2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs see over $1B in inflows as crypto looks set to stage comeback

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs see over $1B in inflows as crypto looks set to stage comeback

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs see over $1B in inflows as crypto looks set to stage comeback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US-listed Bitcoin and Ethereum spot exchange-traded funds drew more than $1 billion in net inflows on Monday. Ethereum spot ETFs, which had seen five consecutive sessions of outflows, flipped positive with $547 million in net inflows. Bitcoin ETFs also logged strong inflows, with $522 million added across the 12 products. US-listed Bitcoin and Ethereum spot exchange-traded funds drew more than $1 billion in net inflows on Monday, reversing recent outflow trends and boosting optimism across crypto markets. The move came as Bitcoin prices rebounded sharply above $114,000, supported by seasonal factors and renewed accumulation by large holders. Ethereum ETFs lead the rebound Ethereum spot ETFs, which had seen five consecutive sessions of outflows, flipped positive with $547 million in net inflows, according to SoSoValue. Fidelity’s Ethereum Fund (FETH) led the gains, drawing $202 million in a single day, followed by BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) at $154 million. The nine Ethereum ETF products now collectively manage $27.5 billion in assets, equivalent to about 5.4 percent of Ethereum’s circulating market cap. The turnaround underscores renewed institutional appetite after a weak September. Bitcoin ETFs see $518 million added Bitcoin ETFs also logged strong inflows, with $518 million added across the ETFs. Fidelity’s FBTC drew the largest daily inflow of $299 million, while ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) followed with $62 million. Date IBIT FBTC BITB ARKB BTCO EZBC BRRR HODL BTCW GBTC BTC Total 22 Sep 2025 0.0 (276.7) 0.0 (52.3) 0.0 0.0 0.0 (9.5) 0.0 (24.6) 0.0 (363.1) 23 Sep 2025 2.5 (75.6) (12.8) (27.9) 10.0 …
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01347-0.14%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000457-8.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01107-11.88%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 16:44
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver Rally as Govt. Shutdown Odds Jump to 85% on Polymarket

Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver Rally as Govt. Shutdown Odds Jump to 85% on Polymarket

The post Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver Rally as Govt. Shutdown Odds Jump to 85% on Polymarket appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amid high chances of a US shutdown from October 1, hedge assets like Bitcoin, Gold and Silver have continued to rally today. US is currently on the edge of a government shutdown as Republicans and Democrats clash over healthcare and federal spending. Polymarket data shows that the odds of the shutdown have surged to 85%. How Will US Shutdown Affect Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin The U.S. government faces a potential shutdown on October 1 if Congress fails to pass a budget deal. Historically, the S&P 500 tends to weaken in the week leading up to such deadlines, raising concerns across both traditional and digital asset markets. Furthermore, a US shutdown could also put the crypto ETF approvals in limbo. A shutdown would trigger a data blackout, halting the release of key economic reports such as jobs and CPI. This could further prevent the Federal Reserve from making fresh inputs for policy decisions. Regulatory agencies like the SEC and CFTC would also operate with reduced staff, delaying IPOs, approvals, and reviews of crypto ETF applications. Crypto market analysts warn of a short-term dip in both US equities and cryptocurrencies, as risk-off sentiment would gain momentum, amid the macro uncertainty. Thus, high-beta assets like BTC, ETH, and altcoins could potentially see heightened volatility. Last week, the crypto market liquidations soared to over $1 billion twice in a week. Historical data shows that US shutdown has triggered short-term pain, before triggering an upside rally. During the U.S. government shutdown from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019, the Bitcoin price declined. However, shortly after the shutdown ended, the cryptocurrency began a notable upward move. Bitcoin can see short-term volatility on US shutdown | Source: Coinocide On the other hand, the Gold rally has continued, hitting the highs of $3872 per ounce on Monday,…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01107-11.88%
1
1$0.003699-30.19%
Wink
LIKE$0.007474-3.08%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 16:22
බෙදාගන්න
$4 in Focus, But the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025 Roars Toward 1000x

$4 in Focus, But the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025 Roars Toward 1000x

The post $4 in Focus, But the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025 Roars Toward 1000x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 30 September 2025 | 10:15 What if the next major crypto opportunity isn’t the coin already trading in billions but a presale project designed to build pressure and reward conviction? The crypto market in 2025 remains unpredictable, with meme coins flipping fortunes in hours while institutional tokens keep fighting for dominance. For traders, the challenge isn’t spotting hype but finding the best crypto to invest in 2025 before the crowd catches on. Ripple has long held its place as a payment-focused powerhouse, showing resilience through regulation and time. Yet, meme coin chasers are increasingly turning their attention to BullZilla ($BZIL), a presale engineered with staged pricing, burns, and staking advantages. With over $700,000 raised, 29 billion tokens sold, and ROI projections climbing, BullZilla represents what analysts call one of the most aggressive presale ROI opportunities of the year. The question for investors looking for the best crypto to invest in 2025 is simple: stick with Ripple’s proven base or join BullZilla before the price hike and capture meme coin fomo bullzilla momentum? BullZilla ($BZIL): A Presale Engineered for Scarcity BullZilla has positioned itself as one of the best crypto to invest in 2025 by structuring its presale around pressure mechanics. Currently in Stage 4 (Red Candle Buffet), tokens are priced at $0.00010574, and the next surge is expected to push the cost 6.3% higher. With over $700,000 raised, more than 2,300 holders, and 29 billion tokens sold, demand has been nothing short of relentless. Early joiners are already locked in to a 1,738.95% ROI, while those entering at Stage 4D still have a possible 4,885.25% ROI to the listing price of $0.00527. FOMO has fueled this run. BullZilla’s presale ROI opportunities came alive quickly, with over $10,000 raised in 50 minutes and $39,000 in the first 24 hours.…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01107-11.88%
Major
MAJOR$0.11903+0.21%
Threshold
T$0.01472-0.94%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 15:18
බෙදාගන්න
France’s Moldova Election Was Allegedly Manipulated Via Telegram

France’s Moldova Election Was Allegedly Manipulated Via Telegram

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has just accused French intelligence of seeking political censorship in Moldova’s elections.   Telegram founder Pavel Durov has accused French intelligence of trying to use his legal troubles in Paris to pressure him into censoring political voices in Moldova.  He revealed the allegations in posts shared on Telegram and X, and […] The post France’s Moldova Election Was Allegedly Manipulated Via Telegram appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Octavia
VIA$0.0155+4.02%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01507+5.68%
බෙදාගන්න
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/30 15:15
බෙදාගන්න
Matrixport held the DAT Summit during Token2049 in Singapore, focusing on the next round of market cycle discourse power

Matrixport held the DAT Summit during Token2049 in Singapore, focusing on the next round of market cycle discourse power

During Token2049, the world's most influential digital asset summit in Singapore, Matrixport held a closed-door summit themed "Crypto Asset Treasury Forum: Strategic Layout for the Next Market Cycle." As a leading global digital asset financial services platform, Matrixport brought together top institutional investors, researchers, and entrepreneurs to discuss how Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) can play a key role in the next market cycle. In recent years, as the crypto market has gradually entered a new cycle, the importance of fund management and asset allocation has continued to rise. DATs are not only the foundation for institutional balance sheet management but are also becoming a core component in driving the institutionalization of the industry. Token2049, as a leading global industry event, provides an excellent window for in-depth discussion on DATs and highlights Matrixport's voice and leadership in the global crypto finance sector. Cynthia Wu, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Matrixport, delivered a keynote speech at the closed-door forum . She stated, "DATs are becoming a key entry point for institutions into the crypto market, challenging not only compliance and risk management but also capital efficiency and strategic planning. Matrixport is committed to providing one-stop, standardized solutions to help clients navigate the volatility. We hope to work with industry partners to promote the systematic and long-term development of crypto financial services." The forum featured founders and executives from leading global venture capital firms, listed companies, and research institutions, engaging in roundtable discussions and in-depth discussions focused on topics such as "How DATs Can Maintain Resilience Through Cycles" and "DAT Opportunities from an Investor's Perspective." Participants generally agreed that digital asset treasuries are becoming a "must-have" for institutions entering the crypto market, evolving from a simple risk control tool to a crucial tool for asset appreciation and strategic planning. During the roundtable discussion, many panelists agreed that DATs are accelerating their mainstream adoption. Ciara Sun, founder and managing partner of C² Ventures, added that clear pricing, redemption, and transparency of rules are prerequisites for institutions to build trust in DATs. Discussing the evolution and future landscape of the crypto asset reserve industry, Joseph Chee, Executive Chairman of Solana Company (Ticket: HSDT.nasdaq, formerly Helius Medical Technologies) and Founder and Chairman of Summer Capital, predicted that DATs will become the primary channel for Wall Street investors to enter the crypto market. He also predicted that the sector will develop into an oligopoly dominated by two to three leading companies with exceptional management and operational capabilities, strong financing capabilities, experienced teams, and widespread influence. Zheng Di, a cutting-edge technology investor, believes that the Agent Economy and innovations in payment systems will create new opportunities for DATs, and that DAT strategies will expand from "hoarding coins and providing liquidity" to include derivatives such as equity and options. The guests at the meeting generally believed that DAT is still in its early stages, but the future landscape will be "oligopoly-dominated and diverse coexisting", and its strategic value in the global financial system will become increasingly prominent. Matrixport previously announced a comprehensive, one-stop service and solution for Digital Asset Treasury Companies (DATCOs), encompassing everything from custody and trade execution to lending and asset management, redefining industry standards. As DATCOs' total holdings surpass $100 billion, compliance and efficiency challenges become increasingly prominent. With its comprehensive product offering, Matrixport is becoming a key partner in helping institutions improve capital efficiency and seize the next wave of market opportunities. Through this closed-door discussion, Matrixport further established its thought leadership in the digital asset treasury sector. DATs are gradually reshaping the industry landscape, evolving from single-point yield tools to a strategic core in the next market cycle. As a leading global digital asset financial services platform, Matrixport will continue to promote relevant discussions and practices, working with industry partners to explore a more efficient and robust future for digital asset management. About Matrixport Founded in 2019, Matrixport is a leading global and Asia's largest one-stop crypto financial services platform. It has grown into a unicorn company valued at over US$1 billion and maintains regulatory compliance in major markets including Singapore, Hong Kong, Switzerland, the UK, and the US. With seven offices worldwide, the company manages and manages over US$7 billion in assets, with monthly trading volume exceeding US$7 billion and accumulated interest payments exceeding US$2 billion. It provides diversified crypto financial solutions to users worldwide, helping them maximize capital utilization and achieve continuous asset appreciation. Matrixport holds a Hong Kong Trust Company License and Money Lender License, a US Money Services License, and a Swiss FINMA Asset Management License. It is a UK FCA Compliance Authorized Representative Company and a Swiss FINMA SRO-VFQ member. Its subsidiary, Fly Wing, has obtained a large payment institution license in Singapore. Matrixport was once named by CB Insights as "one of the world's 50 most promising blockchain and crypto companies" and was selected for the Hurun "2024 Global Unicorn List" and the 2025 Singapore Fintech Unicorn List. Matrixport official website: https://www.matrixport.com
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000112-0.88%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0394-3.47%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews2025/09/30 15:03
බෙදාගන්න
Marjorie Taylor Greene Loads Up On Six-Figure Treasury Bill— Diversifies Portfolio With Bitcoin ETF, Tech Stocks

Marjorie Taylor Greene Loads Up On Six-Figure Treasury Bill— Diversifies Portfolio With Bitcoin ETF, Tech Stocks

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's latest trades reveal a six-figure Treasury Bill buy, plus new stakes in tech stocks and a Bitcoin ETF.read more
SIX
SIX$0.01956-2.78%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07382-5.09%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 15:01
බෙදාගන්න
Solana Gaining Ground On Ethereum: These Key Metrics Show Colossal Growth

Solana Gaining Ground On Ethereum: These Key Metrics Show Colossal Growth

In recent months, Solana (SOL) has emerged as a formidable competitor to Ethereum (ETH), consistently outpacing its larger rival in various key metrics. Analysts from The Motley Fool have highlighted that while Solana is sprinting ahead, Ethereum seems to be trotting along in comparison. Ethereum’s Market Lead May Be At Risk  A particularly telling metric in this competition is the total value locked (TVL) within each ecosystem. TVL serves as an indicator of the capital deposited in a blockchain’s decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.  A higher total value locked often signifies greater value within the ecosystem, reflecting growing user engagement and investment. Over the past year, Solana has seen its total value locked soar by approximately 198%, reaching around $38.5 billion.  Related Reading: Bitcoin Could Go To Zero, Hedge Fund CEO Warns Meanwhile, Ethereum has also doubled its total value locked, which now stands at approximately $362.7 billion. However, the growth rate of Solana’s ecosystem outpaces that of Ethereum, signaling a shift in user activity and interest. Despite Ethereum’s substantial lead in TVL, particularly in the stablecoin sector where it hosts around $161.1 billion compared to Solana’s $12.9 billion, the rapid growth of Solana’s ecosystem raises questions about its long-term market share.  The Motley Fool analysts suggest that if this trend continues, Solana could capture a significant portion of the market currently dominated by the Ethereum blockchain. Solana To Dominate The Tokenized Stock Market? One of the key factors contributing to Solana’s growth is its advantage in transaction speed and cost. As the market and interest for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization expands, Solana is said to be positioned as a preferred platform for issuing and trading tokenized stocks.  This segment of the tokenization market is continuously gaining traction, and Solana has already accumulated $69.2 million in tokenized stock value within just the last three months. In contrast, Ethereum holds $274.8 million in tokenized stocks, but much of that flow occurred only recently. Related Reading: XRP Explosion Ahead? Analysts Outline Longevity And Bold $200 Target Moreover, Solana’s total tokenized assets grew by 35% to reach $671.4 million in just 30 days ending on September 24, while Ethereum’s tokenized asset value saw only a modest 2% increase, reaching $9 billion.  The analysts concluded by stressing that the asset tokenization market is still in its early stages, and Solana appears well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity.  When it comes to price growth, Ethereum is in the lead, having risen by over 50% year-to-date, compared to Solana’s 33% increase in the same period. At the time of writing, the price of SOL hovers just above the $209 mark, representing a 28% gap between current valuations and its record high of $293. Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
Solana
SOL$209.35-0.43%
Ethereum
ETH$4,144.85-1.09%
MAY
MAY$0.03822-0.93%
බෙදාගන්න
NewsBTC2025/09/30 15:00
බෙදාගන්න
SEC Halts Trading of Crypto Treasury Firm QMMM—What You Need to Know

SEC Halts Trading of Crypto Treasury Firm QMMM—What You Need to Know

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has temporarily suspended trading of QMMM Holdings, a crypto treasury firm, citing concerns over potential stock manipulation. The move comes shortly after reports emerged that regulators are scrutinizing the growing trend of crypto treasury strategies among publicly traded companies. This development highlights increasing regulatory attention on the intersection [...]
Union
U$0.009987-5.83%
Movement
MOVE$0.1027+0.68%
බෙදාගන්න
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/30 14:58
බෙදාගන්න
SEC Halts QMMM Trading After 2,000% Stock Surge Following Crypto Treasury Announcement

SEC Halts QMMM Trading After 2,000% Stock Surge Following Crypto Treasury Announcement

TLDR The SEC suspended trading of QMMM Holdings stock for 10 days until October 10 due to potential manipulation via social media promotions QMMM shares jumped over 2,000% in one month after the company announced plans to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana in early September The regulator alleges unknown persons used social media to artificially [...] The post SEC Halts QMMM Trading After 2,000% Stock Surge Following Crypto Treasury Announcement appeared first on CoinCentral.
Octavia
VIA$0.0155+4.02%
බෙදාගන්න
Coincentral2025/09/30 14:55
බෙදාගන්න
Ex-LA Sheriff’s Deputy Pleads Guilty to Extortion Scheme With ‘Crypto Godfather’

Ex-LA Sheriff’s Deputy Pleads Guilty to Extortion Scheme With ‘Crypto Godfather’

The former LA County deputy has admitted to conspiring with a self-styled “crypto godfather” to extort victims by staging false arrests.
Lagrange
LA$0.35514+5.62%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 14:44
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense