2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Metaplanet Stock (MTPLF) Makes Epic 12% Reversal, Here’s Why

Metaplanet Stock (MTPLF) Makes Epic 12% Reversal, Here’s Why

The post Metaplanet Stock (MTPLF) Makes Epic 12% Reversal, Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Metaplanet stock rockets more than 12% ahead of the Bitcoin Income Generation Revenue report release. CEO Simon Gerovich is confident about the report as the firm has made significant growth this quarter. Short positions on Metaplanet stock (MTPLF) have now collapsed from 141 million earlier this month to 14 million. Metaplanet stock skyrocketed more than 12% on Tuesday, recovering massively from the latest deep downside. This comes amid various catalysts, primarily due to the disclosure of its Bitcoin Income Generation Strategy’s results scheduled on Wednesday. Simon Gerovich-led Metaplanet is the 5th largest corporate Bitcoin treasury, holding 25,555 BTC worth nearly $3 billion. The firm has achieved 85.2% of its 30,000 BTC accumulation target for 2025. Japan-listed Metaplanet stock price closed 12.52% higher at 575 JPY on September 30. The recovery sparked speculation among shareholders and the crypto community. The 24-hour low and high were 520 JPY and 587 JPY, respectively. Also, the 24-hour trading volume was higher at almost 61 million than the average of 41 million. Today’s Metaplanet stock upside comes as a major respite from the recent downturn, correcting 34% over the past month. Moreover, the stock price year-to-date return has reduced to 65%, as per Yahoo Finance. Meanwhile, MTPLF stock was trading 0.41% higher $3.64 at the time of writing. However, the stock is down 38% in a month. The latest recovery happened as investors await the Bitcoin Income Generation Revenue report for Q3 2025. CEO Simon Gerovich expressed confidence about the results of the Bitcoin Income Generation Strategy due on October 1. He added that investors should not be required to wait 45 days after quarter-end to understand how the company has performed in 2025. He revealed that the firm maintains one of the strongest balance sheets in the market. Recently, the firm also announced…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 10:44
Infinity Castle Breaks $600M In Global Box Office

Infinity Castle Breaks $600M In Global Box Office

The post Infinity Castle Breaks $600M In Global Box Office appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, the highly anticipated adaptation of the beginning of the final arc of the manga by Japanese creator Koyohauru Gotouge, of the same name, has become a international box office hit. Over the weekend, the latest installment in the franchise grossed over $600 million worldwide, officially earning the title of the highest-grossing film in Japanese history, surpassing an earlier entry, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, which held the top spot at $506 million. HONG KONG, CHINA – JULY 24: A visitor walks past the booth of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Infinity Castle” during the media preview of the Ani-com & Games Hong Kong (ACGHK) 2025 at Hong Kong Convention And Exhibition Centre on July 24, 2025 in Hong Kong, China. ACGHK is one of the most popular summer events in Hong Kong, will be held from July 25 to 29 this year. (Photo by Li Zhihua/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images) China News Service via Getty Images While these numbers are nothing short of impressive, with this film beating out several big name Hollywood blockbusters for 2025, a noted driver of the frachise’s success is found within Ufotable, the animation studio tasked with brining the manga panels of Demon Slayer to life on the big screen. With Mugen Train previously setting the record for the highest grossing Japanese film of all time, it’s no surprise that Infinity Castle was able to outpace it’s predecessor. While North American audiences have so far contributed over $115 million, the film grossed more than $230 million in Japan alone. With the $600 million box office steadily climbing, people are starting to take note on how animation is steadily making itself a top contender amongst blockbusters worldwide.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 10:41
BoE’s Breeden says recent inflation “hump” shouldn’t lead to more inflation

BoE’s Breeden says recent inflation “hump” shouldn’t lead to more inflation

The post BoE’s Breeden says recent inflation “hump” shouldn’t lead to more inflation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member and Deputy Governor for Financial Stability, Sarah Breeden, stated on Tuesday that she believes the recent “bump” in inflation won’t lead to further, long-term inflationary pressures. However, Breeden warned that consumer-level inflation expectations have risen dramatically, and is a cause for concern. Key highlights The recent “hump” in inflation is unlikely to lead to additional inflationary pressure.Underlying disinflationary process looks to be on track but policymakers face a balancing act.Significant rise in household inflation expectations since the recent lows in 2024 has given me some pause for thought.If expectations were to continue to rise with further increases in food prices, this could be a cause for concern.Risks in holding policy too tight for too long, could pull inflation below target. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/boes-breeden-says-recent-inflation-hump-shouldnt-lead-to-more-inflation-202509301642
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 10:38
‘Dancing With The Stars’ TikTok Night Ends With Shocking Elimination—See The Scores

‘Dancing With The Stars’ TikTok Night Ends With Shocking Elimination—See The Scores

The post ‘Dancing With The Stars’ TikTok Night Ends With Shocking Elimination—See The Scores appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DANCING WITH THE STARS – “TikTok Night” – From the “For You Page” to center stage, the 12 remaining couples on “Dancing with the Stars” perform dances set to songs that have dominated TikTok. TUESDAY, SEPT. 30 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) JENNA JOHNSON, CHARLIE D’AMELIO, BRITT STEWART Disney Dancing With the Stars delivered another must-watch episode celebrating viral hits. After last week’s double elimination, the 12 remaining pairs returned to the ballroom on Tuesday, Sept. 30, performing to trending TikTok tracks. But the night took a shocking turn as one fan-favorite couple was sent home. Season 31 champion and social media star Charli D’Amelio returned to the ballroom as a special guest for TikTok Night. She performed multiple times throughout the evening, including a dance to “Assumptions” by Sam Gellaitry with her former pro partner Mark Ballas. ForbesSee The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ TikTok Night Songs And DancesBy Monica Mercuri The episode kicked off with an opening number to “Apple” by Charli XCX. D’Amelio also joined the troupe for a dance to “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion, featuring choreography by pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy. As for the contestants, they performed routines in various dance styles, including the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Jazz, Salsa, Samba, Tango and Quickstep. Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas tied with Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa for the night’s highest scores, each earning eight points from all three judges. At the other end of the leaderboard, Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong tied with Andy Richter and Emma Slater as the lowest-scoring pairs, receiving sixes from each judge. Continue scrolling to see the DWTS TikTok Night scores, commentary and the final Week 3 leaderboard. Plus, find out which couple was eliminated from the show. What Were The Dancing With the Stars Season 34 TikTok…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 10:35
EUR/GBP treads water as UK GDP beats forecasts, Eurozone inflation in focus

EUR/GBP treads water as UK GDP beats forecasts, Eurozone inflation in focus

The post EUR/GBP treads water as UK GDP beats forecasts, Eurozone inflation in focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The EUR/GBP edges lower as Sterling draws support from steady UK GDP data. UK GDP grew 0.3% QoQ in Q2 as expected, while annual growth rose to 1.4%, beating forecasts. Market attention turns to upcoming Eurozone inflation data for policy signals. The Euro (EUR) trades on the back foot against the British Pound (GBP) on Tuesday, with EUR/GBP hovering near the lower end of its week-long range, between 0.8720 and 0.8750. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.8730, as Sterling draws support from steady UK growth data. Data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the UK economy expanded by 0.3% QoQ in the second quarter, matching both market expectations and the previous quarter’s pace.On an annual basis, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 1.4%, in line with forecasts and up from 1.2% in Q1. Across the channel, the latest national inflation reports presented a mixed but generally firmer picture, pointing to a slowdown in the recent disinflation trend. In Germany, headline CPI accelerated to 2.4% YoY in September, beating the 2.3% forecast and up from 2.2% in August. Inflation in Spain also picked up modestly, while France’s annual rate inched higher but fell short of expectations. Italy’s inflation also ticked up slightly, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures across much of the bloc. With the preliminary national inflation data out of the way, market attention now shifts to the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) and the core measure for September, which will provide a clearer picture of underlying price pressures and guide expectations for the European Central Bank’s (ECB) next monetary policy moves. ECB President Christine Lagarde, speaking on Tuesday, said the central bank is “navigating a far more difficult environment than before, which we must also factor into our policy.” She…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 10:32
Stripe unveils stablecoin issuance tool with Phantom’s CASH

