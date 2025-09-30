2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
SG-FORGE Enters DeFi with New Stablecoins on Ethereum

SG-FORGE Enters DeFi with New Stablecoins on Ethereum

The post SG-FORGE Enters DeFi with New Stablecoins on Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SG-FORGE launches EURCV, USDCV stablecoins in DeFi markets. Enables 24/7 stablecoin lending and trading on Ethereum. Spot trading facilitated by Morpho and Uniswap protocols. On September 30, 2025, SG-FORGE deployed its Euro and Dollar stablecoins into DeFi, integrating with Ethereum-based Morpho and Uniswap protocols for lending and trading. This marks a significant step in blending traditional finance with decentralized finance, increasing the accessibility of regulated stablecoins in digital markets. SG-FORGE Leverages Ethereum for 24/7 Stablecoin Operations SG-FORGE has been pioneering regulated digital assets, and its latest step builds on past initiatives like its 2023 collaboration with MakerDAO. By deploying the Euro and Dollar stablecoins on the Morpho and Uniswap protocols, SG-FORGE aims to strengthen liquidity and trading capabilities. Stablecoins EURCV and USDCV on Uniswap have enhanced liquidity opportunities, facilitated by Flowdesk’s role as a market maker. MEV Capital manages asset collateral, including cryptocurrencies like ETH and BTC, reflecting innovation in fiat-backed trading. CEO Jean-Marc Stenger emphasized the firm’s commitment by stating: “The combination of Solana’s high-speed network and SG-FORGE’s reliable, secure stablecoin will unlock new possibilities for both retail users and institutional players in DeFi” – source. While broader crypto industry reactions remain cautious, there is significant interest in the implications for regulated DeFi growth. Did you know? In 2023, SG-FORGE set a precedent by borrowing DAI from MakerDAO with EU bond tokens, marking a significant TradFi and DeFi integration moment. Ethereum Trading Activity Bolstered by New SG-FORGE Stablecoins Did you know? In 2023, SG-FORGE set a precedent by borrowing DAI from MakerDAO with EU bond tokens, marking a significant TradFi and DeFi integration moment. Ethereum (ETH) maintained a market price of $4,177.14 and holds a substantial market cap of formatNumber(504193995246, 2). With a 24-hour trading volume of $40.52 billion, ETH showed a slight 1.34% increase in value…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 16:35
ALL4 Mining Launches New High-Yield Contracts, Offering BTC and XRP Investors a Way to Earn $14.1K Daily

ALL4 Mining Launches New High-Yield Contracts, Offering BTC and XRP Investors a Way to Earn $14.1K Daily

Leading cloud mining platform ALL4 Mining has launched its latest series of high-yield cloud mining contracts, offering investors new opportunities to earn substantial daily returns by mining Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Leveraging cutting-edge technology and a global investor network, ALL4 Mining continues to redefine passive income in the cryptocurrency industry. Revolutionizing Cloud Mining with [...] The post ALL4 Mining Launches New High-Yield Contracts, Offering BTC and XRP Investors a Way to Earn $14.1K Daily appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/30 16:34
Solstice Finance Launches USX Stablecoin and YieldVault

Solstice Finance Launches USX Stablecoin and YieldVault

The post Solstice Finance Launches USX Stablecoin and YieldVault appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The new Solana-based stablecoin offers permissionless access to delta-neutral yield strategies. Solana-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Solstice Finance has officially launched its USX stablecoin and YieldVault. USX is fully backed 1:1 by stable collateral, with real-time proof of reserves via the decentralized Chainlink oracle network. The YieldVault program allows USX holders to access delta-neutral, institutional-grade returns by locking their tokens in the protocol. Participants then receive eUSX, which represents their share of the fund’s underlying assets. The launch underscores a growing trend of projects building on Solana for on-chain yield, composability, and fast, low-cost transactions. It also reflects the ongoing competition in the stablecoin space. “Legacy stablecoins maintain majority market share, yet not a single leading stablecoin was born natively on Solana, and no dominant yield-native stablecoins currently exist in the ecosystem,” said Ben Nadareski, CEO and co-founder of Solstice. “We see stables often being bridged to other chains for best-in-class yield – that’s stable TVL leaving our ecosystem to try and earn elsewhere.” Nadareski added that Solstice built USX to address this market gap by providing a stablecoin that “maintains all of the frictionless transaction benefits while giving access to institutional-grade yields that are native to the protocol.” The stablecoin sector currently boasts a market capitalization of nearly $297 billion, up by $90 billion from the start of the year. Tether’s USDT currently maintains a 59% market share with a market capitalization of $174 billion. Solstice also revealed that it plans to release SLX, a native utility token, distributed through a community-focused model. The protocol’s launch is supported by liquidity and capital from investors including Galaxy Digital, MEV Capital, Bitcoin Suisse, Susquehanna Crypto, Auros, and Deus X Capital. “Solstice Labs is now working with over 30 partners in the ecosystem for integration with a sole focus on the Solana…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 16:32
Industrial vs. DIY Bitcoin Mining: Pros, Cons, and 2025 Profit Outlook

Industrial vs. DIY Bitcoin Mining: Pros, Cons, and 2025 Profit Outlook

Bitcoin mining is entering a new era in 2025. The industry has matured into two distinct paths: industrial-scale mining farms powered by renewable energy and automation, and do-it-yourself (DIY) setups at home where enthusiasts build rigs from scratch.
Cryptodaily2025/09/30 16:11
UBS predicts gold prices could reach $4,200 by 2026

UBS predicts gold prices could reach $4,200 by 2026

PANews reported on September 30th that UBS, in its latest report, predicted that gold prices could rise to $4,200 per ounce by mid-2026. The report cited a weakening US dollar, continued increases in central bank gold holdings, and increased investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as key drivers of the price increase. UBS recommends maintaining a gold allocation of around 5% of a portfolio, emphasizing that gold, due to its low correlation with stocks and bonds, can serve as an effective hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks. At the same time, UBS reminds investors to pay attention to the risks associated with gold price fluctuations and possible changes in US monetary policy.
PANews2025/09/30 16:09
Crypto Funds Lost $812M Last Week as U.S. Outflows Surged

Crypto Funds Lost $812M Last Week as U.S. Outflows Surged

The post Crypto Funds Lost $812M Last Week as U.S. Outflows Surged appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 30 September 2025 | 11:00 After weeks of steady inflows, institutional demand for crypto investment products has stumbled. CoinShares data shows that asset managers including BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, and ProShares saw a collective $812 million pulled from their products last week – a sharp reversal tied to shifting expectations around U.S. monetary policy. Stronger economic data, including upward revisions to GDP and durable goods, has led markets to scale back bets on additional Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. That macro backdrop, analysts say, put pressure on U.S.-based funds in particular, with the region posting more than $1 billion in redemptions. In contrast, products listed in Europe and Canada attracted fresh capital, with Switzerland alone bringing in over $120 million, highlighting how investor sentiment is diverging across regions. Bitcoin products once again felt the biggest hit, losing more than $700 million in a week. But interestingly, there was no spike in demand for short-Bitcoin exposure, which CoinShares’ James Butterfill argued suggests last week’s pullback was more about profit-taking than a fundamental change in conviction. Fidelity’s FBTC spot ETF recorded the heaviest outflows, shedding nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars on its own. Ethereum products also struggled, with nearly $800 million flowing out of U.S.-listed ETFs and $409 million lost globally. Together, BTC and ETH accounted for the vast majority of the redemptions. Not every asset category was in decline, however. Solana and XRP-based funds bucked the trend, attracting $291 million and $93 million, respectively. Observers say those inflows are likely tied to speculation around forthcoming U.S. ETF launches, which could bring both tokens into the institutional spotlight. Despite the setback, cumulative inflows for the year remain strong at almost $40 billion, keeping the industry on track to challenge last year’s record haul. For now, the story appears less about…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 16:03
Cipher Mining Stock Soars as Bitcoin Miner Lands Massive $3 Billion Google AI Deal

Cipher Mining Stock Soars as Bitcoin Miner Lands Massive $3 Billion Google AI Deal

TLDR Cipher Mining signed a 10-year AI hosting contract with Google-backed Fluidstack worth approximately $3 billion, starting October 2026 The deal covers 168MW of computing power at Cipher’s Barber Lake facility, marking the company’s first entry into AI infrastructure Cipher raised $1.1 billion through zero-coupon convertible notes due in 2031, avoiding equity dilution while retaining [...] The post Cipher Mining Stock Soars as Bitcoin Miner Lands Massive $3 Billion Google AI Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/30 16:03
Keel Launches on Solana to Deploy $2.5B in Sky Stablecoin Reserves

Keel Launches on Solana to Deploy $2.5B in Sky Stablecoin Reserves

TLDR Keel debuts as Sky’s third autonomous “star” unit with plans to deploy up to $2.5 billion into Solana-based DeFi and real-world asset markets The protocol receives dedicated allocation from Sky’s USDS stablecoin reserves to support Solana-native protocols including Kamino, Jupiter, and Raydium Sky ecosystem, formerly MakerDAO, operates USDS and DAI stablecoins with combined supply [...] The post Keel Launches on Solana to Deploy $2.5B in Sky Stablecoin Reserves appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/30 15:58
Societe Generale's Crypto Unit Deploys Euro and USD Stablecoins on Uniswap, Morpho

Societe Generale's Crypto Unit Deploys Euro and USD Stablecoins on Uniswap, Morpho

PANews reported on September 30th that SG-FORGE, the digital asset subsidiary of Societe Generale, announced the official deployment of its Euro stablecoin EURCV and US Dollar stablecoin USDCV on the Ethereum-based DeFi protocols Morpho and Uniswap. This initiative enables users to borrow and lend using cryptocurrencies (such as BTC and ETH) and tokenized funds as collateral on the Morpho platform, while also enabling spot trading of stablecoins through Uniswap. In addition, asset management firm MEV Capital will be responsible for overseeing the relevant vaults, setting collateral rules, and handling defaults. Market liquidity will be supported by market maker Flowdesk to ensure smooth trading. Currently, EURCV has a market capitalization of approximately $66 million, while USDCV has a market capitalization of $32.2 million, which is still relatively small compared to market leaders such as Circle's EURC ($260 million) and Tether's USDT ($174.8 billion).
PANews2025/09/30 15:54
SEC Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) ve Solana'ya (SOL) Yatırım Yapacağını Açıklayan Şirketin Hisse Senedi İşlemlerini Durdurdu!

SEC Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) ve Solana’ya (SOL) Yatırım Yapacağını Açıklayan Şirketin Hisse Senedi İşlemlerini Durdurdu!

ABD Menkul Kıymetler ve Borsa Komisyonu (SEC), Nasdaq’ta işlem gören QMMM Holdings hisselerinin son üç hafta içinde %959 oranında artış göstermesinin ardından şirketin hisse senedi işlemlerini geçici olarak durdurdu. SEC, QMMM Holdings Hisselerindeki Yükselişin Ardından İşlemleri Durdurdu Düzenleyici kurum, bu olağanüstü yükselişin arkasında anonim sosyal medya hesapları üzerinden yapılan yoğun tanıtımların bulunduğunu iddia ediyor. QMMM […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/30 15:38
නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

