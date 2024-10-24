AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship

By: PANews
2024/10/24 15:09
Startup
STARTUP$0.006163+10.86%
MAY
MAY$0.0382-0.80%

Original author: AllianceDAO

Compiled by: Zen, PANews

AllianceDAO is a leading crypto accelerator and founder community, and our accelerator program attracts the best crypto startups in the industry, receiving more than 3,000 applications each year. Since AllianceDAO's accelerator program is held twice a year, we report the data in two parts. In this report, Alliance provides trends observed from the application data and adds insights into what these trends may imply for the broader startup ecosystem.

AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship

Highlights: Key trends observed in internal data from 2021-2024:

Blockchain

  1. Ethereum remains the dominant ecosystem for startups to build on (around 2/3 of all startups are currently built on it), while Solana (currently 18%, having dropped to 8% after the FTX crash) and Bitcoin (5% today) have grown rapidly over the past year and a half.
  2. In the Ethereum ecosystem, 59% of startups are currently building on Optimism Rollup (Optimism, Base, and Arbitrum).
  3. Polygon is gradually losing startups, and Polygon zkEVM is lagging behind Optimism Rollup in the competition.
  4. Base has the fastest growth rate among all Ethereum L2s, now accounting for more than 28% of startup activity, starting from scratch in just one year.

What vertical product is the applicant building?

  1. Growth verticals: Infrastructure, DeFi, Payments, AI and Crypto.
  2. Verticals with decreasing trends: DAOs and NFTs.

Which continent is the founder located in?

  1. Europe (31%), the United States and Canada (29%), and Asia (27%) are the top three regions where startups are currently building.
  2. However, the percentage of startups from the U.S. and Canada has steadily declined over the past few rounds, while the percentage from Asia and Africa has increased.

Keywords mentioned more and more by project parties

Buzzwords that have grown over the past 12 months include fully homomorphic encryption (FHE), chain abstraction, meme, SocialFi, prediction markets, liquid staking, re-staking, RWA, stablecoins, L1, L2, and L3.

Founder Background & Team Composition

  1. Currently, 30% of founders applying to join our accelerator have Big Tech (S&P 500) experience, and 12% have studied at top schools (QS top 100 universities).
  2. 39% of startups consist of a single founder, and among companies with multiple founders, the proportion of equal equity distribution reaches 50%.
  3. 72% of startups are fully remote (no employees working on-site).

The following is the report text

Layer1: Ethereum is dominant, Solana and Bitcoin ecosystem are worth looking forward to

Ethereum remains the dominant ecosystem, attracting 62% of crypto startups applying to join the Alliance. In addition, Solana has now recovered to 18% of applications after bottoming out in the second half of 2022. Interestingly, the Bitcoin ecosystem has also attracted more and more developers, now accounting for nearly 5% of all applications.

The number and quality of startups building each ecosystem remains the best predictor of how that ecosystem will perform over the next 1-2 years. After all, startups need to build products, and products ultimately drive usage, on-chain metrics, attention, and price action.

Solana is currently the ecosystem with the most momentum. According to our data, the number of startups on Solana reached a low point in the second half of 2022. This may be directly related to the collapse of FTX, as FTX played a crucial role in the early development of Solana. Since then, both the price of SOL and Solana's on-chain metrics have begun to rebound. Many of the top products currently built on Solana were actually built during the bear market and the FTX crisis. Tensor, Kamino, Solflare, and Pump are some of the popular applications built on Solana by Aliance alumni. Based on the current trend of startup selection, we believe Solana will continue to attract startups and users in the next 1-2 years.

AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship

At the same time, the Bitcoin ecosystem has attracted more and more startups, all starting with the launch of Ordinals in 2023. The early enthusiasm around this non-fungible token standard has triggered multiple experiments with alternative token standards such as BRC20 and Runes. At the same time, efforts to significantly improve Bitcoin's programmability, such as BitVM and dozens of Bitcoin L2 solutions, have also come out one after another. We have also seen many DeFi projects pioneered on Ethereum, such as decentralized exchanges, lending platforms, and stablecoins, begin to be replicated on Bitcoin. Although the enthusiasm of the Bitcoin ecosystem may peak after the latest halving in April 2024, this is also the period of the most attention from entrepreneurs in Bitcoin's history.

We are optimistic about Bitcoin's prospects as a startup ecosystem, as the current wealth stored in Bitcoin exceeds $1 trillion, which has prompted the market to explore how to use this wealth in meaningful or interesting ways. However, we also point out that Ethereum and Solana are still far ahead, and Bitcoin's technical limitations may prevent it from providing a differentiated experience for developers and users.

It should be said that despite the recent loss of some attention to Solana and Bitcoin, Ethereum is still the most active ecosystem, occupying the attention of almost 2/3 of the Alliance applicants. Currently, most startups build products on Ethereum L2 in a highly competitive market.

Ethereum Layer 2: Base emerges as a new force, while Optimism Rollup continues to lead

In the early history of Aliance, startups were almost exclusively built on Polygon. However, Optimism Rollups such as Optimism, Base, and Arbitrum have continued to gain traction over the past three years. Today, they collectively account for 59% of startups built on Ethereum L2. Notably, Base was only launched in 2023 and currently accounts for 28% of startup activity on Ethereum L2.

Based on our own data and data from L2Beat, Optimism Rollup is proving to be a better product than ZK Rollup. Overall, Optimism Rollup offers lower fees and a better developer experience, which in turn attracts more users and startups. That said, we have also encountered some outstanding founders who are building infrastructure and applications on ZK Rollup (such as Starknet and ZKSync). If tooling improves or these founders find product-market fit, ZK Rollup may start to attract more founders and end users, but given the current dominance of Optimism Rollup, this remains to be seen.

AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship

Polygon has been losing market share to startups building on Ethereum over the past three years. Polygon is not just a blockchain, but the vast majority of startup and user activity occurs on Polygon POS, a sidechain of Ethereum. The loss of market share is understandable, as Polygon POS was actually the only mature and available solution for scaling Ethereum a few years ago. Today, Polygon has invested a lot of resources in Polygon zkEVM, but it still lags significantly behind Optimism Rollup compared to other ZK Rollups.

Finally, it's worth mentioning Base. We knew a year ago that Base would become one of the most important L2s, thanks to Coinbase's brand and distribution capabilities. But they still exceeded our expectations and became the largest destination for Ethereum startups after Polygon.

Distribution in vertical fields: Infrastructure continues to grow, and DeFi remains a hot topic

What products startups are building is another interesting trend we can track from the filing data. Note that our attempts to categorize product verticals are obviously subjective and therefore may not be perfect. For example, these categories are not independent of each other and are custom. A startup can operate in both the gaming and NFT sectors. So while long-term trends are interesting, take these numbers with a pinch of salt.

The public perception is that there is too much infrastructure and not enough applications, which is consistent with our application data - in fact, the proportion of startups choosing to build infrastructure has continued to grow over the past three years.

One of the main reasons for the growth in infrastructure may be that valuations for infrastructure tokens have historically been high. This has led to more startups pursuing infrastructure projects, and more venture capital has poured into infrastructure, which has further fueled more startups. The result has been a lot of misinvestment of intellectual and financial capital, but also more scalable blockchains, which should help the interests of future application developers.

Meanwhile, DeFi has become one of the most popular categories over the past year. Despite many VCs believing that “DeFi is dead,” the number of DeFi startups has actually risen over the past 18 months. Despite this, DAOs and NFTs remain the least popular product categories. We think this makes sense, as many DeFi projects have experienced death in NFTs (many DAOs use their own NFTs as governance tokens), while the value of NFTs themselves seems unable to form in the market.

Nonetheless, NFTs have attracted some very interesting startups, especially in the art space, and we believe this influence will continue. We predict that in the future, startups will focus on providing infrastructure for more applications and product development, such as SocialFi, Web3 games, and on-chain data aggregation, which will further promote the sustainability of the Web3 ecosystem.

Geographical distribution: Eurasia rises, North America's dominance weakens

One of the most interesting trends we analyzed was the primary geographic distribution of startup founders.

In the first half of 2024, we saw the lowest percentage of founders from the U.S. and Canada at 29%. This is down from the second half of 2021, when over 45% of applicants were from the U.S. and Canada.

AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship

Meanwhile, the percentage of startups from Asia and Africa reached an all-time high, at 26% and 5%, respectively. Overall, North America, Europe, and Asia still dominate, with each region accounting for between 25% and 33% of startup applications. The decline in US applicants is a worrying trend, which could be due to two reasons. First, increasing regulatory uncertainty in the US and the “enforcement and regulation” strategy adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the US Treasury Department have led US founders to move overseas or turn to other industries (such as AI). Second, the growing real-world adoption of cryptocurrencies in developing countries, especially the adoption of stablecoins as a hedge against local fiat currencies and as a form of cross-border and censorship-resistant payments, has further attracted more startups from these regions.

It remains to be seen whether the first trend will continue, especially if the upcoming November elections lead to a new government taking office. However, the second trend is unlikely to slow down anytime soon, as stablecoins are indeed solving real problems for everyday people in developing countries. This is especially important because public and social media-led discussions tend to be US-centric, thus viewing cryptocurrencies as tools for speculation only. While speculation has driven cryptocurrency adoption in the Global North, stablecoins are driving cryptocurrency adoption in the Global South.

Startup buzzwords: fully homomorphic encryption, chain abstraction, meme

Cryptocurrency as a whole has gone through multiple hype cycles, typically every four years. However, within each cycle, there have also been multiple mini-hype cycles within various product areas.

AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship

By analyzing the keywords mentioned in the consortium applications, we gained insights into the popular trends in a particular period. We call these keywords "crypto buzzwords" and divide them into several categories to visualize their trends in more detail. Please note that all charts in this section are on a logarithmic scale. Zero-knowledge proof (ZK), fully homomorphic encryption (FHE), trusted execution environment (TEE), and multi-party computation (MPC) are some of the key privacy-related technologies used in crypto. It is worth noting that although ZK can be used for privacy protection (for example, in Zcash and Tornado Cash), its current main application is scalability.

privacy

ZK remains the most mentioned term for some time. FHE has risen over the past year. These data are consistent with the trends we see in public discourse. The first application of ZK in crypto was Zcash in 2016. But it was not until 2021 that it became a household name. In fact, in 2021 Vitalik wrote: "optimistic rollups will likely win in general EVM computation, but in the medium to long term, ZK rollups will win in all use cases." In our view, the consistent rise of ZK from 2021 to 2023 can be traced back to this single event.

User Experience

Mentions of “bridge” have remained relatively stable over the past three-plus years. Meanwhile, “account abstraction” rose significantly in the second half of 2021, while “chain abstraction” grew rapidly in 2022. Mentions of “intent-based” have risen rapidly recently, but appear to have peaked. “Chain abstraction” is actually a renaming of cross-chain bridging. Therefore, its rise is not unrelated to the stagnation of “bridge”. Meanwhile, the emergence of “account abstraction” is related to EIP-4337, which was popularized by Vitalik in 2021. The origins of many crypto buzzwords can be traced back to the founder of Ethereum.

Consumer Applications

AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship

In the consumer applications and gaming space, “NFT,” “Metaverse,” and “GameFi” peaked in the second half of 2022 and have since fallen sharply. “X to earn” has seen a similar downward trend, albeit to a lesser degree. “SociaFi” and “meme” are some of the newer terms that emerged in 2021 and continue to show growth trends.

The speculative craze around NFTs in 2022 has likely been replaced by memecoins, which have lower unit prices and higher liquidity due to their fungibility. "X to earn" and "GameFi" peaked under the impetus of Axie Infinity, but surprisingly, "X to earn" did not decline as much. Finally, "SocialFi" recovered in the second half of 2023, which is likely related to the success of Friend.tech.

income

“Liquid staking” has been gaining traction since 2021, while “restaking” has continued to rise since 2022. On the other hand, mentions of “lending” have been relatively stable over time, although they peaked in the second half of 2022.

trade

“Automated market makers” (AMM), “derivatives” (derivatives), and “decentralized exchanges” (DEX) have generally been on an upward trend over the past 3.5 years. In contrast, “maximum extractable value” (MEV) peaked in the second half of 2022 and has since lost popularity among entrepreneurs. Launchpad is gaining momentum again after a slight slowdown in 2023. In general, trading-related keywords are on the rise as it is one of the few applications in crypto with clear product-market fit. The latest rise in “launchpad” may be related to the success of Alliance alumnus Pump.fun.

RWA

AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship

The trend of startups applying for the alliance mentioning "payment", "stablecoin" and "RWA" continues to rise. As mentioned earlier, stablecoin-based payments are one of the few applications in crypto that have proven product-market fit, especially in emerging markets.

Scalability

AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship

In the field of scalability, "L2" and "L3" showed a strong growth trend, while "L1" began to stagnate after reaching its peak in the second half of 2022. Since the second half of 2021, new buzzwords have emerged including "data availability", "appchain" and "sidechains".

