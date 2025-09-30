2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
NEAR Breakout & WLFI Token Update Impress, But BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Team Alliance Commands Investor Focus

NEAR Breakout & WLFI Token Update Impress, But BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Team Alliance Commands Investor Focus

The crypto market is delivering sharp signals across three very different corners, but only one stands out as the best […] The post NEAR Breakout & WLFI Token Update Impress, But BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Team Alliance Commands Investor Focus appeared first on Coindoo.
NEAR
NEAR$2.647-2.28%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1956-2.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01196-0.66%
බෙදාගන්න
Coindoo2025/09/30 18:30
බෙදාගන්න
KGeN Hits $43.5M Raised with New Strategic Round from Jump Crypto, Accel and Prosus Ventures

KGeN Hits $43.5M Raised with New Strategic Round from Jump Crypto, Accel and Prosus Ventures

The post KGeN Hits $43.5M Raised with New Strategic Round from Jump Crypto, Accel and Prosus Ventures appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Following recent strategic rounds and the global rollout of its distribution, commerce, and loyalty stack, KGeN has now raised $43.5 million, fueling the creation of the world’s largest VeriFi™ Network, a first-of-its-kind Verified Distribution Protocol designed to power growth across AI, DeFi, and gaming. Bangalore, India – [30 September 2025] – KGeN, the company building …
Nowchain
NOW$0.00591-4.52%
KIND
KIND$0.001441+8.67%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1168-1.84%
බෙදාගන්න
CoinPedia2025/09/30 18:21
බෙදාගන්න
TRON (TRX) Price Prediction: Can Bulls Defend $0.33 or Will Momentum Shift Towards $0.28?

TRON (TRX) Price Prediction: Can Bulls Defend $0.33 or Will Momentum Shift Towards $0.28?

TRX coin faces a pivotal moment, trading below key averages as participants weigh whether dip buying can spark recovery or if bearish momentum will take control.
Tron
TRX$0.3341-0.71%
BULLS
BULLS$796.51-0.70%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.012751-4.94%
බෙදාගන්න
Brave Newcoin2025/09/30 18:21
බෙදාගන්න
Visa Launches Stablecoin Pilot for Global Payments – What You Need to Know

Visa Launches Stablecoin Pilot for Global Payments – What You Need to Know

Visa has launched a pilot that lets financial institutions use digital dollars and euros as settlement balances, a move designed […] The post Visa Launches Stablecoin Pilot for Global Payments – What You Need to Know appeared first on Coindoo.
Movement
MOVE$0.1024+0.49%
බෙදාගන්න
Coindoo2025/09/30 18:17
බෙදාගන්න
An early whale sold 4.99 million HYPEs at an average price of $45.82, with a cumulative profit of over $148 million.

An early whale sold 4.99 million HYPEs at an average price of $45.82, with a cumulative profit of over $148 million.

PANews reported on September 30th that an address holding 5.07M HYPE (hyperactive penny stock) sold 4.99M HYPE at an average price of $45.82, generating a cumulative profit of $148.63 million. Nine months ago, the address purchased 5.07M HYPE at an average price of $16.23; currently, only 77,089 HYPE remain, worth approximately $3.37 million at the current price.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.81+0.29%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews2025/09/30 18:09
බෙදාගන්න
SEC Halts QMMM Trading After 1,000% Crypto Rally

SEC Halts QMMM Trading After 1,000% Crypto Rally

The post SEC Halts QMMM Trading After 1,000% Crypto Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The rally followed QMMM’s announcement of a $100 million crypto treasury investing in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The securities regulator cited concerns over potential market manipulation linked to anonymous social media promotions. Corporate crypto adoption is expanding rapidly, with nearly 200 publicly traded firms holding over $112 billion in digital assets. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently charged out on Solana Treasury firm QMMM Holdings, with its stock price gaining 1000 % in just 25 days. The SEC alleges that the rally was fueled by anonymous social media promotions after the company announced plans to establish a $100 million diversified crypto treasury, with investments in Bitcoin BTC $112 906 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $2.25 T Vol. 24h: $60.03 B , Ethereum ETH $4 150 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $500.88 B Vol. 24h: $35.64 B , and Solana SOL $206.1 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $112.12 B Vol. 24h: $7.29 B . The rush for crypto treasuries is on the rise as players like Forward Industries have been accumulating in significant numbers. Regulators cited concerns over potential market manipulation and investor protection as reasons for the halt. The move underscores the risks of meme-stock-style speculation, which drew regulatory attention soon after the hype rally. Amid the heightened volatility in the QMMM Stock, investors need to maintain caution for any potential manipulation risks. On Sept. 29, the US SEC said that social media recommendations from “unknown persons” to buy QMMM shares may have manipulated the stock price. The regulator did not specify when the posts were made. Moreover, the suspension is temporary and will expire at 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 10. QMMM, a Hong Kong-based company, lists its US shares through a Cayman Islands holding entity. With the US SEC introducing rules that favour…
1
1$0.003701-29.97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011084-11.77%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,488.63+0.48%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:08
බෙදාගන්න
Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 29)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 29)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 29, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01498+4.90%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.033+6.10%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.03%
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoinist2025/09/30 18:00
බෙදාගන්න
SEC Strikes at Crypto Treasury Firm, Halts QMMM Stock Trading after 1,000% Rally

SEC Strikes at Crypto Treasury Firm, Halts QMMM Stock Trading after 1,000% Rally

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently charged out on Solana Treasury firm QMMM Holdings, with its stock price gaining 1000 % in just 25 days. The SEC alleges that the rally was fueled by anonymous social media promotions after the company announced plans to establish a $100 million diversified crypto treasury, with investments in Bitcoin BTC $112 906 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $2.25 T Vol. 24h: $60.03 B , Ethereum ETH $4 150 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $500.88 B Vol. 24h: $35.64 B , and Solana SOL $206.1 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $112.12 B Vol. 24h: $7.29 B . The rush for crypto treasuries is on the rise as players like Forward Industries have been accumulating in significant numbers. Regulators cited concerns over potential market manipulation and investor protection as reasons for the halt. The move underscores the risks of meme-stock-style speculation, which drew regulatory attention soon after the hype rally. Amid the heightened volatility in the QMMM Stock, investors need to maintain caution for any potential manipulation risks. On Sept. 29, the US SEC said that social media recommendations from “unknown persons” to buy QMMM shares may have manipulated the stock price. The regulator did not specify when the posts were made. Moreover, the suspension is temporary and will expire at 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 10. QMMM, a Hong Kong-based company, lists its US shares through a Cayman Islands holding entity. Crypto Treasury Firms Explode as Regulatory Sentiment Improves With the US SEC introducing rules that favour the crypto industry, more and more firms on Wall Street have joined the crypto treasury bandwagon over the past few months. Players like Abra Treasury are offering combined services such as trading, borrowing, custody, and yield services. Nearly 200 publicly traded companies now hold digital assets totaling more than $112 billion. The corporate Bitcoin holdings already exceed 1 million BTC. Corporate ownership of Bitcoin | Source: Bitbo Similarly, firms are also increasingly diversifying into altcoins, with combined corporate holdings of Ethereum, Solana, and other tokens surpassing $10 billion. Notably, a single company’s Ethereum stake alone is valued at over $11 billion, highlighting a major shift toward broader crypto adoption among corporates. nextThe post SEC Strikes at Crypto Treasury Firm, Halts QMMM Stock Trading after 1,000% Rally appeared first on Coinspeaker.
1
1$0.003701-29.97%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,488.63+0.48%
Capverse
CAP$0.11485+11.96%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 18:00
බෙදාගන්න
Cronos collaborates with Amazon AWS to enhance tokenization and drive a $10B RWA initiative

Cronos collaborates with Amazon AWS to enhance tokenization and drive a $10B RWA initiative

The post Cronos collaborates with Amazon AWS to enhance tokenization and drive a $10B RWA initiative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Cronos and Amazon AWS are collaborating to advance tokenization and offer enhanced blockchain data via cloud infrastructure and AI tools. The initiative aims to support $10 billion in tokenized real-world assets and reach 20 million users by 2026. Cronos, a blockchain ecosystem backed by Crypto.com, has inked a deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the leading cloud computing platform, to open up its data, infrastructure, and AI stack to builders and institutions, according to a Tuesday statement. As part of the collaboration, Cronos data will be integrated into AWS Public Blockchain Data, which offers scalable access to large datasets from blockchain networks, helping businesses and developers build blockchain-based solutions efficiently and without infrastructure overhead. The integration of Cronos data is expected to enable trusted, reporting-ready pipelines that support AI agents, advanced analytics, and institutional reporting workflows. The agreement is also aimed at supporting the Cronos ecosystem. As noted by the team, selected Cronos builders will receive up to $100,000 in AWS credits per startup to develop tokenization pilots, RWA platforms, DeFi protocols, and AI applications. AWS said in a statement that its collaboration with Cronos combines cloud-grade security with on-chain innovation, creating a foundation for scalable, compliant tokenization platforms. “Financial institutions require robust, secure, and compliant technology solutions as they explore innovative approaches to asset tokenization,” AWS commented. “By leveraging AWS’s robust security controls and compliance frameworks alongside Cronos’s blockchain technology, we’re enabling both innovative startups and established institutions to build tokenization solutions that meet the highest standards of security and regulatory requirements.” Mirko Zhao of Cronos Labs believes tokenization and real-world assets will drive the next wave of blockchain adoption. “Cronos is uniquely positioned with distribution through Crypto.com, liquidity anchored in CRO, and a roadmap that ties tokenization and AI into one interoperable system,” he stated. “Building…
Allo
RWA$0.007379-7.79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011084-11.77%
Octavia
VIA$0.0157+6.08%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 17:50
බෙදාගන්න
Blockaid Joins Sui Foundation to Improve Ecosystem Security in Layer-1 Blockchain

Blockaid Joins Sui Foundation to Improve Ecosystem Security in Layer-1 Blockchain

Blockaid partners with Sui Foundation provide end-to-end blockchain security, securing 67M+ accounts with real-time threat intelligence and monitoring.
SUI
SUI$3.2495-0.10%
Solayer
LAYER$0.3998+0.47%
1
1$0.003701-29.97%
බෙදාගන්න
Blockchainreporter2025/09/30 17:40
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense