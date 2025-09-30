2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Major XRP Ledger Dev Joins Algorand, Ripple CTO Speaks Out

The post Major XRP Ledger Dev Joins Algorand, Ripple CTO Speaks Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After years as one of the main engineers behind the XRP Ledger, Nik Bougalis is now officially the chief technology officer at the Algorand Foundation. The announcement closed the chapter on a long guessing game about where he would land after leaving Ripple in 2022. His CV speaks for itself. With close to 10 years at Ripple, he ran the teams that built and maintained the XRP Ledger codebase, with three patents in cryptography along the way.  Anyone who has touched XRPL development has likely worked through code Bougalis wrote or reviewed. The shift means Algorand picks up someone who knows how to keep a live blockchain humming under real traffic, not just on testnet slides. Ripple CTO reaction Ripple’s own leadership could not ignore the news. David “JoelKatz” Schwartz reacted by congratulating both sides, but at the same time admitting that the San Francisco-based crypto company had “really, really tried” to keep the developer from walking out.  Later, however, in a reply to a user who asked if he was bored at Ripple, Schwartz gave a broader explanation that Bougalis was “much more exhausted than bored” during his time with XRPL. That line hit harder than expected, hinting at how heavy the grind has been inside Ripple’s camp. For Algorand, the win is obvious as they gain credibility with the developer who knows the XRP Ledger and XRP’s $180 billion story in particular well. As for Ripple, the exit is a reminder that even deep ties and years of collaboration cannot always keep talent anchored in one place. Source: https://u.today/major-xrp-ledger-dev-joins-algorand-ripple-cto-speaks-out
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 16:40
Solstice Finance Officially Launches USX, A Solana-Native Stablecoin With $160M Deposited TVL

The post Solstice Finance Officially Launches USX, A Solana-Native Stablecoin With $160M Deposited TVL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Zug, Switzerland, September 30th, 2025, Chainwire Solstice Finance, the onchain asset manager backed by $1 billion digital asset investment firm Deus X Capital, today officially launched its USX and YieldVault Program to the public. The Solana-native protocol delivers a Solana-native stablecoin that gives all users permissionless access to institutional grade yields via Solstice’s YieldVault.  USX and YieldVault bring a new category of stablecoin – purpose-built for composability, transparency, and native yield through Solstice’s protocol – to Solana with over $160 million in locked capital (TVL) at launch, backed by Galaxy Digital, MEV Capital, Bitcoin Suisse, Auros and Deus X Capital. Solstice enters this launch with a battle-tested strategy which has historically generated a 13.96% Net IRR with no recorded month-over-month losses since inception.  “Legacy stablecoins maintain majority market share, yet not a single leading stablecoin was born natively on Solana and no dominant yield-native stablecoins currently exist in the ecosystem. We see stables often being bridged to other chains for best-in-class yield – that’s stable TVL leaving our ecosystem to try and earn elsewhere. We built USX addressing this market gap on day one, a stablecoin that maintains all of the frictionless transaction benefits while giving access to institutional-grade yields that are native to the protocol,” said Ben Nadareski, CEO and Co-Founder of Solstice.  “Solstice is driving real, sustainable onchain revenues within the Solana ecosystem and the launch of USX and YieldVault unlocks new opportunities for builders, users, and investors,” said Lily Liu, President of the Solana Foundation. A deeper look into Solstice’s ecosystem: USX: A synthetic stablecoin designed for velocity of capital…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 16:33
Bitcoin And Ethereum Funds Shed $1.1 Billion While Solana Investment Products Gain $291 Million – Report

The post Bitcoin And Ethereum Funds Shed $1.1 Billion While Solana Investment Products Gain $291 Million – Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin And Ethereum Funds Shed $1.1 Billion While Solana Investment Products Gain $291 Million – Report | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ash is a seasoned freelance editor and writer with extensive experience in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Over the course of his career, he has contributed to major publications, playing a key role in shaping informative, timely content related to decentralized finance (DeFi), cryptocurrency trends, and blockchain innovation. His ability to break down complex topics has allowed both seasoned professionals and newcomers to the industry to benefit from his work. Beyond these specific roles, Ash’s writing expertise spans a wide array of content, including news updates, long-form analysis, and thought leadership pieces. He has helped multiple platforms maintain high editorial standards, ensuring that articles not only inform but also engage readers through clarity and in-depth research. His work reflects a deep understanding of the rapidly evolving blockchain ecosystem, making him a valuable contributor in a field where staying current is essential. In addition to his writing work, Ash has developed a strong skill set in managing content teams. He has led diverse groups of writers and researchers, overseeing the editorial process from topic selection, approval, editing, to final publication. His leadership ensured that content production was timely, accurate, and aligned with the strategic goals of the platforms he worked with. This has not only strengthened his expertise in content strategy but also honed his project management and team coordination skills. Ash’s ability to combine technical expertise with editorial oversight is further bolstered by his knowledge of blockchain analysis tools such as Etherscan, Dune Analytics, and Santiment. These…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 16:28
Atlético Turns Madrid Red And White

The post Atlético Turns Madrid Red And White appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Atlético Madrid players celebrated a historic win against their city rivals. NurPhoto via Getty Images La Liga’s first major derby of the season saw Atlético Madrid trounce Real Madrid with a shock 5-2 victory to put an end to Xabi Alonso’s run of seven consecutive victories to begin his stint at the club in the league. That allowed Barcelona to take top spot in the league after coming back from behind to beat Real Sociedad 2-1 at Montjuïc, with Robert Lewandowski taking his goal tally for the season to four as he notched the winner. Elsewhere, the race for the top four heated up with Villarreal inflicting another defeat on Athletic Club, who have now failed to win any of their five previous fixtures in all competitions. Real Betis also beat Osasuna on Sunday night 2-0, while Elche have kept themselves in the picture, beating Celta Vigo 2-1. In addition, La Liga saws its first match suspension of the season as Valencia’s clash with Real Oviedo on Monday night was postponed due to a red alert for torrential rain and flooding in the region. That fixture will now be played on Tuesday night. The storylines of La Liga matchweek seven MVP of the week There can only be one candidate in a week in which a striker scores five goals. Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez scored a hat-trick against Rayo Vallecano in midweek and then followed it up with two goals in 12 minutes against Real Madrid to give Atlético a substantial lead in the derby at the Metropolitano. The Argentine missed a penalty for only the second time in his career against Mallorca only a week prior, but showed no sign of nerves as he tucked the ball beyond Thibaut Courtois to record his sixth goal of the season, in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 16:21
ChatGPT Predicts Bitcoin’s Next Move – Here’s Why $HYPER Could Be the Biggest Winner

The post ChatGPT Predicts Bitcoin’s Next Move – Here’s Why $HYPER Could Be the Biggest Winner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. That’s because historically, September has been Bitcoin’s worst-performing month, with an average return of -4.44% over the last 15 years. So, with a positive September, Bitcoin is showing early signs of an explosive Q4. Speaking of Q4, Bitcoin has delivered an average return of nearly 80% in this quarter over the last 15 years of recorded data. This time around, the return percentage could be even greater, thanks to strong fundamental tailwinds such as pro-crypto policy shifts from the Trump administration, multiple expected Federal Reserve rate cuts before year-end, and crypto’s growing adoption and awareness among everyday users. To arrive at an objective Bitcoin price prediction, we turned to ChatGPT. Thanks to its access to real-time crypto-related data – from social media chatter and company updates to on-chain metrics and policy announcements – ChatGPT has its finger on the pulse of the market. Unlike human analysts, it can detach from emotions and biases, which is important because, let’s face it, most people online want crypto to skyrocket, creating an unavoidable bias. By using ChatGPT, we can cut through that noise and rely on objective analysis. So read on to find out what ChatGPT predicts for Bitcoin’s future – and how you can ride digital gold’s bullishness by buying Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a new BTC-themed altcoin currently in presale and poised for potential gains of up to 9,100% in the coming years. Bitcoin Setting Up for New Highs The first thing ChatGPT noted on Bitcoin’s chart was how neatly its weekly price action has been setting up for an upward move. Sure, Bitcoin fell for three straight weeks in August, but ChatGPT was quick to analyze that this was, in all likelihood, a healthy price correction as it pulled the token toward the important 0.5-0.618 Fibonacci zone, which is considered the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 16:19
Tokenized Gold Hit Record $2.88 Billion as Crypto Investors Rush to XAUT and PAXG

TLDR The tokenized gold market hit a record $2.88 billion market cap on September 29 as spot gold prices surged past $3,800 per ounce Tether Gold (XAUT) and PAX Gold (PAXG) both recorded over $3.2 billion in monthly trading volume during September PAXG attracted $40 million in net inflows during the month while reaching an [...] The post Tokenized Gold Hit Record $2.88 Billion as Crypto Investors Rush to XAUT and PAXG appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/30 16:08
Declining Bitcoin Dominance Suggests Altcoins May Gain Market Share, Potentially Lifting ETH, SOL and AVAX