Blockchain scaling efforts, especially in the case of Ethereum, have become increasingly modular in recent years. Vertically, we are gradually advancing to the L2 and L3 layers, and extending downward to specialized data availability layers. Horizontally, more and more application chains are emerging. Finally, the rise of "sidechains" in this data is relatively unexpected, perhaps related to the success of Polygon and Ronin.

Founder Background & Team Composition

Founder Background: The most successful founders rarely have elite backgrounds

Approximately 30% of applicants to our most recent class reported experience working at large tech companies (note: we define “large tech” as tech companies in the S&P 500). This percentage has remained largely stable since 2022; however, it is a significant decrease from 2021, when almost 50% of applicants came from large tech companies.

Why is there a decrease? This may be related to the fact that founders have fewer US applicants due to regulatory concerns (and the US is where the big tech companies are). In addition, the 2021 bull run is more like a "gold rush", attracting many non-crypto people to rush into the crypto industry to try to profit from it. Finally, in 2024, the attention of cryptocurrency among tech workers may be rapidly shifting to other industries such as AI. In fact, during the last bull run, we saw several Alliance startups turn to AI.

Additionally, the percentage of founders in our applicant pool who graduated from “top schools” (QS top 100 universities in the world) peaked in 2021 and has remained fairly flat since then. The trend for top schools is strikingly similar to that for large tech companies, which have remained largely the same over the past few years, so there’s not a lot of trend to discuss.

AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship

But are founders from elite educational and professional backgrounds more likely to succeed?

If you look at a sample of all crypto founders, there is a clear correlation between going to a top school or working at a large tech company and future success. But when we look at the most successful companies we accelerate and the most successful companies in crypto as a whole, very few of them come from elite backgrounds.

We discuss possible reasons in detail in What Does It Take to Be a Good Crypto Founder? In short, cryptocurrency is a counterintuitive technology that many founders from traditional elite backgrounds may not understand from first principles. While this may change over time, it still holds true for now.

Team composition and work mode: Nearly 75% work completely remotely

Analyzing team composition in our data helps us understand the structure of crypto startups. While this doesn’t necessarily reveal which composition will produce the most successful teams, we share what we believe to be the ideal situation based on experience.

In our latest class of applications, 39% of startups were founded by solo founders. As a rule of thumb, solo founders have been prejudiced by venture capitalists, but data shows that they can produce extraordinary results: one study found that about 20% of unicorns were founded by solo founders. In addition, they often have key employees who may not be called co-founders, but in some cases are equally influential.

AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship

Among startups with two or more co-founders, about half (45%) have equity split equally, while the other half do not. When equity is split unevenly, startups with exactly two founders are most likely to have a 60-40 split or something similar, such as 51-49, followed by 70-30.

In startups with three or more founders, we observed that almost any form of equity distribution was acceptable; however, equal distribution or a single founder holding a majority stake (≥50%) was the most common scenario. The main reasons for unequal distribution of equity among founders are to reward those who i) initially funded the startup with their personal funds; ii) came up with the idea (including effort and contribution); or iii) will have the most decision-making power.

We don’t have a strong opinion on this, but for founders who started their startups at similar times, we generally prefer to recommend an equal split of equity, as building a successful startup is a decade-long journey, although it is understandable that there are situations where an equal split doesn’t always make sense, as shown in the reasons above.

Our data suggests that today, approximately 75% of startups are operating in a fully remote work model (i.e., with no employees working on-site). This is a significant percentage overall, though not surprising given the global nature and relative size of the crypto industry.

COVID-19 may have changed the way we work, but at Alliance we prefer in-person teams, or at least co-founders and key employees working together. In-person teams communicate more efficiently and quickly, which in turn promotes stronger team culture, creativity, and accountability.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Formula 1® grids and blockchain systems might look like they come from completely different worlds, but both thrive on speed, precision, and performance under pressure. The engines on the track and the algorithms running decentralized networks share the same principle: they can’t afford a single mistake when the stakes are global. That’s why the recent partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team feels so natural. This isn’t a surface-level collaboration. It’s about combining the adrenaline and precision of motorsport with a blockchain protocol designed to scale under real-world conditions. With a presale that has already raised over $415 million and 3 million active miners worldwide, BlockDAG is showing why it’s being talked about as the best crypto to buy today. The connection with the BWT Alpine F1® team cements its position as a blockchain ready for the mainstream. Shared DNA of Speed and Precision Formula 1® grids are unforgiving arenas where every decision and adjustment is measured in fractions of a second. The pressure is relentless because one minor miscalculation can derail the entire race. Blockchain systems, particularly those designed for scalability, operate under a similar kind of intensity.  BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team highlights this alignment perfectly. Both worlds demand faultless execution, whether it’s a pit stop in record time or a network processing thousands of transactions per second. The Awakening Testnet, which is already live, provides a glimpse into this ability to withstand real-world stress before the mainnet launch. By introducing features such as account abstraction, upgraded vesting contracts, and integrated miner connectivity, BlockDAG demonstrates that its system can deliver both efficiency and resilience.  This combination of technical readiness and operational transparency positions BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy today, especially for those who value performance alongside dependability. Fan Engagement Meets Web3 Utility BlockDAG’s partnership with BWT Alpine F1® taps into a culture of passion, loyalty, and community, introducing blockchain to audiences who might not have engaged before. The collaboration is designed to go beyond branding and instead build real, interactive connections. Fans will be able to experience simulators, explore curated setups featuring the team’s official car, and participate in events that merge motorsport excitement with blockchain-enabled experiences. Equally important, this partnership creates a space where developers and fans come together. Hackathons and showcases will blur the line between entertainment and technology, while global blockchain events will feature crossover activations that connect coders with Formula 1® supporters. For BlockDAG, this represents an expansion of blockchain from niche adoption into mainstream sports culture. For fans, it is a chance to experience a sport they love through digital innovations that enhance their participation. By embedding blockchain utility into such a passionate community, BlockDAG proves why it is frequently mentioned as the best crypto to buy today. Mining on the Grid and on the Go The engines that power Formula 1® are a combination of brute force and refined precision, and BlockDAG has mirrored this duality in its mining strategy. On one side, the X1 mobile app allows more than 3 million users worldwide to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. On the other side, the X-Series miners, ranging from compact entry-level devices to industrial-grade machines, provide the heavy-duty horsepower that ensures the network runs securely and efficiently. This two-tiered approach ensures accessibility while maintaining robust infrastructure. The X1 App gives ordinary users the ability to participate in mining and earn rewards with minimal barriers, while the X-Series devices provide institutional-level validation that supports the blockchain’s long-term scalability.  Both systems are already integrated into the Awakening Testnet, proving that this isn’t a promise of what might come in the future but an operational reality happening now. By combining accessibility and industrial-grade validation, BlockDAG strengthens its case as the best crypto to buy today, offering both mass participation and high-performance reliability. Why This Partnership Breaks Into the Mainstream Crypto projects often struggle to achieve true mainstream recognition, with many partnerships amounting to little more than surface-level marketing. What makes BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team different is the depth and authenticity of the collaboration.  For the racing team, this alliance brings blockchain-powered fan experiences that expand how supporters engage with their sport. For BlockDAG, it opens a global stage where millions of fans can see blockchain technology not as an abstract idea but as something that directly enhances their experiences. The timing also reinforces the strength of this partnership. BlockDAG has already raised over $415 million in presale, secured more than 312,000 holders, sold 20,000 mining devices, and built a presence across 130 countries. Unlike projects that delay delivering their promises until after a mainnet launch, BlockDAG is proving its capacity right now through its Awakening Testnet.  This commitment to transparency and operational proof signals that the technology can handle pressure before being rolled out on a larger scale. For fans, it enriches their connection with Formula 1®; for developers, it validates a blockchain infrastructure ready for use; and for buyers, it underscores why BlockDAG continues to be viewed as the best crypto to buy today. The Final Take The story of Formula 1® and blockchain is not just about sponsorship, it’s about synergy. Both operate under conditions where margins for error are razor-thin and performance must be proven in real time. The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team shows how these two worlds can reinforce each other. BlockDAG has proven its growth through a record presale, millions of miners, and a network already functioning under testnet stress. The partnership takes this momentum to the next level by putting blockchain utility into the spotlight of global sports culture. For fans, it means new interactive experiences. For developers, it means a platform to innovate. And for buyers, it strengthens the argument that BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy today, a project racing at full throttle toward mainstream adoption. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet appeared first on 36Crypto.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.8487-72.66%
1
1$0.003796-26.44%
LOOK
LOOK$0.06151+10.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
Share
Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Bitcoin price receives rare acknowledgement from Tether CEO Ardoino
SuperRare
RARE$0.05031+0.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:39
Share
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

PANews reported on October 1st that BNB Chain officials stated that the official English Twitter account had been stolen and was being urgently repaired. Please do not click on any links.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,010.99-1.26%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00153+0.26%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 12:01
Share

Trending News

More

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense