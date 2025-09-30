2025-10-01 Wednesday

OpenAI’s revenue surges 16% to $4.2B in H1

OpenAI has garnered roughly $4.3 billion in revenue in the first half of 2025, a 16% increase compared to the revenue it generated for the entire year of 2024. The company also revealed that it incurred $2.5 billion in research and development costs for developing AI and operating ChatGPT. The Information reported that research and development costs OpenAI $6.7 billion in the first half of the year. According to financial disclosures to shareholders, the ChatGPT maker also had about $17.5 billion in cash and securities at the end of the period. OpenAI targets $13B full-year revenue The report revealed that OpenAI aims to meet its full-year revenue target of $13 billion and a cash-burn target of $8.5 billion. The AI firm said in August that it was in early-stage discussions about a stock sale that would allow employees to cash out, and this would likely value the company at approximately $500 billion.  Nvidia announced last week plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI and supply data-center chips. The initiative added to a growing sense of unease among investors that a dangerous financial bubble is developing around AI. It also raised concerns that the revenues and earnings that underpin the valuations of both public and private firms in the crypto sector do not add up. Nvidia's deal followed its previous announcement to commit a $5 billion investment into rival Intel. The tech company also revealed its intentions to invest around $500 million in self-driving car startup Wayve and a €500 million ($667.7 million) investment in UK cloud provider Nscale. The investments demonstrate Nvidia's efforts to provide capital and access to its highly sought-after artificial intelligence chips in exchange for equity and insight into the next promising AI startups in the sector.
Solana Announced Keel at APEX Singapore, What’s For SOL Price?

Solana has announced its native capital allocator and liquidity layer, Keel. SOL price is exchanging hands at $210.37, up by 0.89% over the past 24 hours. Anticipations around Solana ETF approval could also impact SOL price. Solana has announced a major initiative at APEX Singapore. It is expected to boost the growth of different segments within Solana's ecosystem. SOL price has reacted with a surge over 24 hours, and is estimated to rise further in the times to come. Anticipations around the Solana ETF could also join forces with Keel to further advance the Solana ecosystem, plus SOL price. Keel Announced by Solana Solana, at APEX Singapore, has introduced Keel. It has been described as a native capital allocator and liquidity layer. Keel is reportedly bringing approximately $2.5 billion, which is facilitating the growth of the Solana ecosystem. This majorly includes DeFi, RWAs, and tokenized assets. Keel, the capital engine of Solana, undertakes allocation in two ways. It allocates into DeFi & RWA liquidity, and yields bearing tokenized assets. Solana's ecosystem benefits from allocations by Keel because they provide depth along with stability for institutional-grade access. This is expected to assist Solana in becoming the leading network in the internet capital market. Reaction of SOL Price SOL price has reacted optimistically to the announcement. The token is up by 0.89% over the past 24 hours, and is seeing its 24-hour trading volume surge by 38.46% when the article is being written. The increase in SOL price instills a sense of confidence among community members because it is also up by 3.35% in the last 30 days. However, it has declined significantly by 3.97% since last week. Nevertheless, the SOL price is attempting to break the upper ceiling after every phase of correction.
Bitcoin Price Prediction as BlackRock Becomes Biggest BTC Options Vanue, Bull Run Potentially Coming, and More…

Bitcoin Price Prediction as BlackRock Becomes Biggest BTC Options Vanue, Bull Run Potentially Coming, and More…

Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Price Prediction as BlackRock Becomes Biggest BTC Options Vanue, Bull Run Potentially Coming, and More…
3 Solid Second Passport Options For U.S. Citizens

Playa Bavaro, Saona, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Choose to make The DR home and you could secure a second citizenship. getty Second passports were once the preserve of billionaires, secret agents, and conmen. Today, in increasingly uncertain times, they're a valuable asset in anyone's wealth preservation toolkit. A second citizenship not only means you have a back-up plan should the situation in your home country no longer suit you, it also opens up a world of opportunities for travel, business, education, and investment outside home borders. There are many routes to multiple citizenships including through ancestry and investment but today let's look at one that is open to most everyone: naturalization. That's the path my husband and I took to get our Irish citizenship. We were living in Ireland long enough to qualify for naturalization. Our son became a citizen of Ireland simply by being born there. At the time, Ireland still had jus soli or "rights of the soil" but this was removed from the Irish Constitution in 2005. Ireland numbers among the countries offering the best, quickest second citizenship options for North Americans today. Let's take a closer look at it and two other destinations where making your home there can lead to a second passport… Ireland Ireland has long been a popular destination for American travelers. Like anywhere, it has its pros and cons. For many, the climate is the biggest downside. Though Ireland doesn't get many extremes it does rain a lot. Generally winters are cool (39°F to 45°F) and summers are mild (57°F to 63°F). Additionally, the cost of living is high, real estate expensive, and infrastructure reasonable but variable depending on where in the country you are. On the upside, the Irish countryside is magnificent, the Irish speak English, the crime rate is low,…
Starknet Unveils 100M STRK Initiative to Bring Bitcoin DeFi to Its Network

The Ethereum L2 is rolling out BTC staking and yield products as part of its push to become the execution layer for Bitcoin. Layer 2 (L2) network Starknet announced several new initiatives aimed at expanding Bitcoin's use in decentralized finance, including BTC staking, an institutional-grade BTC yield product, and a 100 million STRK incentive program. At Token2049 in Singapore today, Sept. 30, Starknet revealed that it has launched Bitcoin staking on its network, explaining that, alongside STRK, users can stake BTC to secure the Layer 2 and earn rewards, "all without losing custody." The project called the initiative the "first fully trustless BTC staking on any L2," and said that it is part of the network's goal of becoming the execution layer for Bitcoin, "using zero-knowledge (ZK) tech to scale Bitcoin trustlessly and enable private transactions." The announcement also revealed that Re7 Capital, which operates a fund with more than $1 billion under management, is backing the initiative with a new BTC-denominated yield fund on Starknet, aimed at advancing institutional use of Bitcoin within the ecosystem. According to a press release shared with The Defiant, Starknet's Bitcoin DeFi (BTCFi) push involves contributors WBTC, Lombard, Solv, Threshold Network, PumpBTC, Bitlayer and Bedrock, which will all provide access to DeFi and cross-chain markets. Cross-chain infrastructure firms like LayerZero, Hyperlane, Rhino.Fi, and Atomiq are also involved in the initiative. Per the announcement, Starknet noted that previous approaches to BTC staking on an L2 had faced "tradeoffs," including security risks and scalability issues. On Starknet, "BTC stakers will help secure the network and attest transactions in exchange for rewards," the release reads. The technical details of the update remain unclear, and Starknet said more info will be revealed later this week. Starknet is currently the seventh-largest Ethereum rollup by total value secured on-chain, with…
Beldex Launches $150,000 Creator Leaderboard Campaign With Kaito to Reward Community Voices

Beldex Launches $150,000 Creator Leaderboard Campaign With Kaito to Reward Community Voices

This content is provided by a sponsor. In the ever-changing world of Web3, communities don't just support projects — they shape their future. Beldex, a confidentiality-focused project known for building decentralized and confidential dApps, is giving its community a chance to participate in shaping its future through an ambitious new campaign. This campaign for creators, […]
Grok AI Fuels Dogecoin Rebound: DOGE, BTC, And XRP Holders Turn To Cloud Mining To Seek Sustainable Cash Flow

Grok AI Fuels Dogecoin Rebound: DOGE, BTC, And XRP Holders Turn To Cloud Mining To Seek Sustainable Cash Flow
Fantasy Football Week 5: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

The post Fantasy Football Week 5: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 28: George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys catches a pass for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) Getty Images Week 5 is a crucial part of the season for fantasy football managers. If your team is on a skid, this week is almost a must-win game for you. The last thing you want is to be playing catch-up leading up to the fantasy football playoffs. On the other hand, if you’re off to a 3-1 or 4-0 start, this week allows you to separate yourself from the pack. Either way, this list of flex rankings is here to help with your start or sit decisions. Based on where all of these top 50 players are ranked, you should have a good idea of who to put in your starting lineup and who to keep on the bench. Although the rankings here are primarily for PPR leagues, there shouldn’t be any major changes for Half-PPR leagues. Notable Injury Updates/Teams on Bye For Week 5, the following teams are on a bye week. Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers. In terms of injury updates, CeeDee Lamb will likely still be out, giving George Pickens a boost. Other than that, Tyreek Hill is likely out after suffering an injury, and Malik Nabers is out for the year with a torn ACL. Tier 1 1. Christian McCaffrey (SF) 2. Puka Nacua (LAR) 3. Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) 4. Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) 5. Jonathan Taylor (IND) 6. James Cook III (BUF) 7. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) 8. Saquon Barkley (PHI) Tier 2 9. De’Von Achane (MIA) 10. Derrick Henry (BAL) 11. Omarion Hampton (LAC)…
Argentina’s Economic Troubles Are Bad News For Our National Security

Argentina's economic troubles are bad news for our national security. President Javier Milei came to power nearly two years ago on a radical platform of free-market reforms. Argentina was suffering a crippling inflation. Its central bank was madly printing money to cover the massive deficits of an obscenely-sized government. Milei was an outspoken outsider who unashamedly espoused the virtues of capitalism. To the shock of the corrupt political establishment, he won a stunning upset in the presidential election, promising to slash the size of the public sector and, most boldly, replace the discredited peso with the U.S. dollar. The central bank would be shut down. Milei's economic success is crucial because it would be a model that would discredit the far-left authoritarian trend in Latin America and much of the rest of the world. As president, Milei wasted no time in taking a chainsaw to the public sector, slashing spending and sharply shrinking the size of the bureaucracy. The budget was quickly brought into balance, and inflation plummeted. The economy came back to life. But now Milei is in big trouble. His influential sister is involved in a corruption scandal. Growth is slowing, and inflation is ticking up. Milei's party suffered a thrashing in the large province that includes the capitol, Buenos Aires. Riots and demonstrations are unfolding, egged on by an opposition smelling blood. In next month's critical congressional elections, the opposition could win enough seats to destroy Milei's reforms. As a result, the peso has come under attack. The uncertainty has stalled business investment. Milei has asked the U.S.…
Lufthansa Bets Big On AI To Cut 4,000 Jobs

Lufthansa Bets Big On AI To Cut 4,000 Jobs

The Lufthansa Group is banking on artificial intelligence, automation, and digitalization to boost profitability by the end of the decade. The airline group presented a turnaround plan during its Capital Markets Day in Munich on Monday, which includes the largest fleet renewal in company history and ambitious financial targets. However, it also entails cutting around 4,000 jobs by 2030, which digital processes and AI applications will replace. AI And Digitalization At the Core Of Lufthansa's Turnaround Strategy Lufthansa has set medium-term targets for the 2028–2030 period that include an adjusted EBIT margin of 8–10%, an adjusted return on capital employed of 15–20%, and annual adjusted free cash flow exceeding €2.5 billion. These targets, the company said, will "position the company for the future and achieve sustainably attractive returns for shareholders." In its announcement, Lufthansa stated the job reductions will come "due to duplication of work" and that "the profound changes brought about by digitalization and the increased use of artificial intelligence will lead to greater efficiency in many areas and processes." The group emphasized that the reductions will focus on administrative rather than operational staff, "the majority of which will be in Germany." Lufthansa also noted that any job cuts would be "in consultation with the social partners." The Lufthansa Group will restructure its IT functions, consolidating them under one Executive Board department.
