Tokenized Funds Outpace Early ETF Growth, Standard Chartered-Backed Libeara Reports

A new report, Real World Assets: A Practitioner’s Guide, co-authored by Libeara, a Standard Chartered Ventures–backed tokenization platform, highlights how tokenized assets are rapidly gaining traction in global markets. The report states that tokenization is more than digitization: it involves creating programmable, composable assets that can settle instantly on global blockchain rails. Unlike traditional financial infrastructure, where assets are siloed across custodians and clearinghouses, tokenized assets exist as bearer instruments that can be transferred, swapped, or integrated into smart contracts in real-time. This composability allows new functions such as atomic swaps between tokenized Treasuries and stablecoins, or the use of tokenized loans as collateral within decentralized finance (DeFi) systems. From Bitcoin to Stablecoins to Tokenized Funds Libeara traces the evolution of tokenization through three phases. The first began with Bitcoin, which introduced digital scarcity but was too volatile to serve as a mainstream financial instrument. The second came with Ethereum’s smart contracts, which created programmable finance but initially relied on unstable crypto-native collateral. The third, starting around 2020, combined stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs), extending programmable finance into the realm of Treasuries, money market funds (MMFs), and private credit. This progression has laid the groundwork for institutional adoption. Stablecoins proved the viability of tokenized money, and tokenized RWAs are now connecting capital markets to blockchain infrastructure, with growing participation from established financial firms. Market Growth and Structural Drivers While still small relative to traditional markets, tokenized funds are expanding quickly. Tokenized Treasuries represent only a few billion dollars in assets under management compared to the $20 trillion Treasury market, but their growth curve mirrors the early trajectory of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). CoinShares notes that tokenized MMFs are scaling faster than ETFs did in their first decade, pointing to trillion-dollar potential in the years ahead. The report identifies several factors driving adoption: the return of positive interest rates, the success of stablecoins, institutional experiments by firms such as Franklin Templeton and BlackRock, improvements in blockchain scalability, and clearer regulatory frameworks emerging in the U.S. and Asia. Together, these forces have made tokenization both technically feasible and commercially attractive. Case Studies in Institutional Credibility Examples from major asset managers underscore this momentum. Franklin Templeton’s OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund, launched in 2018, demonstrated regulated tokenized funds could operate across multiple public blockchains. BlackRock’s 2024 launch of the BUIDL fund on Ethereum further validated the market, attracting half a billion dollars in assets within months. Fidelity, WisdomTree, and Janus Henderson have since launched their own tokenized Treasury products. Global ratings agencies such as S&amp;P and Moody’s are now rating tokenized funds, with some products receiving investment-grade classifications. According to Libeara, this institutional credibility marks a turning point, suggesting tokenized funds are positioned to follow — and potentially exceed — the growth trajectory of ETFs
How I Turned My Newsletter Into $8,500/Month in 2025  From 23 Subscribers to a Profitable Email…

In 2025, newsletters aren’t just inbox clutter; they’re businesses making five to six figures for creators worldwide.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Mutuum Finance solidifies position as lead DeFi contender

Mutuum Finance is standing out in 2025 with a structured presale, strong transparency, and a clear path to functional DeFi utility. #partnercontent
Masak to Gain Authority Over Crypto and Banking in Turkey

The post Masak to Gain Authority Over Crypto and Banking in Turkey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Turkey prepares to give Masak new authority over banks, crypto, and mobile platforms Proposed bill includes freezing accounts and blocking mobile banking services Move expected to help Turkey meet global anti-money laundering standards A New Bill to Tackle Illegal Transactions Turkish authorities are preparing legislation that would grant the Financial Crimes Investigation Agency (Masak) expanded powers to fight illegal financial activities, according to sources cited by Bloomberg. Under the proposal, Masak would gain the authority to: Set transaction limits across platforms Block mobile banking services linked to crime Blacklist cryptocurrency addresses tied to illegal activities The initiative specifically targets so-called “rental” accounts—a scheme in which criminals pay users for access to their financial accounts to process betting or fraudulent transactions. The bill will be included in Turkey’s 11th judicial package, expected to be submitted to parliament during the new legislative year. Lawmakers may still revise or reject the provisions during review. Why Stronger Oversight Matters Bloomberg noted that Masak already collects and analyzes suspicious transaction data, refers cases to prosecutors, and coordinates Turkey’s compliance with international anti-money laundering (AML) standards. The new measures are designed to help Turkey meet the criteria set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global watchdog on money laundering and terrorist financing. If approved, the law would not only tighten oversight at home but also improve Turkey’s standing in global financial markets, reassuring international partners and investors. This follows earlier moves by the government. In June 2025, local media reported that Turkey had tightened rules for cryptocurrency withdrawals as part of its wider AML strategy. Source: https://coinpaper.com/11375/turkey-prepares-new-bill-giving-masak-more-power-over-crypto-and-banking
Ripple’s CLO warns U.S. risks losing edge without clear crypto rules

The post Ripple’s CLO warns U.S. risks losing edge without clear crypto rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, warned that the U.S. is running out of time to establish clear crypto regulations and urged lawmakers to provide guidance. In his RealClearMarkets column, Alderoty noted that the SEC’s current focus on crypto signals that the moment for definitive rules has arrived.  He pointed out that crypto is no longer just a fringe interest, with survey data showing a broad appetite for more regulation. This warning follows the announcement by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves of plans for a U.S.-UK task force earlier this month. Still, the revelation provided little detail on its focus. The cryptoasset sector has been lobbying officials to examine a US-UK scheme that would allow companies regulated in one market to operate in the other without requiring a full authorization process. While the US has adopted a much more crypto-friendly approach under President Donald Trump, supporting the market’s push to become more integrated into mainstream finance and sparking a rush to launch stablecoins, more clarity is still required. CLO Alderoty claimed crypto rules would help keep talent and investment in the U.S Ripple’s CLO says crypto is no longer just a side gig, as evidenced by NCA/Harris Poll survey results indicating that about one in five adults in the U.S. has invested in digital assets by this point. Americans processed over $1 trillion worth of cryptocurrency transactions in 2024, by spending, investing, and saving, according to Chainalysis. Still, he noted, Pew Research finds that most Americans still doubt the reliability of today’s crypto platforms, and YouGov polling shows a larger preference for tighter regulation over deregulation — a clear call for stronger guardrails.  “The absence of clear, consistent rules doesn’t make crypto go away,” Alderoty wrote. He also warned that failing to act will drive…
Visa Launches Stablecoin Payments to Boost Cross-Border Transactions

Global payments company Visa Inc. has kick-started a process that would allow it to utilize stablecoins for cross-border remittances. It announced the new development on Sept. 30, citing that the prefunding pilot for the initiative will be rolled out soon through Visa Direct. At the core of this pivot is the speed and low transaction fees that come with these digital assets tied to a fiat currency. Fixing Slow and Costly Transactions with Stablecoins Instead of pre-depositing cash in local accounts, Visa is offering businesses a new way to fund international payments with stablecoins. During the annual SWIFT International Banking Operations Seminar (SIBOS), which was held in Frankfurt, Visa announced its plans to launch a stablecoin prefunding pilot through Visa Direct. It is very optimistic that this move will present businesses with a novel approach towards the transfer of funds globally. Moreover, it has the capacity to unlock liquidity while also modernizing treasury operations for an economy that is keen on digitization. The financial firm acknowledged how the Traditional Finance (TradFi) landscape has been constrained by slow and costly systems that end up tying capital in advance. Going forward, Visa believes that stablecoin is the solution to overcoming this situation. The goal is simple. It is to “reduce friction, unlock faster access to liquidity, and give financial institutions more flexibility in how they manage global payouts.” For the pilot, Visa has drawn out certain criteria and is currently working with a few partners that meet them. However, it plans to expand the pilot program by 2026 to include more partners. Stablecoins Receive Support from Visa and Mastercard Stablecoins are systematically gaining massive traction in the finance space. This has become the situation ever since fintech and crypto companies began to seek faster ways to move money without relying only on banks. Moreso, Visa’s interest in stablecoins has peaked in recent times. Together with Mastercard executives, Visa once denied any imminent threat from the fiat-pegged cryptocurrencies during one of their earnings calls. They stated that the use of stablecoins is still insufficient or negligible to challenge their market dominance. Just before the end of the first half of 2025, this American tech giant added new support for USDG and PayPal USD (PYUSD) through a partnership with Paxos. Their goal was to offer more ways to settle transactions using digital dollars. nextThe post Visa Launches Stablecoin Payments to Boost Cross-Border Transactions appeared first on Coinspeaker.
The 23 Laws of Marketing - Law 23: Marketing Is Mind Control

The 23 Laws of Marketing: Master Them or Die is a guide to winning in saturated markets. The most effective marketing implants belief first, then backs it with proof. Most marketing mistakes happen at the moment of presentation.
Autoregressive Vision-LLMs: A Simplified Mathematical Formulation

Explaining the role of logits and the softmax function in converting the output vector into a final probability distribution for the next token.
The Vulnerability of Autonomous Driving to Typographic Attacks: Transferability and Realizability

This article reviews and compares two major types of adversarial attacks against neural networks: gradient-based methods (like PGD) and typographic attacks.
Custom Email Notifications for Databricks Pipeline Failures

This blog walks through approaches to implement custom notifications using SMTP, SendGrid, Azure Logic Apps, and Microsoft Graph API. Using SMTP with Python inside a Databricks notebook, you can generate an Excel report and send it via email whenever a pipeline fails.
