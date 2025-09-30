Morning Update — 30.09.2025

🌅 Morning Update — 30.09.2025 🌍 📈 Wall Street finished higher on Monday, though late selling pared gains. Futures are flat this morning: • US500 +0.02% • US100 +0.05% (ahead of Europe's open) 🌏 Asia mostly in the red before China's Golden Week: • 🇨🇳 CHN.cash −0.05% • 🇯🇵 Nikkei 225 slightly weaker 🥇 Gold shines at $3,866/oz, up nearly 11% this month. 💶 EUR/USD extends modest gains. 🏦 Politics & Policy • High probability of a U.S. government shutdown after midnight, per VP Vance. • 🇦🇺 RBA keeps rates at 3.6% citing inflation risks & strong labour market. • 🇯🇵 BoJ Minutes show hawk–dove split; USD/JPY slightly weaker. • 🇨🇳 PMIs mixed: official manufacturing at 49.8 (above forecast), services softer at 50.0; private index stronger at 51.2. 🛢️ Oil under pressure: • Brent fell nearly 3% yesterday — sharpest drop since 3 Sept. • Citi cuts 2026 forecast to $63/bbl, Goldman warns of $55/bbl if OPEC+ hikes supply. 📦 Trade & Business • Trump to impose new tariffs: 25% on furniture, 10% on raw timber, capped at 15% for EU & Japan. • 🇨🇳 PBOC expected to cut rates in Q4 to support liquidity & the yuan. • ✈️ Boeing developing a new aircraft to replace the 737 MAX. 📊 Europe's data calendar today: German retail sales, labour market stats, French & German inflation. ⚡ Quarter-end flows may amplify volatility across markets. Stay alert and trade smart. ✅ Start your trading with NordFX today and catch the moves