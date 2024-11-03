PA Daily | Two Ethereum researchers resigned as EigenLayer consultants due to neutrality issues; some smart money built a position in Pnut at a low price and made a profit of about $1.64 million

By: PANews
2024/11/03 17:12
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006275-2.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01195-0.08%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004507-0.06%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03792+1.06%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23315+0.38%
Peanut the Squirrel
PNUT$0.2025+0.14%

Today's news tips:

1. Russian cryptocurrency mining regulations come into effect, enacting strict new rules

2. Two Ethereum researchers resigned from EigenLayer advisory positions due to doubts about their neutrality

3.Ink: Stress testing the test network

4. Web3 and crypto security incidents in October resulted in $147 million in losses

5. A smart money bought Pnut at a low point and has made a profit of about $1.64 million

6. Multi-chain lending agreement Radiant Capital restores Base network lending market

7.Robinhood Crypto now supports DOGE token transfers

Regulation and Policy

Russia's cryptocurrency mining regulations come into effect, setting strict new rules

According to News.bitcoin, Russia's comprehensive cryptocurrency mining regulations came into effect on November 1, reforming the industry with strict energy caps, mandatory registration, and strict supervision. The law officially defines mining as a legal activity in Russia, stipulates safety and operational requirements for miners, and creates a structure for trading digital financial assets on specially approved platforms. The framework is designed to provide clarity and supervision for Russia's growing cryptocurrency industry in the face of growing energy demands and concerns about illegal mining activities.

Under the new regulations, only registered organizations and individual entrepreneurs can legally engage in cryptocurrency mining. However, individual Russian citizens who are not officially registered as entrepreneurs can also engage in mining, but their electricity consumption is capped at 6,000 kWh per month. If they exceed this limit, they will need to register as entrepreneurs to continue their mining activities. This approach ensures that smaller individual mining operations remain viable while imposing stricter requirements on larger, potentially commercial operations. The regulations also establish detailed reporting obligations for miners, requiring them to disclose the total amount of digital currency mined to the Federal Tax Service (FTS) and provide address identifiers for each transaction. This information will only be accessible to law enforcement agencies, ensuring a certain level of privacy while enabling oversight. In addition, miners must ensure that their operations meet standards of reliability, security, and power stability to reduce risks to the local power grid.

Musk: Republicans are expected to win in Pennsylvania, which accounts for about 10% of the total electorate

Musk said on the X platform that the Republicans are expected to win in Pennsylvania. The gap between 2024 and 2020 is more than 600,000, which is almost 10% of the entire electorate.

Project News

Two Ethereum researchers resign from EigenLayer advisory positions due to questions about their neutrality

According to The block, two Ethereum researchers, Justin Drake and Dankrad Feist, announced at the same time that they would resign from their positions as consultants for the Ethereum re-staking protocol EigenLayer after receiving a large amount of Eigen token compensation, which raised questions about conflicts of interest. "I would like to apologize to the Ethereum community and my colleagues at the Ethereum Foundation for the inconvenience I caused," Drake wrote in the statement. "In hindsight, this was a wrong move on my part."

JPMorgan: Meme and AI-related tokens outperform overall crypto market on ‘animal spirits’ indicators

According to Jinshi, JPMorgan analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou pointed out in a report this week that the spot Bitcoin ETF attracted $1.3 billion in new investor funds in the first two days of this week, bringing its total inflows for October to $4.4 billion, making it the third largest month of net inflows since the spot Bitcoin ETF was listed in January. In another indicator measuring the "animal spirits" of retail investors, meme stocks and artificial intelligence-related tokens also outperformed the overall cryptocurrency market.

It is reported that the concept of "animal spirits" was proposed by economist Keynes, who emphasized the impact of investor sentiment and psychological factors on the market. He believed that the stock market was driven by investor confidence and expectations. When investor confidence increases, the stock market usually performs well; when investor sentiment is low, the stock market may fall.

Robinhood Crypto now supports DOGE token transfers

Robinhood Crypto EU posted on the X platform that Robinhood Crypto now supports DOGE token transfers, deposits and withdrawals.

Asset management company Strive has established a wealth management department and included Bitcoin in its standard investment portfolio

According to The block, asset management company Strive Enterprises, co-founded by former presidential candidate and current Trump agent Vivek Ramaswamy, announced the establishment of a wealth management business. The company aims to integrate Bitcoin into "Americans' everyday standard investment portfolios" to hedge against unsustainable global debt levels, rising fixed income yields, long-term inflationary pressures, continued geopolitical pressures, and potential restrictive currency controls.

The launch comes on the heels of Strive’s $30 million Series B funding round led by Cantor Fitzgerald, the firm that funds Tether and whose CEO Howard Lutnick is a vocal advocate for Bitcoin and will serve as co-chair of the transition team if Donald Trump is re-elected president.

Multi-chain lending protocol Radiant Capital restores Base network lending market

Multichain lending protocol Radiant Capital said on the X platform that following the successful resumption of the Ethereum market from suspension this week, the Base market has also been restored and is fully operational. The delay was due to the need for additional transactions after the activation of the time lock, involving the transfer of the emergency administrator role to a new multisig. This multisig is now in use and is only used for emergency situations, with its authority limited to pausing and resuming the market when necessary.

Earlier news , Radiant Capital suspended its loan market due to a vulnerability attack, with an estimated loss of approximately US$58 million.

Ink: Stress testing the testnet

Kraken’s network Ink is being stress-tested before the official testnet launch, according to X Platform. Early access to the testnet is available on Discord.

Important data

Web3 and crypto security incidents led to $147 million in losses in October

According to Crowdfund Insider, Web3 security incidents in October resulted in a total loss of approximately $147 million. According to SlowMist statistics, 28 independent attacks caused losses of approximately $129 million, of which $19.3 million was later recovered. These incidents involved various abuses, including so-called exit scams, account takeovers, and price manipulation. In addition, Web3 anti-fraud platform Scam Sniffer recorded 12,058 phishing victims, who lost up to $18.04 million last month alone.

Stablecoin market grew by $555 million in October, with Tether (USDT) accounting for 69.71% of total market capitalization

According to News.bitcoin, stablecoins saw a small increase in October, with the market slightly rising from $172.337 billion to $172.892 billion, a month-on-month increase of 0.32%. The leading existence is Tether (USDT), with a market value of $120.522 billion, equivalent to 69.71% of the total value of stablecoins, and the supply of USDT increased by 0.7% month-on-month. In second place, USDC has a market value of $34.629 billion, a decrease of 1.9% month-on-month. DAI experienced a 2.9% decline in October, reaching a market value of $4.887 billion. Ethena's USDE ranked fourth, with a market value of approximately $2.755 billion, an increase of 8.7% month-on-month. Meanwhile, the fifth largest stablecoin FDUSD fell by 10.78% month-on-month, with a market value of approximately $2.156 billion.

A whale spent 9,600 SOL to buy Pnut and FRED about 6 hours ago

According to Lookonchain monitoring, 6 hours ago, a whale spent 9,600 SOL ($1.56 million) to buy Pnut and FRED. The whale spent 5,100 SOL ($831,000) to buy 8.99 million Pnut at $0.092, and spent 4,500 SOL ($736,000) to buy 69.88 million FRED at $0.01. The three wallets associated with this whale currently hold a total of 484,303 SOL (78.94M).

A smart money bought Pnut at a low point and has made a profit of about $1.64 million

According to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, smart money GmM5U...Hu9vB opened a position of $Pnut at a low point, costing $44,851 and has made a profit of $1.64 million, with a return rate of 3668%. He opened a position of 29.65 million tokens at an average price of $0.0015 during 11.01-11.02, and has now sold nearly 90% of his position.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Formula 1® grids and blockchain systems might look like they come from completely different worlds, but both thrive on speed, precision, and performance under pressure. The engines on the track and the algorithms running decentralized networks share the same principle: they can’t afford a single mistake when the stakes are global. That’s why the recent partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team feels so natural. This isn’t a surface-level collaboration. It’s about combining the adrenaline and precision of motorsport with a blockchain protocol designed to scale under real-world conditions. With a presale that has already raised over $415 million and 3 million active miners worldwide, BlockDAG is showing why it’s being talked about as the best crypto to buy today. The connection with the BWT Alpine F1® team cements its position as a blockchain ready for the mainstream. Shared DNA of Speed and Precision Formula 1® grids are unforgiving arenas where every decision and adjustment is measured in fractions of a second. The pressure is relentless because one minor miscalculation can derail the entire race. Blockchain systems, particularly those designed for scalability, operate under a similar kind of intensity.  BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team highlights this alignment perfectly. Both worlds demand faultless execution, whether it’s a pit stop in record time or a network processing thousands of transactions per second. The Awakening Testnet, which is already live, provides a glimpse into this ability to withstand real-world stress before the mainnet launch. By introducing features such as account abstraction, upgraded vesting contracts, and integrated miner connectivity, BlockDAG demonstrates that its system can deliver both efficiency and resilience.  This combination of technical readiness and operational transparency positions BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy today, especially for those who value performance alongside dependability. Fan Engagement Meets Web3 Utility BlockDAG’s partnership with BWT Alpine F1® taps into a culture of passion, loyalty, and community, introducing blockchain to audiences who might not have engaged before. The collaboration is designed to go beyond branding and instead build real, interactive connections. Fans will be able to experience simulators, explore curated setups featuring the team’s official car, and participate in events that merge motorsport excitement with blockchain-enabled experiences. Equally important, this partnership creates a space where developers and fans come together. Hackathons and showcases will blur the line between entertainment and technology, while global blockchain events will feature crossover activations that connect coders with Formula 1® supporters. For BlockDAG, this represents an expansion of blockchain from niche adoption into mainstream sports culture. For fans, it is a chance to experience a sport they love through digital innovations that enhance their participation. By embedding blockchain utility into such a passionate community, BlockDAG proves why it is frequently mentioned as the best crypto to buy today. Mining on the Grid and on the Go The engines that power Formula 1® are a combination of brute force and refined precision, and BlockDAG has mirrored this duality in its mining strategy. On one side, the X1 mobile app allows more than 3 million users worldwide to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. On the other side, the X-Series miners, ranging from compact entry-level devices to industrial-grade machines, provide the heavy-duty horsepower that ensures the network runs securely and efficiently. This two-tiered approach ensures accessibility while maintaining robust infrastructure. The X1 App gives ordinary users the ability to participate in mining and earn rewards with minimal barriers, while the X-Series devices provide institutional-level validation that supports the blockchain’s long-term scalability.  Both systems are already integrated into the Awakening Testnet, proving that this isn’t a promise of what might come in the future but an operational reality happening now. By combining accessibility and industrial-grade validation, BlockDAG strengthens its case as the best crypto to buy today, offering both mass participation and high-performance reliability. Why This Partnership Breaks Into the Mainstream Crypto projects often struggle to achieve true mainstream recognition, with many partnerships amounting to little more than surface-level marketing. What makes BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team different is the depth and authenticity of the collaboration.  For the racing team, this alliance brings blockchain-powered fan experiences that expand how supporters engage with their sport. For BlockDAG, it opens a global stage where millions of fans can see blockchain technology not as an abstract idea but as something that directly enhances their experiences. The timing also reinforces the strength of this partnership. BlockDAG has already raised over $415 million in presale, secured more than 312,000 holders, sold 20,000 mining devices, and built a presence across 130 countries. Unlike projects that delay delivering their promises until after a mainnet launch, BlockDAG is proving its capacity right now through its Awakening Testnet.  This commitment to transparency and operational proof signals that the technology can handle pressure before being rolled out on a larger scale. For fans, it enriches their connection with Formula 1®; for developers, it validates a blockchain infrastructure ready for use; and for buyers, it underscores why BlockDAG continues to be viewed as the best crypto to buy today. The Final Take The story of Formula 1® and blockchain is not just about sponsorship, it’s about synergy. Both operate under conditions where margins for error are razor-thin and performance must be proven in real time. The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team shows how these two worlds can reinforce each other. BlockDAG has proven its growth through a record presale, millions of miners, and a network already functioning under testnet stress. The partnership takes this momentum to the next level by putting blockchain utility into the spotlight of global sports culture. For fans, it means new interactive experiences. For developers, it means a platform to innovate. And for buyers, it strengthens the argument that BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy today, a project racing at full throttle toward mainstream adoption. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet appeared first on 36Crypto.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.8487-72.66%
1
1$0.003796-26.44%
LOOK
LOOK$0.06151+10.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
Share
Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Bitcoin price receives rare acknowledgement from Tether CEO Ardoino
SuperRare
RARE$0.05031+0.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:39
Share
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

PANews reported on October 1st that BNB Chain officials stated that the official English Twitter account had been stolen and was being urgently repaired. Please do not click on any links.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,010.99-1.26%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00153+0.26%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 12:01
Share

Trending News

More

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense