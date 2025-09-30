2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Taiwan seeks Tariff relief as the U.S. demands more chip investment

Taiwan seeks Tariff relief as the U.S. demands more chip investment

The post Taiwan seeks Tariff relief as the U.S. demands more chip investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taiwan’s trade negotiators held talks in Washington seeking relief from a 20% tariff while facing growing U.S. pressure to expand chip investments and production on American soil. The discussions centered on the region’s investment in the U.S. and potential measures to safeguard Taiwan’s semiconductor industry from further tariffs tied to a national security review. Taiwan negotiators seek lower tariffs in Washington Senior trade officials from Taipei traveled to Washington for talks about the 20% tariffs on exports to the U.S. market. The high tariff makes every product more expensive, forces buyers to look for cheaper suppliers from other countries, and reduces the ability of Taiwan’s exporters to compete on fair terms.  The talks also covered the island’s semiconductor industry. The region produces most of the world’s most advanced chips, used in smartphones, laptops, cars, aircraft, data centers, and new artificial intelligence systems being built in many countries. The trade delegation stated that their chips could soon face new tariffs or restrictions, as the United States is conducting a review of technology imports in the name of national security. Tariffs on semiconductors would impact Taiwan’s economy, and U.S. factories would struggle to manufacture modern products. The delegation asked Washington to approach the issue of semiconductor exports with more caution, as cooperation would provide both sides with greater stability. At the same time, confrontation would only create shortages and disruptions that would harm everyone. Journalists sought to learn more about the meeting, but the spokesperson for Taiwan’s Office of Trade Negotiations declined to share much information. This silence has left people guessing about what was exactly agreed upon and what might happen next. U.S. leaders push Taiwan to expand chip production in America U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the island’s leading chip companies should continue to supply the United States from factories…
Union
U$0.009964-6.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07385-5.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01109-11.78%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 19:42
බෙදාගන්න
Visa and Circle Team Up to Revolutionize Cross-Border Payments

Visa and Circle Team Up to Revolutionize Cross-Border Payments

The post Visa and Circle Team Up to Revolutionize Cross-Border Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Visa and Circle Team Up to Revolutionize Cross-Border Payments appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Visa has launched a pilot program using Circle’s USDC and EURC stablecoins to make cross-border payments faster and more flexible. This new method lets banks and businesses pre-fund payments with stablecoins, instead of holding large sums of cash, freeing up working capital. The pilot, announced at SIBOS 2025, aims to modernize treasury operations and improve liquidity management. Visa plans to expand the program in 2026, making international transactions quicker and more efficient. Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/visa-and-circle-team-up-to-revolutionize-cross-border-payments/
CROSS
CROSS$0.24011+3.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01109-11.78%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.03%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 19:37
බෙදාගන්න
We asked ChatGPT which AI stock will beat Nvidia and Palantir in 2026; Here’s what it said

We asked ChatGPT which AI stock will beat Nvidia and Palantir in 2026; Here’s what it said

The post We asked ChatGPT which AI stock will beat Nvidia and Palantir in 2026; Here’s what it said appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) boom has been led by multiple stocks, but American semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and software firm Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) have emerged as key top performers.  ​Notably, Nvidia and Palantir have posted year-to-date gains of 31% and 137%, respectively. NVDA and PLTR YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold With the new year approaching, new players are emerging with potential to surpass Nvidia and Palantir. To identify a standout stock for 2026, Finbold consulted OpenAI’s ChatGPT. ​In this case, the AI model singled out Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) as a compelling choice. In 2025, Microsoft’s stock has rallied over 20%, trading at $514.60 as of the last market close. MSFT YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Microsoft stock fundamentals  ChatGPT highlighted that Microsoft’s recent AI momentum has been driven largely by its Copilot suite, which transitioned from pilot programs to broad enterprise rollouts in 2025. ​The adoption is already translating into tangible revenue growth within Office 365 and Dynamics.  Unlike Nvidia, whose growth is tied to hardware cycles, or Palantir, which is highly dependent on contract execution, Microsoft benefits from a recurring subscription model that allows AI revenue to compound more predictably. The model added that the company’s strategic positioning further reinforces its potential. In this line, Azure has steadily gained market share in AI workloads, strengthened by close integration with OpenAI.  At the same time, Microsoft’s expansive ecosystem, spanning productivity software, cloud infrastructure, security, and gaming, provides a unique moat, with each segment poised to be enhanced by AI capabilities. MSFT stock risks  ​From a risk-return perspective, ChatGPT highlighted Microsoft as a balanced choice. Nvidia offers growth but faces valuation and dependency risks if hyperscaler spending slows in 2026.  Palantir has upside but is vulnerable to execution issues, while Microsoft’s diversified AI exposure limits downside even…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1167-1.76%
SphereX
HERE$0.000229-0.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01109-11.78%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 19:33
බෙදාගන්න
XRP ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%, Solana ETF Could Come ‘Any Day’

