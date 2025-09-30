MEXC හුවමාරුව
Solana’s Anatoly Yakovenko Teases Pump.Fun as Major TikTok Rival
The post Solana’s Anatoly Yakovenko Teases Pump.Fun as Major TikTok Rival appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anatoly Yakovenko, cofounder of Solana (SOL) Labs, has predicted that Pump.Fun (PUMP) could emerge as a challenger to TikTok. Yakovenko’s prediction comes as a reaction to a post on X made by Laura Shin of Unchained, about the crypto-focused brand now going live on Pump.Fun. Genesis of Pump.Fun and TikTok comparison Yakovenko believes that with the growing adoption of Pump.Fun, it might become a major rival to the video content social media platform. “The next social network war is going to be TikTok vs Pump,” he wrote. The Solana Lab cofounder suggests that Pump.Fun has an edge to compete as it ties in crypto-native features like meme coins, ownership incentives, creator fees and others, altogether on a decentralized platform. This allows creators and communities to directly monetize their content and participate in the space. However, TikTok is a traditional centralized platform that currently dominates the distribution of social media content. Notably, ads on TikTok go to the platform. Yakovenko argued that with Pump.Fun’s model, creators receive built-in monetization through tokens and community engagement. He opines that this could give Pump.Fun the leverage to compete head-on with TikTok. Worth mentioning is that TikTok has over 1.5 billion users globally and continues to grow rapidly as adoption spikes among the younger population. Yakovenko, nonetheless, thinks that decentralized platforms like Pump.Fun could compete by leveraging crypto-native distribution for social platforms. According to Laura Shin, Unchained on Pump.Fun is strategic for the expansion of their streaming episodes. The entity has also created a meme coin for its brand, and users could decide to trade it. However, Unchained will collect a standard creator fee of approximately 1%. Unchained considers the move a bold experiment in crypto media and remains optimistic about its prospects. It will be interesting to see how this precedent will evolve in the long…
2025/09/30 17:43
QMMM Holdings Ltd. ($QMMM) Stock: SEC Suspends Trading After 959% Crypto-Fueled Rally
TLDR QMMM stock surged 959% in 14 sessions before SEC halted trading. SEC cited potential manipulation from social media promotions. The suspension will last until 11:59 p.m. ET on October 10. QMMM announced a $100M crypto treasury for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Crypto treasury firms have seen sharp volatility and regulatory scrutiny. QMMM Holdings Ltd. [...] The post QMMM Holdings Ltd. ($QMMM) Stock: SEC Suspends Trading After 959% Crypto-Fueled Rally appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/30 17:42
Hyper Whales Pull Back, Snorter Gains Strength, BDAG’s F1® Deal Leads
The post Hyper Whales Pull Back, Snorter Gains Strength, BDAG’s F1® Deal Leads appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 30 September 2025 | 12:30 Discover how BlockDAG’s Formula 1® Team partnership beats Hyper whale swings and Snorter gains by showing live blockchain use cases. Bitcoin Hyper has seen sharp price jumps, but these spikes rely mostly on whale trades and quick speculation around Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER). Snorter (SNORT) price analysis paints a similar picture, where presale hype and whale buying push numbers higher but leave questions about its ability to deliver consistent utility after launch. This leads to the main question: can these projects show working use cases beyond presale activity? BlockDAG (BDAG) answers that challenge by securing a multi-year Formula 1® deal with BWT Alpine F1®, bringing blockchain technology into fan simulators, tokenized race experiences, and real-time telemetry events. This isn’t just talk; it’s blockchain plugged into a sport watched by millions. This is why BlockDAG is pulling ahead among top crypto presales of 2025, proving that utility is live today. BlockDAG Converts Utility Into Actionable Use Cases Real value in crypto is measured by features people can use, not just flashy whitepapers. BlockDAG is delivering exactly that. Through its BWT Alpine F1® collaboration, its tech is placed in front of fans worldwide. Simulators powered by BlockDAG give fans interactive race experiences, hackathons allow developers to build live tools, and token-linked activities connect directly to race weekends. This is blockchain operating at 300 km/h, live and accessible. Because of this approach, BlockDAG is regarded as a leader in top crypto presales of 2025. Rather than waiting for its mainnet, it is already showing progress through its Awakening Testnet, rolling out account abstraction, miner features, and EIP-4337 support. These are being tested with real users, building credibility before launch. On the financial front, BlockDAG’s presale remains one of the strongest. BDAG coins are available at $0.0013, with…
2025/09/30 17:33
Anoma Launches Mainnet as Inclusive Web3 Operating System on Ethereum
Anoma showcases its Ethereum mainnet with the $XAN token as introducing intent-based architecture to unify liquidity, dApps, and multi-chain Web3 ecosystems.
2025/09/30 17:15
India faces AI talent gap amid rapid adoption: Finance Minister
The post India faces AI talent gap amid rapid adoption: Finance Minister appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > India faces AI talent gap amid rapid adoption: Finance Minister India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has raised concerns over a growing imbalance between the industry’s rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and the country’s shortage of skilled professionals ready to support this overhaul. As India continues to pursue a tech-focused economic strategy, AI is emerging as a major catalyst for boosting performance and infrastructure planning. However, a lack of employee skill readiness may threaten the company’s ability to realize its potential fully. Speaking at a recent event, Sitharaman emphasized that while industries are actively incorporating AI into operations, they are also struggling with a shortage of skilled talent pool capable of tackling these systems efficiently. The benefits of AI cannot be fully realized unless skilling initiatives are urgently ramped up for an AI-powered future, she said. “To accelerate growth in our economy, productivity needs to improve and for that AI adaption by industry is must. Many of them are doing it, but there is a mismatch. They are doing AI adoption, but the market is not giving them AI-ready human resources,” the minister said. Sitharaman called for immediate collaboration between industry, educational institutions, and the government to scale AI-tailored training. Sitharaman also pointed out AI’s ability to tackle infrastructure challenges without forcing population relocation. AI can offer regional, flexible solutions for both emerging and existing urban ecosystems, she said. “AI should help us give solutions for better cities, urban areas which exist, and for newer urban sectors. I think we need to have a greater understanding that AI probably is capable of giving us in situ solutions without having to remove people from where they are,” she said. The Indian finance minister also highlighted the urgent need for regulatory guardrails to emerge at par…
2025/09/30 17:08
Investors believe LILPEPE could achieve huge growth in 2025
The post Investors believe LILPEPE could achieve huge growth in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Memecoins are evolving, and Little Pepe is emerging as a serious market player with both hype and blockchain utility. Summary Little Pepe has raised over $26m in its presale and secured Tier-1 exchange listings. Its Pepe Chain offers features like sniper bot resistance, zero-tax trading, and a meme launchpad. Backed by strong community traction and an elite investor, LILPEPE is projected for 75x growth in 2025. Dogecoin (DOGE) may have been the pioneer of meme coins. However, the market’s dynamic is changing fast. In 2025, investors are no longer satisfied with hype alone. They’re seeking tokens that combine meme culture with real blockchain utility. An elite investor is turning its attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a newcomer that’s already breaking presale records. He believes Little Pepe could be Dogecoin’s biggest competitor in 2025 with 75x growth potential. Little Pepe: Why this coin is getting the elite investor nod Little Pepe isn’t following the standard memecoin playbook. Instead of riding short-term hype cycles, it’s laying down infrastructure with the Pepe Chain. This is the world’s first Layer-2 blockchain dedicated entirely to meme tokens. This bold approach positions LILPEPE as more than just a token. It becomes the foundation of a new meme economy. This alone gives it the first-mover advantage that helped the likes of Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin thrive. The presale numbers are staggering. Over $26.16 million has been raised, and more than 16 billion tokens have been sold as of mid-September. Such strong early traction reflects confidence from both retail buyers and whale wallets. Unlike typical meme projects that struggle post-launch, Little Pepe has already secured Tier-1 exchange listings. This ensures liquidity and visibility once trading begins. The Pepe Chain…
2025/09/30 17:02
Visa Pilot Empowers Banks to Use Stablecoins for Seamless Global Payouts
In a significant development for the future of cross-border payments, Visa has launched a pilot project that allows banks and financial institutions to pre-fund international transactions using stablecoins. This initiative is part of Visa’s ongoing efforts to modernize global payments infrastructure, offering faster, more efficient solutions that leverage the growing adoption of cryptocurrency assets. Visa’s [...]
2025/09/30 16:59
Brazil’s Finance Minister Claims CBDC Will Bring ‘Transparency,’ Ease Financial Transactions
The post Brazil’s Finance Minister Claims CBDC Will Bring ‘Transparency,’ Ease Financial Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fernando Haddad, Brazil’s finance minister, said the objective of Drex, the country’s CBDC, is to increase transparency of flows and facilitate financial transactions. Haddad denied that the government would seek to exert control or monitor payments using the tool. Brazil’s CBDC Does Not Seek Control, Finance Minister States Fernando Haddad, Brazil’s finance minister, shared his […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/brazils-finance-minister-claims-cbdc-will-bring-transparency-ease-financial-transactions/
2025/09/30 16:52
SEC Suspends QMMM Trading After 1,000% Stock Surge on Crypto Plans
The post SEC Suspends QMMM Trading After 1,000% Stock Surge on Crypto Plans appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto treasury firms have been on the rise lately, attracting both investor attention as well as regulatory scrutiny. While adoption may be growing, not every rally is being welcomed. The SEC has been cracking down on companies experiencing sudden stock surges, especially around crypto announcements. QMMM Holdings Ltd, a digital advertising and marketing production service company, is the latest to face a trading halt after its shares shot up dramatically. QMMM Trading Halted According to a report from Bloomberg, the U.S. SEC has suspended trading in QMMM after the stock shot up nearly 1,000% in less than three weeks. The regulator said the rally may have been fueled by anonymous social media posts urging people to buy the stock. Trading has been halted but is expected to resume at 11:59 p.m. ET on October 10. QMMM’s $100 Million Crypto Push Earlier this month, QMMM had revealed plans to build a $100 million diversified crypto treasury, with investments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The announcement sent shares skyrocketing from $11 to over $200. The company had also outlined its strategic shift into the crypto space, using blockchain and artificial intelligence. While the move highlighted its push into digital assets, the suspension is a reminder that regulators are on alert for hype-driven rallies that lack strong fundamentals. The Wider “Hype” Crackdown QMM is not the only case. The SEC and FINRA have been tightening oversight of companies that make sudden pivots into crypto. Critics note that companies adopt these strategies mainly to boost their stock prices. Due to these concerns, regulators are now tightening the rules. Regulators have reached out to around 200 companies that announced crypto treasury strategies this year following suspicious trading spikes. Nasdaq also now requires certain crypto treasury companies to get shareholder approval before issuing new stock to fund their crypto holdings. Companies that don’t follow the rules could even be delisted. Corporate Crypto Adoption Still Growing Despite this increased scrutiny, corporate adoption of digital assets is growing rapidly. Bloomberg reported earlier this month that 184 publicly traded companies have announced plans to raise over $132 billion for crypto investments. Public companies now hold over 1 million Bitcoin, and many are expanding into altcoins like BNB, Ethereum, and Solana. Tom Lee’s BitMine Immersion, for example, is repeatedly making headlines for holding over $10 billion in ETH.
2025/09/30 16:47
Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) is undergoing a revision in its authority! Here are the details
Türkiye plans to expand the powers of its Financial Crimes Board to combat money laundering and illicit financial activities. Continue Reading: Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) is undergoing a revision in its authority! Here are the details
2025/09/30 16:46
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense