal for electronic arts. The investments in the gaming industry are being touted as avenues to diversify the economy, create jobs and attract international tourism.  Saudi Arabia has agreed to acquire Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) in a $55B leveraged buyout. The deal is a major milestone in the kingdom’s ambitions of becoming a gaming hub and works as a way to diversify the country’s economy away from oil. Saudi Arabia has finalized a record $55B deal for Electronic Arts Electronic Arts, known for its blockbuster franchises such as EA Sports FC, Madden NFL, Battlefield, and The Sims, will go private under the deal, which is backed by the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), along with Silver Lake Management and Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners. The consortium agreed to pay $210 per share in cash, representing a 25% premium over EA’s share price before reports of the negotiations surfaced. The deal represents the largest leveraged buyout in history, surpassing the 2007 acquisition of TXU Corp. for $48.4B. To finance the deal, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is providing $20B in debt, the largest such commitment ever for a buyout. The PIF, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, is rolling over its nearly 10% stake in EA which is valued at around $5B and will provide the majority of the $36B in equity funding. EA’s Madden NFL and EA Sports FC franchises consistently rank among the top sellers in the gaming industry.This strong pipeline, including the highly anticipated Battlefield 6 launch on October 10, alongside the steady revenue from sports titles like Madden and EA Sports FC, was a strong enough rationale to target EA for private ownership. Andrew Wilson, EA’s chief executive officer, praised the decision, calling it “a powerful recognition of our teams’ creativity and the iconic experiences they’ve built for millions of players worldwide.” Saudi Arabia continues to spend big on gaming expansion Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a self-professed gaming enthusiast who intends to transform Saudi Arabia into a gaming hub. The prince himself appeared at the closing ceremonies when Saudi Arabia hosted the Esports World Cup in Riyadh earlier this year, awarding a record $70M in prize money. The Public Investment Fund (PIF) has already committed $30B to the gaming sector, picking up stakes in Nintendo, Take-Two Interactive, and Nexon, along the way. Savvy Games Group has also emerged as its primary vehicle for global gaming investments. Savvy bought Scopely for $4.9B in 2023 just as it launched the global hit Monopoly Go!. Then it acquired stakes in Niantic’s gaming division, including Pokémon Go, for $3.5B. While these deals gave Saudi Arabia influence in mobile gaming, the EA acquisition provides a major foothold in the console and PC markets, which remain crucial parts of the $178B global gaming industry. Both sides of the deal are under contrasting financial pressures. EA has endured layoffs and controversies around failed titles and acquisitions due to slowing global video game sales after a pandemic-era surge. On the other hand, the PIF is increasingly reliant on debt markets to fund its diversification drive as lower oil prices put pressure on Saudi Arabia’s finances. Industry analysts have pointed out that the unity of EA’s sports portfolio and Saudi Arabia’s heavy investment in global soccer, including the Saudi Pro League, may create new opportunities for both gaming and sports broadcasting ventures. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Coinstats2025/09/30 14:30
Latam Insights Encore: Venezuela Shows How A Stablecoin Strategy Can Drive a Country’s Economy

Welcome to Latam Insights Encore, a deep dive into Latin America’s most relevant economic and crypto news from the past week. In this edition, we examine how USDT is overtaking dollar disbursements in Venezuela, and the irony of a sanctioned country leveraging a currency backed by the U.S. debt. Latam Insights Encore: The Venezuelan Case […]
Coinstats2025/09/30 14:30
