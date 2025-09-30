2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

ADA Price: Cardano Holders Are Backing PayFi Altcoins After Analysts Tip This As The Next Big Market

The post ADA Price: Cardano Holders Are Backing PayFi Altcoins After Analysts Tip This As The Next Big Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ADA Price sits at a make or break zone, and the clock is loud. Traders see repeated rejections near resistance while capital hunts utility that can scale now, not later. A payments-focused contender is pulling eyes and liquidity as whispers turn into buy tickets and waiting lists.  If ADA Price stalls again at the ceiling, the flow into PayFi could accelerate quickly, and those who hesitate may end up chasing higher entries while early buyers take the front row. ADA Price Snapshot and Why PayFi Could Lead The Next Leg ADA Price currently trades around $0.76 to $0.78 after multiple failed pushes above $0.80. Bulls need a daily close over $0.80 to target $0.85, then $0.92. If $0.73 to $0.71 gives way, ADA Price risks a slide toward $0.68 to $0.62. Until a decisive break, range trading may dominate. Analysts mapping the next big market see payments and remittances as the clearest path to demand. A specific PayFi build is catching capital because it solves for speed, bank payouts, and low-friction onboarding. While ADA Price wrestles with resistance, capital is quietly moving to the play with the cleanest user outcome. The Remittix Proposition: Utility That Converts Remittix is the PayFi contender turning interest into deposits. It connects crypto to bank accounts in 30 plus countries, supports multi-chain flows, and bakes in real-time FX conversion. The project is independently verified by CertiK, holding the number one pre-launch position on CertiK rankings, which is a rare confidence boost at this stage.  Wallet beta is live and community testers are already putting transactions through. RTX trades near $0.1130, giving investors a clear entry before broader distribution. Why RTX Draws Buyers Now Global payouts deliver crypto to bank accounts in minutes across 30 plus countries. Multi chain support links Ethereum, Solana, and other networks…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:44
How Swift and 30 Banks Aim to Build the Future of Cross-Border Transactions

The post How Swift and 30 Banks Aim to Build the Future of Cross-Border Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Swift partners with 30+ global banks to build a shared blockchain ledger New registry aims for faster, transparent, 24/7 global transactions Prototype will test real-world settlements with smart contract features A New Era for Swift and Global Payments International payment network Swift has announced plans to create a blockchain-based ledger for its infrastructure, marking a major step toward transforming how money moves across borders. The initiative, presented at the Sibos conference in Frankfurt, involves more than 30 global financial institutions, including Bank of America, JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and BNP Paribas. The first stage focuses on developing a proof-of-concept prototype with blockchain developer Consensys, enabling instant, 24/7 cross-border payments. Swift CEO Javier Perez-Tasso described the project as “the next level of payment experience,” reinforcing the network’s commitment to staying ahead in digital finance. What the Blockchain Registry Means for Banks The new blockchain ledger will act as a secure and transparent transaction log between institutions. It is designed to record, verify, and streamline settlements while enabling smart contracts and supporting both traditional and emerging networks. Importantly, Swift emphasized that the system will operate only with regulated tokenized assets, leaving the choice of tokens to banks and central banks. Industry leaders see the project as a breakthrough. Nigel Dobson, Head of Banking Services at ANZ, called it “a crucial step toward global, instant cross-border transactions.” Bank of America’s A.J. McCray added that a shared ledger would bring transparency and interoperability, key to efficient payments worldwide. The Road Ahead Once the prototype is ready, Swift and its banking coalition will conduct real-world tests. The long-term goal is a multi-currency settlement platform that connects seamlessly with both private and public blockchain networks. This move aligns with Swift’s broader strategy to modernize payment systems while preparing for the rise of digital assets…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:35
Kalshi and Polymarket See US Government Shutdown as a Done Deal

The post Kalshi and Polymarket See US Government Shutdown as a Done Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Users of the largest prediction markets, Kalshi and Polymarket, consider the U.S. government shutdown a done deal. Bets open on both platforms put the probability above 78% as both parties refuse to budge. Kalshi, Polymarket Degens Bet on US Government Shutdown Event Prediction markets, including Kalshi and Polymarket, have become the center of attention when […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/kalshi-and-polymarket-see-us-government-shutdown-as-a-done-deal/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:34
BlockDAG’s Nearly $415M Surges Past WLFI Token Buyback & NEAR Breakout

The post BlockDAG’s Nearly $415M Surges Past WLFI Token Buyback & NEAR Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 30 September 2025 | 13:30 BlockDAG raises nearly $415M in presale and partners with BWT Alpine F1®, outshining the WLFI token buyback and NEAR breakout as the best crypto to invest in now. The crypto market is delivering sharp signals across three very different corners, but only one stands out as the best crypto to invest in now. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) just passed a 99.8% buyback vote to burn supply after a 40% drop, a bold supply-side shift meant to rebuild confidence. Near Protocol (NEAR) broke resistance at $3.20, sparking predictions of a climb toward $38 to $40 if momentum continues. Yet BlockDAG (BDAG) is stealing the spotlight. With nearly $415 million raised in its presale and a multiyear partnership with BWT Alpine in Formula 1®, BlockDAG is proving early credibility on a global stage. At just $0.0013, BlockDAG offers the rare combination of adoption, branding, and bargain entry. WLFI Voters Approve 99.8% Buyback Plan World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token holders overwhelmingly approved a proposal to dedicate 100% of the project’s liquidity fees for buying back and burning WLFI in open markets. This move aims to reduce the circulating supply and reward committed holders after WLFI dropped nearly 40% just days after its launch. Tokens repurchased will be permanently removed via a burn address.  By cutting supply in this way, the project may stress value for long-term investors. When demand is steady or increases, having fewer tokens in circulation can magnify price impact. For those looking at the best crypto to buy right now with potential for rebound, this strategy signals that WLFI is attempting more than just fixes; it is trying supply-side change that could shift sentiment. Traders Eye $38–$40 Rally After NEAR Surges to $3.20 NEAR Protocol (NEAR) raced up more than 11% in 24…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:33
Ripple CLO Urges Lawmakers to Complete Crypto Regulation Framework

TLDR Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty urges Congress to finalize clear and consistent crypto regulations for the U.S. market. Alderoty warns that the lack of clarity is driving crypto activity to jurisdictions with clearer rules. Consumer adoption of cryptocurrency is growing, with 20% of U.S. adults owning crypto according to a recent survey. Pew Research found [...] The post Ripple CLO Urges Lawmakers to Complete Crypto Regulation Framework appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/30 18:31
Deutsche Börse, Circle to Integrate Stablecoins Into European Market Infrastructure

The post Deutsche Börse, Circle to Integrate Stablecoins Into European Market Infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Deutsche Börse Group (DB1) signed a memorandum of understanding with Circle Internet Group (CRCL) to bring regulated stablecoins into Europe’s financial market infrastructure. The agreement aims to integrate Circle’s euro- and dollar-pegged tokens, EURC and USDC, into trading, settlement and custody services across the exchange operator’s platforms, the firms said in a statement on Tuesday. There has been a flurry of stablecoin activity focused on Europe of late, with the likes of SogGen’s FORGE subsidiary recently announcing expansion of its stablecoins in the region and a group of European banks issuing a euro-denominated stablecoin. Circle was the first major global issuer to comply with the EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets regulation (MiCA), giving the company a regulatory foothold in Europe. The stablecoin rules took effect in June 2024 and full legislation kicked in toward the end of December. The initiative will begin with listing and trading the stablecoins on 360T’s digital exchange, 3DX, and through Crypto Finance, Deutsche Börse’s institutional crypto brokerage. Custody will be handled by Clearstream, the group’s post-trade arm, using Crypto Finance’s German entity as a sub-custodian. “Together with Deutsche Börse Group, we’re planning to advance the use of regulated stablecoins across Europe’s market infrastructure — reducing settlement risk, lowering costs, and improving efficiency for banks, asset managers, and the wider market,” said Jeremy Allaire, the co-founder, chairman and CEO of Circle. In practice, the tie-up could allow banks, asset managers and other institutions to settle trades in tokenized euros or dollars, instead of relying on legacy payment systems. For Europe’s capital markets, it represents an early test of whether stablecoins can become a trusted part of regulated financial infrastructure. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/30/deutsche-boerse-circle-to-integrate-stablecoins-into-european-market-infrastructure
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:25
SEC Suspends Trading of QMMM Holdings Amid Stock Manipulation Probe

TLDR SEC suspended trading of crypto treasury firm QMMM Holdings until October 13 due to potential stock manipulation QMMM shares surged over 1,700% in a month after announcing plans to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana The halt follows reports that SEC and FINRA are investigating unusually high trading volumes in crypto treasury stocks Alleged manipulation [...] The post SEC Suspends Trading of QMMM Holdings Amid Stock Manipulation Probe appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/30 18:14
US government shutdown fears put global markets in holding pattern

The post US government shutdown fears put global markets in holding pattern appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global markets moved cautiously on Tuesday as fears of a United States government shutdown placed traders on edge at the close of September. Investors tried to build on Monday’s gains but found little room to push further. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3 points or 0.01%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.02%, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.03%. Stocks across the board had finished Monday stronger, driven by a rebound in names linked to the artificial intelligence trade. Last week these shares lost ground over fears about the circular nature of AI deals and problems like rising debt and energy supply limits. Investors remain split. Some say they expect strong earnings from the so‑called “Magnificent Seven” and other chipmakers to keep the market climbing. Others point to how fast sentiment can change if government spending halts. US Treasury yields surge as Europe dips The 10‑year Treasury yield dropped one basis point to 4.13%, while the 2‑year yield fell more than 2 basis points to 3.61%. The 30‑year yield stayed almost unchanged at 4.71%. One basis point equals 0.01%, and yields move opposite to prices. European equities opened lower. The Stoxx 600 index was 0.2% down shortly after the bell with most sectors and main bourses in red. In China, the CSI 300 index added 0.45% to close at 4,640.69 as local traders reacted to mixed global signals. In Australia, the central bank left its benchmark policy rate at 3.6% on Tuesday, meeting expectations as inflation stays at its highest level in more than a year. The S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.16% to 8,848.8. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.25% to 44,932.63, while the Topix gained 0.19% to 3,137.6. In South Korea, the Kospi dropped 0.19% to 3,424.60 and the Kosdaq slipped 0.56% to 841.99. In Hong Kong,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:06
FTX Third Creditor Payout September 30 at $1.6B; Not $5 Billion

The post FTX Third Creditor Payout September 30 at $1.6B; Not $5 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FTX Recovery Trust releases $1.6B in creditor payouts today, Sept. 30, not $5B rumors Today’s $1.6B payout is the third round of FTX repayments under its Chapter 11 plan Markets brace for volatility as $1.6B in FTX stablecoins enters circulation today Crypto Rover, a well-known crypto trader, sent a reminder that FTX is set to return over $5 billion to its creditors starting tomorrow, with the entire massive payout being made in stablecoins. There’s still some confusion on whether this is true or if the amount is correct, mainly because back in May 2025, there was a widely reported plan for FTX to distribute over $5 billion in stablecoins to creditors. Supposed to start on May 30, it would represent a substantial liquidity event.  However, the exact amount wasn’t disclosed. More recently, the FTX Recovery Trust confirmed it will distribute $1.6 billion in stablecoins on September 30, 2025, the third major payout since the platform collapsed in 2022, under its Chapter 11 reorganization plan. Related: Crypto Faces Volatile Week With Fed Remarks, FTX Distribution, and Labor Data Rumors of $5 Billion vs. Confirmed $1.6 Billion Regardless of the actual amount, anything over $1 billion is huge, and if stablecoin distribution were to go ahead or if creditors employ similar liquidation behavior, it could have big market effects. For instance, the alleged distribution could inject a large amount of liquidity into the crypto markets, especially into stablecoins, Bitcoin, and major altcoins. Short-term volatility is also plausible as recipients decide whether to reinvest or cash out. The sudden abundance of stablecoins might also make them less profitable to hold. Finally, while maybe not that impactful on the market, on a broader level, this event would put the spotlight back on the fallout from major exchange failures and the process of returning lost…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:05
How Big A Problem Is Ibrahima Konate’s Form For Liverpool?

The post How Big A Problem Is Ibrahima Konate’s Form For Liverpool? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Liverpool FC and Atletico de Madrid at Anfield on September 17, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Getty Images Crystal Palace exposed some of the vulnerabilities that Liverpool had demonstrated at other points of this season. Ibrahima Konate was one of those vulnerabilities with the French defender all over the place as the defending Premier League champions suffered its first defeat of the 2025/26 campaign. While Konate forged a strong understanding with Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool strolled to the Premier League title last term, the 26-year-old has regressed since the summer. He has struggled in moments of defensive transition and Palace’s lightning quick and physical frontline made the most of that at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta (left) and Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday September 27, 2025. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images Jean-Philippe Mateta had the beating of Konate over the course of the 90 minutes. Others including Ismaila Sarr and Yeremy Pino also tested the Liverpool centre back by driving directly at him with speed. Oliver Glasner clearly instructed his Crystal Palace players to target Konate, and other teams have had similar joy against the Frenchman this season. Had the summer transfer window gone a little differently, Arne Slot could have swapped out Konate for Marc Guehi. Liverpool was close to completing a deal for the England international only for the transfer to fall through on deadline day. Guehi stayed at Palace and Slot likely rues that fact. Giovanni Leoni arrived from Parma as a depth option in central defence only…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:00
