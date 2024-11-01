Bitcoin interest index rankings of countries around the world: 7 of the top 10 are European countries

By: PANews
2024/11/01 14:38
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.006-3.08%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

By Bitcoin Magazine

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

The Bitcoin Popularity Index (BPI) is the first comprehensive search study of its kind. The index seeks to measure Bitcoin’s global influence through extensive analysis of Google search queries.

Unlike many studies that provide absolute data or individual dimensions for multiple coins, the BPI data provides specific insights into interest in Bitcoin by taking into account factors such as language diversity, Google Chrome dominance, and population size. This approach not only measures the raw interest in Bitcoin in different countries, but also measures the level of participation in Bitcoin in different countries.

While the BPI is not designed to give definitive answers, by integrating these different elements it provides a unique perspective that moves away from generic metrics to provide a richer, more contextual understanding of Bitcoin adoption around the world.

Bitcoin interest index rankings of countries around the world: 7 of the top 10 are European countries

 Bitcoin Popularity Index 2024

Key findings

  • The United States had the most monthly queries at 14,432,650, followed by Brazil at 12,400,260. Germany, India and Turkey rounded out the top five.
  • The top seven spots and eight of the top ten are occupied by Western European countries.
  • The average BPI for “Western” countries around the world is around 3,720 (1,250 for other regions), indicating that Bitcoin’s popularity is relatively high.
  • Africa has the lowest BPI score of all continents. This may be due to the fact that the Internet penetration rate in Africa is only 40%.
  • The most common query for Bitcoin is price, usually in terms of Bitcoin to USD. However, in Egypt, Bitcoin is more often priced in gold bars rather than USD or Egyptian pounds.
  • The total number of Bitcoin-related queries per month is close to 77 million, with direct searches for “Bitcoin” approaching 10 million.
  • The query ratio of Bitcoin to Ethereum is 9:1.

Comparison of continents

Oceania has the highest average BPI at around 4,901, indicating that Bitcoin is very popular in the region. This data comes from only two countries (New Zealand and Australia), both of which benefit from high levels of internet penetration.

Close behind is Europe, where the BPI averages 3,719 across 41 countries, with Bitcoin’s popularity across the continent far higher than in most other regions.

Bitcoin interest index rankings of countries around the world: 7 of the top 10 are European countries

Top 50 countries

Ranking 1-15

Bitcoin interest index rankings of countries around the world: 7 of the top 10 are European countries

Ranking 16-32

Bitcoin interest index rankings of countries around the world: 7 of the top 10 are European countries

Ranking 33-50

Bitcoin interest index rankings of countries around the world: 7 of the top 10 are European countries

Data Collection Methods

  • Data Selection: Given that Google maintains data on all search queries related to cryptocurrency, it was important to identify the most reliable dataset. In order to be as comprehensive as possible, I downloaded and studied datasets from SEMRUSH, Ahrefs, DataOs, Moz, and Google Trends.
  • Data comparison and selection: Although the results from SEMRUSH and Ahrefs, the two largest available datasets, are largely similar, there are significant differences between the two in many terms. The data for some countries show differences of more than 80%. This variability makes it impractical to blend the data or fill in gaps for countries where SEMRUSH does not provide data, as the differences are too large to be reliably aggregated.
  • Query configuration: Broad match queries for "bitcoin" and "BTC" in Latin, Arabic, Hebrew, Cyrillic, Japanese, Hindi, Perso-Arabic, Cyrillic, Tamil, Sinhala, Chinese, and Thai.
  • Combination of demographic and search engine data: Population data comes from Worldometers and Google’s market share data comes from Statcounter. For this study, Google’s market share in all countries was recalculated to 100% to normalize the effect of search engine usage on the data.
  • Calculate searches per capita: Using the above data, calculate the number of search queries per capita for each country. This step is critical to normalizing the data across different populations and allowing for an apples-to-apples comparison of interest in Bitcoin regardless of country size.
  • Data Visualization: The final results were categorized and plotted on a Chloropleth map using the visualization tool Datawrapper.

The calculation does not take into account the percentage of a country’s population that uses the internet, as those without access to the internet are unlikely to be interested in Bitcoin. Africa’s most recently reported internet penetration rate was 40%, which is comparable to the penetration rates in Europe and the United States in 2005. While this rate is still low, it is rising, and so is Bitcoin’s popularity.

Bitcoin interest index rankings of countries around the world: 7 of the top 10 are European countries

Data Scope and Limitations

The BPI index is limited by a lack of data from 77 countries, including China, Iran, Cuba, and 33 African countries (particularly Tanzania, Kenya, and Sudan). The lack of data from key regions results in an incomplete global perspective on Bitcoin participation.

Additionally, the BPI index is based on third-party estimates, as Google does not share specific search query data for Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. VPNs also obfuscate the source of searches to some extent, but are not expected to have much impact on the results.

Data for a few countries is incorrect, as "BTC" is the name of a telephone company in the Bahamas, an internet provider in Botswana, and a shopping mall in Slovenia.

The BPI index provides a detailed look at global interest in Bitcoin through the lens of Google search queries. While this research uses the best available data, it is important to note that the BPI is not designed to definitively answer which country has the highest adoption of Bitcoin. Instead, the BPI is a measure of general interest and engagement in Bitcoin across different countries.

The data shows that Oceania has the highest BPI score, but Europe is the strongest, with 41 of 43 countries performing well. In addition, countries with higher internet penetration have stronger search data, so the data is biased towards these countries.

Related reading: Nasdaq and gold hit record highs, BTC is about to hit a new record, is a bull market coming?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Formula 1® grids and blockchain systems might look like they come from completely different worlds, but both thrive on speed, precision, and performance under pressure. The engines on the track and the algorithms running decentralized networks share the same principle: they can’t afford a single mistake when the stakes are global. That’s why the recent partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team feels so natural. This isn’t a surface-level collaboration. It’s about combining the adrenaline and precision of motorsport with a blockchain protocol designed to scale under real-world conditions. With a presale that has already raised over $415 million and 3 million active miners worldwide, BlockDAG is showing why it’s being talked about as the best crypto to buy today. The connection with the BWT Alpine F1® team cements its position as a blockchain ready for the mainstream. Shared DNA of Speed and Precision Formula 1® grids are unforgiving arenas where every decision and adjustment is measured in fractions of a second. The pressure is relentless because one minor miscalculation can derail the entire race. Blockchain systems, particularly those designed for scalability, operate under a similar kind of intensity.  BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team highlights this alignment perfectly. Both worlds demand faultless execution, whether it’s a pit stop in record time or a network processing thousands of transactions per second. The Awakening Testnet, which is already live, provides a glimpse into this ability to withstand real-world stress before the mainnet launch. By introducing features such as account abstraction, upgraded vesting contracts, and integrated miner connectivity, BlockDAG demonstrates that its system can deliver both efficiency and resilience.  This combination of technical readiness and operational transparency positions BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy today, especially for those who value performance alongside dependability. Fan Engagement Meets Web3 Utility BlockDAG’s partnership with BWT Alpine F1® taps into a culture of passion, loyalty, and community, introducing blockchain to audiences who might not have engaged before. The collaboration is designed to go beyond branding and instead build real, interactive connections. Fans will be able to experience simulators, explore curated setups featuring the team’s official car, and participate in events that merge motorsport excitement with blockchain-enabled experiences. Equally important, this partnership creates a space where developers and fans come together. Hackathons and showcases will blur the line between entertainment and technology, while global blockchain events will feature crossover activations that connect coders with Formula 1® supporters. For BlockDAG, this represents an expansion of blockchain from niche adoption into mainstream sports culture. For fans, it is a chance to experience a sport they love through digital innovations that enhance their participation. By embedding blockchain utility into such a passionate community, BlockDAG proves why it is frequently mentioned as the best crypto to buy today. Mining on the Grid and on the Go The engines that power Formula 1® are a combination of brute force and refined precision, and BlockDAG has mirrored this duality in its mining strategy. On one side, the X1 mobile app allows more than 3 million users worldwide to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. On the other side, the X-Series miners, ranging from compact entry-level devices to industrial-grade machines, provide the heavy-duty horsepower that ensures the network runs securely and efficiently. This two-tiered approach ensures accessibility while maintaining robust infrastructure. The X1 App gives ordinary users the ability to participate in mining and earn rewards with minimal barriers, while the X-Series devices provide institutional-level validation that supports the blockchain’s long-term scalability.  Both systems are already integrated into the Awakening Testnet, proving that this isn’t a promise of what might come in the future but an operational reality happening now. By combining accessibility and industrial-grade validation, BlockDAG strengthens its case as the best crypto to buy today, offering both mass participation and high-performance reliability. Why This Partnership Breaks Into the Mainstream Crypto projects often struggle to achieve true mainstream recognition, with many partnerships amounting to little more than surface-level marketing. What makes BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team different is the depth and authenticity of the collaboration.  For the racing team, this alliance brings blockchain-powered fan experiences that expand how supporters engage with their sport. For BlockDAG, it opens a global stage where millions of fans can see blockchain technology not as an abstract idea but as something that directly enhances their experiences. The timing also reinforces the strength of this partnership. BlockDAG has already raised over $415 million in presale, secured more than 312,000 holders, sold 20,000 mining devices, and built a presence across 130 countries. Unlike projects that delay delivering their promises until after a mainnet launch, BlockDAG is proving its capacity right now through its Awakening Testnet.  This commitment to transparency and operational proof signals that the technology can handle pressure before being rolled out on a larger scale. For fans, it enriches their connection with Formula 1®; for developers, it validates a blockchain infrastructure ready for use; and for buyers, it underscores why BlockDAG continues to be viewed as the best crypto to buy today. The Final Take The story of Formula 1® and blockchain is not just about sponsorship, it’s about synergy. Both operate under conditions where margins for error are razor-thin and performance must be proven in real time. The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team shows how these two worlds can reinforce each other. BlockDAG has proven its growth through a record presale, millions of miners, and a network already functioning under testnet stress. The partnership takes this momentum to the next level by putting blockchain utility into the spotlight of global sports culture. For fans, it means new interactive experiences. For developers, it means a platform to innovate. And for buyers, it strengthens the argument that BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy today, a project racing at full throttle toward mainstream adoption. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet appeared first on 36Crypto.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.8487-72.66%
1
1$0.003796-26.44%
LOOK
LOOK$0.06151+10.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
Share
Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Bitcoin price receives rare acknowledgement from Tether CEO Ardoino
SuperRare
RARE$0.05031+0.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:39
Share
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

PANews reported on October 1st that BNB Chain officials stated that the official English Twitter account had been stolen and was being urgently repaired. Please do not click on any links.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,010.99-1.26%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00153+0.26%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 12:01
Share

Trending News

More

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense