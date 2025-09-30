MEXC හුවමාරුව
US Faces Shutdown: Safe Havens Surge
The post US Faces Shutdown: Safe Havens Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the threat of a United States government shutdown looms large on the horizon with the approaching October 1 deadline, investors have turned their attention towards more secure investment vehicles. Speculation on Polymarket indicates an 85% likelihood of a shutdown, consequently elevating the prices of Bitcoin, gold, and silver. Continue Reading:US Faces Shutdown: Safe Havens Surge Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/us-faces-shutdown-safe-havens-surge
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 17:40
Alleged Ethereum-Bitmine Congruence Unverified Amid TOKEN2049 Talks
The post Alleged Ethereum-Bitmine Congruence Unverified Amid TOKEN2049 Talks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Reduction in Ethereum transaction fees on Layer 2 solutions. Unverified rumors about Bitmine’s potential integration. Ethereum’s technological advancements dominate TOKEN2049 discussions. Tom Lee, a financial analyst, shared a photo with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin at TOKEN2049, discussing the alignment between Bitmine and Ethereum. The interaction sparks speculation about Ethereum’s future developments, although no official statements confirm any partnership, with Ethereum’s Layer 2 upgrades being the focus. ETH Transaction Fees Drop Dramatically to $0.01 During TOKEN2049, Vitalik Buterin’s focus was on Ethereum’s technological advances. He highlighted reductions in transaction fees on Layer 2 solutions from $0.50 to $0.01–$0.004. The reported conversation between Tom Lee and Vitalik about Bitmine integration remains speculative, lacking verification on official platforms. “Ethereum’s foundations are now ‘crazy strong.’” – Vitalik Buterin, Co-founder, Ethereum The broader crypto community responded with curiosity following news of the alleged meeting. Statements from TOKEN2049 confirmed Ethereum’s solid technological foundation, while Tom Lee has not addressed the rumors publicly. The lack of official confirmation tempers immediate market impact. Ethereum’s Layer 2 Achieves Over 1 Million Daily Transactions Did you know? Historically, Ethereum’s Layer 2 upgrades have reduced fees and increased transaction throughput, similar to past advances like EIP-4844, showing consistent improvements in scalability and adoption. Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,168.92 with a market cap of $503.20 billion and market dominance of 12.95%, according to CoinMarketCap. Its 24-hour trading volume reached $40.60 billion, marking a 35.89% increase. ETH’s price adjusted by 1.03% over 24 hours but declined 1.15% over the week. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:24 UTC on September 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Analysis from the Coincu research team highlights the potential financial and technological outcomes of Ethereum’s Layer 2 focus. Historical trends suggest increased adoption rates due to reduced fees and improved transaction efficiency, while regulatory interest remains…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 17:38
SWIFT to Launch a Blockchain-Based Ledger & Bring Attention to Crypto Tools Like Best Wallet
A major financial institution that handles around $150T in payments annually is eyeing a tokenized future. It’s SWIFT, and it plans to add a blockchain-based ledger to its global payment infrastructure. And guess who’s helping develop the cross-payments ledger that pledges to never sleep? Over thirty major financial institutions, including JP Morgan, HSBC, Citi, and […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/30 17:32
BlockDAG Uses BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Partnership to Build Real Utility! Snorter Faces Token Locks & Hyper Whale Volume Fades
Bitcoin Hyper has seen sharp price jumps, but these spikes rely mostly on whale trades and quick speculation around Bitcoin […] The post BlockDAG Uses BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Partnership to Build Real Utility! Snorter Faces Token Locks & Hyper Whale Volume Fades appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/30 17:30
As ADA Slips and XRP Awaits ETFs, Michael Saylor’s Scarcity Strategy Meets BullZilla’s Roar Burn: Best 1000x Crypto Presale in 2025?
Is the next wealth-shaping presale already underway while the market debates ADA’s weakness and XRP’s ETF race? That’s the question […] The post As ADA Slips and XRP Awaits ETFs, Michael Saylor’s Scarcity Strategy Meets BullZilla’s Roar Burn: Best 1000x Crypto Presale in 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/30 17:15
Solana, XRP, Cardano: SEC’s 19b-4 Withdrawals Revealed
The post Solana, XRP, Cardano: SEC’s 19b-4 Withdrawals Revealed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Breaking anticipations State of XRP The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website has disclosed the withdrawal of 19b-4 filings for a number of anticipated exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for cryptocurrencies. Projects related to Solana, XRP, Cardano, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Hedera and even Ethereum staking ETFs under generic listing standards are among those impacted. The withdrawal of these filings essentially puts a stop to what many had thought would be the next stage in the growth of crypto ETFs. Breaking anticipations It was always anticipated that the path forward for products focused on altcoins would be more challenging, even though Bitcoin spot ETFs were approved earlier this year. Regarding smaller or more volatile digital assets, regulators have frequently voiced concerns about investor protection, market surveillance and liquidity. The ruling suggests to investors that altcoin ETFs might not be a reality just yet. ETF applications continue to be complicated by the regulatory ambiguity surrounding whether specific tokens are subject to securities law. In contrast to Ethereum and Bitcoin, which have been treated more clearly in the U.S., the legal status of assets like XRP and Solana is still unclear due to regulatory discussions. Short-term institutional inflows into these altcoins may be slowed by this development. State of XRP Exposure to assets like XRP or ADA is still restricted to direct spot trading or more intricate derivatives in the absence of ETF vehicles. For traditional investors who depend on regulated ETF products for allocation, this limits accessibility. XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView Despite the news, XRP’s price performance demonstrates cautious optimism. Currently trading at $2.17, the token is trying to hold above its 100-day EMA and break above a descending trendline. Technically, a sustained move above $3.00 would be noteworthy, but the low volume indicates that traders are holding out for more powerful catalysts.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 17:13
Kazakhstan launches first ‘government-backed’ BNB fund: But there’s a catch
A state-backed BNB buy puts BSC on the institutional flag.
