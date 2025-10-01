CNN Fact Checker Says Trump ‘Repeatedly Lied’ In Speech, Even About CNN
The post CNN Fact Checker Says Trump ‘Repeatedly Lied’ In Speech, Even About CNN appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. QUANTICO, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 30: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30, 2025 in Quantico, Virginia. In an unprecedented gathering, almost 800 generals, admirals and their senior enlisted leaders have been ordered into one location from around the world on short notice. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Getty Images CNN’s resident fact checker says President Trump “repeatedly lied” during a speech to senior military leaders Tuesday, including repeating one of his favorite lies about CNN, which was provably false to anyone watching the network’s live coverage of the president’s remarks. In a report on CNN’s Situation Room, senior reporter Daniel Dale unraveled Trump’s “numerous false claims,” which included previously debunked claims about Joe Biden, Ukraine, NATO, Venezuela, protests in Portland–and CNN. “Fake news CNN,” Trump said, gesturing to the cameras on a press riser in the back of the room. “Oh, their camera just went off. You know, their camera, every time I mention them, they turn their camera off because it’s never good.” This claim was carried live on CNN via a camera that the network did not, in fact, “turn off.” CNN’s camera, in fact, was capturing the speech not just for CNN, but other media as well, serving as a “pool” camera. The network carried Trump’s speech live–and in full. ‘Trump is lying right now’ Trump has repeatedly suggested at rallies that CNN cuts away from him when the network doesn’t like what he’s saying–a claim CNN and other journalists have long called out as false. At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in 2016, then-candidate Trump told a crowd of thousands of supporters that CNN had turned off its camera as soon as he began disparaging the network. “CNN is a disgrace,” he said. “Oh, they just…