Stripe unveils stablecoin issuance tool with Phantom’s CASH

The post Stripe unveils stablecoin issuance tool with Phantom’s CASH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stripe has integrated the Open Issuance tool, a new platform powered by Bridge, which Stripe acquired last year for $1.1 billion. The new product aims to help businesses take advantage of artificial intelligence and stablecoins to grow their revenue. Open Issuance also empowers businesses to create, mint, and redeem their own stablecoins using a few lines of code and new solutions for agentic commerce. Stripe revealed that the updates were part of Stripe Tour New York, where it launched over 40 new products and features. Stripe focuses on channeling opportunities in AI Introducing Open Issuance from Bridge (@stablecoin). Launch and manage your own stablecoin—with just a few lines of code. https://t.co/lX1VYHmuER pic.twitter.com/87WNy8WXcU — Stripe (@stripe) September 30, 2025 Will Gaybrick, Stipe’s president of technology and business, said the company’s role in stablecoins and AI is to bring frontier technology out of the experimental and into the mainstream. He added that Stripe is focused on capitalizing on the numerous opportunities in AI and stablecoins, which have seen a 57% surge in total supply over the last 12 months. Stripe revealed that treasuries on the new platform are managed by BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, and Superstate, while Lead Bank holds cash to provide liquidity. According to the announcement, all new tokens will be fully interoperable with any others issued via Open Issuance.  The company added that Bridge’s orchestration API comes with low-cost conversions to virtually any other stablecoin. Stripe also acknowledged that businesses can generate rewards for stablecoins they create on their platform. Users can also use earnings from the rewards to incentivize their customers. “If money movement is core to your business, you should build with stablecoins. But don’t build on top of someone else’s coin. With Open Issuance, businesses can build on top of stablecoins that they customize and control, so that the benefits…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 10:29
GBP/USD extends winning streak as US shutdown fears hit US Dollar

GBP/USD extends winning streak as US shutdown fears hit US Dollar

The post GBP/USD extends winning streak as US shutdown fears hit US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD extends winning streak as US shutdown fears hit US Dollar The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its gains for three straight days on Tuesday, edging up 0.20% as investors sell off the US Dollar (USD) amid fears of a US government shutdown. GBP/USD is trading at 1.3461 at the time of writing. Read More… Pound Sterling advances against US Dollar ahead of US JOLTS Job Openings data The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its upside to near 1.3450 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair advances as the US Dollar trades cautiously amid fears of a potential United States (US) government shutdown, with Republicans struggling to persuade Democrats to support short-term funding bill before Tuesday’s midnight deadline. Read More… GBP/USD remains close to near 1.3450 ahead of Q2 UK GDP data GBP/USD stays silent after two days of gains, trading around 1.3440 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair moves little ahead of the release of the United Kingdom’s (UK) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the second quarter. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is set to release Q2 UK GDP data at 06:00 GMT, with markets expecting steady growth of 0.3% quarter-over-quarter and 1.2% year-over-year. Read More…   Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-extends-winning-streak-as-us-shutdown-fears-hit-us-dollar-202509301611
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 10:23
ECB pushes for EU ban on multi-issuance stablecoins

ECB pushes for EU ban on multi-issuance stablecoins

The post ECB pushes for EU ban on multi-issuance stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The ECB is gaining support for a ban on stablecoins issued jointly within the bloc and other jurisdictions, setting the stage for a clash over how operators like Circle Internet Group Inc. and Paxos Inc. manage their activities across borders. The European Systemic Risk Board, tasked with guarding Europe’s financial system, last week passed a recommendation to ban so-called multi-issuance stablecoins, according to people familiar with the discussions, who asked not to be identified while discussing non-public information. While the ESRB’s guidance, approved by a board of central bank governors and EU officials, is not legally binding, it is expected to pressure authorities to either adopt the restrictions or justify how financial stability could be maintained without them. ECB moves to restrict multi-issuance stablecoins Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that are pegged to the value of a specific asset, such as the US dollar, and are typically backed by a corresponding reserve of cash. In the case of the multi-issuance model, Licensed providers that issue tokens in the EU should have a local reserve established in at least one member state, and should also manage reserves for identical Tokens issued outside that member state. The ECB, headed by President Christine Lagarde, who chairs the ESRB’s general board, was a vocal proponent of the proposed ban and secured support from EU officials and regulators to proceed. The ESRB also identified possible alternative mechanisms to safeguard multi-issuance stablecoin arrangements in the EU, which were considered less effective.ESRB and ECB spokespersons declined to comment on the matter. The implications for stablecoin firms already licensed under the multi-issuance model, including Paxos and Circle, remain unclear. Finland’s markets authority, which oversees Paxos, and France’s L’Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution, which oversees Circle, also declined to comment. Both companies operate primarily out of the United States,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 10:02
CNN Fact Checker Says Trump ‘Repeatedly Lied’ In Speech, Even About CNN

CNN Fact Checker Says Trump ‘Repeatedly Lied’ In Speech, Even About CNN

The post CNN Fact Checker Says Trump ‘Repeatedly Lied’ In Speech, Even About CNN appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. QUANTICO, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 30: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30, 2025 in Quantico, Virginia. In an unprecedented gathering, almost 800 generals, admirals and their senior enlisted leaders have been ordered into one location from around the world on short notice. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Getty Images CNN’s resident fact checker says President Trump “repeatedly lied” during a speech to senior military leaders Tuesday, including repeating one of his favorite lies about CNN, which was provably false to anyone watching the network’s live coverage of the president’s remarks. In a report on CNN’s Situation Room, senior reporter Daniel Dale unraveled Trump’s “numerous false claims,” which included previously debunked claims about Joe Biden, Ukraine, NATO, Venezuela, protests in Portland–and CNN. “Fake news CNN,” Trump said, gesturing to the cameras on a press riser in the back of the room. “Oh, their camera just went off. You know, their camera, every time I mention them, they turn their camera off because it’s never good.” This claim was carried live on CNN via a camera that the network did not, in fact, “turn off.” CNN’s camera, in fact, was capturing the speech not just for CNN, but other media as well, serving as a “pool” camera. The network carried Trump’s speech live–and in full. ‘Trump is lying right now’ Trump has repeatedly suggested at rallies that CNN cuts away from him when the network doesn’t like what he’s saying–a claim CNN and other journalists have long called out as false. At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in 2016, then-candidate Trump told a crowd of thousands of supporters that CNN had turned off its camera as soon as he began disparaging the network. “CNN is a disgrace,” he said. “Oh, they just…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 09:59
Gala Games Wraps Up ‘Desperate Measures’ Event with Notable Achievements

Gala Games Wraps Up ‘Desperate Measures’ Event with Notable Achievements

The post Gala Games Wraps Up ‘Desperate Measures’ Event with Notable Achievements appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebeca Moen Sep 29, 2025 18:35 Gala Games concludes its ‘Desperate Measures’ event, highlighting the heroic efforts of players in overcoming challenges within the virtual world of Mirandus. Gala Games has officially concluded its ‘Desperate Measures’ event, marking the end of a thrilling chapter within the virtual realm of Mirandus. According to Gala News, the event saw players battling against a corrupted life-force stemming from an alchemist’s failed elixir. Event Highlights Throughout the event, participants engaged in various challenges, collecting ‘Chaotic Trace’ and acquiring artifacts from the young alchemist’s corrupted journey. Players, known as ‘Exemplars’, joined forces with ‘Hollows’ to overcome the obstacles, demonstrating the strength of new alliances and the emergence of fresh talent within the gaming community. Community Engagement The event was notable for its high level of community engagement, with players climbing the ranks and competing for top honors. The collaborative spirit and competitive edge of the participants contributed to the event’s success, making ‘Desperate Measures’ a memorable experience for all involved. Future Prospects As the echoes of combat fade, the world of Mirandus looks forward to future events and challenges. The conclusion of ‘Desperate Measures’ leaves players eager for new adventures and opportunities to showcase their skills in the expansive universe created by Gala Games. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/gala-games-wraps-up-desperate-measures-event
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 09:51
නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

