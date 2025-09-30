2025-10-01 Wednesday

Payment Giant SWIFT Turns to Blockchain, Benefits Tools like Best Wallet

The post Payment Giant SWIFT Turns to Blockchain, Benefits Tools like Best Wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Payment Giant SWIFT Turns to Blockchain, Benefits Tools like Best Wallet Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/swift-turns-to-blockchain-benefits-best-wallet/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:43
Alameda Research recovers 500 BTC, still holds over $1B in assets

The post Alameda Research recovers 500 BTC, still holds over $1B in assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alameda Research is sitting on over $1B in crypto assets, even after the latest repayment to creditors. The fund’s wallets received another 500 BTC valued at over $58M.  Alameda Research, the defunct quant and hedge firm linked to FTX, received another 500 BTC in one of its main wallets. Following the latest inflow, and with additional SOL unlocks, Alameda Research once again sits on over $1B in assets.  The BTC inflow came from an intermediary wallet, labeled ‘WBTC merchant deposit’, from Alameda’s involvement with the WBTC ecosystem. The 500 BTC were moved through a series of intermediary wallets, showing activity in the past few weeks.  The funds were tracked to deposits from QCP Capital, which started moving into Alameda’s wallets three weeks ago. The wallets also moved through Alameda’s WBTC Merchant addresses. During its activity period, Alameda Research had status as an official WBTC merchant, meaning it could accept BTC and mint WBTC tokens. The WBTC was still issued by BitGo, while Alameda was not the custodian.  The current tranche of 500 BTC returning to Alameda’s wallet may come from its own funds, unwrapped from the tokenized form. In any case, Alameda is now the full custodian of the 500 BTC.  The small transaction recalls previous episodes when Alameda withdrew assets from FTX in the days before its bankruptcy. WBTC was one of the main inflows, as Alameda used its status as WBTC merchant to unwrap the assets and switch to BTC. Due to the rising BTC market price, the recent inflow was even larger than the withdrawals at the time of the FTX bankruptcy.  Alameda inflows arrive just before the next FTX distribution The transfer into Alameda’s wallets has not been moved to another address, and may not become a part of the current FTX distribution at this stage. …
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:39
Visa Launches Stablecoin Pilot for Global Payments

The post Visa Launches Stablecoin Pilot for Global Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 30 September 2025 | 13:17 The world’s largest payment network is preparing for a future where stablecoins move money across borders as easily as email. Visa has launched a pilot that lets financial institutions use digital dollars and euros as settlement balances, a move designed to cut the time and cost of international transfers. Instead of tying up fiat funds for days, banks and money-transfer firms can now preload Visa Direct with stablecoins such as USDC and EURC. Those balances are treated the same as traditional cash, allowing payouts to reach end users in minutes while still arriving in local currency. Visa says the model offers businesses faster access to liquidity and greater flexibility in managing global operations. Laying the Groundwork for Mainstream Adoption The pilot is limited to select partners for now, with a broader rollout expected by April 2026. Visa has not disclosed the institutions involved but confirmed Circle’s stablecoins are the first to be tested. More digital assets could be added later as demand grows. Asked whether Visa might issue its own token, company representatives left the door open, though they stressed the immediate goal is scaling use cases for existing stablecoins through card payments, settlement flows, and bank integrations. A Strategy Years in the Making The launch builds on several initiatives Visa has been experimenting with globally. It previously partnered with Stripe-owned Bridge to create Visa cards linked directly to stablecoin balances, giving merchants worldwide access to digital currency spending. In Africa, the company teamed with Yellow Card to explore stablecoin-based treasury tools. It has also piloted settlement for card issuers using stablecoins and developed a Tokenized Asset Platform to help banks test issuing their own digital money. Regulatory Tailwinds and Market Potential Visa’s move comes after the passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:24
JOLTS Job Openings Expected to Decline: Here’s Why

The post JOLTS Job Openings Expected to Decline: Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Tuesday by the United States (US) Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The publication will provide data about the change in the number of Job Openings in August, alongside the number of layoffs and quits. Markets expect Job Openings in August to decline slightly to 7.1 million compared to the previous month’s reading of 7.181 million.  JOLTS data is scrutinized by market participants and Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers because it can provide valuable insights into the supply-demand dynamics in the labor market, a key factor impacting salaries and inflation. Job Openings have been declining steadily since reaching 12 million in March 2022, indicating a steady cooldown in labor market conditions. In January of this year, the number of Job Openings came in above 7.7 million before declining to 7.2 million by March. Since then, JOLTS Job Openings rose for two consecutive months, reaching 7.7 million in May. Nevertheless, summer months highlighted a further softening in labor, with openings sliding below 7.2 million in July.  Sponsored Sponsored What to expect in the next JOLTS report?  Job Openings are expected to edge lower to 7.1 million in August. Fed policymakers have been growing louder in pointing out their concerns over the labor market outlook.  Following the decision to lower the policy rate by 25 basis points at the September policy meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that job gains are running below the breakeven rate. On a more dovish note, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman argued that the recent downward revisions to employment data suggest that the Fed is even further behind the curve on interest rate cuts than previously estimated. Similarly, Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid explained that the September rate cut was appropriate to offset risks to the labor…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:17
Spot gold fell below $3,800, while spot silver fell 2% on the day.

PANews reported on September 30th that spot gold prices fell by over $20 in the short term, falling back below $3,800/oz. This represents a drop of over $70 from the intraday high, a 0.89% daily decline. Spot silver also fell below $46/oz, a 1.95% daily decline. Spot silver fell 2% to $45.98/oz.
PANews2025/09/30 17:28
Starknet rolls out native Bitcoin staking on mainnet

Starknet, the ZK-proof layer-2 solution for Ethereum, has rolled out Bitcoin staking on its mainnet, allowing BTC holders to participate in network consensus and earn rewards. Bitcoin staking has officially gone live on Starknet. In a Sept. 30 announcement on…
Crypto.news2025/09/30 17:17
Jefferies ($JEF) Stock: Revenue Surges 22% as Deal Advisory Hits Record

TLDR s ($JEF) reported Q3 2025 EPS of $1.01 vs. $0.80 estimate. Revenue rose 21.6% YoY to $2.05B, beating forecasts. Advisory net revenue hit a record $656M on strong M&A. Debt underwriting jumped 36% to $249.5M. Stock closed at $66.66 on Sept. 29, down 0.07%, slipping afterhours. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) closed at [...] The post Jefferies ($JEF) Stock: Revenue Surges 22% as Deal Advisory Hits Record appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/30 17:10
Cronos Partners With Amazon’s AWS to Boost Institutional Tokenization and RWA Adoption

Cronos entered into a strategic agreement with AWS, which could provide strong support for builders while opening the door to potential financial benefits. Less than a year ago, the blockchain protocol struck a similar deal with Google Cloud. The Terms of the Deal According to a document shared with CryptoPotato, the leading blockchain protocol Cronos […]
CryptoPotato2025/09/30 17:00
[LIVE] Crypto News Today, September 30 – Bitcoin Price Above $113K, Ethereum Holds $4,100 and SOL at $208: Best Altcoins to Buy?

These are the latest crypto news: Bitcoin Bitcoin BTC $113,719.43 1.42% Bitcoin BTC Price $113,719.43 1.42% /24h Volume in 24h $51.89B Price 7d Learn more gained 2.39% to $113,669, briefly crossing $114,000. Ethereum Ethereum ETH $4,180.51 1.28% Ethereum ETH Price $4,180.51 1.28% /24h Volume in 24h $30.41B Price 7d Learn more is trading above $4,100, building on its $4,050 support level. The next resistance to watch is $4,250, which could confirm further upside, while a retreat toward $4,000 remains possible if buyers lose strength. Performance across sectors was uneven. CeFi, Layer 1, Layer 2, and PayFi tokens advanced, with Aster Aster ASTER $1.83 5.95% Aster ASTER Price $1.83 5.95% /24h Volume in 24h $690.14M Price 7d Learn more and Mantle Mantle MNT $1.86 1.35% Mantle MNT Price $1.86 1.35% /24h Volume in 24h $266.57M Price 7d Learn more among the stronger movers in the last week but now losing steam. In contrast, AI and DeFi tokens declined, down 3% and 1% on the session. Even so, KAITO KAITO KAITO $1.46 12.80% KAITO KAITO Price $1.46 12.80% /24h Volume in 24h $197.22M Price 7d Learn more  stood out after climbing on the back of staking rewards, while Lido DAO posted moderate gains. Solana Solana SOL $208.86 0.06% Solana SOL Price $208.86 0.06% /24h Volume in 24h $6.76B Price 7d Learn more  is holding the crucial $200–$210 range. A recovery from here would keep the broader uptrend intact and open the door to $250. If this support fails, traders may look for a lower base. XRP XRP XRP $2.87 0.18% XRP XRP Price $2.87 0.18% /24h Volume in 24h $4.61B Price 7d Learn more trades at $2.88, still unable to break $3. Many see this consolidation as potential accumulation before a push toward $4, though conviction remains limited for now. $XRP big move incoming as it is heading for a mega breakout pic.twitter.com/IQ9wfLrEhs — Mikybull Crypto (@MikybullCrypto) September 30, 2025 EXPLORE: 9+ Best High-Risk, High-Reward Crypto to Buy in 2025 Best Altcoins to Buy Going Into October – KAITO Leads With Staking and Airdrops With Bitcoin dominance stretched, traders are considering where capital might rotate next. KAITO is gaining traction thanks to its staking and airdrop system, making it one of the best altcoins to buy right now. Analysts also point to projects with active ecosystems, staking incentives, and resilience during broader pullbacks. As long as BTC and ETH hold key support, these altcoins could benefit from renewed inflows. (Source: Coingecko) Macro conditions remain a risk factor. A U.S. government shutdown is still possible this week, with odds estimated at 65–75%. Gold is at record highs, reflecting investor caution. For crypto, this backdrop suggests volatility will remain elevated into October. There are no live updates available yet. Please check back soon! The post [LIVE] Crypto News Today, September 30 – Bitcoin Price Above $113K, Ethereum Holds $4,100 and SOL at $208: Best Altcoins to Buy? appeared first on 99Bitcoins.
Coinstats2025/09/30 16:57
Ripple (XRP) Took 10 Years to Deliver 50,000% Growth, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Aims to Do It in Less Than Half the Time

Little Pepe (LILPEPE). It aims not only to ride the meme coin wave but to smash expectations and deliver similar or greater growth in less than half the time XRP needed.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/30 16:57