Coinstats
2025/09/30 17:00
How A Moscow Group Used $8 Billion In Crypto To Evade Sanctions And Impact Moldova’s Elections
A recent investigation by the London-based blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has unveiled a leak of documents linked to Ilan Shor, a Moldovan fugitive and ally of Vladimir Putin. The data sheds light on Shor’s alleged involvement in using crypto to evade sanctions and influence the upcoming parliamentary elections in Moldova. Ilan Shor’s Business Operations Exposed […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/30 17:00
Hoe gaat het altseason van 2025 eruit zien?
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De term altseason doet de meeste crypto investeerders meteen denken aan 2017 of 2021, toen bijna alle altcoins explosief stegen zodra Bitcoin zijn parabolische fase afrondde. Maar in 2025 is de situatie veranderd. De marktdynamiek, de rol van institutionele beleggers en de verzadiging van nieuwe tokens maken dat een klassiek altseason niet zomaar meer vanzelfsprekend is. Obstakels voor een klassiek altseason In eerdere cycli was het recept eenvoudig: eerst ging Bitcoin hard omhoog, daarna vloeide winst door naar altcoins en steeg “alles” mee. Dat mechanisme werkt nu minder goed door twee factoren: Te veel aanbod: sinds de opkomst van launchpads is het aantal nieuwe crypto projecten exponentieel gestegen. Het kapitaal dat rondgaat, wordt hierdoor steeds dunner uitgesmeerd. Minder hype: de wilde FOMO van vorige cycli ontbreekt. Bitcoin stijgt gestaag, maar zonder de parabolische gekte die in het verleden altcoins meesleurde. Daar komt bij dat veel koopkracht dit keer van ETF’s en treasury bedrijven komt. Deze partijen hebben een lange horizon en rollen hun winsten niet door naar kleinere projecten. Daardoor mist de markt het traditionele watervaleffect van Bitcoin naar midcaps en smallcaps. Kan Bitcoin nog een altseason aanwakkeren? Toch sluiten analisten niet uit dat er momenten komen waarin altcoins Bitcoin tijdelijk outperformen. De dominantie van BTC laat namelijk een lichte bearish consolidatie zien, wat historisch vaker een voorbode is voor altcoin rallies. Als dit patroon doorzet, kan een nieuwe alt-rotatie ontstaan, al zal die waarschijnlijk selectiever zijn dan in eerdere cycli. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: een nieuwe crypto met groot groeipotentieel. De inflatie blijft in Nederland hoger dan in de rest van Europa, maar tegelijkertijd zijn de rentes voor het eerst sinds 2024 omlaag. Dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins als… Continue reading Hoe gaat het altseason van 2025 eruit zien? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); XRP wacht op kracht Ripple heeft in eerdere cycli geprofiteerd van momenten waarop Ethereum sterker werd dan Bitcoin. Dit patroon herhaalde zich kortstondig in 2025, maar Ethereum stuitte op een zware weerstand en verloor momentum. Daardoor mislukte de doorbraak van XRP, dat terugviel in zijn consolidatie range. Toch blijft XRP interessant als Ethereum erin slaagt opnieuw kracht te tonen tegen BTC. Dan kan de altcoin alsnog richting nieuwe all-time highs bewegen. Solana als outperformer Waar XRP terugviel, hield Solana zijn kracht vast. De munt consolideert zijwaarts onder een stevige resistance en lijkt institutionele interesse te trekken die andere altcoins missen. Een belangrijke observatie is dat Solana’s kracht niet ten koste ging van Bitcoin, maar eerder van andere altcoins. De BTC dominantie bleef stabiel, terwijl SOL toch stijgingen liet zien. Dit bevestigt dat kapitaal steeds selectiever in slechts enkele winnaars terechtkomt. Cardano als achterblijver Cardano heeft de aansluiting met de kopgroep steeds meer verloren. De initiële rally bracht nog wat momentum, maar beleggers bleken huiverig om ADA boven zijn resistances te kopen. Institutionele adoptie bleef uit, waardoor de munt minder relevantie toont in vergelijking met Solana of Ethereum. De volwassenwording van de cryptomarkt versterkt dit effect: winnaars trekken structureel meer kapitaal, verliezers verliezen langzaam terrein. Voor ADA lijkt de trend neerwaarts zolang er geen nieuwe use cases of adoptiegolven ontstaan. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Hoe gaat het altseason van 2025 eruit zien? is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/30 16:46
Visa Direct tests stablecoins as cash equivalent for instant transfers
Visa has launched a stablecoin pilot using USDC and EURC to enable real-time cross-border payouts, aiming to modernize treasury operations. Visa has launched a new pilot allowing banks and financial institutions to pre-fund cross-border payments using stablecoins.Announced at SIBOS 2025, the Visa Direct stablecoin pilot enables select partners to use Circle’s USDC (USDC) and EURC (EURC) as pre-funded assets to facilitate near-instant payouts, according to a Tuesday announcement. “Cross-border payments have been stuck in outdated systems for far too long,” said Chris Newkirk, president of commercial and money movement solutions at Visa. Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/30 16:38
