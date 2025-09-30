2025-10-01 Wednesday

Huang Licheng holds the largest long position in ETH and XPL on the Hyperliquid platform

PANews reported on September 30th that according to monitoring by Ember, Huang Licheng, the "Big Brother" (Maji), currently holds the largest long position in ETH and XPL on the Hyperliquid platform. The specific positions are as follows: ETH long position: long 30,780 ETH, total value approximately $128 million, opening price $4,278, liquidation price $3,815; XPL long position: long 26.55 million XPL, with a total value of approximately US$29.9 million, with an opening price of US$1.4 and a liquidation price of US$0.67.
2025/09/30
Hester Peirce Claims US SEC Ready to Promote DePIN and RWA Tokenization Projects

Hester Peirce confirms SEC’s support for DePIN and RWA tokenization, promoting innovation with clear regulatory guidance for blockchain projects.   US SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce recently stated that the commission is open to supporting decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) projects and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.  These projects aim to bring innovation and practical solutions to […] The post Hester Peirce Claims US SEC Ready to Promote DePIN and RWA Tokenization Projects appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/30
Huma Finance and Arf announced they will join Circle’s CPN network as service providers

PANews reported on September 30th that at Circle Forum Singapore today, Circle Senior Vice President Irfan Ganchi announced that Huma Finance and Arf have joined the Circle Payments Network (CPN) as service providers. Arf, a Swiss-regulated pioneer specializing in same-day USDC settlement liquidity, is powered by Huma's PayFi network. Through this partnership, Arf will introduce embedded credit services to the network. The CPN aims to connect financial institutions and businesses, enabling real-time payment settlements using stablecoins like USDC and EURC. Cross-border payments have long been constrained by pre-funding requirements, forcing financial institutions to tie up significant reserves. With the addition of Arf and Huma, eligible CPN participants will be able to directly access on-demand USDC credit through this integration, eliminating the need for pre-funding in some regions.
2025/09/30
USDT supply on the Spark platform surged from $25 million at the end of July to nearly $550 million.

PANews reported on September 30 that according to official data from Sentora (formerly IntoTheBlock), the supply of USDT on the Spark platform has increased significantly in the past few months, soaring from US$25 million at the end of July to nearly US$550 million currently.
2025/09/30
8 Altcoin ETFs, Including XRP, Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE), Requested Yesterday by the SEC! What Does This Mean for 8 Altcoins?

The post 8 Altcoin ETFs, Including XRP, Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE), Requested Yesterday by the SEC! What Does This Mean for 8 Altcoins? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As is known, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) made an important move yesterday that paved the way for altcoin ETFs. According to a report by Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett, the SEC yesterday requested spot ETF issuers for Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Dogecoin (DOGE) to withdraw their existing 19b-4 filings. It was stated that this request was made within the scope of the recently approved “general listing standards” and that the traditional ETF approval process is no longer valid. The SEC’s request was met with immediate response, and 19b-4 filings for eight altcoin ETFs, including XRP and Solana, were withdrawn. According to information on the SEC’s website, ETF issuers Solana withdrew their 19b-4 filings for XRP, Cardano, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Polkadot (DOT), Hedera (HBAR), and Ethereum (ETH) Staking ETFs in accordance with general listing standards. It is stated that this move by the SEC paves the way for ETF approvals for major cryptocurrencies such as XRP, Solana and Litecoin, other than Bitcoin and Ethereum. At this point, it is even stated that altcoin ETF approvals may come at any time starting this week. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/8-altcoin-etfs-including-xrp-solana-sol-and-dogecoin-doge-requested-yesterday-by-the-sec-what-does-this-mean-for-8-altcoins/
2025/09/30
Mutuum Finance Crypto Price Prediction: How Long Could It Take MUTM To Hit $10 From $0.035

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is continuing to gain traction in a fast-moving crypto market, and its presale has already reached Phase 6 of 11. The current price stands at $0.035, a sharp 250% increase from the opening phase price of $0.01.  So far, investors have committed $16,550,000 since the presale began, with 16,660 holders joining. Phase […] The post Mutuum Finance Crypto Price Prediction: How Long Could It Take MUTM To Hit $10 From $0.035 appeared first on CoinChapter.
2025/09/30
Bitcoin Sentiment Returns Back To Neutral As BTC Breaks $114,000

Data shows the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index has retreated into the neutral territory as the BTC price has made recovery back above $114,000. Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index Is Exactly In The Balance Right Now The “Fear & Greed Index” refers to an indicator created by Alternative that measures the average sentiment present among traders in the Bitcoin and wider cryptocurrency markets. Related Reading: XRP Bounce Incoming? Analyst Targets $3–$3.15 After Support Holds The index uses the data of the following five factors to determine the investor mentality: volatility, trading volume, market cap dominance, social media sentiment, and Google Trends. The metric represents the sentiment as a score lying between zero and hundred, where all values above 53 correspond to a sentiment of greed and those below 47 to one of fear. Its value being between these two thresholds implies a net neutral mentality. Besides these three regions, there are also two “extreme” zones called the extreme fear (below 25) and extreme greed (above 75). Historically, these two regions have held significance for Bitcoin and other digital assets, as tops and bottoms have occurred while the investors have held these sentiments. The relationship has been an inverse one, however, meaning extreme fear has been where bottoms have taken place, while extreme greed has facilitated top formations. Now, here is how the sentiment in the cryptocurrency sector is like at the moment, according to the Fear & Greed Index: As displayed above, the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index has a value of 50 right now, which suggests the average trader sentiment is exactly in the balance. This is a change from how it was in the last few days, when the investors were fearful. From the chart, it’s visible that the indicator fell to a low of 28 just a few days ago, implying investor sentiment was deep in the fear zone, just shy from turning into extreme fear. The fearful mentality was a result of the crash in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Related Reading: Crypto Suffers Nearly $1 Billion In Liquidations As Bitcoin Extends Decline Interestingly, since this peak in fear, BTC has regained footing and made some recovery. This could be an indication that the contrary effect of crowd sentiment may have once again come into play, despite the index not quite reaching extreme fear. With the market rebound, sentiment has quickly improved. But with it still being at neutral levels, the crowd is uncertain about where the asset would head next. It now remains to be seen how the investors will respond if the price recovery continues in the coming days. BTC Price At the time of writing, Bitcoin is floating around $114,300, up more than 3% over the last seven days. Featured image from Dall-E, Alternative.me, chart from TradingView.com
2025/09/30
GMX Announces Multichain Launch, Adding Permissionless Trading to Base Network

GMX Multichain is a $325B+ trading platform coming to 1.3M users off LayerZero through Base. Smooth cross-chain DeFi trades are now close to reality.
2025/09/30
Bitcoin Debate Heats Up as Schiff Challenges Saylor and Analysts Call for Altcoin Rotation

Bitcoin leads crypto news in 2025 with ETF growth and regulatory updates, while altcoin presales like MoonBull gain attention. Explore more now!
2025/09/30
As Astra Battles Credibility and Sui Holds $11B Cap, BullZilla Roars Beyond $710K as the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Today

BullZilla’s best crypto presale to buy today ignites with 4885% ROI potential. Explore Astra project update and Sui builders and grants news.
2025/09/30
