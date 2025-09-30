2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty Says U.S. Congress Must End Crypto Uncertainty

The post Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty Says U.S. Congress Must End Crypto Uncertainty appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Washington has a narrow window to deliver clear U.S. crypto rules, Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty argues, urging lawmakers to “finish the job on crypto clarity.” In an op-ed published Monday on RealClearMarkets, Alderoty said the Securities and Exchange Commission has for the first time listed crypto clarity among its top priorities — signaling that “the time has come” for predictable oversight. He framed the issue as mainstream, not niche, pointing to consumer adoption and polling that shows broad support for stronger guardrails. Alderoty cited several data points to make the case. A National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA) survey with Harris Poll found roughly one in five U.S. adults owns crypto. Pew Research reported that a majority of Americans lack confidence that current ways to invest, trade or use crypto are reliable and safe. And a YouGov poll showed more Americans favor tighter crypto regulation than looser rules. He also referenced Chainalysis estimates that Americans transacted more than $1 trillion in digital assets in 2024, spanning uses from payments to savings. “The absence of clear, consistent rules doesn’t make crypto go away,” Alderoty wrote, warning it pushes activity to jurisdictions moving faster. He argued that clarity would both protect consumers and give responsible firms certainty to build in the U.S. Alderoty is also president of the National Cryptocurrency Association, a crypto education nonprofit launched on March 5 with a $50 million grant from Ripple. The NCA says it aims to boost literacy and safe adoption through explainers and user stories, and its polling finds most current users want to learn more about the technology. With Congress weighing market-structure legislation after this summer’s stablecoin law, Alderoty cast the fall session as a pivotal moment. “The opportunity is in front of us. The mandate is already there,” he wrote, adding that lawmakers…
Union
BRC20.COM
Everclear
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 15:43
Best Crypto Presale With 75x ROI Forecast – Lyno AI, XRP and Solana Named Analyst Picks

The presale of Lyno AI is also getting serious traction with an estimated 7500% ROI by late 2026. This influx is above popular cryptocurrencies like XRP and Solana, and it is an opportunity worth following. XRP and Solana are both robust second choices in 2025, which helps Lyno to become innovative. Solana’s 770% Explosion and […] The post Best Crypto Presale With 75x ROI Forecast – Lyno AI, XRP and Solana Named Analyst Picks appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
XRP
Wink
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/30 15:14
Bloomberg analyst estimated the chances of approval of new crypto-ETFs at 100%

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked issuers of cryptocurrency ETFs to withdraw previously filed Form 19b-4 applications. This was reported by Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett. It is about submissions related to spot ETFs on cryptocurrencies XRP, Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE). According to Terrett, the withdrawal is […] Сообщение Bloomberg analyst estimated the chances of approval of new crypto-ETFs at 100% появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Union
FORM
FOX Token
Incrypted2025/09/30 15:14
SEC Clears Path for Altcoin ETFs as Filings Are Pulled

The post SEC Clears Path for Altcoin ETFs as Filings Are Pulled appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
LOOK
Wink
Coindoo2025/09/30 15:00
Bitcoin STHs hit break-even: Is a BTC price bottom close?

Are Bitcoin’s stressed short-term holders signaling another bottom?
Bitcoin
Coinstats2025/09/30 15:00
Bitcoin Stages V-Shaped Rebound as ETF Flows Flip Green

Your daily access to the backroom
Blockhead2025/09/30 14:51
Former Los Angeles deputy sheriff pleads guilty to racketeering conspiracy with 'crypto godfather'

PANews reported on September 30th, according to Decrypt, that the U.S. Attorney's Office disclosed that former Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Michael David Coberg pleaded guilty on September 26th to federal felony charges of conspiracy to commit extortion and civil rights violations. He used his police position to provide illegal protection to Adam Iza, the self-proclaimed "godfather of cryptocurrency," receiving at least $20,000 per month in compensation. According to the plea agreement, Coberg abused law enforcement power numerous times in 2021, forcing a businessman at gunpoint to transfer $127,000 to Iza and orchestrating a false drug arrest for another victim. This case exposed loopholes in law enforcement oversight, and the Komodo platform's technical director noted that "this case marks a new level of cryptocurrency misconduct, where law enforcement officers have extended their powers beyond their official mandate." Four law enforcement officers, including Coberg, have pleaded guilty in connection with the case. The principal offender, Iza, obtained $16 million in cryptocurrency through fraud, and his ex-girlfriend has also pleaded guilty to concealing $2.6 million in illicit proceeds. Coberg faces up to 30 years in prison, with a sentencing hearing scheduled for February 2026.
Union
PANews2025/09/30 14:51
CMCC Global to launch $25 million Sonic Ecosystem Fund, Resonance Fund

PANews reported on September 30 that Sonic Labs announced in its official blog that blockchain venture capital firm CMCC Global plans to launch the Sonic Ecosystem Fund, Resonance Fund, with a scale of US$25 million. The fund is committed to investing in breakthrough protocols and founders that shape the Sonic ecosystem. The fund focuses on high-growth opportunities in DeFi and consumer-oriented applications. Its core mission is to promote the fee monetization model to become a sustainable revenue model for smart contract developers and accelerate its popularity. In addition, the fund also hopes to expand the liquidity of the Sonic ecosystem through strategic capital allocation. Its investment strategy aims to capture value throughout the entire asset life cycle, making early investments in emerging DeFi leading projects and strategic investments in highly liquid assets in the Sonic ecosystem.
Sonic SVM
FUND
DeFi
PANews2025/09/30 14:45
BREAKING: BlackRock Amends Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), Ethereum ETF (ETHA) Amid New Milestone

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
Coinstats2025/09/30 14:44
Wisconsin Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Exempt Crypto Firms from Licensing Rules

Highlights: Wisconsin’s AB471 could simplify crypto operations, staking, and payments without state licenses. The bill protects self-hosted wallets, mining, staking, and blockchain software development rights. Lawmakers are split between growing crypto and keeping people safe from scams. Lawmakers in Wisconsin are aiming to create a friendlier environment for cryptocurrency. On Monday, Republican members of the Wisconsin Assembly introduced Assembly Bill 471 and referred it to the Committee on Financial Institutions. The bill intends to specify clear exemptions from needing a license from the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) for activities related to money transmission. If passed, the bill would make it simpler to accept crypto payments, develop blockchain software, operate mining equipment, or stake tokens without needing a state license. NEW: Wisconsin introduces 'bitcoin rights' bill AB471 would exempt individuals and businesses from money transmitter licensing requirements for: Accepting payments, using self-hosted wallets, running nodes, developing software, and staking. pic.twitter.com/5WT2SwDGXX — Bitcoin Laws (@Bitcoin_Laws) September 29, 2025 Exemptions and Protections for Crypto Activities The bill exempts several cryptocurrency activities from licensing rules. This includes mining, staking, and exchanging digital assets when no conversion to cash takes place. The law also provides a securities exemption for third-party providers who offer technical staking services, as long as the rewards are only those generated by the blockchain network itself. It also says that no state or local government can stop people from accepting digital assets for legal goods and services. The bill protects the right to store crypto in self-hosted or hardware wallets. The proposed bill added: “The bill also specifies that a person in this state may 1) operate a node for the purpose of connecting to a blockchain protocol and participating in the blockchain protocol’s operations; 2) develop software on a blockchain protocol; 3) transfer digital assets to another person utilizing a blockchain protocol; and 4) participate in staking on a blockchain protocol.” Wisconsin Moves Forward on Crypto Regulation Amid Ongoing Risks According to legislative procedure, the bill is now in its first committee review. After this, it will go through three more reviews, including two chamber votes and one more committee review, before it can become law. However, risks remain. Without clear federal rules, states could create conflicting crypto laws.  Investors and businesses may be unsure if the rules will change or if federal policies will override state actions. Wisconsin’s efforts reflect a wider trend of states seeking clear rules for digital assets. The bill could make it easier to operate in crypto and encourage innovation, but its approval and long-term effects are still uncertain. Wisconsin Lawmakers Split on Cryptocurrency Rules and Consumer Protections The push for AB471 comes as Wisconsin lawmakers are divided on crypto rules. Republicans support crypto and want to grow crypto activities in the state. Democrats are more cautious. Democrats have proposed stricter rules for crypto kiosks because of scams targeting older people. A bill filed in July by Democrats would require all crypto kiosks to have a Division of Banking license.  Wisconsin’s SB386 would force #Bitcoin ATMs to require full KYC, photo ID, and cap transactions at $1k. pic.twitter.com/JM2tydjE7i — TFTC (@TFTC21) August 11, 2025 Kiosks must show fraud warnings and do full KYC checks for users. The bill also limits daily transactions per customer to $1,000. It was filed in the state Senate in August and sent to the Committee on Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage. The two approaches show a conflict between encouraging crypto innovation and protecting consumers from risks. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
ConstitutionDAO
Safe Token
Everclear
Coinstats2025/09/30 14:33
නැගී එන පුවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense