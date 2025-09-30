FTX Third Creditor Payout September 30 at $1.6B; Not $5 Billion

The post FTX Third Creditor Payout September 30 at $1.6B; Not $5 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FTX Recovery Trust releases $1.6B in creditor payouts today, Sept. 30, not $5B rumors Today’s $1.6B payout is the third round of FTX repayments under its Chapter 11 plan Markets brace for volatility as $1.6B in FTX stablecoins enters circulation today Crypto Rover, a well-known crypto trader, sent a reminder that FTX is set to return over $5 billion to its creditors starting tomorrow, with the entire massive payout being made in stablecoins. There’s still some confusion on whether this is true or if the amount is correct, mainly because back in May 2025, there was a widely reported plan for FTX to distribute over $5 billion in stablecoins to creditors. Supposed to start on May 30, it would represent a substantial liquidity event. However, the exact amount wasn’t disclosed. More recently, the FTX Recovery Trust confirmed it will distribute $1.6 billion in stablecoins on September 30, 2025, the third major payout since the platform collapsed in 2022, under its Chapter 11 reorganization plan. Related: Crypto Faces Volatile Week With Fed Remarks, FTX Distribution, and Labor Data Rumors of $5 Billion vs. Confirmed $1.6 Billion Regardless of the actual amount, anything over $1 billion is huge, and if stablecoin distribution were to go ahead or if creditors employ similar liquidation behavior, it could have big market effects. For instance, the alleged distribution could inject a large amount of liquidity into the crypto markets, especially into stablecoins, Bitcoin, and major altcoins. Short-term volatility is also plausible as recipients decide whether to reinvest or cash out. The sudden abundance of stablecoins might also make them less profitable to hold. Finally, while maybe not that impactful on the market, on a broader level, this event would put the spotlight back on the fallout from major exchange failures and the process of returning lost…