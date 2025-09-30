Matrixport held the DAT Summit during Token2049 in Singapore, focusing on the next round of market cycle discourse power

During Token2049, the world's most influential digital asset summit in Singapore, Matrixport held a closed-door summit themed "Crypto Asset Treasury Forum: Strategic Layout for the Next Market Cycle." As a leading global digital asset financial services platform, Matrixport brought together top institutional investors, researchers, and entrepreneurs to discuss how Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) can play a key role in the next market cycle. In recent years, as the crypto market has gradually entered a new cycle, the importance of fund management and asset allocation has continued to rise. DATs are not only the foundation for institutional balance sheet management but are also becoming a core component in driving the institutionalization of the industry. Token2049, as a leading global industry event, provides an excellent window for in-depth discussion on DATs and highlights Matrixport's voice and leadership in the global crypto finance sector. Cynthia Wu, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Matrixport, delivered a keynote speech at the closed-door forum . She stated, "DATs are becoming a key entry point for institutions into the crypto market, challenging not only compliance and risk management but also capital efficiency and strategic planning. Matrixport is committed to providing one-stop, standardized solutions to help clients navigate the volatility. We hope to work with industry partners to promote the systematic and long-term development of crypto financial services." The forum featured founders and executives from leading global venture capital firms, listed companies, and research institutions, engaging in roundtable discussions and in-depth discussions focused on topics such as "How DATs Can Maintain Resilience Through Cycles" and "DAT Opportunities from an Investor's Perspective." Participants generally agreed that digital asset treasuries are becoming a "must-have" for institutions entering the crypto market, evolving from a simple risk control tool to a crucial tool for asset appreciation and strategic planning. During the roundtable discussion, many panelists agreed that DATs are accelerating their mainstream adoption. Ciara Sun, founder and managing partner of C² Ventures, added that clear pricing, redemption, and transparency of rules are prerequisites for institutions to build trust in DATs. Discussing the evolution and future landscape of the crypto asset reserve industry, Joseph Chee, Executive Chairman of Solana Company (Ticket: HSDT.nasdaq, formerly Helius Medical Technologies) and Founder and Chairman of Summer Capital, predicted that DATs will become the primary channel for Wall Street investors to enter the crypto market. He also predicted that the sector will develop into an oligopoly dominated by two to three leading companies with exceptional management and operational capabilities, strong financing capabilities, experienced teams, and widespread influence. Zheng Di, a cutting-edge technology investor, believes that the Agent Economy and innovations in payment systems will create new opportunities for DATs, and that DAT strategies will expand from "hoarding coins and providing liquidity" to include derivatives such as equity and options. The guests at the meeting generally believed that DAT is still in its early stages, but the future landscape will be "oligopoly-dominated and diverse coexisting", and its strategic value in the global financial system will become increasingly prominent. Matrixport previously announced a comprehensive, one-stop service and solution for Digital Asset Treasury Companies (DATCOs), encompassing everything from custody and trade execution to lending and asset management, redefining industry standards. As DATCOs' total holdings surpass $100 billion, compliance and efficiency challenges become increasingly prominent. With its comprehensive product offering, Matrixport is becoming a key partner in helping institutions improve capital efficiency and seize the next wave of market opportunities. Through this closed-door discussion, Matrixport further established its thought leadership in the digital asset treasury sector. DATs are gradually reshaping the industry landscape, evolving from single-point yield tools to a strategic core in the next market cycle. As a leading global digital asset financial services platform, Matrixport will continue to promote relevant discussions and practices, working with industry partners to explore a more efficient and robust future for digital asset management. About Matrixport Founded in 2019, Matrixport is a leading global and Asia's largest one-stop crypto financial services platform. It has grown into a unicorn company valued at over US$1 billion and maintains regulatory compliance in major markets including Singapore, Hong Kong, Switzerland, the UK, and the US. With seven offices worldwide, the company manages and manages over US$7 billion in assets, with monthly trading volume exceeding US$7 billion and accumulated interest payments exceeding US$2 billion. It provides diversified crypto financial solutions to users worldwide, helping them maximize capital utilization and achieve continuous asset appreciation. Matrixport holds a Hong Kong Trust Company License and Money Lender License, a US Money Services License, and a Swiss FINMA Asset Management License. It is a UK FCA Compliance Authorized Representative Company and a Swiss FINMA SRO-VFQ member. Its subsidiary, Fly Wing, has obtained a large payment institution license in Singapore. Matrixport was once named by CB Insights as "one of the world's 50 most promising blockchain and crypto companies" and was selected for the Hurun "2024 Global Unicorn List" and the 2025 Singapore Fintech Unicorn List. Matrixport official website: https://www.matrixport.com