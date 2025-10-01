MEXC හුවමාරුව
Top New York Regulator Updates Crypto Guidance After Departure Announcement
NYDFS updates crypto guidance ahead of Harris’ departure, focusing on custodianship and user protection in insolvency cases. New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Superintendent Adrienne Harris has announced updates to state crypto guidance. These changes come ahead of her departure on October 18. The new guidance aims to better protect users in the […] The post Top New York Regulator Updates Crypto Guidance After Departure Announcement appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/01 10:30
Solana Ecosystem Re-staking Protocol KYROS Airdrop Snapshot Completed
PANews reported on October 1st that KYROS, the Solana ecosystem restaking protocol, announced that it had completed its airdrop snapshot at 8:00 AM on September 30th. Users can check the airdrop status once the page is live. Full information about KYROS, including airdrop details, token economics, and long-term prospects, will be released soon.
PANews
2025/10/01 10:12
BlackRock Now Owns 3.8% of Bitcoin Supply, Analyst Highlights ‘Extraordinary’ Implications
BlackRock now holds 3.8% of Bitcoin’s total supply, second only to Satoshi Nakamoto. IBIT has $87.7B in assets. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, now holds 3.8% of Bitcoin’s total supply through its iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT). Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas has called this development “extraordinary,” noting that such ownership in a relatively […] The post BlackRock Now Owns 3.8% of Bitcoin Supply, Analyst Highlights ‘Extraordinary’ Implications appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/01 10:00
Chinese National At Center Of Historic $6.7B Crypto Bust Pleads Guilty
A Chinese national, “Zhimin Qian” (also known as “Yadi Zhang”), has pleaded guilty in London to offences linked to what authorities call one of the largest cryptocurrency seizures on record. Related Reading: Crypto Kings: Singapore And UAE Dominate Global Digital Currency Usage – Study According to court records, she admitted two counts under the Proceeds […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/01 10:00
XDC Staking Goes Live on Credefi – Will Supply Shock Lift the Token?
XDC Network has partnered with Credefi Finance and enabled staking for its token holders. The move locks tokens out of circulation and reduces supply: will this staking mechanism lift the XDC price? Let’s examine. Credefi Partnership Turns XDC into Yield Asset Credefi Finance, a decentralized lending platform, has integrated with XDC Network (XDC) to launch […] The post XDC Staking Goes Live on Credefi – Will Supply Shock Lift the Token? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 09:18
Stripe’s new tool can make stablecoins ‘with just a few lines of code’
Stripe’s new “Open Issuance” tool will enable companies to easily build and launch their own stablecoins, as well as manage the token’s reserves. Global payments firm Stripe is deepening its crypto offerings with a tool it says will allow any business to launch and manage their own stablecoin “with just a few lines of code.”The tool, called “Open Issuance,” will allow businesses to “mint and burn coins freely, and customize their reserves to manage the ratio between cash and treasuries and choose their preferred partners,” Stripe said on Tuesday.The service, one of more than 40 offerings Stripe announced this week, will be backed by Bridge — a stablecoin infrastructure company Stripe acquired for $1.1 billion in October 2024 — while treasuries will be managed by asset management giants BlackRock, Fidelity Investments and blockchain-based asset manager Superstate. Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/01 09:10
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exchange Holdings Hit Lowest— is a Rally on its Way?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) exchange holdings have dropped to their lowest level since 2023, pointing to accumulation by investors. With fewer tokens on exchanges, the question now is whether or not this setup will lead to a rally in coming days. Let’s examine. Exchange Reserves at a Two-Year Low Data from CryptoQuant shows SHIB exchange reserves […] The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exchange Holdings Hit Lowest— is a Rally on its Way? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 09:09
BoE urged to tackle inflation carefully to avoid job losses
The BoE must be careful to lower inflation without affecting jobs, UK officials said.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 09:08
$10B in Ethereum shorts at risk – Is a squeeze coming?
Ethereum eyes a breakout as bearish momentum fades and whale activity heats up.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 09:00
BlockDAG Lands Formula 1® Spotlight, While BullZilla Stays in Blogs: Who Is Winning The 2025 Presale Race?
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-vs-bullzilla-real-traction-vs-hype-in-2025s-presale-showdown/
Coinstats
2025/10/01 09:00
නැගී එන පුවත්
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense