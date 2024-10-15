Research report on the growth potential of tokenized real estate projects: catalysts for the RWA track, blockchain technology adoption and cases

By: PANews
2024/10/15 14:00
RealLink
REAL$0.07497+0.96%
Allo
RWA$0.007387-7.85%

Research report on the growth potential of tokenized real estate projects: catalysts for the RWA track, blockchain technology adoption and cases

Author: Weilin, PANews

The real estate industry has a significant influence and status worldwide. According to Statista, the global real estate market is expected to reach an impressive $634.90 trillion in 2024. Looking ahead, the industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.77% (2024-2029), reaching a market size of $727.80 trillion by 2029.

Despite this, the transaction process in the traditional real estate industry has many limitations, such as lengthy processes, over-reliance on intermediaries, and susceptibility to fraud risks. With the rise of blockchain technology, this pattern is facing disruption. Blockchain technology has significantly improved the transaction process, transaction costs, and security of real estate through innovative technologies such as distributed ledgers and smart contracts, dynamic NFTs, and tokenization. These advances have the potential to simplify the property ownership process, reduce fraud, and create more convenient investment opportunities for users around the world.

In the future, the real estate transaction process may be greatly shortened, or even completed within a day, due to the expansion of technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI). These innovations are revolutionizing the industry by automating processes, increasing transparency, and improving efficiency at every stage. Financialization and disintermediation will completely change the traditional real estate market, making the liquidity of real estate assets close to the level of the stock market.

Previously, PANews introduced the star real estate project Propy in the RWA track and its core product PropyKeys, as well as how they broke through the pain points of traditional real estate transactions and made transactions safer and more convenient. This research report will take the recent cooperation between Propy and the decentralized oracle network Chainlink in integrating Automation as an example to deeply analyze the trend of tokenized real estate and its growth potential.

01The current pain points of the traditional real estate industry

Unaccustomed to the high cost and lengthy process of buying a home, as well as the reliance on numerous intermediaries, investors, buyers and sellers are demanding a transparent, one-click process that meets the needs of the times they live in. The Propy team believes that the traditional real estate transaction process is long, cumbersome and primitive, with the following problems:

It can take weeks or months to find the right buyer or seller

Buyers and sellers often have difficulty obtaining accurate and complete information during transactions and are overly dependent on intermediaries. This information asymmetry increases the complexity and uncertainty of transactions and affects the fairness and transparency of the market.

The intermediary process is cumbersome, involving too many manual processes and stakeholders

These stakeholders include buyers, sellers, intermediaries, banks, lawyers, and government agencies. Each stage requires a lot of paperwork and verification procedures, making the process cumbersome and time-consuming. This inefficiency is very evident in the US market and cross-border transactions, where long transaction times and high costs pose significant challenges.

Heavy operational workload

Since real assets are not programmed, a lot of operational work is required to ensure the execution of contracts, transactions, payments, etc.

High security risk, prone to fraud, data leakage and other security risks

The real estate sector has a significant fraud problem, and the amount of money involved is huge. According to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), the agency received 9,521 real estate-related complaints in 2023. This number may not seem large, but in terms of losses, these crimes resulted in a total loss of $145,243,348 (an amount that exceeds the losses caused by identity theft, ransomware, malware, and many other types of crimes).

02Solution : Combination of blockchain technology and real estate, PropyKeys introduces dynamic NFT

Propy officially launched PropyKeys in March this year, allowing users to mint digital addresses and deeds for real-world properties, with the goal of putting 1 million home addresses on the chain by 2025. Its additional features include AI-generated landmark NFT minting and a novel staking mechanism designed to create a gamified experience that makes home ownership more accessible, secure and interactive.

Dynamic NFT Technology

Dynamic NFTs are a way to tokenize real estate assets. Owning an NFT can be equivalent to owning the property, transferring an NFT can mark a change in property ownership, and NFTs can hold and automatically update key data. Dynamically updated NFTs can facilitate the exchange of information between the two parties of the transaction. Relevant information such as home improvements, renovations, and past sales. Dynamic NFTs become more useful over time. For example, an NFT can save a picture or video of a property, showing the condition of the house at a certain point in time. With multiple changes of ownership, the continuous addition of videos/pictures allows buyers to see how the property changes over time, providing deeper insights into their purchasing decisions. Using dynamic NFT technology can not only speed up the transaction process, but also increase security.

PropyKeys uses dynamic NFT technology with three levels, adopting different strategies for different users. The first level means that users perform basic address casting to prove asset ownership. The second level means that users upload documents proving property ownership to ensure that their property deeds will not be tampered with under any circumstances, thereby improving the security of assets. At the third level, users can speed up the purchase or sale process, use NFT as collateral, and achieve 100% RWA. This gradual upgrade increases user participation and makes it easier for them to understand the complex application scenarios of real estate combined with RWA.

Research report on the growth potential of tokenized real estate projects: catalysts for the RWA track, blockchain technology adoption and cases

Research report on the growth potential of tokenized real estate projects: catalysts for the RWA track, blockchain technology adoption and cases

Simple tokenized real estate (NFT) , representing individual real estate assets as NFTs

The characteristic is that owning an NFT can be equivalent to owning real estate, and the transfer of an NFT can mark a change in property ownership. NFTs can contain key data, such as past sales records, addresses, etc. In theory, selling a house is as easy as placing an order on the NFT market. Buyers only need to click a few buttons, and if they have enough funds, they can complete the purchase within minutes - in stark contrast to the current real estate transaction process that takes weeks.

In 2022, the first real estate-backed NFT in the United States was sold on the Propy platform for over $653,000 in ETH.

Research report on the growth potential of tokenized real estate projects: catalysts for the RWA track, blockchain technology adoption and cases

In 2022 , Propy sold its first NFT- backed property in the U.S., located in Gulfport, Florida

Further tokenization: fractionalizing real estate assets (fungible tokens)

Another way to tokenize real estate is to fractionalize ownership, which is to achieve partial ownership of real estate. This method uses fungible tokens (FT).

Each token can represent a specific percentage of ownership of a property. Owning all the fungible tokens is equivalent to owning full ownership of that property. Fractionated real estate enables buyers to purchase small portions of a property, making real estate more accessible.

Through proper design, fractionalized real estate tokens can allow investors to build customized real estate portfolios, potential homebuyers to gradually achieve their goals of living in and owning their ideal property, and companies to develop customized real estate products.

Tokenized real estate cash flows and tokenized real estate asset baskets

In this "tokenized real estate cash flow" model, property owners can separate real estate ownership from cash flow ownership. The cash flow rights (usually monthly rental income) can be sold as a whole to other parties over a specific period of time. Tokenized real estate cash flows can provide property owners with additional optionality and reduce the cost of real estate ownership.

In addition, a basket of real estate assets can be created. Fungible tokens can collectively represent all the properties and cash flows, and cash can automatically flow to token holders.

The key benefit of using tokenized large-scale real estate baskets is the ability to provide trust-minimized guarantees that are automatically enforced based on verifiable data. Putting the ownership of real estate and cash flows on-chain allows for greater verifiability of the underlying collateral (the property and its cash flows), enables automated payments, and provides greater transparency into the health of the assets.

03Case Study: PropyKeys and Chainlink Collaborate to Integrate Automation on PropyKeys

In April 2024, PropyKeys integrated Chainlink Automation on the Base network to distribute staking rewards. As of September 14, 276,284 addresses have minted PropyKeys.

From the technical background of Automation, smart contract functions cannot be triggered automatically, and an external party needs to send an on-chain transaction to execute the contract function. The automated market maker (AMM) protocol usually uses a transaction initiated by the user end to wake up the contract; while many other smart contracts use an external party, usually called a "keeper", to monitor whether predefined conditions are met and trigger the on-chain contract when the conditions are met. The predefined conditions can be a certain point in time, an event, or a complex off-chain calculation.

Before the emergence of the keeper service, smart contract development teams had to use centralized servers or DevOps teams to manually trigger contracts. However, doing so may not only lead to single point failure of the protocol, but also waste valuable resources that should have been used to develop underlying business logic or functions on DevOps.

Chainlink Automation is like a decentralized trading automation robot that allows smart contracts to run automatically. Developers can submit custom tasks to Chainlink Automation, which define the functions of the smart contract in detail and call these functions based on specific conditions. Automation will monitor whether these conditions are met through secure off-chain calculations and trigger the function to run when the conditions are met. Ultimately, developers can effectively improve the operational robustness of decentralized applications, reduce development costs, simplify user experience, create feature-rich hybrid smart contracts, and ensure automated operation from end to end.

After PropyKeys integrated Automation, Chainlink Automation allows developers to automate key on-chain functions at timed intervals or in response to external events. Based on Chainlink Automation, Propy achieves highly reliable, high-performance and decentralized automation, and transactions can be quickly identified and confirmed even in periods of severe network congestion.

Time-tested infrastructure helps Propy save costs: eliminating internal automation infrastructure costs, reducing resources dedicated to DevOps, and increasing speed and efficiency.

Propy enables faster scaling: Scale faster and avoid the challenges of building and maintaining reliable automated multi-chain infrastructure. At the same time, it unlocks new use cases and more functionality.

Currently, Chainlink’s oracle network securely supports over $16 trillion in on-chain transaction value.

Research report on the growth potential of tokenized real estate projects: catalysts for the RWA track, blockchain technology adoption and cases

04Challenges and future development trends of tokenized real estate

Challenges from regulators and users

Although the tokenized real estate track has a good development momentum and great growth potential, in actual deployment, there are still some challenges that test the participating project parties and developers.

Regulatory considerations in different jurisdictions are an important issue. Any tokenization project must comply with local laws and regulations. Liquidity, market infrastructure, data security, transparency, standardization, and interoperability are some of the key challenges when tokenizing RWAs in the real estate sector. While there are many significant obstacles to tokenizing real estate, Propy is actively working to address them.

To strengthen compliance, Propy integrates KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) checks into its platform to verify the identities of all participants. The company also works with legal experts to ensure that its tokenization process complies with relevant real estate and securities regulations. Propy's platform is designed to be flexible and adaptable to different jurisdictions to ensure compliance with various legal requirements.

In addition, Propy uses blockchain technology to create secure, immutable transaction records. By storing real estate data and ownership records on a decentralized ledger, Propy enhances transparency and reduces the risk of fraud. The platform also implements advanced security protocols to protect user data and transaction information.

In addition, RWA faces challenges in terms of large-scale adoption of tokenization, user education, and user behavior change. To this end, Propy's focus in 2024 is on community engagement and education, often hosting webinars and workshops, while working hard to develop partnerships, such as Base, Coinbase, Parcl, and Chainlink. In this way, Propy helps real estate professionals and ordinary customers better understand blockchain technology and its future potential in the real estate sector.

RWA track trends: asset class diversification and scalability

1 ) Diversification of asset classes

With the development of RWA tokenization, asset categories will become increasingly diverse, covering commercial real estate, industrial real estate, and real estate financial assets. It also includes tokenized funds, involving short-term financial assets such as short-term government bonds, repurchases, commercial paper, etc. In addition, private credit and supply chain finance are gradually becoming new areas of expansion. In the future, it is expected to expand to housing mortgages, construction loans, bridge funds and securitization products, further enriching asset types.

2 ) Scalability

Integrating DeFi elements into real estate tokenized assets has greatly improved its scalability. Pledge and re-pledge, secondary market derivatives, indexes, and hedging strategies have created more liquidity and financial innovation space for real estate-related token assets, prompting the deep integration of traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) to seek more liquidity solutions.

3 ) In the future, it may include commodities, artworks and intellectual property, etc.

The tokenization of real estate and private credit is just the beginning. In the future, we can expect other asset types, such as commodities, artworks, and intellectual property, to be gradually tokenized. Even products such as ETFs/ETPs are expected to emerge in the tokenization wave, further enriching investors' choices.

In the future, as challenges are gradually resolved and real estate RWA becomes more popular, the speed of real estate transactions will be greatly improved, and transactions can be completed within 1 day, greatly simplifying the transaction process. In terms of asset management, digital transformation will be accelerated, for example, warehouse information management will gradually become popular. Financialization and disintermediation will completely change the traditional real estate market, making the liquidity of real estate assets close to the level of the stock market, and pushing the entire industry into a new stage of development.

References:

https://x.com/i/spaces/1lDxLlwaOgQxm

https://chain.link/education-hub/tokenized-real-estate

https://blog.chain.link/smart-contract-use-cases-unlocked-by-chainlink-automation-zh/#:~:text=Chainlink%20Automation%20%E6% 98%AF%E5%8E%BB%E4%B8%AD%E5%BF%83,%E6%89%A7%E8%A1%8C%E5%85%B3%E9%94%AE%E7%9A%84%E9%AB%98%E7%BA%A7%E5%8A%9F%E8%83%BD%E3%80%82

https://propykeys.medium.com/propykeys-integrates-chainlink-automation-to-power-staking-rewards-distribution-003b3c7170b1

https://www.panewslab.com/zh/articledetails/9e8inlra.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Formula 1® grids and blockchain systems might look like they come from completely different worlds, but both thrive on speed, precision, and performance under pressure. The engines on the track and the algorithms running decentralized networks share the same principle: they can’t afford a single mistake when the stakes are global. That’s why the recent partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team feels so natural. This isn’t a surface-level collaboration. It’s about combining the adrenaline and precision of motorsport with a blockchain protocol designed to scale under real-world conditions. With a presale that has already raised over $415 million and 3 million active miners worldwide, BlockDAG is showing why it’s being talked about as the best crypto to buy today. The connection with the BWT Alpine F1® team cements its position as a blockchain ready for the mainstream. Shared DNA of Speed and Precision Formula 1® grids are unforgiving arenas where every decision and adjustment is measured in fractions of a second. The pressure is relentless because one minor miscalculation can derail the entire race. Blockchain systems, particularly those designed for scalability, operate under a similar kind of intensity.  BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team highlights this alignment perfectly. Both worlds demand faultless execution, whether it’s a pit stop in record time or a network processing thousands of transactions per second. The Awakening Testnet, which is already live, provides a glimpse into this ability to withstand real-world stress before the mainnet launch. By introducing features such as account abstraction, upgraded vesting contracts, and integrated miner connectivity, BlockDAG demonstrates that its system can deliver both efficiency and resilience.  This combination of technical readiness and operational transparency positions BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy today, especially for those who value performance alongside dependability. Fan Engagement Meets Web3 Utility BlockDAG’s partnership with BWT Alpine F1® taps into a culture of passion, loyalty, and community, introducing blockchain to audiences who might not have engaged before. The collaboration is designed to go beyond branding and instead build real, interactive connections. Fans will be able to experience simulators, explore curated setups featuring the team’s official car, and participate in events that merge motorsport excitement with blockchain-enabled experiences. Equally important, this partnership creates a space where developers and fans come together. Hackathons and showcases will blur the line between entertainment and technology, while global blockchain events will feature crossover activations that connect coders with Formula 1® supporters. For BlockDAG, this represents an expansion of blockchain from niche adoption into mainstream sports culture. For fans, it is a chance to experience a sport they love through digital innovations that enhance their participation. By embedding blockchain utility into such a passionate community, BlockDAG proves why it is frequently mentioned as the best crypto to buy today. Mining on the Grid and on the Go The engines that power Formula 1® are a combination of brute force and refined precision, and BlockDAG has mirrored this duality in its mining strategy. On one side, the X1 mobile app allows more than 3 million users worldwide to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. On the other side, the X-Series miners, ranging from compact entry-level devices to industrial-grade machines, provide the heavy-duty horsepower that ensures the network runs securely and efficiently. This two-tiered approach ensures accessibility while maintaining robust infrastructure. The X1 App gives ordinary users the ability to participate in mining and earn rewards with minimal barriers, while the X-Series devices provide institutional-level validation that supports the blockchain’s long-term scalability.  Both systems are already integrated into the Awakening Testnet, proving that this isn’t a promise of what might come in the future but an operational reality happening now. By combining accessibility and industrial-grade validation, BlockDAG strengthens its case as the best crypto to buy today, offering both mass participation and high-performance reliability. Why This Partnership Breaks Into the Mainstream Crypto projects often struggle to achieve true mainstream recognition, with many partnerships amounting to little more than surface-level marketing. What makes BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team different is the depth and authenticity of the collaboration.  For the racing team, this alliance brings blockchain-powered fan experiences that expand how supporters engage with their sport. For BlockDAG, it opens a global stage where millions of fans can see blockchain technology not as an abstract idea but as something that directly enhances their experiences. The timing also reinforces the strength of this partnership. BlockDAG has already raised over $415 million in presale, secured more than 312,000 holders, sold 20,000 mining devices, and built a presence across 130 countries. Unlike projects that delay delivering their promises until after a mainnet launch, BlockDAG is proving its capacity right now through its Awakening Testnet.  This commitment to transparency and operational proof signals that the technology can handle pressure before being rolled out on a larger scale. For fans, it enriches their connection with Formula 1®; for developers, it validates a blockchain infrastructure ready for use; and for buyers, it underscores why BlockDAG continues to be viewed as the best crypto to buy today. The Final Take The story of Formula 1® and blockchain is not just about sponsorship, it’s about synergy. Both operate under conditions where margins for error are razor-thin and performance must be proven in real time. The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team shows how these two worlds can reinforce each other. BlockDAG has proven its growth through a record presale, millions of miners, and a network already functioning under testnet stress. The partnership takes this momentum to the next level by putting blockchain utility into the spotlight of global sports culture. For fans, it means new interactive experiences. For developers, it means a platform to innovate. And for buyers, it strengthens the argument that BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy today, a project racing at full throttle toward mainstream adoption. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet appeared first on 36Crypto.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.8487-72.66%
1
1$0.003796-26.44%
LOOK
LOOK$0.06151+10.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
Share
Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Bitcoin price receives rare acknowledgement from Tether CEO Ardoino
SuperRare
RARE$0.05031+0.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:39
Share
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

PANews reported on October 1st that BNB Chain officials stated that the official English Twitter account had been stolen and was being urgently repaired. Please do not click on any links.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,010.99-1.26%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00153+0.26%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 12:01
Share

Trending News

More

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense