ai16z was named by a16z partner and became popular. The issuing platform behind it, daos.fun, focuses on DAO venture capital for the MEME market.

By: PANews
2024/10/28 15:51
FUNToken
FUN$0.009781+2.88%
AI16Z
AI16Z$0.0858+0.35%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.006369+17.01%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1115-1.06%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001161+129.90%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002391+1.27%

Author: Nancy, PANews

In the past two days, the MEME coin ai16z, which was "named" by a partner of the well-known crypto venture capital a16z, has become popular. Its soaring market value has not only attracted the attention of many Degens, but also made the DAO fundraising platform daos.fun behind it a focus of heated discussion and widespread participation. This is another MEME track incubation product of Alliance DAO after Pump.fun and Moonshot.

AI imitates the investment decision of a16z partner, and its market value reaches up to $100 million after being pushed by his own posts

In the crypto venture capital world, a16z (Andreessen Horowitz) is known for its unique investment vision and precise strategies. Recently, ai16z, an AI-driven venture capital fund with a name similar to a16z, has quickly gained high attention among the endless MEME projects.

"The goal of ai16z is not to create an AI robot that imitates Marc Andreessen, but to beat him in the field where he is best." It is understood that ai16z was created by developer Shaw, who calls himself a "full-stack developer, multimedia artist, and creator of various intelligent systems."

According to the ai16z profile, this is the first AI VC fund. It uses an AI model to simulate the investment decisions of a16z partner Marc Andreessen, and invests through the advice of DAO members. The weight of investment advice depends on the number of tokens held by members and the success rate of their historical recommendations. The fund will expire on October 24, 2025. It has been verified on the Jupiter Exchange and Moonshot platform. It plans to further reduce manual intervention in the future and realize AI autonomous trading decisions. As of the time of posting, the fund manages assets worth more than US$776,000, mainly investing in Degen Spartan AI tokens , but it is worth mentioning that in Shaw’s Twitter introduction, he claims to be an assistant to the MEME coin @DegenSpartanAI , which has also skyrocketed . This is a MEME project created by him through Pump.fun and repurchased using ai16z proceeds .

The project caught the attention of a16z partner Marc Andreessen the day after it was created. On the morning of October 27, Andreessen tweeted, "GAUNTLET THROWN (Challenge has been issued), and attached a screenshot of the ai16z X account." Andreessen also wrote in a subsequent tweet with a screenshot of the ai16z fund's avatar: "Hey, I have that T-shirt."

ai16z was named by a16z partner and became popular. The issuing platform behind it, daos.fun, focuses on DAO venture capital for the MEME market.

From the price trend, MEME coin ai16z started to soar after Andreessen sent two tweets. DEX Screener data shows that since its creation on October 26, ai16z has risen by about 50 times in just two days, and its market value has once reached the $100 million mark. Although the price of ai16z has now fallen sharply, it is enough to show the appeal of a16z. It is worth mentioning that before this, a16z also played a certain role in the rise and popularity of the leading AI MEME coin Goat.

ai16z was named by a16z partner and became popular. The issuing platform behind it, daos.fun, focuses on DAO venture capital for the MEME market.

DAO fundraising platform for MEME coins, supported by Alliance DAO

The popularity of MEME coins such as ai16z also brought high exposure to the issuing platform behind it, daos.fun. Daos.fun is considered to be the hedge fund version of Pump.fun, which allows users to raise funds for the DAO fund they created in exchange for DAO tokens such as ai16z.

According to the official introduction, daos.fun allows creators to raise the required amount of SOL tokens within one week, and adopts a fair sale method to allow everyone to participate at the same price. If the fundraising fails, the original route will be returned; if the fundraising is successful, the creator can use the raised funds to invest in Solana ecological projects, and the DAO tokens purchased by each participant can be exchanged for the fund's underlying assets on the platform or directly sold.

Once the fund expires, the DAO wallet will be frozen, and the SOL portion of the profit will be distributed 50% to the creator and 50% to the investor. Non-SOL tokens will be distributed according to the proportion of investors' holdings in DAO tokens. Holders can redeem DAO assets by destroying the corresponding DAO tokens, or sell them on DEX. The premise is that the current market value of the DAO token must be greater than the fundraising amount. It should be noted that unlike Pump.fun, which is open to everyone, daos.fun adopts an invitation system, and creators need to be officially reviewed.

In fact, daos.fun is another product supported by Alliance DAO in the MEME track besides Pump.fun and Mootshot. This product combines the DAO venture capital concept that was popular in the last bull market. But it seems that users are only looking for the speculative opportunities of DAO tokens, rather than the potential profits after the end of DAO in the next year.

“The launch and trading of DAOs for MEME coins could be a catalyst for widespread DAO adoption, which is why we launched daos.fun, allowing anyone to create a DAO and trade MEME coins in a unique way. Anyone can raise up to $15,000 (currently capped) to issue DAO tokens, and fund creators will use smart wallets to buy and sell MEME coins. All created DAOs have an expiration time (ranging from 3 months to 1 year). At expiration or when the creator closes the DAO, the tokens in the DAO will be automatically distributed to the DAO members. We have implemented multiple protections, such as allowing voting to remove DAO creators and take over creator wallets, or assigning a specific program ID to the DAO.” Imran Khan, co-founder of Alliance DAO, disclosed.

At a time when the PvP phenomenon in the MEME market is becoming increasingly serious, the launch of daos.fun not only lowers the threshold for VC creation, but also provides investors with the opportunity to obtain more professional management of funds. However, the specific benefits of investors depend on the capabilities and resources of the DAO funds they participate in.

Judging from the rankings of daos.fun, there are currently only 7 funds that have raised more than 100 SOL tokens. Although many related DAO tokens have seen astonishing increases, only ai16z has the highest market value, and the rest are all below US$500,000.

ai16z was named by a16z partner and became popular. The issuing platform behind it, daos.fun, focuses on DAO venture capital for the MEME market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Formula 1® grids and blockchain systems might look like they come from completely different worlds, but both thrive on speed, precision, and performance under pressure. The engines on the track and the algorithms running decentralized networks share the same principle: they can’t afford a single mistake when the stakes are global. That’s why the recent partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team feels so natural. This isn’t a surface-level collaboration. It’s about combining the adrenaline and precision of motorsport with a blockchain protocol designed to scale under real-world conditions. With a presale that has already raised over $415 million and 3 million active miners worldwide, BlockDAG is showing why it’s being talked about as the best crypto to buy today. The connection with the BWT Alpine F1® team cements its position as a blockchain ready for the mainstream. Shared DNA of Speed and Precision Formula 1® grids are unforgiving arenas where every decision and adjustment is measured in fractions of a second. The pressure is relentless because one minor miscalculation can derail the entire race. Blockchain systems, particularly those designed for scalability, operate under a similar kind of intensity.  BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team highlights this alignment perfectly. Both worlds demand faultless execution, whether it’s a pit stop in record time or a network processing thousands of transactions per second. The Awakening Testnet, which is already live, provides a glimpse into this ability to withstand real-world stress before the mainnet launch. By introducing features such as account abstraction, upgraded vesting contracts, and integrated miner connectivity, BlockDAG demonstrates that its system can deliver both efficiency and resilience.  This combination of technical readiness and operational transparency positions BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy today, especially for those who value performance alongside dependability. Fan Engagement Meets Web3 Utility BlockDAG’s partnership with BWT Alpine F1® taps into a culture of passion, loyalty, and community, introducing blockchain to audiences who might not have engaged before. The collaboration is designed to go beyond branding and instead build real, interactive connections. Fans will be able to experience simulators, explore curated setups featuring the team’s official car, and participate in events that merge motorsport excitement with blockchain-enabled experiences. Equally important, this partnership creates a space where developers and fans come together. Hackathons and showcases will blur the line between entertainment and technology, while global blockchain events will feature crossover activations that connect coders with Formula 1® supporters. For BlockDAG, this represents an expansion of blockchain from niche adoption into mainstream sports culture. For fans, it is a chance to experience a sport they love through digital innovations that enhance their participation. By embedding blockchain utility into such a passionate community, BlockDAG proves why it is frequently mentioned as the best crypto to buy today. Mining on the Grid and on the Go The engines that power Formula 1® are a combination of brute force and refined precision, and BlockDAG has mirrored this duality in its mining strategy. On one side, the X1 mobile app allows more than 3 million users worldwide to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. On the other side, the X-Series miners, ranging from compact entry-level devices to industrial-grade machines, provide the heavy-duty horsepower that ensures the network runs securely and efficiently. This two-tiered approach ensures accessibility while maintaining robust infrastructure. The X1 App gives ordinary users the ability to participate in mining and earn rewards with minimal barriers, while the X-Series devices provide institutional-level validation that supports the blockchain’s long-term scalability.  Both systems are already integrated into the Awakening Testnet, proving that this isn’t a promise of what might come in the future but an operational reality happening now. By combining accessibility and industrial-grade validation, BlockDAG strengthens its case as the best crypto to buy today, offering both mass participation and high-performance reliability. Why This Partnership Breaks Into the Mainstream Crypto projects often struggle to achieve true mainstream recognition, with many partnerships amounting to little more than surface-level marketing. What makes BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team different is the depth and authenticity of the collaboration.  For the racing team, this alliance brings blockchain-powered fan experiences that expand how supporters engage with their sport. For BlockDAG, it opens a global stage where millions of fans can see blockchain technology not as an abstract idea but as something that directly enhances their experiences. The timing also reinforces the strength of this partnership. BlockDAG has already raised over $415 million in presale, secured more than 312,000 holders, sold 20,000 mining devices, and built a presence across 130 countries. Unlike projects that delay delivering their promises until after a mainnet launch, BlockDAG is proving its capacity right now through its Awakening Testnet.  This commitment to transparency and operational proof signals that the technology can handle pressure before being rolled out on a larger scale. For fans, it enriches their connection with Formula 1®; for developers, it validates a blockchain infrastructure ready for use; and for buyers, it underscores why BlockDAG continues to be viewed as the best crypto to buy today. The Final Take The story of Formula 1® and blockchain is not just about sponsorship, it’s about synergy. Both operate under conditions where margins for error are razor-thin and performance must be proven in real time. The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team shows how these two worlds can reinforce each other. BlockDAG has proven its growth through a record presale, millions of miners, and a network already functioning under testnet stress. The partnership takes this momentum to the next level by putting blockchain utility into the spotlight of global sports culture. For fans, it means new interactive experiences. For developers, it means a platform to innovate. And for buyers, it strengthens the argument that BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy today, a project racing at full throttle toward mainstream adoption. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet appeared first on 36Crypto.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.8487-72.66%
1
1$0.003796-26.44%
LOOK
LOOK$0.06151+10.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
Share
Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Bitcoin price receives rare acknowledgement from Tether CEO Ardoino
SuperRare
RARE$0.05031+0.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:39
Share
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

PANews reported on October 1st that BNB Chain officials stated that the official English Twitter account had been stolen and was being urgently repaired. Please do not click on any links.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,010.99-1.26%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00153+0.26%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 12:01
Share

Trending News

More

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense