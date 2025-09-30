Declining Bitcoin Dominance Suggests Altcoins May Gain Market Share, Potentially Lifting ETH, SOL and AVAX
Bitcoin Dominance is in a sustained downtrend, indicating altcoins are gaining market share; if BTC.D continues falling toward the 40–35% range, liquidity and retail attention will likely shift to altcoins such as ETH, SOL and AVAX, boosting ETH/BTC, SOL/BTC and AVAX/BTC performance. Bitcoin Dominance has repeatedly rejected a long-term descending resistance, signaling growing altcoin market share. Historical BTC.D patterns (2020–2021) preceded major altseason rallies for Ethereum, Solana and Cardano. Analyst scenarios project BTC.D could fall to 40–35%, reallocating billions to altcoins and favoring ETH/BTC, SOL/BTC and AVAX/BTC. What is Bitcoin Dominance telling the market? Bitcoin Dominance shows a persistent downward trajectory, meaning altcoins are capturing a larger share of total crypto market capitalization. Short-term BTC price moves can be positive, but BTC.D's failure to break descending resistance suggests relative outperformance by altcoins as capital rotates. How has BTC.D behaved historically and why does it matter? Historically, BTC.D topping near long-term resistance has preceded sharp declines that coincide with broad altcoin rallies. The 2020–2021 cycle saw BTC.D drop while Ethereum, Solana and a range of DeFi tokens delivered outsized gains. Analysts reference on-chain and market-cap data to support these parallels (source: Mister Crypto, aggregated market-cap charts).
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 15:59