XRP ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%, Solana ETF Could Come ‘Any Day’

The post XRP ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%, Solana ETF Could Come ‘Any Day’ appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News As the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked the crypto ETF issuers to withdraw their 19b-4 filings, Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas has raised the odds of crypto ETF approval to 100%. He said, now that ETF applications only need to have their S-1 registration statement, 19b-4 filings have become void.   Eric Balchunas Says Crypto …
XRP
XRP$2.8422-1.78%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00591-4.21%
1
1$0.003701-29.93%
බෙදාගන්න
CoinPedia2025/09/30 19:24
බෙදාගන්න
X1 EcoChain: Pioneering the Future of Green DePIN Infrastructure with X1Nodes

X1 EcoChain: Pioneering the Future of Green DePIN Infrastructure with X1Nodes

The post X1 EcoChain: Pioneering the Future of Green DePIN Infrastructure with X1Nodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X1 EcoChain, a cutting-edge Layer-1 blockchain, is marking major progress in its mission to reshape decentralization for the Web4 era. Powered by ultra-low-energy X1Nodes and secured by a Proof-of-Authority (PoA) consensus, the platform introduces a sustainable, high-performance network designed to support real-world applications on a global scale. Decentralization Moves Into the Physical World As blockchain shifts away from centralized data centers and energy-intensive mining, X1 EcoChain is leading the adoption of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN). Unlike conventional systems, the network is sustained by compact devices — X1Nodes — that require only 3 Wh of power, less than a standard LED bulb. With more than 6,000 nodes active across 65+ countries, X1 EcoChain proves that physical decentralization can be achieved without sacrificing speed, security, or environmental responsibility. Mainnet on the Horizon & Technical Core Currently advancing through its Maculatus testnet stage, the project is preparing for a seamless transition to mainnet, which will activate the full ecosystem. Over 15 decentralized applications are already in development, spanning DeFi protocols, payment networks, digital identity, storage, and next-gen mobile solutions. The infrastructure is built for high throughput, near-instant finality, and low fees — made possible by PoA, a consensus model that emphasizes validator accountability and transparent governance. Key capabilities of X1 EcoChain include: EVM Support – Full compatibility with Ethereum smart contracts and tools, enabling cost-efficient and rapid deployment for developers. Validator Incentives – 90% of transaction fees and network flows go directly to validators, supported by built-in mechanisms for performance and compliance. Silent, Fanless Nodes – Compact devices designed for everyday spaces, eliminating the need for industrial-scale cooling or reliance on cloud hosting. Growing Ecosystem & Early Engagement To strengthen its community ahead of mainnet launch, X1 EcoChain has rolled out several engagement programs: Proof of Activity with Nomis – Rewards users…
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12203-0.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01109-11.78%
Edge
EDGE$0.29447-4.28%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 19:05
බෙදාගන්න
Chainlink, UBS Advance $100T Fund Industry Tokenization via Swift Workflow

Chainlink, UBS Advance $100T Fund Industry Tokenization via Swift Workflow

The post Chainlink, UBS Advance $100T Fund Industry Tokenization via Swift Workflow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink said it developed a technical process allowing banks to interact with tokenized investment funds through Swift, the interbank messaging system that underpins much of traditional finance. In a pilot with UBS, Chainlink’s Runtime Environment (CRE) processed subscriptions and redemptions for a tokenized fund using ISO 20022 messages, the international standard for financial messaging used by Swift. The blockchain workflows were triggered directly from UBS’s existing systems after CRE received the Swift messages. It then triggered the subscriptions or redemptions in the Chainlink Digital Transfer Agent, according to a press release shared with CoinDesk. The setup lets banks access blockchain infrastructure using tools they already use, like Swift, while Chainlink’s infrastructure handles the rest. The pilot builds on previous work from Project Guardian, a tokenization initiative led by Singapore’s central bank. The latest development adds in interoperability that enables institutions to use Swift to trigger on-chain events. The launch comes after Chainlink announced a separate pilot with 24 global banks and financial infrastructure providers like DTCC and Euroclear. That project used Chainlink’s tools and AI to extract and standardize data from corporate action announcements, a process that currently costs the industry an estimated $58 billion annually. Read more: SWIFT to Develop Blockchain-Based Ledger for 24/7 Cross-Border Payments Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/30/chainlink-ubs-advance-usd100t-fund-industry-tokenization-via-swift-workflow
FUND
FUND$0.01776+33.53%
Octavia
VIA$0.0157+6.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01109-11.78%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 19:04
බෙදාගන්න
Pi Network (PI) News Today: September 30th

Pi Network (PI) News Today: September 30th

In the meantime, PI remains deep in the red, collapsing by 30% over the past month.
Pi Network
PI$0.26657-0.67%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.113841-2.55%
RedStone
RED$0.4221-2.47%
බෙදාගන්න
CryptoPotato2025/09/30 18:58
බෙදාගන්න
The Big Day Has Arrived: Collapsed Exchange FTX to Distribute $1.6 Billion to Creditors! Here Are the Details

The Big Day Has Arrived: Collapsed Exchange FTX to Distribute $1.6 Billion to Creditors! Here Are the Details

The post The Big Day Has Arrived: Collapsed Exchange FTX to Distribute $1.6 Billion to Creditors! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced today that it will distribute a total of $1.6 billion in funds. According to information shared by Sunil, who represents FTX creditors, the distribution will be made at different rates between large and small creditors. Large creditors (over $50,000) received a 5.7% payment by May 30th. Including the 72.5% that has not yet been paid, users in this group will receive 78.2% of their total claims. For small creditors (under $50,000), the situation is even more favorable: Users will receive a payment of 120.5% of their claims, plus interest or additional compensation. It was announced that payments will be made at a 40% rate for US users. The overall distribution rate, considering all user groups, will be approximately 95%. FTX reported that rights holders could receive their payments through their chosen distribution service provider within 1 to 3 business days, starting September 30, 2025. However, the amount paid was $300 million lower than projected in July, raising some concerns. The company also warned users about fake FTX client portals and phishing emails, advising to use only official channels. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-big-day-has-arrived-collapsed-exchange-ftx-to-distribute-1-6-billion-to-creditors-here-are-the-details/
1
1$0.003701-29.93%
SphereX
HERE$0.000229-0.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01109-11.78%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:58
බෙදාගන්න
Visa Launches Stablecoin Payments for Cross-Border Use

Visa Launches Stablecoin Payments for Cross-Border Use

The post Visa Launches Stablecoin Payments for Cross-Border Use appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes On September 30, Visa stated that it would now allow businesses to use stablecoins instead of pre-depositing cash in local accounts. The prefunding pilot for the initiative will be rolled out soon through Visa Direct. In the past, Visa has shown massive support for stablecoins and broader digital innovations. Global payments company Visa Inc. has kick-started a process that would allow it to utilize stablecoins for cross-border remittances. It announced the new development on Sept. 30, citing that the prefunding pilot for the initiative will be rolled out soon through Visa Direct. At the core of this pivot is the speed and low transaction fees that come with these digital assets tied to a fiat currency. Fixing Slow and Costly Transactions with Stablecoins Instead of pre-depositing cash in local accounts, Visa is offering businesses a new way to fund international payments with stablecoins. During the annual SWIFT International Banking Operations Seminar (SIBOS), which was held in Frankfurt, Visa announced its plans to launch a stablecoin prefunding pilot through Visa Direct. It is very optimistic that this move will present businesses with a novel approach towards the transfer of funds globally. Moreover, it has the capacity to unlock liquidity while also modernizing treasury operations for an economy that is keen on digitization. The financial firm acknowledged how the Traditional Finance (TradFi) landscape has been constrained by slow and costly systems that end up tying capital in advance. Going forward, Visa believes that stablecoin is the solution to overcoming this situation. The goal is simple. It is to “reduce friction, unlock faster access to liquidity, and give financial institutions more flexibility in how they manage global payouts.” For the pilot, Visa has drawn out certain criteria and is currently working with a few partners that meet them. However, it plans…
CROSS
CROSS$0.24011+3.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01109-11.78%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00591-4.21%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:47
බෙදාගන්න
Pepeto VS PENGU Coin And Pump Coin: Which Meme Coin Will Deliver 15,000% Explosion, Next Cycle

Pepeto VS PENGU Coin And Pump Coin: Which Meme Coin Will Deliver 15,000% Explosion, Next Cycle

The hunt for the next meme coin eruption is heating up as Telegram groups, X spaces, and trading forums debate which names can deliver life-changing gains.
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.027925+0.84%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.006452+18.16%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002382+0.80%
බෙදාගන්න
The Cryptonomist2025/09/30 17:18
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense