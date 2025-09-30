The TechBeat: 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 (9/30/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Sia Redefines Cloud Security with Supreme Privacy and Impenetrable Protection By @siafoundation [ 5 Min read ] Sia delivers decentralized cloud security with Supreme Privacy and Impenetrable Protection, eliminating single points of failure and insider threats. Read More. How Solar Sails, Aerogel Tiles and Engineered Microbes Could Transform the Red Planet By @ezikielemmanuel [ 6 Min read ] Discover how solar sails, aerogel tiles, and engineered microbes could revolutionize Mars exploration and pave the way for future colonization. Read More. The Rise of On‑Orbit Servicing and Satellite Refueling as a New Space Industry By @innocentchuks [ 8 Min read ] Discover how on-orbit servicing and satellite refueling are transforming space operations, extending satellite lifespans, and driving a new space economy. Read More. How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for today's geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More. How To Add Integrations to Lovable Apps: A Step-By-Step Guide with Membrane By @membrane [ 5 Min read ] Use Membrane (Integration App) to build integrations to any app with AI. Read More. How We Built a Professional iOS Onboarding at inDrive By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] Discover how inDrive built a structured two-week iOS onboarding program that helps new developers master architectures, navigation, and workflows faster. Read More. ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More. Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone By @ruslan4ezzz [ 9 Min read ] PnL can lie. This hands-on guide shows traders how hypothesis testing separate luck from edge, with a Python example and tips on how not to fool yourself. Read More. Knowledge Graphs Gain Traction as AI Pushes Beyond Traditional Data Models By @linked_do [ 21 Min read ] Is graph really the new star schema? What do graphs like to non-insiders, and what attracts them to the community, methodologies, applications, and innovation? Read More. How Space Debris Cleanup Could Become the Next Trillion-Dollar Industry By @samuelogbonna138 [ 5 Min read ] Space debris threatens satellites and economies. See how cleanup tech could unlock a trillion-dollar spacetech industry. Read More. 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 11 Min read ] Explore the 12 best web scraping services of 2025. Compare features, pricing, and pros & cons to choose the right tool for your data extraction needs. Read More. India’s New Bill Puts Esports on Equal Footing with Cricket & Football By @thetechpanda [ 6 Min read ] India’s 2025 Online Gaming Bill recognizes esports as sport, unlocking growth, investment, and legitimacy for players, brands, and fans. Read More. The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs By @nfrankel [ 4 Min read ] I recently learned about a new way to leak your privacy, and it's a scary one. Read More. Are we Catching up With Science Fiction’s Dream of Lunar Bases? By @codelynx [ 5 Min read ] Exploring the progress of lunar base development and how it aligns with science fiction’s vision of life on the Moon. Read More. ScyllaDB Powers Low-Latency, Scalable Online Feature Stores for Real-Time ML By @scylladb [ 5 Min read ] Discover how ScyllaDB enables fast, scalable online feature stores, integrating with Feast to deliver low-latency, high-throughput ML predictions. Read More. Key aspects of token launches in the current market environment By @andrew-nalichaev [ 9 Min read ] Token launches are broken. CEXs extract, DEXs fragment. CrossCurve offers unified liquidity for memecoins & altcoins in 2025. Read More. The Harsh Math of AI: 78% Adoption, 90%+ Disappointment with Generative AI ROI By @MichaelJerlis [ 8 Min read ] By 2025, 80% of companies use AI, yet most projects fail to deliver ROI. Discover why AI adoption struggles and what separates winners from laggards. Read More. Best Test Automation Tools 2025: Complete Comparison Guide By @kashvipandey [ 10 Min read ] Compare BugBug, Selenium, Playwright, Cypress, and Katalon. See setup time, learning curve, costs, and find the best test automation tool for 2025. Read More. True Announces $TRUE Token Sale to Build the First AI-Native Perpetuals DEX on Solana By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More. Spacecoin: Beaming Web3 Access From Space for $2 a Month By @hacker82362998 [ 4 Min read ] Spacecoin beams low-cost, censorship-proof internet from satellites, unlocking Web3 for billions with crypto-first access. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️