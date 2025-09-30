Wisconsin bill to introduce licensing exemptions for certain crypto activities

The post Wisconsin bill to introduce licensing exemptions for certain crypto activities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new Wisconsin bill introduced in the state legislature wants to exempt individuals and businesses from having to obtain a money transmitter license for activities such as exchanging digital assets, staking, and crypto mining. Summary Wisconsin lawmakers introduced Assembly Bill 471 to exempt crypto mining, staking, and non-fiat digital asset transactions from money transmitter licenses. The bill, backed by nine Republicans and one Democrat, has been referred to the Committee on Financial Institutions for review. On Sep. 30, Wisconsin lawmakers introduced Assembly Bill 471, which, if passed, would define exemptions for crypto-focused businesses within the state’s financial framework in a bid to fast-track innovation, reduce regulatory uncertainty, and support the growth of blockchain-based services. As per the document, the bill proposes that individuals and companies engaging in mining, staking, blockchain software development, or digital asset transactions that do not involve conversion to legal tender would not be required to hold a license from the Department of Financial Institutions. Under the current regulatory framework, Wisconsin regulators require businesses to obtain a money transmitter license in order to be able to serve locals. Crypto payment gateway, MoonPay, which secured its own money transmitter license from the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions earlier this year, was among the latest companies to expand into the state under the existing framework. However, since it is a custodial service provider that facilitates the conversion of digital assets into legal tender, it would not fall under the proposed exemptions outlined in Assembly Bill 471. “Neither a state agency nor a political subdivision may prohibit or restrict a person in accepting digital assets as a method of payment for legal goods and services or in taking custody of digital assets using a self-hosted wallet or hardware wallet,” an excerpt from the bill states. It also protects the right…