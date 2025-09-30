Trump Meeting With Uzbek President

The post Trump Meeting With Uzbek President appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (L) gives a folder labeled “Economic Partnership between Uzbekistan and the United States” to US President Donald Trump during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 23, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Among the few winners from the recent UNGA events must surely be Uzbekistan. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got a personal meeting with President Trump in front of the cameras. This, in the wake of an announcement by DJT on the Truth Social network praising Mr. Mirziyoyev for signing a $8 billion deal purchasing Boeing Dreamliners, adding ‘this will create over 35,000’ jobs in the US’. ‘Mr.Mirziyoyev is a man of his word’, he said and ‘we will continue to work together on many more items’. This is pretty warm enthusiasm in the lexicon of Mr.Trump. The Uzbek President later had a roundtable meeting with top US companies and financial institutions for further investments and joint projects. According to various reports bilateral trade has quadrupled since Mirziyoyev took over, with 300 US companies participating thus far. Mineral mining particularly in strategic metals and rare earth materials seems top of the list (the Colorado School of Mines VP met with the Uzbek Prez and agreed to open a Center in that country.) Beyond mining and mineral processing, the roundtable focused on banking, IT, transport and energy infrastructure and much else. This column, as readers know, has repeatedly dwelt on the strategic importance of Central Asia and the ‘Stans. Most especially on the Western world’s need to upraise the profile of the region, its economy and political heft, as a way to counterbalance the past domination of Moscow, Beijing, Tehran and the like.…