Spokane, Washington bans Bitcoin ATMs amid surge in cryptocurrency scams

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Flanked by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (rear), and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary (R), Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to the press outside Midwest Distribution after it was raided by federal agents on September 10, 2025 in Bensenville, Illinois. According to the company, various e-liquids were seized in the raid. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images While running for President in 2008, Barack Obama famously chanted "Yes we can." Love or hate his political views, Obama's politics were quite effective. He was asking voters to think big, to envision a much better future. Advertisers no doubt approved. That's because ads routinely evoke things not as they are, but as they could be. Gyms and exercise equipment companies don't promote their locations and equipment with flabby, lumbering people, rather their ads show fit, upright, energetic individuals. A look ahead. Restaurants do the same with ads showing happy people enjoying impressively put together plates of food. Conversely, ads meant to convince smokers to quit have not infrequently shown the worst of the worst future downsides of the habit. The nature of advertising comes to mind as FDA commissioner Marty Makary puzzlingly brags that "The Trump Administration Is Taking On Big Pharma" in the New York Times. Makary laments pharmaceutical ads that "are filled with dancing patients, glowing smiles and catch jingles that drown out the fine print." Not explained is whether Makary would be happier if drug companies placed ads with immobile patients, frowns, and funereal music. Seriously, what does he expect? Does he want drug companies to commit billions to drug development to accompany their achievements with imagery defined by misery? Has Makary stopped to contemplate the myriad shareholders lawsuits drugmakers would face if, upon risking staggering sums meant…