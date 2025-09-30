2025-10-01 Wednesday

The Best Crypto to Buy as Strategy Buys an Additional $22M Worth of Bitcoin

There’s no stopping the Michael Saylor-led Strategy as it bought an additional 196 Bitcoin ($BTC) yesterday, worth around $22M.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/30 15:39
British listed company B HODL increases its Bitcoin holdings to 122

PANews reported on September 30 that according to data from BitcoinTreasuries.NET, British listed company B HODL purchased an additional 10 Bitcoins, and the company currently holds a total of 122 BTC.
PANews2025/09/30 15:37
Litecoin Price Prediction: Can LTC Hit $120 Soon Amid ETF Hype?

Litecoin is currently trading at $106.82, a slight 0.04% appreciation in the last 24 hours. Though its price registered a small change, market action recorded tremendous momentum as daily volume rose 43.91% to $496.55 million. LTC in the last week saw a small 1.03% appreciation and remained steady around the $106.83 price point. Market analysts […]
Tronweekly2025/09/30 15:30
Alameda Research received $57.18 million worth of Bitcoin 8 hours ago

PANews reported on September 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Alameda Research received 500 bitcoins 8 hours ago, with a total value of approximately US$57.18 million.
PANews2025/09/30 15:29
Ethereum Price Forecast Stays Flat While Lyno AI Presale Surpasses Expectations

The price of Ethereum remained close to $3,986 despite a September ETF outflow of 76 million dollars. Conversely, the Early Bird presale of Lyno AI went beyond the projections: 806,644 tokens are sold and it has raised 40,332 dollars at a price of $0.05 per token. Over 800,000 Tokens Gone Already—How Much Longer Can Investors […] The post Ethereum Price Forecast Stays Flat While Lyno AI Presale Surpasses Expectations appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/30 15:17
Analysis: Ethereum tests key support and enters observation period, technical rebound structure is positive

PANews reported on September 30 that according to Matrixport analysis, the price of Ethereum fell back to the upper edge of a multi-year ascending triangle and stabilized before rebounding. The current trend has entered a critical observation period, and it is necessary to verify whether it is another holiday breakthrough or the start of a new round of rise. Looking back at previous false breakouts, prices experienced limited downward momentum and rebounded quickly. The current trend exhibits similar characteristics, prompting caution for a possible new round of rapid gains. Overall, the technical structure of the rebound is positive, but some buying may stem from month-end earnings revisions or early positioning for October seasonal market conditions.
PANews2025/09/30 15:03
Wisconsin bill to introduce licensing exemptions for certain crypto activities

The post Wisconsin bill to introduce licensing exemptions for certain crypto activities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new Wisconsin bill introduced in the state legislature wants to exempt individuals and businesses from having to obtain a money transmitter license for activities such as exchanging digital assets, staking, and crypto mining. Summary Wisconsin lawmakers introduced Assembly Bill 471 to exempt crypto mining, staking, and non-fiat digital asset transactions from money transmitter licenses. The bill, backed by nine Republicans and one Democrat, has been referred to the Committee on Financial Institutions for review. On Sep. 30, Wisconsin lawmakers introduced Assembly Bill 471, which, if passed, would define exemptions for crypto-focused businesses within the state’s financial framework in a bid to fast-track innovation, reduce regulatory uncertainty, and support the growth of blockchain-based services. As per the document, the bill proposes that individuals and companies engaging in mining, staking, blockchain software development, or digital asset transactions that do not involve conversion to legal tender would not be required to hold a license from the Department of Financial Institutions. Under the current regulatory framework, Wisconsin regulators require businesses to obtain a money transmitter license in order to be able to serve locals. Crypto payment gateway, MoonPay, which secured its own money transmitter license from the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions earlier this year, was among the latest companies to expand into the state under the existing framework.  However, since it is a custodial service provider that facilitates the conversion of digital assets into legal tender, it would not fall under the proposed exemptions outlined in Assembly Bill 471. “Neither a state agency nor a political subdivision may prohibit or restrict a person in accepting digital assets as a method of payment for legal goods and services or in taking custody of digital assets using a self-hosted wallet or hardware wallet,” an excerpt from the bill states. It also protects the right…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 15:02
The UXLINK attacker has exchanged 28.67 WBTC for approximately 778 ETH and transferred it to TornadoCash.

PANews reported on September 30 that according to Paidun monitoring, the UXLINK attacker has exchanged 28.67 WBTC for about 778 ETH (worth about US$3.27 million) and began to deposit these ETH into TornadoCash.
PANews2025/09/30 14:53
Zcash Outshines Bitcoin with 102% Gain

Zcash (ZEC) has had a massive rally this month. Does anyone actually care?
Coinstats2025/09/30 14:46
HSBC chair exit rattles markets and raises stability concerns

HSBC Chair Mark Tucker’s departure has investors worried, as the bank has yet to appoint a permanent replacement.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 14:07
