X1 EcoChain: Pioneering the Future of Green DePIN Infrastructure with X1Nodes
X1 EcoChain, a cutting-edge Layer-1 blockchain, is marking major progress in its mission to reshape decentralization for the Web4 era. Powered by ultra-low-energy X1Nodes and secured by a Proof-of-Authority (PoA) consensus, the platform introduces a sustainable, high-performance network designed to support real-world applications on a global scale. Decentralization Moves Into the Physical World As blockchain shifts away from centralized data centers and energy-intensive mining, X1 EcoChain is leading the adoption of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN). Unlike conventional systems, the network is sustained by compact devices — X1Nodes — that require only 3 Wh of power, less than a standard LED bulb. With more than 6,000 nodes active across 65+ countries, X1 EcoChain proves that physical decentralization can be achieved without sacrificing speed, security, or environmental responsibility. Mainnet on the Horizon & Technical Core Currently advancing through its Maculatus testnet stage, the project is preparing for a seamless transition to mainnet, which will activate the full ecosystem. Over 15 decentralized applications are already in development, spanning DeFi protocols, payment networks, digital identity, storage, and next-gen mobile solutions. The infrastructure is built for high throughput, near-instant finality, and low fees — made possible by PoA, a consensus model that emphasizes validator accountability and transparent governance. Key capabilities of X1 EcoChain include: EVM Support – Full compatibility with Ethereum smart contracts and tools, enabling cost-efficient and rapid deployment for developers. Validator Incentives – 90% of transaction fees and network flows go directly to validators, supported by built-in mechanisms for performance and compliance. Silent, Fanless Nodes – Compact devices designed for everyday spaces, eliminating the need for industrial-scale cooling or reliance on cloud hosting. Growing Ecosystem & Early Engagement To strengthen its community ahead of mainnet launch, X1 EcoChain has rolled out several engagement programs: Proof of Activity with Nomis – Rewards users…
