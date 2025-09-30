2025-10-01 Wednesday

XRP Rallies Into SEC Catalyst Window, Resistance Cements at $2.93

The post XRP Rallies Into SEC Catalyst Window, Resistance Cements at $2.93 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP gained 2.1% during the 24-hour trading session from September 28 at 21:00 to September 29 at 20:00, climbing from $2.84 to $2.90 while moving within a $0.10 range that represented 3.47% of the opening price. News Background • Large institutional addresses holding between 10–100 million XRP tokens accumulated over 120 million coins across the last 72 hours. • Seven XRP spot ETF applications remain pending before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Grayscale’s submission is scheduled for October 18, with others queued through November 14, creating a concentrated window of regulatory catalysts that could reshape near-term flows. • Market sentiment has been buoyed by anticipation of increased corporate portfolio exposure. Analysts frame ETF approvals as a structural driver that could accelerate XRP’s adoption within institutional allocation strategies. Price Action Summary • XRP traded within a $0.10 corridor, fluctuating between a low of $2.84 and a high of $2.93, reflecting 3.5% volatility during the period. Price capped out near $2.93 where selling pressure intensified, particularly during the September 29 14:00 session. • The most significant upward moves came at 02:00 and 07:00 GMT on September 29, where volume spiked to over 97 million units. These surges significantly outpaced the daily average of 57.4 million, confirming institutional participation during rally phases. • The final hour of trading extended the advance, as price moved from $2.88 to $2.90 for a 0.7% late gain. The breach of the $2.90 psychological barrier was confirmed by a 4.8 million unit volume burst, taking the session to its highs before settling around $2.9045. Technical Analysis • Resistance is clustered between $2.92 and $2.93, where price repeatedly stalled on higher volume. This zone marks the next hurdle for continuation, with breakout confirmation likely requiring a close above $2.93 on expanding participation. • Support has consolidated between $2.85…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 16:43
Trump Meeting With Uzbek President

The post Trump Meeting With Uzbek President appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (L) gives a folder labeled “Economic Partnership between Uzbekistan and the United States” to US President Donald Trump during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 23, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Among the few winners from the recent UNGA events must surely be Uzbekistan. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got a personal meeting with President Trump in front of the cameras. This, in the wake of an announcement by DJT on the Truth Social network praising Mr. Mirziyoyev for signing a $8 billion deal purchasing Boeing Dreamliners, adding ‘this will create over 35,000’ jobs in the US’. ‘Mr.Mirziyoyev is a man of his word’, he said and ‘we will continue to work together on many more items’. This is pretty warm enthusiasm in the lexicon of Mr.Trump. The Uzbek President later had a roundtable meeting with top US companies and financial institutions for further investments and joint projects. According to various reports bilateral trade has quadrupled since Mirziyoyev took over, with 300 US companies participating thus far. Mineral mining particularly in strategic metals and rare earth materials seems top of the list (the Colorado School of Mines VP met with the Uzbek Prez and agreed to open a Center in that country.) Beyond mining and mineral processing, the roundtable focused on banking, IT, transport and energy infrastructure and much else. This column, as readers know, has repeatedly dwelt on the strategic importance of Central Asia and the ‘Stans. Most especially on the Western world’s need to upraise the profile of the region, its economy and political heft, as a way to counterbalance the past domination of Moscow, Beijing, Tehran and the like.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 16:06
Visa Tests Stablecoin Cross-Border Payments Pilot for Faster Remittances

The post Visa Tests Stablecoin Cross-Border Payments Pilot for Faster Remittances appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Visa launches stablecoin pilot for cross-border settlements, enhancing liquidity. Pilot aims to cut settlement time from days to minutes. Impacts on USDC and EURC could reshape digital payment systems. Visa launched a pilot at SIBOS 2025, testing stablecoins USDC and EURC on Visa Direct to expedite cross-border payments, targeting a limited rollout by April 2026. This pilot could transform global payments, minimizing liquidity risks and accelerating transaction times, potentially reshaping the financial landscape by integrating blockchain technology in traditional systems. Visa’s Stablecoin Pilot Promises Faster Transactions Visa announced a pilot project testing stablecoins for cross-border payments, specifically utilizing USDC and EURC. The initiative, aimed at improving liquidity for businesses, reduces settlement times to minutes. Visa’s decision to leverage Circle’s stablecoins highlights its ongoing efforts to integrate blockchain solutions into its offerings. Industry observers are attentive to this development, as it could increase on-chain transactions involving USDC and EURC. While Visa has not named participating partners, the program’s success could influence other financial institutions to adopt similar payment models, as highlighted in the Visa Direct Enhances Speed with Stablecoins for Business Funding. According to Coincu’s experts, the pilot project could identify pathways for regulatory updates and technology integration across major financial sectors. This effort may pave the way for broader acceptance of blockchain in traditional finance ecosystems. USDC Holds $73.45B Market Cap as Visa Tests Pilot Did you know? The introduction of stablecoins as bank deposit equivalents for Visa Direct reshapes the remittance landscape—a first for a major payment network, reflecting its trend towards embracing blockchain technology. Data from CoinMarketCap reveals that USDC currently maintains a market cap of $73.45 billion and a circulating supply of 73.46 billion. The stablecoin’s price hovers at $0.99996 with minimal changes over recent periods. USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:54 UTC…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 16:02
M3 DAO Joins Forces with LinkLayerAI to Bring Smart Capabilities to Web3 Users, Driving Customer Engagement

By partnering with LinkLayerAI, M3 DAO improves liquidity and efficiency in its platform and enables its members to engage with DApps more seamlessly.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/30 16:00
Visa Expedites Payments with Stablecoin Pilot

In a groundbreaking move, Visa has introduced a pilot initiative designed to streamline cross-border payment mechanisms using stablecoins. This forward-thinking project aims to transform conventional multi-day international transactions into nearly instant processes.Continue Reading:Visa Expedites Payments with Stablecoin Pilot
Coinstats2025/09/30 15:56
SEC Halts Trading In Solana Treasury Stock QMMM After Share Price Surges 959%- Market Manipulation?

The post SEC Halts Trading In Solana Treasury Stock QMMM After Share Price Surges 959%- Market Manipulation? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. SEC has suspended trading in the QMMM stock following a nearly 1,000% increase in just three weeks. The spike happened after the company announced its Solana treasury allocation in its crypto treasury. The commission’s move suggests that market manipulation may have taken place.  SEC Flags Concerns Over QMMM Rally After Solana Treasury Allocation According to Bloomberg, the SEC has halted trading in the QMMM stock after it rallied by 959% upon the announcement of its pivot into digital assets through a Solana treasury strategy and blockchain-driven analytics.  The company had revealed plans to build a $100 million portfolio targeting Solana, Bitcoin, and Ethereum,  while also investing in long-term Web3 infrastructure projects. The news immediately triggered a reaction.  The QMMM shares soared by nearly 1,000%, reaching a high of $207 before retreating to $88 in after-hours trading.  The regulator cited “recommendations on social media by unknown persons” as possible drivers of the surge. This suggests the rally cannot be based solely on the crypto treasury announcement.. This suggests market manipulation could be at play.  QMMM was not alone. The SEC also suspended Smart Digital Group Ltd. for similar reasons. This extends the crackdown on small-cap firms that have leveraged crypto narratives to draw investor attention. The company’s announcement of a Solana treasury holding was previously hinted at as the main driver behind the rally. By including the Solana treasury allocation alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum, the firm positioned itself among the growing trend of crypto treasury companies diversifying assets. However, the commission’s move highlights the dangers of overly linking stock prices to speculative crypto treasury announcements, like this Solana treasury allocation announcement.  Regulators remain cautious of overstated claims or artificially inflated demand, despite such tactics becoming increasingly popular. Yahoo Finance reports that QMMM stock was trading at $119.40 before the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 15:55
Top 5 Biggest Bitcoin ETFs in 2025

The post Top 5 Biggest Bitcoin ETFs in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What is Bitcoin ETF $Bitcoin has evolved far beyond being just a digital currency. With the introduction of Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have become more accessible to institutional investors, companies, and everyday traders. An ETF is an investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets such as stocks, commodities, or—in this case—Bitcoin. Instead of buying Bitcoin directly, investors purchase shares of a Bitcoin ETF, which tracks the cryptocurrency’s price. This makes it easier for institutions to gain exposure without dealing with wallets, private keys, or regulatory hurdles (Investopedia: ETF definition). Why Companies and Institutions Invest in Bitcoin ETFs For companies, Bitcoin ETFs offer: Simplicity: Exposure to $BTC without custody or technical complexities. Liquidity: ETFs trade like stocks, making it easier to enter and exit positions. Regulation: ETFs are structured financial products, giving investors more confidence than unregulated exchanges. When large funds or companies increase their ETF holdings, it signals strong institutional confidence in Bitcoin. Conversely, if they reduce their ETF exposure, it may cause sell pressure on the market and dampen sentiment. If more Bitcoin ETFs are launched, competition grows, lowering fees and giving traders more options. Increased ETF activity generally boosts Bitcoin’s legitimacy and mainstream adoption. What This Means for Crypto Traders and Investors For crypto traders, Bitcoin ETFs mean more institutional money flowing into the market, often stabilizing liquidity. For long-term investors, ETFs are a gateway for pension funds, hedge funds, and corporations to allocate part of their portfolios into Bitcoin. Still, ETFs can amplify volatility. When big institutional players reduce their holdings, this can trigger price corrections, as seen in previous Bitcoin downturns. Top 5 Biggest Bitcoin ETFs in 2025 Based on the latest data, here are the five largest Bitcoin ETFs by total assets under management (AUM): 1. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) –…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 15:53
US Shutdown: Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver Rally as Govt. Shutdown Odds Jump to 85% on Polymarket

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/30 15:50
SEC Suspends Trading of QMMM Holdings Amid Crypto Treasury Manipulation Probe

The SEC has suspended trading of QMMM Holdings, citing concerns over potential stock manipulation linked to the firm’s recent pivot into crypto holdings.
Coinstats2025/09/30 15:37
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its benchmark rate at 0.5%

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its benchmark rate at 0.5% during the Sept. 18–19 meeting.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 14:45
