3 Solid Second Passport Options For U.S. Citizens

Playa Bavaro, Saona, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Choose to make The DR home and you could secure a second citizenship. getty Second passports were once the preserve of billionaires, secret agents, and conmen. Today, in increasingly uncertain times, they're a valuable asset in anyone's wealth preservation toolkit. A second citizenship not only means you have a back-up plan should the situation in your home country no longer suit you, it also opens up a world of opportunities for travel, business, education, and investment outside home borders. There are many routes to multiple citizenships including through ancestry and investment but today let's look at one that is open to most everyone: naturalization. That's the path my husband and I took to get our Irish citizenship. We were living in Ireland long enough to qualify for naturalization. Our son became a citizen of Ireland simply by being born there. At the time, Ireland still had jus soli or "rights of the soil" but this was removed from the Irish Constitution in 2005. Ireland numbers among the countries offering the best, quickest second citizenship options for North Americans today. Let's take a closer look at it and two other destinations where making your home there can lead to a second passport… Ireland Ireland has long been a popular destination for American travelers. Like anywhere, it has its pros and cons. For many, the climate is the biggest downside. Though Ireland doesn't get many extremes it does rain a lot. Generally winters are cool (39°F to 45°F) and summers are mild (57°F to 63°F). Additionally, the cost of living is high, real estate expensive, and infrastructure reasonable but variable depending on where in the country you are. On the upside, the Irish countryside is magnificent, the Irish speak English, the crime rate is low,…