The post Declining Bitcoin Dominance Suggests Altcoins May Gain Market Share, Potentially Lifting ETH, SOL and AVAX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Dominance is in a sustained downtrend, indicating altcoins are gaining market share; if BTC.D continues falling toward the 40–35% range, liquidity and retail attention will likely shift to altcoins such as ETH, SOL and AVAX, boosting ETH/BTC, SOL/BTC and AVAX/BTC performance. Bitcoin Dominance has repeatedly rejected a long-term descending resistance, signaling growing altcoin market share. Historical BTC.D patterns (2020–2021) preceded major altseason rallies for Ethereum, Solana and Cardano. Analyst scenarios project BTC.D could fall to 40–35%, reallocating billions to altcoins and favoring ETH/BTC, SOL/BTC and AVAX/BTC. Meta description: Bitcoin Dominance downtrend signals growing altcoins market share; prepare for altseason opportunities in ETH, SOL, AVAX — read analysis and trade implications now. What is Bitcoin Dominance telling the market? Bitcoin Dominance shows a persistent downward trajectory, meaning altcoins are capturing a larger share of total crypto market capitalization. Short-term BTC price moves can be positive, but BTC.D’s failure to break descending resistance suggests relative outperformance by altcoins as capital rotates. How has BTC.D behaved historically and why does it matter? Historically, BTC.D topping near long-term resistance has preceded sharp declines that coincide with broad altcoin rallies. The 2020–2021 cycle saw BTC.D drop while Ethereum, Solana and a range of DeFi tokens delivered outsized gains. Analysts reference on-chain and market-cap data to support these parallels (source: Mister Crypto, aggregated market-cap charts). Bitcoin Dominance declines, signaling altcoins gaining market share. Altseason may drive ETH, SOL, and AVAX to outperform Bitcoin. Bitcoin Dominance is in a long-term downward trend that is continuously rejecting resistance indicating that altcoins are gaining more and more market capitalization. Similar BTC.D patterns in the 2020-2021 period have caused significant increases in altcoin rallies in Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, and DeFi tokens. BTC.D might fall to 40-35% and liquidity and retail focus will be directed to altcoins, making ETH/BTC, SOL/BTC,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 15:59
Trump Shares AI Video Mocking Schumer And Jeffries As Shutdown Looms

The post Trump Shares AI Video Mocking Schumer And Jeffries As Shutdown Looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump on Monday night shared an AI-generated video showing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, hurling expletives while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries stands next to him with a sombrero and a mustache, just days after the president shared and then deleted another AI-generated video boosting a far-right conspiracy theory about so-called “medbeds.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during a press conference alongside House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., following a meeting between the Congressional Democratic leaders and President Trump. Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts The video, which Trump shared on his Truth Social platform without any caption, appears to be an AI-altered clip of the two Democratic leaders’ remarks to the press after their meeting with the President to discuss a deal to keep the government funded. The clip shows Jeffries standing in the background with an image of a sombrero and a large mustache overlaid on his face, while a deepfake version of Schumer talks about how “nobody likes Democrats anymore…because of all of our woke, trans bullsh—.” As Mexican folk music plays in the background, the deepfake Schumer says the Democrats need new voters and therefore want to give “all these illegal aliens free healthcare…so they can vote for us.” The AI-generated voice of Schumer continues the expletive-filled rant, saying the Democrats are “just a bunch of woke pieces of sh—.” In his actual remarks to the press, Schumer signaled that a government shutdown was looming as no deal could be reached between the two parties, noting: “Their bill has not one iota of Democratic input…It’s up to the Republicans whether they want a shutdown or not.” How Have The Democratic Leaders Reacted? In a post on X, Schumer commented on the video, saying: “If you think your shutdown is a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 15:54
Starknet Unveils BTCFi: Trustless BTC Staking, Partners, and 100M STRK Incentives

The post Starknet Unveils BTCFi: Trustless BTC Staking, Partners, and 100M STRK Incentives appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Starknet today announced BTCFi, a trilogy of initiatives aimed at deepening bitcoin’s role as a global settlement asset by embedding BTC into Starknet’s security and consensus. For the first time on any L2, BTC holders can stake without losing custody to secure Starknet and earn rewards; the protocol already reportedly has ~65k delegators, ~150 validators […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/starknet-unveils-btcfi-trustless-btc-staking-partners-and-100m-strk-incentives/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 15:52
Best Crypto to Buy as Strategy Buys $22M Bitcoin in Full Market Recovery

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Strategy Buys $22M Bitcoin in Full Market Recovery appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There’s no stopping the Michael Saylor-led Strategy as it bought an additional 196 Bitcoin ($BTC) yesterday, worth around $22M. This recent acquisition is its eighth-straight week of Bitcoin purchases, which further extended its lead as the largest Bitcoin treasury company. Continued bullishness on the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency has reflected the crypto market in general, which has been in recovery mode since the week began. It also puts the spotlight on some of the best crypto to buy, including Best Wallet Token ($BEST) and Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER). Strategy Grows Bitcoin Holdings Even as Its Stock Price Slides to $300 Strategy further cemented its status as the top Bitcoin treasury company with a fresh purchase of 196 $BTC yesterday. Its most recent Bitcoin buy is the third-smallest of the year after its 130 $BTC and 155 $BTC purchases in March and August respectively. Despite that, it remains the top Bitcoin treasury company with its 640,031 $BTC holdings. Source: Strategy This comes after the company’s $MSTR stock price dipped to just above $300 after a rally to $455.90 in July. According to crypto analyst JA Maartun, it is the lowest level the company’s stock has seen in six months. Source: X/@JA_Maartun Despite that, the latest buy signals Strategy’s continued bullishness on Bitcoin, which the company acquired at an average price of $73,983. This also reflects positively on the crypto market, which has bled profusely over the past month. With October historically a period of recovery, this bodes well for some of the best crypto to buy right. Let’s take a look at the top three. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Making the Bitcoin Ecosystem Faster, Cheaper, and More Scalable Bitcoin may be the most valuable crypto, but it’s beset with issues. Transactions are typically slow and expensive, and you can’t do much…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 15:49
