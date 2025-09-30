Starknet Unveils 100M STRK Initiative to Bring Bitcoin DeFi to Its Network
The post Starknet Unveils 100M STRK Initiative to Bring Bitcoin DeFi to Its Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum L2 is rolling out BTC staking and yield products as part of its push to become the execution layer for Bitcoin. Layer 2 (L2) network Starknet announced several new initiatives aimed at expanding Bitcoin’s use in decentralized finance, including BTC staking, an institutional-grade BTC yield product, and a 100 million STRK incentive program. At Token2049 in Singapore today, Sept. 30, Starknet revealed that it has launched Bitcoin staking on its network, explaining that, alongside STRK, users can stake BTC to secure the Layer 2 and earn rewards, “all without losing custody.” The project called the initiative the “first fully trustless BTC staking on any L2,” and said that it is part of the network’s goal of becoming the execution layer for Bitcoin, “using zero-knowledge (ZK) tech to scale Bitcoin trustlessly and enable private transactions.” The announcement also revealed that Re7 Capital, which operates a fund with more than $1 billion under management, is backing the initiative with a new BTC-denominated yield fund on Starknet, aimed at advancing institutional use of Bitcoin within the ecosystem. According to a press release shared with The Defiant, Starknet’s Bitcoin DeFi (BTCFi) push involves contributors WBTC, Lombard, Solv, Threshold Network, PumpBTC, Bitlayer and Bedrock, which will all provide access to DeFi and cross-chain markets. Cross-chain infrastructure firms like LayerZero, Hyperlane, Rhino.Fi, and Atomiq are also involved in the initiative. Per the announcement, Starknet noted that previous approaches to BTC staking on an L2 had faced “tradeoffs,” including security risks and scalability issues. On Starknet, “BTC stakers will help secure the network and attest transactions in exchange for rewards,” the release reads. The technical details of the update remain unclear, and Starknet said more info will be revealed later this week. Starknet is currently the seventh-largest Ethereum rollup by total value secured on-chain, with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 19:20