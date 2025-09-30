2025-10-01 Wednesday

Circle Partners with Deutsche Börse to Bring USDC to European Capital Markets

The collaboration aims to integrate USDC and EURC into Germany's market infrastructure, a significant step for regulated stablecoins in Europe. The post Circle Partners with Deutsche Börse to Bring USDC to European Capital Markets appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/30 19:34
DNSBTC cloud mining platform celebrates 5th anniversary

Dogecoin’s surge in 2025 is fueling a boom in cloud mining, with DNSBTC emerging as a top platform for stress-free crypto earnings. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/09/30 19:32
MSX will host a number of RWA & Web3 themed events including a private lunch party during TOKEN2049

PANews reported on September 30 that the decentralized RWA trading platform MSX (formerly MyStonks) will debut during Singapore TOKEN2049 from October 1st to 2nd, and will hold a series of activities around the theme of "RWA & Web3", including a private lunch party "MSX 2049 Lunch Meeting", a keynote speech by the CMO at "Meta CryptoOasis: DeFi 3.0 & DAT Night" entitled "Let High-Quality Assets Circulate Freely", and the arrangement of the "MSX MYSTARS" booth and related activities. MSX will showcase its on-chain US stock spot and contract product matrix at multiple themed events and booths, and explore the development path of RWA compliance and Web3 integration with global builders.
PANews2025/09/30 19:17
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 30th September 2025 — The US, & spot ETFs

tl;drContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/30 19:13
Morning Update — 30.09.2025

🌅 Morning Update — 30.09.2025 🌍 📈 Wall Street finished higher on Monday, though late selling pared gains. Futures are flat this morning: • US500 +0.02% • US100 +0.05% (ahead of Europe’s&nbsp;open) 🌏 Asia mostly in the red before China’s Golden Week: • 🇨🇳 CHN.cash −0.05% • 🇯🇵 Nikkei 225 slightly&nbsp;weaker 🥇 Gold shines at $3,866/oz, up nearly 11% this month. 💶 EUR/USD extends modest&nbsp;gains. 🏦 Politics &amp; Policy • High probability of a U.S. government shutdown after midnight, per VP Vance. • 🇦🇺 RBA keeps rates at 3.6% citing inflation risks &amp; strong labour market. • 🇯🇵 BoJ Minutes show hawk–dove split; USD/JPY slightly weaker. • 🇨🇳 PMIs mixed: official manufacturing at 49.8 (above forecast), services softer at 50.0; private index stronger at&nbsp;51.2. 🛢️ Oil under pressure: • Brent fell nearly 3% yesterday — sharpest drop since 3 Sept. • Citi cuts 2026 forecast to $63/bbl, Goldman warns of $55/bbl if OPEC+ hikes&nbsp;supply. 📦 Trade &amp; Business • Trump to impose new tariffs: 25% on furniture, 10% on raw timber, capped at 15% for EU &amp; Japan. • 🇨🇳 PBOC expected to cut rates in Q4 to support liquidity &amp; the yuan. • ✈️ Boeing developing a new aircraft to replace the 737&nbsp;MAX. 📊 Europe’s data calendar today: German retail sales, labour market stats, French &amp; German inflation. ⚡ Quarter-end flows may amplify volatility across markets. Stay alert and trade&nbsp;smart. ✅ Start your trading with NordFX today and catch the&nbsp;moves 🌅 Morning Update — 30.09.2025 🌍 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/30 19:12
SEC’s End of 19b-4s Speeds Up for XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE, and LTC ETF Approvals

SEC approval of generic listing standards removes 19b-4 requirement, speeding crypto ETF filings. Tokens meeting criteria allow immediate ETF approval anytime using a simpler S-1 filing process. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has instructed issuers of XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Cardano exchange-traded funds to withdraw their 19b-4 filings. The shift follows the [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/30 19:02
Market News: EU regulators push for ban on multi-issuer stablecoins due to concerns about collapse

PANews reported on September 30 that market news: EU regulators are pushing for a ban on multi-issuer stablecoins due to concerns about collapse.
PANews2025/09/30 18:54
Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Jefferson: The Federal Reserve remains ready to use all tools to fulfill its mission

PANews reported on September 30th that Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Jefferson reiterated in the recent consensus statement that the policy tool is the federal funds rate. Given recent history, the probability of hitting the effective lower bound has decreased. The Federal Reserve remains ready to use all its tools to fulfill its mandate. The size of the balance sheet was a point of disagreement among Fed members. The balance sheet continues to shrink in an orderly manner. The ultimate level of ample reserves is a joint decision of the entire Federal Open Market Committee.
PANews2025/09/30 18:52
SEC Rule Change Makes Solana ETF Approval a Certainty, Says Bloomberg Analyst

Bloomberg ETF analyst has readjusted his approval odds for various Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) applications, including Solana (SOL), to 100%.  An official approval, coupled with other factors, is expected to send the price of SOL as high as $2000.  CNF recently reported on the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of the Generic Listing [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/30 18:48
Sui Crypto Investors Pivot to XRP Tundra: New Presale Offers Dual Token System with Impressive Growth Potential

The post Sui Crypto Investors Pivot to XRP Tundra: New Presale Offers Dual Token System with Impressive Growth Potential appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Sui has been one of 2025’s most visible Layer-1 projects, attracting developers with its Move-based programming language and transaction-parallelization technology. The network’s pitch has always been speed and efficiency, delivering advanced infrastructure for decentralized applications. But while developers build on Sui, some retail investors are looking for different opportunities — ones where yield and defined …
CoinPedia2025/09/30 18:46
