2025-10-01 Wednesday
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
U.S. Senate to Vote on Government Reopening Bill
The post U.S. Senate to Vote on Government Reopening Bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Senate to vote on reopening government amid ongoing appropriations deadlock. Potential increase in Democratic support anticipated. Financial markets face volatility due to shutdown uncertainty. The U.S. Senate is poised to vote on a bill Wednesday to reopen the federal government, with Republican leader John Thune hopeful for Democratic support. Prolonged shutdowns often impact financial markets, causing volatility in cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH, although no new crypto-specific policies are affected. Senate Votes to Curb Government Shutdown Uncertainty Senate Republican leader John Thune has expressed optimism regarding the upcoming vote on a bill aimed at reopening the federal government. The effort, expected to garner additional Democratic support, comes amid an ongoing appropriations deadlock. During a recent TV interview, Thune highlighted three Democratic votes already received, indicating a potential shift towards more bipartisan backing. The government shutdown has introduced significant uncertainty into financial markets. Crypto markets react to such macroeconomic events, with stablecoins like USDT and USDC potentially seeing affected flows. Thune’s accusation that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is pandering to progressives points to partisan tensions potentially impacting broader market sentiment. According to the CBO report on implications of government shutdown, the financial ramifications of such deadlocks can be substantial. Market reactions to the looming vote are mixed. Financial markets often express volatility during government shutdowns, and the involvement of key senators like Thune and Schumer adds a layer of complexity. While there have been no verified quotes from major regulatory bodies or cryptocurrency figures on this particular event, the crypto community remains watchful. “As of October 1, 2025, there have been no verified quotes or official statements from key political figures or cryptocurrency leaders regarding the current appropriations deadlock in the U.S. Senate.” Crypto Markets Watchful: Bitcoin and Shutdowns Did you know? Historically, U.S. government shutdowns, such as…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 10:40
VanEck Explores Disruptive Investment Trends in Decentralization and Digitization
The post VanEck Explores Disruptive Investment Trends in Decentralization and Digitization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 29, 2025 18:56 VanEck discusses strategies for navigating disruptive investment trends, focusing on decentralization and digitization. The approach aims to leverage macro themes for potential market opportunities. In a rapidly changing financial landscape, VanEck is positioning itself to address disruptive investment trends through a strategic focus on decentralization, digitization, and energy. According to VanEck, their Multi-Asset Solutions approach, led by David Schassler, is designed to capture these powerful macro themes, which are poised to shape the future of investments. Decentralization as a Core Investment Theme Decentralization, particularly in the context of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), is gaining traction as a major investment theme. Bitcoin, a decentralized digital currency, operates without a central bank, offering users peer-to-peer transactions without intermediaries. This concept of decentralization is increasingly appealing to investors looking for alternatives to traditional financial systems. Digitization and Its Investment Implications Digitization is another significant trend impacting investment strategies. As digital technologies continue to evolve, they are transforming industries and creating new opportunities for growth. VanEck’s approach seeks to capitalize on these technological advancements by integrating them into their model portfolios, aiming to provide investors with exposure to the digital economy. Energy and Environmental Considerations The energy sector, particularly in the context of sustainable and renewable energy sources, is also a key focus for VanEck. As global awareness of environmental issues increases, there is a growing demand for investments that align with sustainable practices. VanEck’s strategy includes identifying and investing in companies that are at the forefront of energy innovation. Investment Risks and Considerations While these themes present potential opportunities, VanEck acknowledges the inherent risks involved in such investments. The volatility of commodities, the specific risks associated with the gold industry, and the challenges of investing in emerging markets are…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 10:36
Bitmine-Linked Wallet Grabs $106M In Ethereum From FalconX – Details
The post Bitmine-Linked Wallet Grabs $106M In Ethereum From FalconX – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitmine-Linked Wallet Grabs $106M In Ethereum From FalconX – Details | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 10:27
Real Traction vs Hype in 2025’s Presale Showdown!
The post Real Traction vs Hype in 2025’s Presale Showdown! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlockDAG has already raised nearly $415 million in its ongoing presale, selling more than 26.5 billion coins, and delivering a remarkable 2,900% ROI since batch 1. Despite this momentum, the token is still available at just $0.0013 in batch 30. Its recent sponsorship of the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team marks a significant milestone, positioning BlockDAG in front of a mainstream audience through one of the world’s most-watched sports platforms. On the other hand, BullZilla (presale) price prediction models are rising in online crypto circles due to strong media exposure and speculative enthusiasm. Highlighted alongside major names like Solana and Polkadot, BullZilla is being promoted as one of the best presale crypto 2025 picks, but it’s doing so without any major traction or infrastructure to support its narrative yet. How BlockDAG Turns Recognition into Adoption! For most Layer 1s, the biggest challenge is not performance; it’s visibility. BlockDAG has addressed this head-on by partnering with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team. This sponsorship grants the project access to an entirely new tier of global exposure: trackside branding, social media buzz during Grand Prix weekends, and live engagement with millions of fans. That’s not just branding, it’s a funnel. Each logo seen on a car or camera becomes a conversation starter, converting casual awareness into ecosystem exploration. Unlike many competitors who stay locked in the Web3 echo chamber, BlockDAG is stepping into the mainstream. This helps drive developer curiosity, brand partnerships, and token demand. In a landscape where many technically strong projects remain hidden, BlockDAG is using visibility to rise above the noise. It’s not just building a blockchain, it’s building a brand. With nearly $415 million raised, BlockDAG has already proven that its strategy resonates with early adopters. The coin’s 2,900% ROI since batch 1, along with the ongoing traction…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 10:19
SOL and LTC ETFs Face Delays in Government Shutdown
The post SOL and LTC ETFs Face Delays in Government Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If the U.S. government shuts down this week, several long-awaited cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) — including funds for solana SOL$210.54 and LTC$103.57 — could be thrown into limbo just as they near the finish line. Multiple asset managers have been in close communication with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the past few months, revising their S-1 registration statements. These amended filings are often interpreted as a signal that the regulator is working toward approval. But a federal shutdown would grind most of that work to a halt. One person familiar with the process said they believe some approvals could still land as soon as next week — assuming the government remains open. In particular, spot solana ETF applications are thought to be close, with several rounds of comments from the SEC already addressed. Issuers are still expected to file their final S-1 forms. Adding to the momentum, the SEC last week asked listing exchanges to withdraw their 19b-4 filings and re-submit under the General Listing Standards — a procedural shift expected after those standards were approved earlier this year. That move further hinted the agency was preparing to greenlight new products. October is packed with decision deadlines. Canary Capital’s Litecoin ETF is due for a response by October 2. Several other applications face final deadlines between October 10 and 24 — dates that now risk slipping into a holding pattern if Congress fails to pass a funding bill before midnight this Tuesday. A shutdown would furlough much of the federal government, including staff at the SEC. While a skeleton crew would stay on to handle “essential” business, it’s unclear whether crypto ETFs fall into that category. In past shutdowns, regulatory reviews on financial products were often paused unless deemed critical to market stability. There’s also the possibility that…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 10:06
Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Step Back, Remain on Board as CTO Emeritus
The post Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Step Back, Remain on Board as CTO Emeritus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Schwartz is concluding his 13-year tenure as CTO at Ripple and will join its board to guide the company’s long-term vision. He plans to spend more time on an XRPL node, exploring new XRP use cases, and engaging in hands-on coding for community projects. Stablecoins, tokenized assets, and decentralization remain central to his vision for the future of XRPL. Ripple Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz said he will step back from his day-to-day duties at the end of the year after more than 13 years at the company. The announcement was made in a post on X on Tuesday, where Schwartz described the move as a personal inflection point after four decades in technology. “The time has come for me to step back from my day-to-day duties as Ripple CTO at the end of this year,” he wrote. “But be warned, I’m not going away from the XRP community. You haven’t seen the last of me—now or ever.” After consulting for the NSA, Schwartz began working on the XRP Ledger in 2011 with Arthur Britto, Jed McCaleb, and Chris Larsen. Calling his time with Ripple “a wild ride,” Schwartz said he looks forward to spending more time with his family and returning to his hobbies. “The last few months I’ve been tinkering on the side—spinning up my own XRPL node and publishing its output data, researching other use cases for XRP,” he said. After stepping back from Ripple’s daily operations, Schwartz said he will take on a CTO emeritus role and join Ripple’s board of directors. Schwartz did not respond to requests for comment by Decrypt. In an August interview with Decrypt, Schwartz highlighted what he sees as the ledger’s strongest tailwinds: tokenization of real-world assets, institutional stablecoin adoption, and curated on-chain features designed for enterprises. “There…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 10:01
Spanish Thriller ‘Billionaires’ Bunker’ Hits No. 1 On Netflix
The post Spanish Thriller ‘Billionaires’ Bunker’ Hits No. 1 On Netflix appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. L to R: Carlos Santos as Rafa, Joaquín Furriel as Guillermo, Pau Simon as Max in the first episode, titled “Atomic Monkeys.” NETFLIX/Emilio Pereda Billionaires’ Bunker (El refugio atómico), a tale of wealthy elites hunkering down in a secret luxury bunker amid the rising threat of a nuclear war, sharing the underground safe haven with people they despise, shot to the number one on Netflix’s Global Top 10 non-English shows. The eight-episode thriller captured 10.3 million views in its second week. It got a major bump from its debut week, when it attracted 3.7 million views. Audiences tuned in to see how a group of 45 families navigate survival in the Kimera Underground Park. Set 1,000 feet below a lake, the fallout shelter becomes a pressure cooker for personal dramas and long-simmering conflicts. The series taps into a compelling premise: what happens when the ultra-rich secure protection from world-ending catastrophe that others can’t access, only to discover they’re trapped in a golden cage with its own horrors. Creators Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, the masterminds behind global phenomenon Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), have crafted another Spanish hit examining how extreme wealth warps human behavior. Their latest explores privilege and moral compromise when civilization collapses. Creators Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato have crafted another Spanish-language hit that examines how extreme wealth corrupts the human psyche amid an unthinkable end-of-the-world scenario, exploring privilege, survival, and the moral compromises wealth enables when civilization collapses. For the protagonists, what begins as a temporary safety measure becomes a nightmare when Spain’s wealthiest elites watch helplessly as nuclear bombs detonate and the surface world burns while they remain trapped together underground. The cast includes Pau Simon (Nudes) as Max, Miren Ibarguren (Phenomena) as Minerva, Alícia Falcó (In the Company of Women) as…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 09:50
SEC No-Action Letter Creates Opening for More Firms to Serve as Crypto Custodians
The clarification of the regulator's stance creates a potential opening for a wider group of firms to serve as custodians for digital assets.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 09:22
DeAgentAI Joins Forces with X3 to Redefine Smarter SocialFi for Millions
DeAgentAI and X3 fusing AI agents with SocialFi to empower 1 million+ users through smarter engagement, data insights, and decentralized innovation.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 09:15
BlockDAG With $0.0013 Coin Price & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Deal Races Ahead While Optimism (OP) Waits on Regulatory Winds
Optimism (OP) price prediction hinges on Ethereum and ETF news, while BlockDAG raises $415M, lands an F1 sponsorship, and delivers a massive ROI.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 09:00
