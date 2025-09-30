Solana, XRP, Cardano: SEC’s 19b-4 Withdrawals Revealed

Breaking anticipations State of XRP The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website has disclosed the withdrawal of 19b-4 filings for a number of anticipated exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for cryptocurrencies. Projects related to Solana, XRP, Cardano, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Hedera and even Ethereum staking ETFs under generic listing standards are among those impacted. The withdrawal of these filings essentially puts a stop to what many had thought would be the next stage in the growth of crypto ETFs. Breaking anticipations It was always anticipated that the path forward for products focused on altcoins would be more challenging, even though Bitcoin spot ETFs were approved earlier this year. Regarding smaller or more volatile digital assets, regulators have frequently voiced concerns about investor protection, market surveillance and liquidity. The ruling suggests to investors that altcoin ETFs might not be a reality just yet. ETF applications continue to be complicated by the regulatory ambiguity surrounding whether specific tokens are subject to securities law. In contrast to Ethereum and Bitcoin, which have been treated more clearly in the U.S., the legal status of assets like XRP and Solana is still unclear due to regulatory discussions. Short-term institutional inflows into these altcoins may be slowed by this development. State of XRP Exposure to assets like XRP or ADA is still restricted to direct spot trading or more intricate derivatives in the absence of ETF vehicles. For traditional investors who depend on regulated ETF products for allocation, this limits accessibility. XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView Despite the news, XRP's price performance demonstrates cautious optimism. Currently trading at $2.17, the token is trying to hold above its 100-day EMA and break above a descending trendline. Technically, a sustained move above $3.00 would be noteworthy, but the low volume indicates that traders are holding out for more powerful catalysts.…