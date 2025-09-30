2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Psychology and Perception Drive Ethereum’s Momentum, Study Reveals

Psychology and Perception Drive Ethereum’s Momentum, Study Reveals

TLDR A study reveals that psychology influences Ethereum’s perception as much as technical factors and price movement. The research highlights that Ethereum lacks a clear narrative, affecting its market engagement and builder support. During Ethereum’s “worst crisis,” the community struggled with unclear leadership and price stagnation. The study suggests Ethereum needs a more simple and [...] The post Psychology and Perception Drive Ethereum’s Momentum, Study Reveals appeared first on CoinCentral.
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02441+56.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07391-4.97%
බෙදාගන්න
Coincentral2025/09/30 18:44
බෙදාගන්න
UK Bitcoin Seizure Worth £5bn Leads to Guilty Plea in Major Cryptocurrency Fraud

UK Bitcoin Seizure Worth £5bn Leads to Guilty Plea in Major Cryptocurrency Fraud

TLDR Zhimin Qian (also known as Yadi Zhang) pleaded guilty to a bitcoin fraud affecting 128,000 victims in China Metropolitan Police seized 61,000 bitcoins worth over £5bn ($6.7bn), believed to be the world’s largest cryptocurrency seizure The fraud operated between 2014 and 2017, with Qian fleeing China using false documents before entering the UK Jian [...] The post UK Bitcoin Seizure Worth £5bn Leads to Guilty Plea in Major Cryptocurrency Fraud appeared first on Blockonomi.
Major
MAJOR$0.11883+0.02%
බෙදාගන්න
Blockonomi2025/09/30 18:40
බෙදාගන්න
UAE Emerges as Nvidia’s Next AI Hub

UAE Emerges as Nvidia’s Next AI Hub

Nvidia has been one of the standout growth stories of the past decade, transforming from a niche graphics chipmaker into the world’s most valuable company.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1168-1.84%
බෙදාගන්න
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/30 18:12
බෙදාගන්න
In-depth analysis of Loopscale: How to restructure the Solana DeFi lending market?

In-depth analysis of Loopscale: How to restructure the Solana DeFi lending market?

Loopscale: Order book lending on Solana Author: Castle Labs Compiled by: Luiza, ChainCatcher While Ethereum’s DeFi total value locked (TVL) is still far from its 2021 peak, Solana’s TVL has seen significant growth and is now at a new all-time high. The characteristics of the Solana ecosystem make it an ideal choice for lending protocols. This is evident in protocols like Solend, which already boasted nearly $1 billion in deposits in 2021. While the FTX debacle severely impacted the development of the Solana lending ecosystem in the years that followed, lending protocols on Solana have demonstrated significant resilience, spurring a new wave of growth. In 2024, the TVL of Solana’s on-chain lending protocols was less than $1 billion. Today, that figure has exceeded $4 billion. Kamino leads with over $3 billion in TVL, followed by Jupiter with $750 million in TVL. This study will first analyze the limitations of pool-based lending models and the rise of alternative models. It will then delve into Loopscale's value proposition, unique features, and the practical benefits it brings to users. Finally, it will explore future trends in the lending market and raise several questions worth considering. The evolution of lending models Mainstream lending protocols (such as Aave and Compound) generally adopt a pool model: users inject liquidity into the pool, which is then used by others to borrow. The interest rate is dynamically adjusted by an algorithm based on the utilization rate of funds (total borrowing amount divided by total deposit amount). In the early days, the flexibility of this type of protocol design was limited by the limitations of the Ethereum mainnet architecture. Although the fund pool model has advantages in the startup phase and in ensuring the liquidity of collateral assets, it has obvious shortcomings: Liquidity fragmentation (difficulties in listing new assets): Each new asset requires a separate fund pool, which inevitably leads to liquidity fragmentation. It also makes it more complex for users to manage multiple positions, requiring more active management efforts. Rough risk pricing: The utilization curve is an inefficient, one-size-fits-all pricing mechanism that can ultimately lead to either overly aggressive terms (excessively high risk) or overly conservative terms (excessively low returns). In effect, the interest rate on the pool tends to align with the riskiest collateral in the pool. Inefficient capital utilization: In a pooled lending market, only borrowed funds accrue interest, but this interest income must be distributed to all depositors. This means that the actual interest earned by lenders is lower than the interest paid by borrowers, resulting in "deadweight capital." Furthermore, idle funds in the pool awaiting lending also participate in the interest distribution, further widening the aforementioned interest rate spread. To alleviate these problems, protocols such as Euler, Kamino (V2), and Morpho (V1) introduced curated vaults, where professional managers allocate funds and set interest rates. This pragmatic improvement allows for a transformation without requiring a complete restructuring of the lending protocol's technology stack, while also addressing some of the issues with the pool model. In the Selected Vault model, vaults are managed by screened curators with specialized research and risk control capabilities, responsible for capital allocation, market selection, interest rate setting, and loan structure design. This model offers the following advantages to users: Users can choose different vault managers independently. Each vault is designed for specific risk preferences, so users do not need to be exposed to the risks of all assets supported by the fund pool. Easier portfolio management: Managers can quickly allocate assets to new markets, thereby more efficiently directing liquidity to new assets and facilitating the launch of new asset pools. However, there are drawbacks to the Select Vault: Trust and interest alignment issues: The vault is operated by a third-party manager, and users need to trust them. Moreover, the alignment of interests between managers and users is difficult to fully guarantee. Manager Competition and Rising Borrower Costs: Managers are responsible for setting risk parameters, developing strategies, and adjusting liquidity in pursuit of higher returns. This liquidity adjustment process creates competition among managers' different strategies, which negatively impacts borrowers. Managers are incentivized to maintain high capital utilization rates to provide lenders with attractive annualized percentage yields (APYs), which in turn drives up borrowing rates and increases borrower costs. The inherent flaws of the fund pool that the Selected Vault fails to address: The “value loss” caused by inefficient interest rates will still damage the capital efficiency of the lending market; Startup costs in new markets remain high; Liquidity remains fragmented across multiple independent markets; Interest rates are highly volatile, making it difficult to meet the needs of institutional users; Lack of flexibility: supporting new assets or credit products requires governance voting and the creation of new independent funding pools. While Selected Vaults optimize risk management by splitting liquidity, they are still essentially a variation of the pool model. As the number of supported assets and risk profiles continues to expand, the logic behind Selected Vaults has become closer to that of an order book model—each borrowing and lending quote is a "separate market" with specific terms, achieving extreme sophistication. Why is the order book model rising now? Although the concept of order book lending has long been recognized, in the past, due to the high transaction costs and technical limitations of networks such as Ethereum, the deployment of order book models was often impractical and had obvious flaws in scalability and capital efficiency. The rise of alternative public chains such as Solana has changed this situation - their low transaction costs and high throughput characteristics have finally made it possible to build a scalable and efficient order book lending market. While the pool model has supported the scalability of lending protocols, the order book model provides much-needed flexibility, particularly for institutional users and diverse asset types such as interest-bearing RWA tokens (like OnRe’s ONyc), AMM LP positions, JLP/MLP tokens, and LSTs (with a TVL exceeding $7 billion), giving users full control over their risk profile. Loopscale: An order-book lending protocol on the Solana chain Loopscale is an order book-based lending protocol on the Solana chain. Its deposit liquidity currently exceeds US$100 million and its active loan scale reaches US$40 million. Unlike traditional lending platforms based on capital pools, Loopscale's core innovation is that it allows lenders to create customized orders and independently set loan structures and risk parameters. These quotes will be "listed" in the order book based on interest rates and other terms, and Loopscale's matching engine will complete the loan matching. The core advantages of Loopscale's order book model ①Automated vault: For users seeking further operational simplicity, Loopscale automates the process through its curated vaults. Liquidity injected into these vaults is available across all manager-approved markets, and each vault is staffed by a risk manager with unique risk appetite and strategies. This design forms a differentiated strategy system that can meet the risk needs of different users: for example, some users may be willing to assume reinsurance-related risks (through ONyc tokens) through the USDC OnRe vault; while users with more conservative risk preferences can choose to deposit funds in the USDC Genesis vault - which will provide robust liquidity diversification across Loopscale markets. ②One-key cycle leverage: In addition to traditional lending, Loopscale also supports a "funding loop" feature. Through this feature, users can leverage interest-bearing assets (including JLP, ALP, digitSOL, ONyc, etc.). The specific principles are as follows: The core logic of the capital cycle is: after depositing collateral assets, the same assets as the collateral are borrowed, so that both the initial holdings and the borrowed tokens can generate returns. The leverage multiple that users can obtain depends on the market's loan-to-value ratio (LTV). Taking Liquidity Staking Token (LST) as an example, the traditional capital circulation process is as follows: 1. Deposit wstETH (wrapped staked ETH); 2. Borrow ETH; 3. Exchange ETH to wstETH; 4. Borrow ETH again to obtain higher wstETH returns. It should be noted that the capital circulation operation will only have actual benefits when the LST yield is higher than the annualized loan interest rate. On Loopscale, this process is simplified to a "one-click operation", and users do not need to complete multiple steps manually. Through the fund circulation function, users can maximize the APR of interest-bearing tokens; In addition, leveraged funding cycles also allow users to conduct directional leveraged trading on assets such as stocks. ③Solutions to the defects of the fund pool model Liquidity Aggregation The order book model addresses the fragmented liquidity issues in the pooled market. Loopscale further addresses the fragmented liquidity of the pooled market and the difficulty in reusing funds in the earlier order book model by creating a "virtual market." Lenders can place orders simultaneously across multiple markets with a single operation, without being restricted to a single market or managing multiple positions. Efficient pricing Each market on Loopscale is modular, with its own unique collateral type, lending rate, and terms. This means lenders can set interest rates based on specific collateral and principal, regardless of capital utilization. Ultimately, the interest rate for each asset adjusts dynamically based on market supply and demand in the order book (which may be influenced by factors such as asset volatility). This design simultaneously achieves the following goals: minimizing “ineffective funds”; ensuring that borrowing rates are fully aligned with deposit rates (in a pooled funding model, interest income is distributed to all depositors, resulting in lenders’ returns being lower than borrowers’ costs; on Loopscale, interest is only paid on funds that are actually utilized, achieving precise interest rate matching); In particular, it supports fixed-rate, fixed-term loans to meet the needs of institutional users, who are generally reluctant to accept interest rates based on utilization fluctuations in the funding pool model. Optimize capital utilization Loopscale uses its "yield optimization" mechanism to reduce the amount of idle funds in the order book waiting to be matched. The operating logic is simple and straightforward: Loopscale directs this idle liquidity to the MarginFi platform, ensuring that lenders can still "earn a competitive yield" until their orders are matched. Expanding the scope of asset support The Loopscale team can easily integrate with other protocols and take full advantage of Solana's asset composability to support assets that have difficulty obtaining liquidity in the pool market. ④ Actual benefits for users These features bring tangible benefits to users: users have complete control over loan terms, collateral assets, and participating markets, enabling refined management. As competition in the lending market intensifies at the interest rate level, the Loopscale model has advantages over pricing methods based on fund pool utilization. By directly matching orders, interest rates can be precisely aligned, saving costs for borrowers and increasing returns for lenders. Future Outlook and Conclusion Loopscale addresses the inefficiencies of the pool model by combining the flexibility of order books with modular markets, providing users with customized interest rates, optimized collateral pricing, and risk management tools. As DeFi expands to include institutional capital and RWAs, the order book model will become a critical infrastructure for scaling on-chain lending. Loopscale already supports a variety of RWAs and exotic assets and continues to expand its partnerships. Adding new markets only requires an oracle and initial liquidity (which can be provided by vaults or individual lenders), significantly lowering the barrier to entry. The Solana ecosystem is currently benefiting from widespread adoption of new token prototypes, including billions of dollars worth of LST, Liquidity-Backed Derivatives (LRT), staked SOL (which now accounts for 60% of the total SOL supply), Liquidity Positions, and Reliable Token Assets (RWAs). In this context, lowering the barrier to entry for new assets as collateral is key to improving market efficiency. The viability of the order book lending model has been widely recognized by the market—protocols like Morpho have already launched similar designs in their V2 releases. Although Loopscale suffered a hack in April 2025 (shortly after its launch), the team demonstrated strong resilience and all funds were recovered. It's important to note that handling complex collateral carries inherent risks, requiring thorough risk assessment and management at both the operational and user interface levels. By effectively addressing these challenges, Loopscale is poised to leverage Solana's technology stack to optimize its architecture and successfully scale the platform.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001491+0.20%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.375-7.08%
Farcana
FAR$0.000281-3.76%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews2025/09/30 18:00
බෙදාගන්න
SEC Hits Reset: Why XRP, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin ETF Filings Were Pulled

SEC Hits Reset: Why XRP, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin ETF Filings Were Pulled

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has urged issuers of proposed spot ETFs tied to Litecoin (LTC), XRP, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Dogecoin (DOGE) to pull their pending Form 19b-4 filings. This isn’t a rejection, it’s a procedural reset. By doing so, the SEC intends to usher in a streamlined system that cuts months of red tape. This shift stems from the SEC’s recent approval of generic listing standards, rules that allow exchanges to list eligible crypto ETFs automatically, rather than forcing each issuer into an individual case-by-case process. The 19b-4 requirement, under the old regime, was the legal lever exchanges used to propose amendments to listing rules. That step, now often redundant under the new framework, is being quietly eliminated. Eleanor Terrett, reporting from X, captured the moment crisply: “The @SECGov has asked issuers of $LTC, $XRP, $SOL, $ADA, and $DOGE ETFs to withdraw their 19b-4 filings … withdrawals could start happening as soon as this week.” Why the Change Matters Under the older system, each newtwo regulatory filings, one via a 19b-4 for the exchange rule change, and another under Form S-1 from the issuer. These back-to-back approvals often dragged on for nine months or more. The new generic listing standard slashes that timetable. Approved crypto products meeting certain criteria might now get greenlit in as little as 75 days. The SEC’s objective is clear: simplify the process while preserving guardrails. According to public commentary, a token is eligible under the new regime if it meets at least one of the following criteria: It is already traded on a regulated exchange. It has futures contracts regulated by the CFTC for at least six months. It is part of another ETF that holds at least 40% of its assets directly in that crypto. Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), covering BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA, became the first multi-crypto ETF approved under the new rules. Deadlines, Pressures and Market Reactions Some issuers had key decision deadlines looming in October and November under the old 19b-4 schedule. With that path scrapped, timing depends now on S-1 review and internal corporate finance decisions. Kyle DaCruz, director of digital assets at VanEck, said: “Not all of our existing filings qualify … Next step is to talk to our lawyers to see which products can move forward.” Meanwhile, optimism runs high among analysts. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas suggested the odds of XRP or Solana ETFs being approved by year-end are now extremely high. Even so, some caution is warranted. A government shutdown or regulatory slowdowns could muddy the rollout timing. What Investors Should Watch S-1 updates from issuers: Watch for refreshed filings tailored to the new framework. SEC corporate finance signals: Approval may hinge on how quickly internal teams act. ETF flow for GDLC and new products: Early inflows or outflows could set tone for altcoin funds. Broader regulation: The SEC and CFTC plan to coordinate via a joint roundtable to harmonize crypto asset oversight. In short: the playing field just changed. Conclusion This isn’t regulatory rejection, it’s a procedural rewrite. By asking issuers to withdraw 19b-4 filings, the SEC is signaling that the old roadblocks are no longer necessary under the new generic listing standards. That paves a faster path for crypto ETFs tied to LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, and DOGE, if issuers adapt quickly. Markets will be watching whether the shift produces a wave of ETF launches, or whether hidden complications still slow the process. For crypto investors, the next weeks may define how broadly and fast altcoin ETFs find their footing in the U.S. FAQs Q1: Does this withdrawal mean the SEC is rejecting altcoin ETFs?No. The withdrawal is procedural. The SEC is replacing the old 19b-4 path with a generic listing standard that makes separate filings unnecessary. Q2: Which tokens qualify under the new generic rules?Tokens that trade on regulated exchanges, or have CFTC-regulated futures, or are held significantly in existing ETFs may qualify. Q3: How fast can approvals move now?Some issuers estimate down to 75 days, versus prior nine-month timelines. Q4: Could this change delay ETF launches?Yes, though the intent is acceleration, internal delays, regulatory capacity, or political issues could still cause hiccups. Glossary of Key Terms ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): A fund traded on exchanges that holds assets (e.g., crypto, stocks). Form 19b-4: A filing exchanges submit to the SEC to propose rule changes (historically required for new ETF listings). Form S-1: A registration document issuers submit to disclose financials, risks, and structure. Generic Listing Standards: Predefined rules enabling certain products to get listed automatically if they meet eligibility criteria. CFTC: The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, whose oversight includes regulated derivatives and futures. Read More: SEC Hits Reset: Why XRP, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin ETF Filings Were Pulled">SEC Hits Reset: Why XRP, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin ETF Filings Were Pulled
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.70%
XRP
XRP$2.8418-1.84%
Union
U$0.00997-6.07%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 18:00
බෙදාගන්න
Polymarket Predicts High U.S. Government Shutdown Odds

Polymarket Predicts High U.S. Government Shutdown Odds

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/polymarket-us-shutdown-odds-rise/
Union
U$0.00997-6.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011091-11.72%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009975-9.74%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 17:58
බෙදාගන්න
Crypto.com Partners with Sharp Technology to Boost Solana Ecosystem

Crypto.com Partners with Sharp Technology to Boost Solana Ecosystem

The post Crypto.com Partners with Sharp Technology to Boost Solana Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com has entered a new partnership with Sharp Technology & Solana Solutions ($STSS) to accelerate the growth of the Solana ecosystem. The collaboration is designed to strengthen Solana-native projects while helping STSS expand its digital asset treasury management strategy. At the center of the partnership is a focus on secure custody, liquidity, and direct support for builders working within Solana. https://t.co/vCNztATkNg and @stsssol partner to strengthen Solana ecosystem growth through institutional treasury solutions. Read more 👉 https://t.co/mJBs0jra9U pic.twitter.com/HOOS08TdsR — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) September 29, 2025 $STSS Expands Treasury with Crypto.com Sharp Technology & Solana Solutions (STSS) currently holds over $400 million in Solana (SOL). According to CoinMarketCap, Solana trades at $210 with a market cap of $114 billion at press time. STSS plans to channel a portion of its Solana holdings into Solana-native projects. This move aligns with the firm’s long-term strategy of using its treasury to support ecosystem growth. By tapping into Crypto.com’s institutional-grade tools, STSS can safeguard its assets while actively deploying capital into promising ventures. 1/ We are excited to join forces with @cryptocom to expand our mission to build the bridge between crypto and TradFi. STSS plans to collaborate with https://t.co/M88ysKoCk4 to integrate their institutional stack to expand global access of digital assets. As a team full of… pic.twitter.com/jVkmfxK5n6 — STSSsol (@stsssol) September 29, 2025 Institutional-Grade Custody The first pillar of this partnership is custody. Crypto.com is bringing its MPC key architecture, segregated accounts, and policy controls to manage STSS’s large-scale holdings. On top of the infrastructure, Crypto.com’s U.S. custody trust is fully licensed and has passed SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II audits. This compliance-driven approach ensures that STSS has both the security and regulatory backing needed to handle significant digital asset exposure. The custody framework also supports broad asset management functions:  Asset…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011091-11.72%
Boost
BOOST$0.11347-4.88%
Threshold
T$0.0147-1.20%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 17:48
බෙදාගන්න
Vanguard currency ETF crypto: decision for 50 million clients

Vanguard currency ETF crypto: decision for 50 million clients

Vanguard, with 50 million clients, is exploring the possibility of opening crypto ETF trading on its platform.
බෙදාගන්න
The Cryptonomist2025/09/30 16:16
බෙදාගන්න
Massachusetts towards a state Bitcoin reserve: hearing on October 7

Massachusetts towards a state Bitcoin reserve: hearing on October 7

Massachusetts brings the proposal to establish a state Bitcoin reserve to the floor on October 7, 2025.
බෙදාගන්න
The Cryptonomist2025/09/30 15:37
බෙදාගන්න
bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Bitcoin 2140 Forum in Dubai

bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Bitcoin 2140 Forum in Dubai

Global cross-border payment platform and Giakaa Capital convene miners, developers, and institutional leaders under the theme “Pioneering the Path to Bitcoin's Future.”
1
1$0.003701-29.97%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23934+3.04%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12203-0.41%
බෙදාගන්න
The Cryptonomist2025/09/30 15:27
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense