Interpreting the current status of Solana’s liquidity pledge development: The top three LST protocols hold 72% of the market, and Jito’s offensive is rapid and the data is impressive

By: PANews
2024/07/30 17:39
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Liquidity staking is a popular topic on Ethereum, and it once presented a monopoly pattern. However, Solana's liquidity staking track has been gaining momentum recently, especially Jito's overtaking. In this article, PANews analyzes Solana's development status in the liquidity staking track from a data perspective (the data in this article are all taken as of July 30).

Liquidity staking has become the main force of TVL growth, and the market value of the top three LST tokens accounts for more than 72%

Solana has recently attracted much attention due to a number of new data records. In addition to the MEME craze, liquidity staking is also becoming a powerful narrative. DeFiLlama data shows that in the past month, Solana's TVL has jumped from US$4.84 billion to US$5.45 billion, an increase of more than 12.6%. Among them, the top three are Jito, Marinade and Kamino as the main contributors, and these protocols are all from the liquidity staking track.

Currently, the market structure of Solana's liquidity staking tokens has changed. Dune data shows that in the early stages of development, the market was mainly dominated by Marinade's mSOL, Lido's stSOL, and Sanctum's scnSOL (now renamed infSOL). Today, Solana's liquidity staking track has 27 related agreements, and the top three Jito, Marinade, and Jupiter are the "traffic leaders", with a total market share of nearly 72.1%.

Interpreting the current status of Solana’s liquidity pledge development: The top three LST protocols hold 72% of the market, and Jito’s offensive is rapid and the data is impressive

Among them, Jito's LST token jitoSOL has a market value of up to 2.2 billion US dollars, accounting for 46% of the total, ranking first. The official website shows that jitoSOL's APR is 7.68%, the number of pledgers exceeds 105,000, and the number of validators is 218.

Interpreting the current status of Solana’s liquidity pledge development: The top three LST protocols hold 72% of the market, and Jito’s offensive is rapid and the data is impressive

Jito's other data performances are also quite impressive. According to DeFiLlama data, Jito's TVL exceeds US$2.17 billion, with an increase of more than 36.6% in the past 30 days. It is the only protocol on Solana with a total locked volume exceeding US$2 billion. In terms of fee income performance, Jito's transaction fees reached US$32.12 million and its revenue reached US$12.8 million, both ranking second only to Raydium; and Jito's daily fee income once surpassed Lido to rank first, ranking third among all protocols, surpassing Uniswap, Ethereum, etc. Artemis data shows that in terms of transaction activity, Jito's total number of transactions exceeded 54.78 million, ranking fourth among all Solana DeFi protocols, but Jito's daily active addresses are only 1,347, which is far from Solana's overall 2.4 million daily active addresses.

In the past few months, Jito has also made frequent moves in the market, including the Jito Foundation announcing the launch of a new infrastructure platform, Jito Restaking, which supports hybrid staking, re-staking, LRT modules and active verification services (AVS); Jito DAO's new proposal plans to use 7.5 million JTO tokens for liquidity mining, which accounts for 3.1% of the 240 million JTOs held in the DAO JTO treasury and 0.75% of the total supply of JTO;

Following closely behind is Marinade's LST token mSOL, which has a market value of over $800 million and a market share of 17.2%. Official website data shows that mSOL's APR is 7.33%, and the number of pledgers exceeds 147,000. At the same time, DeFiLlama data shows that Marinade's TVL reached $1.45 billion, up about 26.2% in the past month. Artemis data shows that Marinade's total number of transactions exceeded 2.544 million, with a fee of $329,000 and 12,573 daily active addresses. In the past few months, Marinade has taken multiple initiatives to improve the liquidity of its tokens, including Marinade DAO's proposal to allocate 50 million MNDE to Marinade Earn Season 3 to make the mSOL pool and other SOL LST more profitable, thereby deepening the liquidity of mSOL in DeFi, Marinade's launch of the equity auction market to increase yields and promote Solana's decentralization, and Marinade's proposal to "provide a budget of 26 million MNDE tokens to three market makers" to increase the liquidity of MNDE on CEX.

Jupiter's jupSOL was launched in April this year, with a market value of nearly $450 million and a market share of 9.39%. The LST token allows staking income and 100% MEV rebates to be earned from Jupiter validators, and the Jupiter team also entrusted 100,000 SOL to provide high returns. DeFiLlama data shows that Jupiter's TVL is $500 million, up 40.4% in the past month. Artemis data shows that Jupiter has 195,000 daily active users and more than 110 million transactions, both ranking first in DeFi protocols, and gas income is $7.38 million.

Ethereum accounts for more than 80% of the staking market share, and Solana's market structure becomes more diversified

From the development history of Ethereum, staking is one of the important driving forces for opening up the on-chain economy. According to multiple data, Ethereum currently has a stronger leading advantage than Solana in terms of liquidity staking scale and ecological richness, but Solana is showing great growth potential due to the gradual improvement of related infrastructure and more flexible and lower participation threshold. Both of them show a significant head effect.

As the foundation of the liquidity pledge track, first of all, from the perspective of liquidity pledge TVL, DeFiLlama data shows that the current network liquidity pledge TVL exceeds 52.81 billion US dollars, of which Ethereum accounts for nearly 84.8% of the market share with 44.78 billion US dollars, and Solana follows closely with 4.51 billion US dollars, accounting for only 8.5%. In terms of growth rate, from the beginning of this year to date, Ethereum's growth rate is 55.1%, while Solana has increased significantly by nearly 159.2%.

Interpreting the current status of Solana’s liquidity pledge development: The top three LST protocols hold 72% of the market, and Jito’s offensive is rapid and the data is impressive

At the same time, from the perspective of the number of liquidity pledge tokens, Solana has about 27 LST tokens, while Ethereum has more than 80. Among them, Dune data shows that the market share of the top three LST tokens on Solana is 72.6%, and the top five is 86.4%; while the top 3 LST tokens on Ethereum account for 80.9%, of which STETH alone accounts for 73% of the overall market. From this point of view, although both Ethereum and Solana show a relatively obvious head effect, the latter is relatively more diversified.

Interpreting the current status of Solana’s liquidity pledge development: The top three LST protocols hold 72% of the market, and Jito’s offensive is rapid and the data is impressive

The number of LST pledged and the pledge rate are also important indicators that reflect market growth. Among them, Solana's LST pledged this year has increased from the initial 126,000 to the current 807,000, which means that the total amount has increased by more than 6.4 times; and according to Dune data, the current number of tokens SOL pledged exceeds 390 million, the current value exceeds US$72.85 billion, and the pledge rate exceeds 68.1%. The number of ETH pledged exceeds 33.881 million, the current value exceeds US$112.89 billion, and the pledge rate is nearly 28.3%. This may be related to the lower pledge threshold compared to Solana; although Solana has a higher pledge rate, from the perspective of liquidity pledge rate performance, Solana is only 6.7%, while Ethereum is as high as 32.7%.

In general, Solana's liquidity staking ecosystem has ushered in good development, but it mainly relies on leading projects and there is still a clear gap with Ethereum. In the future, only more innovative products and more competitive returns can attract more users to participate.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Formula 1® grids and blockchain systems might look like they come from completely different worlds, but both thrive on speed, precision, and performance under pressure. The engines on the track and the algorithms running decentralized networks share the same principle: they can’t afford a single mistake when the stakes are global. That’s why the recent partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team feels so natural. This isn’t a surface-level collaboration. It’s about combining the adrenaline and precision of motorsport with a blockchain protocol designed to scale under real-world conditions. With a presale that has already raised over $415 million and 3 million active miners worldwide, BlockDAG is showing why it’s being talked about as the best crypto to buy today. The connection with the BWT Alpine F1® team cements its position as a blockchain ready for the mainstream. Shared DNA of Speed and Precision Formula 1® grids are unforgiving arenas where every decision and adjustment is measured in fractions of a second. The pressure is relentless because one minor miscalculation can derail the entire race. Blockchain systems, particularly those designed for scalability, operate under a similar kind of intensity.  BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team highlights this alignment perfectly. Both worlds demand faultless execution, whether it’s a pit stop in record time or a network processing thousands of transactions per second. The Awakening Testnet, which is already live, provides a glimpse into this ability to withstand real-world stress before the mainnet launch. By introducing features such as account abstraction, upgraded vesting contracts, and integrated miner connectivity, BlockDAG demonstrates that its system can deliver both efficiency and resilience.  This combination of technical readiness and operational transparency positions BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy today, especially for those who value performance alongside dependability. Fan Engagement Meets Web3 Utility BlockDAG’s partnership with BWT Alpine F1® taps into a culture of passion, loyalty, and community, introducing blockchain to audiences who might not have engaged before. The collaboration is designed to go beyond branding and instead build real, interactive connections. Fans will be able to experience simulators, explore curated setups featuring the team’s official car, and participate in events that merge motorsport excitement with blockchain-enabled experiences. Equally important, this partnership creates a space where developers and fans come together. Hackathons and showcases will blur the line between entertainment and technology, while global blockchain events will feature crossover activations that connect coders with Formula 1® supporters. For BlockDAG, this represents an expansion of blockchain from niche adoption into mainstream sports culture. For fans, it is a chance to experience a sport they love through digital innovations that enhance their participation. By embedding blockchain utility into such a passionate community, BlockDAG proves why it is frequently mentioned as the best crypto to buy today. Mining on the Grid and on the Go The engines that power Formula 1® are a combination of brute force and refined precision, and BlockDAG has mirrored this duality in its mining strategy. On one side, the X1 mobile app allows more than 3 million users worldwide to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. On the other side, the X-Series miners, ranging from compact entry-level devices to industrial-grade machines, provide the heavy-duty horsepower that ensures the network runs securely and efficiently. This two-tiered approach ensures accessibility while maintaining robust infrastructure. The X1 App gives ordinary users the ability to participate in mining and earn rewards with minimal barriers, while the X-Series devices provide institutional-level validation that supports the blockchain’s long-term scalability.  Both systems are already integrated into the Awakening Testnet, proving that this isn’t a promise of what might come in the future but an operational reality happening now. By combining accessibility and industrial-grade validation, BlockDAG strengthens its case as the best crypto to buy today, offering both mass participation and high-performance reliability. Why This Partnership Breaks Into the Mainstream Crypto projects often struggle to achieve true mainstream recognition, with many partnerships amounting to little more than surface-level marketing. What makes BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team different is the depth and authenticity of the collaboration.  For the racing team, this alliance brings blockchain-powered fan experiences that expand how supporters engage with their sport. For BlockDAG, it opens a global stage where millions of fans can see blockchain technology not as an abstract idea but as something that directly enhances their experiences. The timing also reinforces the strength of this partnership. BlockDAG has already raised over $415 million in presale, secured more than 312,000 holders, sold 20,000 mining devices, and built a presence across 130 countries. Unlike projects that delay delivering their promises until after a mainnet launch, BlockDAG is proving its capacity right now through its Awakening Testnet.  This commitment to transparency and operational proof signals that the technology can handle pressure before being rolled out on a larger scale. For fans, it enriches their connection with Formula 1®; for developers, it validates a blockchain infrastructure ready for use; and for buyers, it underscores why BlockDAG continues to be viewed as the best crypto to buy today. The Final Take The story of Formula 1® and blockchain is not just about sponsorship, it’s about synergy. Both operate under conditions where margins for error are razor-thin and performance must be proven in real time. The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team shows how these two worlds can reinforce each other. BlockDAG has proven its growth through a record presale, millions of miners, and a network already functioning under testnet stress. The partnership takes this momentum to the next level by putting blockchain utility into the spotlight of global sports culture. For fans, it means new interactive experiences. For developers, it means a platform to innovate. And for buyers, it strengthens the argument that BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy today, a project racing at full throttle toward mainstream adoption. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet appeared first on 36Crypto.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.8487-72.66%
1
1$0.003796-26.44%
LOOK
LOOK$0.06151+10.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
Share
Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Bitcoin price receives rare acknowledgement from Tether CEO Ardoino
SuperRare
RARE$0.05031+0.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:39
Share
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

PANews reported on October 1st that BNB Chain officials stated that the official English Twitter account had been stolen and was being urgently repaired. Please do not click on any links.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,010.99-1.26%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00153+0.26%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 12:01
Share

Trending News

More

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense