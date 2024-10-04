Exclusive interview with Flare founder Hugo Philion: How to use "blockchain of data" to promote mass adoption?

By: PANews
2024/10/04 19:30
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004507-0.04%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000457-8.23%
MASS
MASS$0.0005118+1.18%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.70%

Exclusive interview with Flare founder Hugo Philion: How to use "blockchain of data" to promote mass adoption?

Author: Weilin, PANews

Defillama data shows that the TVL of data-centric Layer1 blockchain Flare has recently climbed to $16.85 million, a record high. In addition, Flare's user base is also expanding rapidly. Flare has reached 1 million wallet addresses and has approximately 150,000 daily active users. More users in the ecosystem are beginning to show interest and contribute liquidity.

At TOKEN2049 held in Singapore, Flare co-founder and CEO Hugo Philion shared with PANews the driving force behind TVL achievements, why Flare's slogan changed from "scalable smart contract platform" to "blockchain of data", and the problems facing oracles at this stage. In addition, Hugo also shared Flare's recently released research on how to use consensus learning to improve the accuracy of artificial intelligence (AI) and reduce risks.

He revealed that Flare has some interesting things coming up. Currently, Flare is expanding its DeFi ecosystem and plans to launch FAssets, FBTC and FXRP. At the same time, it will implement a trusted execution environment (TEE) strategy to help developers build better user experience and better applications.

TVL hits all-time high

Exclusive interview with Flare founder Hugo Philion: How to use "blockchain of data" to promote mass adoption?

As a Layer 1 blockchain based on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), Flare aims to achieve strong interoperability. The Flare network uses two open local interoperability protocols, State Connector and Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO), to support decentralized on-chain acquisition of blockchain data and time series data (such as asset prices, data indices, etc.).

In February of this year, Flare completed a $35 million private placement financing, with investors including Kenetic and Aves Lair. Many interesting dApps have also emerged in the Flare ecosystem, including the lending market Kinetic and the AI-driven DEX Sparkdex. Hugo pointed out that the reasons for the TVL exceeding $16 million include the DeFi Emissions Program, which will incentivize users to participate in Flare's DeFi ecosystem and allocate 510 million FLR tokens in the next 12 months. In addition, Flare has also integrated with Stargate to enable seamless transfers of stablecoins and ETH, thereby expanding Flare's reach. In July of this year, Flare announced the integration of LayerZero V2, connecting 75 blockchains in one fell swoop, including Ethereum, Solana, and Ethereum L2 networks. As a result, more than 50,000 dapps that adopt the LayerZero cross-chain messaging standard can use Flare.

With the successful launch of FAssets' Open Beta, Flare looks forward to further driving TVL growth and actively exploring new partnerships and integrations to attract more assets and users. Hugo said, "On the one hand, this encourages people to build more DeFi applications, and on the other hand, it means that Flare is working hard to reach funds and large traders who want to participate in the ecosystem." By providing innovative solutions, Flare hopes to meet the evolving needs of the community.

The narrative shift from “scalable smart contract platform” to “blockchain for data”

Exclusive interview with Flare founder Hugo Philion: How to use "blockchain of data" to promote mass adoption?

At the beginning, Flare's slogan was "scalable smart contract platform", which was later changed to "blockchain of data". Hugo believes that the development of blockchain can be divided into three generations: the first generation is Bitcoin and non-smart contract platforms; the second generation is smart contract platforms. The first generation enables users to trade and transfer; the second generation allows users to create more logic around these transactions. The third generation allows the introduction of data at the chain level for more interesting operations.

“If you take away the oracles in other blockchains, you’re really only left with automated market makers (AMMs), and that’s basically it. So we think everything we want to do on blockchain, everything today, and most of what we want to do in the future, is data-related.”

Blockchains typically operate in isolated environments without access to real-world data. Oracles fill this gap, providing decentralized applications (dApps) with off-chain data necessary for their functionality. However, existing oracle systems often face challenges: First, security risks. In 2022, more than $400 million was stolen from DeFi due to oracle manipulation attacks. When using third-party oracles, only a few data providers participate in the provision of price information, which creates a problem of easy manipulation. Secondly, there is the problem of centralization, with some third-party oracle systems relying on only five data providers to support data feeds. This low threshold increases the risk of collusion and reduces the overall reliability of the data. In addition, high-end oracle services can be extremely expensive. Some projects pay millions of dollars each year to obtain secure and reliable data feeds. These fees may be unaffordable for many blockchain projects.

In Hugo's view, the current oracles are not well constructed, and it is difficult for people to quantify what ensures their security. They do not have a very clear security method. "For example, at Flare, we have 67% of tokens staked, which ensures the security of the oracle. Some other oracle users and developers cannot clearly understand what ensures its security. Different oracle systems have different structures, but usually the number of nodes providing specific information is variable. You may have a popular information source provided by 20 to 30 nodes, and a less popular information source provided by 5 nodes. 20 and 30 are not many, but 5 is much less, so it is easier to manipulate."

