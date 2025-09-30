2025-10-01 Wednesday

Starknet Launches Bitcoin Staking and $100M STRK Fund

Starknet Launches Bitcoin Staking and $100M STRK Fund

The post Starknet Launches Bitcoin Staking and $100M STRK Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Bitcoin holders can now earn staking rewards without losing custody $100M STRK fund fuels liquidity and DeFi opportunities Institutional strategies meet retail access for maximum gains Starknet Launches Bitcoin Staking and a $100 Million Incentive Fund The Starknet L2 network has officially introduced Bitcoin staking along with a massive $100 million STRK fund aimed at boosting the BTCFi ecosystem. This initiative signals a new era of digital gold adoption, allowing Bitcoin holders to earn rewards while strengthening network decentralization. Holders of Bitcoin can now participate in staking without surrendering their assets, marking the first time any rollup solution has a native income source for Bitcoin. Users can delegate tokenized versions of Bitcoin, like WBTC, tBTC, Liquid Bitcoin, and SolvBTC alongside the STRK token, as approved in an online vote. Security is guaranteed through zk-STARK cryptography, a technology renowned for its post-quantum protection. “Bitcoin is the best form of collateral,” said StarkWare CEO Eli Ben-Sasson. “I want you to borrow against BTC and invest the proceeds while contributing to network security.” Institutional and Retail Opportunities In October, Starknet will launch the Bitcoin Institutional Yield Fund via Re7 Capital, managing over $1 billion. The fund targets institutional investors but will also be accessible to retail users through a tokenized version on MidasRWA. According to Re7 founder Evgeny Gokhberg, the fund aims to grow Bitcoin sustainably using derivatives, DeFi strategies, and Starknet staking. Starknet has also expanded accessibility through XverseApp, Hyperlane, Atomiq Labs, and Garden Finance, with upcoming integrations including LayerZero, BitGo, and Stargate Finance. This development comes after a brief network outage in early September, demonstrating Starknet’s ongoing commitment to improving reliability while offering Bitcoin holders innovative earning strategies. Source: https://coinpaper.com/11376/starknet-launches-bitcoin-staking-and-100-m-strk-fund
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 19:23
KGeN taps Jump Crypto for latest funding round, brings total to $43.5M

KGeN taps Jump Crypto for latest funding round, brings total to $43.5M

The post KGeN taps Jump Crypto for latest funding round, brings total to $43.5M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KGen, the company behind one of the leading verification protocols for AI, DeFi, and gaming, has closed another $13.5M strategic round. The funding was led by Jump Crypto and brought the startup’s total funding to $43.5M.  KGeN, one of the leading verification services for AI, DeFi, and gaming, closed a strategic funding round for $13.5M.  The round was organized with the participation of Jump Crypto, Accel, and Prosus Ventures, bringing the startup’s funding to $43.5M. During its previous raises, KGeN achieved a $500M valuation.  KGeN becomes the leading verified user tool for the Global South KGeN accelerated its fundraising activity since 2023, as part of its scaling efforts. The company also built a commercial stack and loyalty infrastructure accessible to over 60 countries. KGeN verifies real users with data on engagement, commerce, and reputation.  ‘KGeN solves the hardest problem in consumer growth: trust. By verifying real users and turning reputation into an asset, we’re giving AI, DeFi, gaming companies and consumer apps a distribution rail that converts and scales,’ said Manish Agarwal, elder council at KGeN. The end result is a verified community, allowing for bot-resistant distribution. Users also get rewarded for their time, skill, and networking. The KGeN team expanded to 95 experts, bringing revenues to $48.3M.  KGeN offers a large verified user base for AI analysis The company’s main service is a privacy-oriented identity and reputation framework, tracking more than 876M data points from real engagement and commerce signals. The POGE ecosystem mixes biometric verification, on-chain loyalty, rewards, and a decentralized marketplace.  The toolset gained adoption at a time when Web3 activity was surging. Verified user acquisition is now available to third-party projects, who can skip the verification stage and gain access to genuine engagement. The app is already a leader in the Aptos on-chain ecosystem, bringing the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 18:30
Alameda Research received 500 BTC in its merchant wallet

Alameda Research received 500 BTC in its merchant wallet

Alameda received 500 BTC, linked to its old WBTC wallet. The origin of the funds remains unknown, though Celsius was a big depositors.
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/30 18:10
Bloomberg's Analyst Says Crypto ETF Approvals Now '100%' Certain, Solana ETF 'Could Come Any Day'

Bloomberg’s Analyst Says Crypto ETF Approvals Now ‘100%’ Certain, Solana ETF ‘Could Come Any Day’

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas has declared crypto ETF approvals are now “100%” certain, stating that Solana funds “could come any day” following the fourth amendment submission. The assessment comes after the Securities and Exchange Commission approved generic listing standards on September 18, eliminating the need for individual 19b-4 filings and streamlining the path for crypto exchange-traded products beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Balchunas stated that generic listing standards make the 19b-4 filings and their regulatory clock “meaningless,” leaving only S-1 registrations awaiting formal approval from Corporate Finance. Seven major asset managers, including Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, and Canary Capital, filed updated S-1 documents for spot Solana ETFs on September 27. SEC’s Generic Standards Slash Approval Timeline From 9 Months to 75 Days The SEC instructed issuers of proposed ETFs for Litecoin, XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin to withdraw pending Form 19b-4 filings on September 29. The move follows the agency’s approval of generic listing standards, which allow exchanges, including Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca, to list crypto ETFs under standardized rules without case-by-case exchange rule changes. Issuers now advance directly with S-1 registration statements, the final step before launch. Previously, each product required two separate approvals, stretching nine months or more. With generic standards in place, timelines can shrink to as few as 75 days. The SEC applied the new framework immediately, with the approval of Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund on September 18. The multi-crypto product offers exposure to Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano, currently managing over $915 million in assets, making it the first fund listed under the streamlined system. More than 92 crypto ETF applications now await SEC review, with multiple deadlines falling in October and November. Franklin Templeton’s Solana and XRP ETF applications are set for a decision on November 14, following the SEC’s use of its maximum 60-day extension authority. Bloomberg analysts had earlier projected an over 95% approval probability for Solana and XRP ETFs by year-end. However, Solana is now 100%. Prediction markets reflect similar optimism, with Polymarket odds on Solana ETF approval currently at 99%.Source: Polymarket Solana and XRP Lead Inflows While Bitcoin Posts $719M Weekly Outflows Digital asset investment products recorded $812 million in outflows last week as stronger-than-anticipated economic data tempered expectations for two interest rate cuts this year. The U.S. accounted for $1 billion in outflows, while Switzerland led positive flows with $126.8 million, followed by Canada with $58.6 million and Germany with $35.5 million. Bitcoin bore the brunt with $719 million in outflows. Ethereum faced $409 million in outflows, bringing its year-to-date inflows of roughly $12 billion to a near standstill, with September contributing only $86.2 million. Solana stood out with $291 million in inflows amid growing anticipation of upcoming ETF launches. XRP also posted a strong performance with $93.1 million in inflows. CoinShares attributed the positive momentum to expectations of expanded investor access and institutional participation in alternative digital assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. On September 29, spot Ethereum ETFs snapped five consecutive days of outflows, recording $547 million in net inflows.Source: SosoValue Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $522 million in net inflows, with BlackRock’s IBIT being the only product posting a net outflow. Bitcoin ETFs now hold over 1.47 million BTC, representing around 7% of total supply, with BlackRock’s IBIT leading at 746,810 BTC, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC at nearly 199,500 BTC. The REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF launched in the U.S. on the Cboe BZX Exchange with $33 million in trading volume and $12 million in first-day inflows. Bitwise’s European-listed Solana staking ETP recorded $60 million in inflows over a five-day trading period. ETF analyst Nate Geraci, in particular, noted that the inclusion of staking language in US filings may signal progress for long-delayed spot Ethereum ETFs with staking features. Year-to-date inflows remain substantial at $39.6 billion, approaching 2023’s record of $48.6 billion. Solana leads pending applications with eight filings under review, followed by XRP with seven proposals. Grayscale is working to convert five existing trusts into ETF structures covering Litecoin, Solana, Dogecoin, XRP, and Avalanche. The SEC is coordinating with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on broader digital asset regulation through Chair Paul Atkins’ “Project Crypto” initiative launched in July
CryptoNews 2025/09/30 18:08
Chainlink and UBS Advance the Fund Industry's On-Chain Integration with Swift

Chainlink and UBS Advance the Fund Industry's On-Chain Integration with Swift

PANews reported on September 30th that according to CoinDesk, Chainlink has launched a CRE-based technical process that allows banks to interact with on-chain "tokenized funds" through Swift (ISO 20022) and complete fund subscriptions and redemptions in a pilot with UBS. The process is triggered by UBS's existing system. After receiving the Swift message, CRE executes the on-chain instructions on the Chainlink Digital Transfer Agent. This move aims to provide blockchain access to the global fund industry, which is worth more than $100 trillion, and continues Singapore's "Project Guardian" cross-chain interoperability exploration. Chainlink has also previously conducted a corporate action data standardization pilot with 24 global banks, DTCC, and Euroclear.
PANews 2025/09/30 18:03
Strategy Adds 196 BTC, Holdings Cross 640,000 Bitcoin

Strategy Adds 196 BTC, Holdings Cross 640,000 Bitcoin

Bitcoin treasury company Strategy has just announced its latest purchase, adding $22.1 million worth of the asset to its holdings. Strategy Has Completed Yet Another Bitcoin Acquisition Like has become tradition at this point, Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor shared the company’s Bitcoin portfolio tracker on Sunday, this time with the caption “Always ₿e Stacking,” and […]
Bitcoinist 2025/09/30 18:00
Ethereum Price Forecast as Institutional and Whale Accumulation Fuel Reversal Setup

Ethereum Price Forecast as Institutional and Whale Accumulation Fuel Reversal Setup

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats 2025/09/30 17:54
Meteora: TGE will be held on October 23rd, the token name is MET

Meteora: TGE will be held on October 23rd, the token name is MET

PANews reported on September 30 that Solana's ecological liquidity protocol Meteora announced that it will conduct a TGE on October 23, and the token name is MET.
PANews 2025/09/30 17:47
BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA: SEC Approves First Multi-Crypto ETP, Highlighting Pepeto as a Top Investment

BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA: SEC Approves First Multi-Crypto ETP, Highlighting Pepeto as a Top Investment

This approval leverages the new "generic listing standards," designed to reduce the time it takes for crypto products to list on major exchanges like Nasdaq, NYSE Arca, and Cboe BZX.
The Cryptonomist 2025/09/30 16:16
Crypto Market Dips, and RockToken's Cloud Compute Contracts Redefine Blockchain Infrastructure in 2025

Crypto Market Dips, and RockToken’s Cloud Compute Contracts Redefine Blockchain Infrastructure in 2025

The crypto market has been declining gradually for the past week. Bitcoin broke the $110K mark and fell to $108, and Ethereum fell to $3.8K on September 26.
The Cryptonomist 2025/09/30 16:06
