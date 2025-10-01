Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Step Back, Remain on Board as CTO Emeritus

The post Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Step Back, Remain on Board as CTO Emeritus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Schwartz is concluding his 13-year tenure as CTO at Ripple and will join its board to guide the company’s long-term vision. He plans to spend more time on an XRPL node, exploring new XRP use cases, and engaging in hands-on coding for community projects. Stablecoins, tokenized assets, and decentralization remain central to his vision for the future of XRPL. Ripple Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz said he will step back from his day-to-day duties at the end of the year after more than 13 years at the company. The announcement was made in a post on X on Tuesday, where Schwartz described the move as a personal inflection point after four decades in technology. “The time has come for me to step back from my day-to-day duties as Ripple CTO at the end of this year,” he wrote. “But be warned, I’m not going away from the XRP community. You haven’t seen the last of me—now or ever.” ﻿ After consulting for the NSA, Schwartz began working on the XRP Ledger in 2011 with Arthur Britto, Jed McCaleb, and Chris Larsen. Calling his time with Ripple “a wild ride,” Schwartz said he looks forward to spending more time with his family and returning to his hobbies. “The last few months I’ve been tinkering on the side—spinning up my own XRPL node and publishing its output data, researching other use cases for XRP,” he said. After stepping back from Ripple’s daily operations, Schwartz said he will take on a CTO emeritus role and join Ripple’s board of directors. Schwartz did not respond to requests for comment by Decrypt. In an August interview with Decrypt, Schwartz highlighted what he sees as the ledger’s strongest tailwinds: tokenization of real-world assets, institutional stablecoin adoption, and curated on-chain features designed for enterprises. “There…