Hugo said that as an engineer or protocol developer, when using other oracles, one must also act as a risk manager and be constrained by the data security provided by other oracles during construction. It is based on such considerations that Flare attaches great importance to the importance of data and data security. The Flare ecosystem has also made more progress recently.

According to Hugo, Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) recently released V2, which was released on its predecessor network Songbird and Flare and is now fully operational. It is an upgrade to V1. V1 can obtain 15 price series every 3 minutes, while V2 has 1,000 possible sequences, updated once per block, about 1.8 seconds. "This is basically the fastest oracle that can be guaranteed by the blockchain." Currently, Flare is actively integrating with other decentralized applications and plans to pass its data to other chains.

Launched "consensus learning" research to promote the combination of AI and blockchain

Exclusive interview with Flare founder Hugo Philion: How to use "blockchain of data" to promote mass adoption?

During TOKEN2049, the large-scale adoption of Web3 became a hot topic and the dream of the entire Web3 community. In November this year, Flare will co-host a hackathon with Google Cloud to explore the trusted execution environment (TEE). One direction is to combine Google's Gemini model to perform on-chain operations, which is an area of great interest to Flare. Hugo believes that providing a better user experience is the key to achieving large-scale adoption.

He said that while meme tokens attract some people who want to make a quick profit, this does not represent true mass adoption because these products are limited in nature. Mass adoption can only be achieved when the application is simple and easy to use. "Ideally, I would be able to use a language model like ChatGPT, give instructions, and turn them into transactions on the blockchain. This is very interesting. Our user experience is the first factor, but we are moving too slowly in this regard. The second point can be understood as the product itself. DeFi is limited (product) because there are not many people in the world who are willing to take on the responsibility of borrowing money. It is not something that most 20- to 30-year-olds naturally want to participate in in their daily lives."

Flare is exploring a trusted execution environment that allows people to embed application rules on the chain, move the computation part to a secure computing environment outside the chain to achieve privacy protection, and process larger-scale data and computation. This can bring users a richer experience and make them willing to participate.

Recently, Falre's research paper introduced a new AI method called consensus learning (CL). The paper argues that combining AI with blockchain consensus mechanisms can create safer and more accurate AI.

Hugo believes that there are two aspects to the relevance of AI and blockchain. The first is that AI helps blockchain. For example, using large language models to simplify the user experience of blockchain. At the same time, blockchain can also improve the performance of AI. "A longer-term, research-driven area is how to use blockchain to make AI better. Obviously, there are a lot of narratives and rapidly built products around this topic. We are studying how to use consensus to make AI more accurate and less risky."

“The driving force of the market is to make applications easier to use and more interesting”

Targeting Bitcoin's potential in DeFi, Flare's upcoming FAssets, especially FBTC, provide a compelling solution for integrating BTC into the DeFi ecosystem. FAssets provide a secure and efficient way to bridge BTC to other chains, enabling users to participate in various DeFi activities. FAssets are different from the current Bitcoin L2, including: FAssets are designed to be closer to the core concept of Bitcoin. Optimistic verification on Bitcoin L2 takes 7 days, while FAssets aims for 1 hour settlement.

Bridging BTC to other chains unlocks opportunities such as using BTC as collateral in DeFi lending platforms, earning interest, and cross-DEX trading. Flare believes that there is still a lot of room for improvement in trust-minimized bridging for BTC. FAssets, especially FBTC, can become the biggest competitor to Bitcoin L2 and are currently available on Coston.

"There are a lot of hypothetical L2s out there, but very few are really ready, and none are really ready and capable enough. The descriptions of L2s right now are slightly misleading, and they don't leverage the security of Bitcoin like Ethereum does. There is currently no ability to do fraud proofs on Bitcoin. This is a hot area, but it's still an unsolved problem. I think it should be solved," said Hugo.

Regarding the current state of the crypto market, Hugo said that the main driving factor is DeFi, which has experienced strong growth, but now the growth rate has slowed down, although it is still growing. So I think the market is in an interesting state and needs a catalyst and driving force. For me, this catalyst and driving force is to make applications easier to use and allow people to build better and more interesting applications that attract a wider range of people. Social media, games, and possibly better prediction markets. I think the prediction market will be a strong growth category in the coming year.

Regarding Flare, Hugo added, “We have some really interesting things coming up. We’re currently expanding the DeFi ecosystem. I’m looking forward to launching Assets, FBTC, FXRP. At the same time, I’m also looking forward to implementing the strategy for the trusted execution environment so that people can start building better user experiences or better applications. AI may be a long-term thing, and using consensus AI may not be that long-term.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Formula 1® grids and blockchain systems might look like they come from completely different worlds, but both thrive on speed, precision, and performance under pressure. The engines on the track and the algorithms running decentralized networks share the same principle: they can’t afford a single mistake when the stakes are global. That’s why the recent partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team feels so natural. This isn’t a surface-level collaboration. It’s about combining the adrenaline and precision of motorsport with a blockchain protocol designed to scale under real-world conditions. With a presale that has already raised over $415 million and 3 million active miners worldwide, BlockDAG is showing why it’s being talked about as the best crypto to buy today. The connection with the BWT Alpine F1® team cements its position as a blockchain ready for the mainstream. Shared DNA of Speed and Precision Formula 1® grids are unforgiving arenas where every decision and adjustment is measured in fractions of a second. The pressure is relentless because one minor miscalculation can derail the entire race. Blockchain systems, particularly those designed for scalability, operate under a similar kind of intensity.  BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team highlights this alignment perfectly. Both worlds demand faultless execution, whether it’s a pit stop in record time or a network processing thousands of transactions per second. The Awakening Testnet, which is already live, provides a glimpse into this ability to withstand real-world stress before the mainnet launch. By introducing features such as account abstraction, upgraded vesting contracts, and integrated miner connectivity, BlockDAG demonstrates that its system can deliver both efficiency and resilience.  This combination of technical readiness and operational transparency positions BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy today, especially for those who value performance alongside dependability. Fan Engagement Meets Web3 Utility BlockDAG’s partnership with BWT Alpine F1® taps into a culture of passion, loyalty, and community, introducing blockchain to audiences who might not have engaged before. The collaboration is designed to go beyond branding and instead build real, interactive connections. Fans will be able to experience simulators, explore curated setups featuring the team’s official car, and participate in events that merge motorsport excitement with blockchain-enabled experiences. Equally important, this partnership creates a space where developers and fans come together. Hackathons and showcases will blur the line between entertainment and technology, while global blockchain events will feature crossover activations that connect coders with Formula 1® supporters. For BlockDAG, this represents an expansion of blockchain from niche adoption into mainstream sports culture. For fans, it is a chance to experience a sport they love through digital innovations that enhance their participation. By embedding blockchain utility into such a passionate community, BlockDAG proves why it is frequently mentioned as the best crypto to buy today. Mining on the Grid and on the Go The engines that power Formula 1® are a combination of brute force and refined precision, and BlockDAG has mirrored this duality in its mining strategy. On one side, the X1 mobile app allows more than 3 million users worldwide to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. On the other side, the X-Series miners, ranging from compact entry-level devices to industrial-grade machines, provide the heavy-duty horsepower that ensures the network runs securely and efficiently. This two-tiered approach ensures accessibility while maintaining robust infrastructure. The X1 App gives ordinary users the ability to participate in mining and earn rewards with minimal barriers, while the X-Series devices provide institutional-level validation that supports the blockchain’s long-term scalability.  Both systems are already integrated into the Awakening Testnet, proving that this isn’t a promise of what might come in the future but an operational reality happening now. By combining accessibility and industrial-grade validation, BlockDAG strengthens its case as the best crypto to buy today, offering both mass participation and high-performance reliability. Why This Partnership Breaks Into the Mainstream Crypto projects often struggle to achieve true mainstream recognition, with many partnerships amounting to little more than surface-level marketing. What makes BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team different is the depth and authenticity of the collaboration.  For the racing team, this alliance brings blockchain-powered fan experiences that expand how supporters engage with their sport. For BlockDAG, it opens a global stage where millions of fans can see blockchain technology not as an abstract idea but as something that directly enhances their experiences. The timing also reinforces the strength of this partnership. BlockDAG has already raised over $415 million in presale, secured more than 312,000 holders, sold 20,000 mining devices, and built a presence across 130 countries. Unlike projects that delay delivering their promises until after a mainnet launch, BlockDAG is proving its capacity right now through its Awakening Testnet.  This commitment to transparency and operational proof signals that the technology can handle pressure before being rolled out on a larger scale. For fans, it enriches their connection with Formula 1®; for developers, it validates a blockchain infrastructure ready for use; and for buyers, it underscores why BlockDAG continues to be viewed as the best crypto to buy today. The Final Take The story of Formula 1® and blockchain is not just about sponsorship, it’s about synergy. Both operate under conditions where margins for error are razor-thin and performance must be proven in real time. The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team shows how these two worlds can reinforce each other. BlockDAG has proven its growth through a record presale, millions of miners, and a network already functioning under testnet stress. The partnership takes this momentum to the next level by putting blockchain utility into the spotlight of global sports culture. For fans, it means new interactive experiences. For developers, it means a platform to innovate. And for buyers, it strengthens the argument that BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy today, a project racing at full throttle toward mainstream adoption. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet appeared first on 36Crypto.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.8487-72.66%
1
1$0.003796-26.44%
LOOK
LOOK$0.06151+10.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
Share
Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Bitcoin price receives rare acknowledgement from Tether CEO Ardoino
SuperRare
RARE$0.05031+0.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:39
Share
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

PANews reported on October 1st that BNB Chain officials stated that the official English Twitter account had been stolen and was being urgently repaired. Please do not click on any links.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,010.99-1.26%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00153+0.26%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 12:01
Share

Trending News

More

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense