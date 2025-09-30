Wisconsin Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Exempt Crypto Firms from Licensing Rules

Highlights: Wisconsin’s AB471 could simplify crypto operations, staking, and payments without state licenses. The bill protects self-hosted wallets, mining, staking, and blockchain software development rights. Lawmakers are split between growing crypto and keeping people safe from scams. Lawmakers in Wisconsin are aiming to create a friendlier environment for cryptocurrency. On Monday, Republican members of the Wisconsin Assembly introduced Assembly Bill 471 and referred it to the Committee on Financial Institutions. The bill intends to specify clear exemptions from needing a license from the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) for activities related to money transmission. If passed, the bill would make it simpler to accept crypto payments, develop blockchain software, operate mining equipment, or stake tokens without needing a state license. NEW: Wisconsin introduces 'bitcoin rights' bill AB471 would exempt individuals and businesses from money transmitter licensing requirements for: Accepting payments, using self-hosted wallets, running nodes, developing software, and staking. pic.twitter.com/5WT2SwDGXX — Bitcoin Laws (@Bitcoin_Laws) September 29, 2025 Exemptions and Protections for Crypto Activities The bill exempts several cryptocurrency activities from licensing rules. This includes mining, staking, and exchanging digital assets when no conversion to cash takes place. The law also provides a securities exemption for third-party providers who offer technical staking services, as long as the rewards are only those generated by the blockchain network itself. It also says that no state or local government can stop people from accepting digital assets for legal goods and services. The bill protects the right to store crypto in self-hosted or hardware wallets. The proposed bill added: “The bill also specifies that a person in this state may 1) operate a node for the purpose of connecting to a blockchain protocol and participating in the blockchain protocol’s operations; 2) develop software on a blockchain protocol; 3) transfer digital assets to another person utilizing a blockchain protocol; and 4) participate in staking on a blockchain protocol.” Wisconsin Moves Forward on Crypto Regulation Amid Ongoing Risks According to legislative procedure, the bill is now in its first committee review. After this, it will go through three more reviews, including two chamber votes and one more committee review, before it can become law. However, risks remain. Without clear federal rules, states could create conflicting crypto laws. Investors and businesses may be unsure if the rules will change or if federal policies will override state actions. Wisconsin’s efforts reflect a wider trend of states seeking clear rules for digital assets. The bill could make it easier to operate in crypto and encourage innovation, but its approval and long-term effects are still uncertain. Wisconsin Lawmakers Split on Cryptocurrency Rules and Consumer Protections The push for AB471 comes as Wisconsin lawmakers are divided on crypto rules. Republicans support crypto and want to grow crypto activities in the state. Democrats are more cautious. Democrats have proposed stricter rules for crypto kiosks because of scams targeting older people. A bill filed in July by Democrats would require all crypto kiosks to have a Division of Banking license. Wisconsin’s SB386 would force #Bitcoin ATMs to require full KYC, photo ID, and cap transactions at $1k. pic.twitter.com/JM2tydjE7i — TFTC (@TFTC21) August 11, 2025 Kiosks must show fraud warnings and do full KYC checks for users. The bill also limits daily transactions per customer to $1,000. It was filed in the state Senate in August and sent to the Committee on Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage. The two approaches show a conflict between encouraging crypto innovation and protecting consumers from risks. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.