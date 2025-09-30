MEXC හුවමාරුව
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
2025-10-01
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Best Cryptos to Buy as First U.S. Solana Staking ETF Records $10.6M in Net Inflows
As institutional interest in Solana (SOL) runs wild, with the first U.S. Solana staking ETF noting $10.6 million in net inflows, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as the most sought-after DeFi project. Despite being at only $0.035 during presale Phase 6, MUTM has already collected over $16.55 million and added over 16,660 holders. Mutuum Finance […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 19:35
Bloomberg Analyst Sees 100% Approval Odds for Crypto ETFs
The post Bloomberg Analyst Sees 100% Approval Odds for Crypto ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bloomberg’s senior exchange-traded fund (ETF) analyst Eric Balchunas has raised his odds for the approval of spot crypto ETFs tied to altcoins to 100%. His assessment follows the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) decision to eliminate the need for 19b-4 filings under newly adopted generic listing standards. Sponsored Sponsored Bloomberg Analyst Says Odds for Altcoin ETF Approvals Now at 100% Asset managers have been pursuing altcoin ETFs after the successful launches of Bitcoin and Ethereum spot funds. A flurry of filings has targeted cryptocurrencies such as Solana (SOL), XRP (XRP), Cardano (ADA), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and more. Throughout 2025, the SEC delayed decisions on these proposals, extending deadlines multiple times. Yet, the regulator has also taken measures to streamline the process amid a more accommodating stance toward crypto. BeInCrypto reported that the SEC approved generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs on September 17, fueling optimism about the prospects of altcoin ETFs. “We’re going to get well over a 100 ETFs probably that are going to be involved in the crypto space in the next six to 12 months,” Bloomberg’s ETF analyst James Seyffart said last week on a podcast. In line with this, the SEC instructed issuers to withdraw their 19b-4 filings for LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, and DOGE ETFs. Balchunas explained that the 19b-4 filings and their associated review deadlines have become irrelevant now. The only remaining requirement is the approval of the S-1 registration statements, which detail the structure and operations of the ETFs. He also added that, “Honestly, the odds are really 100% now.” Sponsored Sponsored The new forecast comes after Bloomberg analysts had previously raised their approval odds for altcoin ETFs from 90% to 95%. Will Too Many Crypto ETFs Backfire? Despite the enthusiasm, concerns about market impacts persist. A user noted that…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 19:29
USDC mulls ‘reversible’ transactions; banks v crypto v Senate
The post USDC mulls ‘reversible’ transactions; banks v crypto v Senate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > USDC mulls ‘reversible’ transactions; banks v crypto v Senate Reversible transactions could be coming for USDC stablecoin users, and crypto operators are taking the fight over stablecoin ‘yield/rewards’ to the U.S. Senate. Circle (NASDAQ: CRCL), issuer of the USDC stablecoin, made headlines last week when its president, Heath Tarbert, told the Financial Times that the company was “thinking through … whether or not there’s the possibility of reversibility of transactions” in cases involving fraud or to resolve disputes between parties to a transaction. Tarbert acknowledged the move would be controversial, because “at the same time we want settlement finality. So there’s an inherent tension there between being able to transfer something immediately, but having it be irrevocable.” Tarbert claimed software developers were having discussions “as to whether on certain blockchains for certain circumstances, provided all the parties agree, there could be some degree of reversibility for fraud.” When it was suggested that Circle was adopting practices already prevalent in traditional finance, Tarbert acknowledged that “there are some benefits of the current system that aren’t necessarily currently present” in the blockchain realm. The proposal follows Circle’s announcement of a new “open Layer-1 blockchain,” Arc, that will debut later this year as an “enterprise foundation for stablecoin payments, FX and capital market applications.” Circle has said payments won’t be directly unwound on Arc, but an additional layer could serve as a platform for ‘counter-payments,’ basically credit card-like refunds, assuming both parties agree. Reaction from blockchain purists to Circle’s plan for reversible transactions was swift and scornful, with some suggesting it was “offensive” for Circle to still be associating itself with the term’ blockchain.’ Other critics have noted Circle’s history of not freezing/seizing USDC that law enforcement authorities have identified as tied to crime and/or terrorism financing.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 19:17
Gold-Backed Tokens (XAUT, PAXG) Price: Tokenized Gold Market Approaches $3B Milestone
TLDR Tokenized gold market reached a record high of $2.88 billion as spot gold prices surged past $3,800 per ounce Tether Gold (XAUT) and PAX Gold (PAXG) both posted record monthly trading volumes exceeding $3.2 billion in September PAXG attracted over $40 million in net inflows during September Gold has rallied nearly 47% year-to-date, outperforming [...] The post Gold-Backed Tokens (XAUT, PAXG) Price: Tokenized Gold Market Approaches $3B Milestone appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/30 19:16
Paul Atkins: SEC Focuses on Crypto Regulation for Global Leadership
TLDR SEC Chair Paul Atkins has identified cryptocurrency as the agency’s top priority in regulatory discussions. At the SEC-CFTC Joint Roundtable, Atkins emphasized the need for aligned regulatory frameworks between the SEC and CFTC. The SEC is shifting its focus from enforcement actions to policy development, aiming to support innovation in the cryptocurrency sector. Paul [...] The post Paul Atkins: SEC Focuses on Crypto Regulation for Global Leadership appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/30 19:01
Debating OP_RETURN: Revisiting the 2010 Arbitrary Data Controversy
Certainly! Here’s the rewritten article with an engaging introduction, key takeaways, and optimized content for SEO, while maintaining the original HTML structure: — The debate over data storage limits on the Bitcoin blockchain has reignited as Bitcoin Core developers prepare to remove the cap on arbitrary data within transactions in the upcoming v30 release. This [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/30 19:00
What the Battle of the Bitcoin Metaprotocols Means for the Future of Bitcoin
Bitcoin DeFi is splitting into two models: indexer-embedded execution and Decentralized PSBT Signing (DPS). This article compares MEV exposure, latency, UX, and composability, and explains why keeping Bitcoin as the settlement layer while coordinating on a public chain or other decentralized environment points to a more open path.
Hackernoon
2025/09/30 13:00
LLMs + Vector Databases: Building Memory Architectures for AI Agents
The 128k token limit for GPT-4 is equivalent to about 96,000 words. This limitation becomes a major barrier for a research assistant dealing with whole academic libraries. Smarter memory architectures, not larger context windows, are the answer.
Hackernoon
2025/09/30 08:44
History Could Teach Us a Lot About Today’s Algorithms
The war on human attention can be traced back many millennia. Ancient rulers had incense and oratory. Sophists had rhetoric. Today, we have algorithms.
Hackernoon
2025/09/30 08:06
The Rise of Self-Healing Web Apps
Self-healing web applications are designed to adapt to changing environments and keep functioning even when parts of the system fail. They don’t just catch errors, they actively work around them.
Hackernoon
2025/09/30 06:18
නැගී එන පුවත්
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense