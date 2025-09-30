2025-10-01 Wednesday

Who is Zhimin Qian? The woman behind the world’s largest BTC seizure

Who is Zhimin Qian? The woman behind the world’s largest BTC seizure

The post Who is Zhimin Qian? The woman behind the world’s largest BTC seizure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chinese national Zhimin Qian has been convicted of illegally acquiring and possessing 61,000 BTC after five years of allegedly ‘evading justice.’ The woman has been known as the goddess of wealth in China due to her crypto-related schemes. Summary Chinese national Zhimin Qian, also known as Yadi Zhang, pleaded guilty to illegally acquiring and possessing 61,000 BTC tied to a massive fraud in China. UK authorities seized the Bitcoins, worth $6.9 billion today, in what they call the world’s largest BTC seizure. According to a recent BBC report, Zhimin Qian recently pleaded guilty to charges of illegally acquiring and possessing up to 61,000 Bitcoins (BTC) that were seized from Qian just last year. Authorities believe the 47-year-old woman may have had a key role in one of the largest money laundering schemes in history. Qian, also known as Yadi Zhang, 45, has been accused of orchestrating a large-scale fraud in China between 2014 and 2017 that cheated more than 128,000 victims out of their funds. The stolen funds were later stored by Qian in heaps of BTC, amounting in what was dubbed by authorities as “the world’s largest BTC seizure” which is worth nearly $7 billion at current prices. “Today’s guilty plea marks the culmination of years of dedicated investigation by the Met’s Economic Crime teams and our partners,” said Will Lyne, Head of Economic Cybercrime Command at the Metropolitan Police as quoted by the media. Other media reports say that Zhimin Qian had ambitions of wanting to be known as a “goddess of wealth” and even had plans to build her own kingdom. Her stolen BTC trove has even exceeded the holdings of BTC treasury companies such as MARA Holdings, XXI, and Japan’s Metaplanet. How did Zhimin Qian evade authorities? From 2014 to 2017, Qian ran a Chinese company…
SEC Signals Green Light for DePIN Projects and RWA Tokenization

SEC Signals Green Light for DePIN Projects and RWA Tokenization

Commissioner Hester Peirce has underscored the potential of decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, describing both […] The post SEC Signals Green Light for DePIN Projects and RWA Tokenization appeared first on Coindoo.
GaFin Partners with Elumia to Advance Innovation in Web3 Gaming

GaFin Partners with Elumia to Advance Innovation in Web3 Gaming

The collaboration includes the merger of the community strength of GaFin, the immersive MMORPG world of Elumia, and the expertise of Triumph Games.
Here’s What NBC Content May Be Pulled From YouTube TV Today

Here’s What NBC Content May Be Pulled From YouTube TV Today

The post Here’s What NBC Content May Be Pulled From YouTube TV Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline YouTube TV could soon lose NBC channels on its platform over a carriage dispute with NBCUniversal, marking the latest disagreement the streaming television service has had with a major network that threatens some of the content available to YouTube TV subscribers. YouTube TV’s carriage agreement with NBCUniversal expires Tuesday. (Photo by Jaque Silva/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts YouTube TV and NBCUniversal have yet to reach a deal on their carriage agreement, which will expire Tuesday and leave YouTube TV users without access to NBC channels. YouTube, a subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet, will offer YouTube TV subscribers a $10 credit if NBCUniversal content is “unavailable for an extended period of time,” according to a statement. YouTube accused NBCUniversal of “asking us to pay more than what they charge consumers for the same content on Peacock,” NBC’s own streaming service, claiming the changes “would mean less flexibility and higher prices for our subscribers.” NBCUniversal alleged in a statement reported by multiple outlets that YouTube TV “refused the best rates and terms in the market, demanding preferential treatment and seeking an unfair advantage over competitors to dominate the video marketplace.” NBCUniversal blasted Google in its statement, saying it “already controls what Americans see online through search and ads—now it wants to control what we watch.” Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What Nbc Shows And Channels Could Youtube Tv Lose? Some of the largest programs at risk of being removed from YouTube TV include Sunday Night Football, NBA, Big Ten Football, WWE, Premier League, Saturday Night Live, The Voice and The Real Housewives, according to NBCUniversal. Broadcast networks included in…
GoPlus: Two users lost over $245,000 due to signing malicious permits

GoPlus: Two users lost over $245,000 due to signing malicious permits

PANews reported on September 30th that according to the GoPlus Chinese community, two users recently suffered significant losses due to signing malicious permit signatures. One user lost $155,000 worth of aBascbBTC to a phisher after signing a malicious permit signature, while another user lost $90,000 worth of XAUt after signing a Uniswap Permit2 signature. GoPlus recommends not clicking on unfamiliar links, not installing software from unknown sources, not signing transactions with unknown content, and not transferring funds to unverified addresses.
Plasma XPL Price Crash or Rally? Analyst Sees $2.68 Target Ahead

Plasma XPL Price Crash or Rally? Analyst Sees $2.68 Target Ahead

Plasma XPL is currently trading at $1.22, representing a 14.19% decrease over the last 24 hours. Trading value was $2.4 billion, a downfall of 0.77%, indicating cautious optimism among investors. In spite of this very short-term disappointment, the coin has gone up 47.51% during the past week, reflecting strong speculation demand. Despite the comment that […]
Helius becomes Solana Company, tying identity to Solana’s growth

Helius becomes Solana Company, tying identity to Solana’s growth

Helius rebrands as Solana Company, aligning its mission with the Solana blockchain and treasury growth.
SEC Clears DePIN Tokens Path as DoubleZero Token Wins No-Action Letter

SEC Clears DePIN Tokens Path as DoubleZero Token Wins No-Action Letter

Highlights: SEC has cleared the way for DePIN tokens and has allowed DoubleZero to launch its token. Hester Peirce says DePIN tokens reward work and support innovation in blockchain. The market shows a small decline, but DePIN projects gain clear guidance for growth. The US Securities and Exchange Commission issued a no-action letter allowing DoubleZero to launch its 2Z token. Michael Seaman, chief counsel of the SEC Division of Corporation Finance, confirmed the agency will not pursue enforcement action. The letter clarified that the 2Z token does not qualify as a class of equity securities under US law. DoubleZero’s protocol enables blockchain networks to access underutilized private fiber links managed by participants. Network contributors receive 2Z tokens for their involvement, rewarding work rather than investment. Official statement on the SEC website today concludes that DePIN does not satisfy the Howey Test and therefore does not fall under the SEC as a security! Absolutely massive news!!!https://t.co/XtQGnMb9RU pic.twitter.com/O7rz1RzlbR — DePIN Connection (@DePINConnection) September 30, 2025 Mari Tomunen, DoubleZero’s general counsel, said the no-action letter demonstrates a clear path for launching a token. She emphasized that when a token’s value comes from participant contributions, the Howey Test does not apply. Tomunen added that this decision sets a precedent for infrastructure-focused token projects. The letter also reflects the SEC’s approach under the current administration to ease enforcement on certain blockchain innovations. Analysts believe that this may motivate other DePIN projects to consult before launching. The SEC stressed that the programmatic transfers described by DoubleZero do not need registration. The agency treated the token as a component of a functional incentive system as opposed to an investment offering. This difference provides enlightenment to teams that are building decentralized infrastructural networks. Observers remarked that regulatory transparency can expedite token launches and reduce legal risks to US-based projects. Hester Peirce Highlights DePIN Innovation and Tokenization Hester Peirce, SEC Commissioner, added that the ruling showed an attempt by the agency to promote innovation without overstepping its mandate. She clarified that DePIN tokens would serve as working incentives to compensate contributors as opposed to the promise of profit. Regulators, according to Peirce, must not consider the totality of economic activity as a securities issue. She stressed that this model will give developers the opportunity to develop infrastructure rather than be distracted by complicated financial regulations. Austin Federa, DoubleZero co-founder, welcomed the SEC’s guidance. He said the no-action letter proves that US innovators can collaborate with regulators and move quickly. Federa highlighted that such clarity motivates founders to pursue infrastructure-focused blockchain projects. Today is a monumental day for crypto in America. The @SECGov Division of Corporation Finance confirmed that the DoubleZero Networks’ native token (2Z) flows to contributors of the network are not subject to the registration requirements under the Securities Acts, and has issued… https://t.co/zefnuHDW2p — Austin Federa | (@Austin_Federa) September 29, 2025 Peirce further emphasized that DePIN tokens are a reward for the work done or service rendered. They are unlike securities since those who contribute to them are rewarded with tokens and not the profits of someone managing them. She observed that considering these tokens as securities would make it hard to build distributed infrastructure networks. SEC Clears DePIN Tokens and Market Reaction The market did not respond much in the short term following the announcement by the SEC. According to CoinGecko, the number of tokens associated with DePIN projects decreased by 2.5%. According to the analysts, such a decline is not a high-risk regulatory factor but was characterized by normal market changes. Some of the best DePIN tokens include Bittensor (TAO), RENDER, Filecoin (FIL), and The Graph (GRT), which might enjoy the clarity of the SEC in the long run. The guidance brings some certainty to developers and investors. Projects will now be able to plan the launch of tokens confidently since the SEC regards functional incentives and securities as different. Experts say that the attitude of the SEC is an indication of a desire to be involved in projects and provide regulatory clarity, but not to overreach in enforcement. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
UXLINK releases details of migration and compensation plan

UXLINK releases details of migration and compensation plan

PANews reported on September 30th that according to the official announcement of UXLINK, in response to recent security incidents, the project has launched a migration and compensation plan: Users who purchase and hold UXLINK (as of 10:55 AM Beijing Time on September 22, 2025) will receive 1:1 compensation. For users who purchased UXLINK between 10:55 and 13:40 on September 22, 2025, their compensation will be calculated based on the difference between the purchase price and the time-weighted average price (TWAP) thereafter. Compensation funds come from stolen assets that have been frozen and returned. The migration plan for CEX users is gradually being launched, and the on-chain migration portal will be open on October 1st. Within 5 working days after the on-chain migration channel goes online, a community vote will be held to determine the details of the compensation plan. For users who purchased UXLINK after 13:40 on September 22, 2025, the compensation plan will be determined through community discussion and voting. Key dates in this incident include: 10:55 AM (Beijing Time) on September 22nd (the first hacker transaction) and 1:40 PM (the first official announcement). The project team pledges to continue to maintain transparent and timely communication to maintain community trust.
Altcoin analyse: welke projecten zijn hot in oktober 2025?

Altcoin analyse: welke projecten zijn hot in oktober 2025?

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   Oktober belooft een bijzondere maand te worden voor altcoins. De macro-economische ontwikkelingen zetten druk op de grote altcoins. Dit verschuift de aandacht naar bekende projecten en presales.  In deze altcoin analyse neemt Elroy Heisterkamp je mee in de altcoins en presales die je in de gaten moet houden! Check ze in de video! Oktober belooft een bijzondere maand voor altcoins te worden Oktober lijkt een interessante maand te worden voor altcoins. Elroy neemt ons in de video mee in welke projecten hij scherp in de gaten houdt. Op zijn lijst staan een aantal opvallende spelers die een grote hype veroorzaken. De maand oktober is een opvallende maand. De maand wordt al jaren ‘Uptober’ genoemd op de cryptomarkt. Het is een maand die vaak positief uitpakt voor projecten. Maar zal dit allemaal hype zijn? Of zal de fundamentele basis van een aantal altcoins ook getest worden? Elroy bespreekt het in de video! Altcoin analyse: Grote altcoins krijgen concurrentie door hype Waar de grote altcoins te maken krijgen met grote onzekerheid, mengen nieuwe tokens zich in de chaos. De focus ligt niet alleen meer op de grote gevestigde projecten, zoals XRP en Cardano. Er zijn ook een aantal tokens die tijdens de presale al een flinke hype veroorzaken. Elroy noemt een opvallend voorbeeld van een presale token die gigantische hype oplevert: Bitcoin Hyper. Maar wat is dit eigenlijk voor project? Dat bespreekt hij in de video! Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper Het lijkt erop dat de mix van altcoins en presales een bijzondere mix vormen die de cryptomarkt in dit najaar naar nieuwe hoogtes kan helpen. Waar sommige projecten al in de schijnwerpers staan, lijken een aantal buitenkansjes nog in de schaduw te staan. Maar wat kunnen we van oktober verwachten? Welke altcoins gaat het om? En welke projecten zien al een hype in de presale fase? Elroy bespreekt zijn altcoin analyse in de video, dus check hem nu! Het bericht Altcoin analyse: welke projecten zijn hot in oktober 2025? is geschreven door Elroy Heisterkamp en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
