Bitcoin Market Report: Key Trends, Insights and Bullish Price Predictions

By: PANews
2024/11/08 09:45

By Bitcoin Magazine Pro

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Bitcoin Magazine Pro published an article reviewing Bitcoin in October and discussing some key topics, including the decline in Bitcoin exchange balances, ETF fund inflows exceeding $5 billion, and optimistic predictions that may redefine Bitcoin's value in the coming quarter. The following are the details of the report.

Key Highlights:

  • Bitcoin On-Chain Analysis: Bitcoin exchange balances are at historic lows, indicating that holders are increasingly confident and are increasingly choosing self-custody.
  • Bitcoin ETF surges: ETF inflows exceeded $5.4 billion in October, with BlackRock's IBIT leading the market. This reflects the growing acceptance of Bitcoin in mainstream financial markets.
  • Mining dynamics: Russia and China are expanding their mining influence, while the United States still maintains the largest share of computing power.
  • Bullish Price Prediction: Bitcoin analyst Tone Vays predicts a potential price range of $102,000 to $140,000 for Bitcoin by mid-2025, backed by strong technical indicators.

Bitcoin on-chain

Highlights

  • BTC exchange balances hit record low, indicating rising preference for self-custody
  • Addresses with balances of over 100 tokens reached a record high, reflecting the expansion of adoption
  • Strong on-chain fundamentals suggest that price momentum will continue into 2025.

predict

Declining Bitcoin exchange balances and growing wallet adoption bode well for the potential for higher prices, and investors should monitor exchange inflows and growth in high-balance wallets as indicators of demand and potential price strength in Q4 and beyond.

Insights

The total balance of Bitcoin on exchanges has decreased significantly in October and is currently just below 3 million, as shown in Figure 1. This decline suggests that investors are increasingly choosing self-custody rather than leaving funds on exchanges, a trend generally associated with long-term holding strategies. When exchange balances decrease and prices rise, it indicates confidence in the medium- to long-term trend of Bitcoin. This shift toward self-custody may become a supply-side constraint, which may put upward pressure on prices if demand continues.

Bitcoin Market Report: Key Trends, Insights and Bullish Price Predictions

Mining

Highlights

  • Russia and China currently contribute significantly to the global Bitcoin computing power.
  • The United States still leads in hashrate, but Russia holds second place, while China is quietly increasing activity despite a mining ban.
  • Emerging markets such as Ethiopia and Argentina are also seeing growth, which could affect the distribution of computing power.

predict

If China and Russia’s hash rate continue to grow, U.S. miners could face new global competition next year.

Insights

Russia and China are emerging as key forces in the global Bitcoin mining sector. Russia is now the second-largest contributor to global hashrate. It exploits its abundant natural resources, giving miners access to cost-effective energy. This expansion is driven by the region’s support for mining as a profitable and strategic economic activity. Meanwhile, underground mining continues despite an official ban in China, which has seen increasing activity in recent years. This dual development hints at a shift in mining power that could affect market dynamics, especially as global hashrate distribution is no longer dominated by the United States.

While the United States still leads in Bitcoin computing power, Russia's rapid rise and China's resilience pose challenges to American miners, and emerging markets such as Ethiopia and Argentina are also increasing mining activities, creating a more decentralized global mining network. This diversification may enhance the security and operational stability of the Bitcoin network, making it less vulnerable to regional disruptions. As these trends continue, Bitcoin miners in the United States may face more intense competition, both in terms of access to energy resources and in maintaining profitability in volatile market conditions.

Bitcoin Market Report: Key Trends, Insights and Bullish Price Predictions

ETFs

Highlights

  • BlackRock’s BTC ETF (lBlT) saw its largest daily inflow of $872 million, with a net trading volume of $4.6 billion for the month.
  • Fidelity had the largest single-day inflow of $239 million, but its net trading volume was only $496.8 million, dwarfed by lBIT.
  • Bitwise (BITB) had the largest daily inflow of $100.2 million, and its net trading volume for the month reached $137.3 million.

predict

Expect volatility in the BTC ETF in the short term. While IBIT remains the volume and liquidity leader, it may not offer the best trading volatility. The relative size of FBTC and ARKB has fluctuated significantly, providing the best opportunities for trading.

Insights

Net inflows into Bitcoin ETFs reached a record high of approximately $5.415 billion in October (Figure 1). The popularity and demand for these products has prompted the U.S. SEC to further approve options trading on many BTC ETF products. Increased speculation, leverage, margin calls, market maker delta hedging, and sentiment effects may affect BTC ETFs, which will have a flow-on effect on the direct Bitcoin spot market itself.

BlackRock’s lBlT is far ahead, with $4.6 billion in monthly volume and the most active trading. For traders looking to act on market dynamics, this also means that for every trade that is made on an lBlT, there is someone willing to take it. Other ETF options, such as Fidelity’s FBTC, Ark 21Shares’ ARKB, and Bitwises BlTB, can provide better entry opportunities as the volume of each option is reduced (Figure 2). While ETFs strive to track the BTC market price perfectly, lower liquidity and trading volume can create opportunities to enter favorable positions during these imbalances.

Bitcoin Market Report: Key Trends, Insights and Bullish Price Predictions

stock

Highlights

  • MicroStrategy (MSTR) has announced a three-year, $42 billion Bitcoin investment plan aimed at putting more BTC on its balance sheet.
  • Despite Bitcoin’s 63.9% year-to-date gain, six of the top ten Bitcoin-related stocks have underperformed (negative returns).
  • Metaplanet INC (TYO: 3350) is up 838.82% year to date, largely due to the announcement of a Bitcoin balance sheet strategy.

predict

Bitcoin-related stocks could rally in the coming months, driven by positive sentiment around Bitcoin at the start of Q4. Opportunities could exist for stocks like Semler Scientific (SMLR), which is quietly adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet, providing a positive upside to the stock’s value.

Insights

While it would seem intuitive that Bitcoin-related stocks would follow BTC's bullish trend, most have not benefited from Bitcoin's 63.9% year-to-date (YTD) gain (Figure 1). Marathon Digital (MARA) Riot Platforms (RlOT) and CleanSpark (CLSK) are down -31.42%, -38.98% and -6.39% year-to-date, respectively, indicating operational difficulties or sensitivity to crypto mining costs, Tesla (TSLA) is up just 0.2% since the beginning of 2024, and Block inc. (SO) is down 6.72%. While Coinbase (COlN) and Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY or BRPHE) have performed positively, their performance has not outperformed the spot Bitcoin price trend.

In contrast, MicroStrategy (MSTR) surged 263.68%, reflecting the impact of its leveraged Bitcoin holdings and investor confidence in its Bitcoin-focused strategy. MicroStrategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor announced a three-year $42 billion Bitcoin investment plan, continuing the company's buy and hold strategy (Figure 2). In Japan, Metaplanet Inc. (TYo: 3350) has increased 838.82% year to date since announcing its Bitcoin reserve strategy earlier this year. With Bitcoin on the cusp of its next bull run, companies should consider adopting a Bitcoin holding strategy.

Bitcoin Market Report: Key Trends, Insights and Bullish Price Predictions

Derivatives

Highlights

  • Bitcoin recently broke through $70,000, with short positions liquidated exceeding $100 million.
  • Funding rates remain relatively neutral, likely due to uncertainty surrounding the US election.
  • Funding rates are very low at this stage of the market cycle. This is bullish as it will allow BTC prices to rise further without accumulating excessive leverage in the derivatives market.

predict

Once the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. election and the subsequent market volatility passes, Bitcoin is expected to rise by the end of the year.

Insights

BTC has been trending upwards over the past month. While there have been downside corrections along the way, most of the liquidations have been for traders who attempted to short BTC.

The US election has brought short-term uncertainty to the Bitcoin derivatives market. Expect significant market volatility in the coming weeks.

However, once the impulsive reaction in either direction subsides, expect the derivatives market to stabilize again. Currently, funding rates remain very low at this stage in the Bitcoin market cycle. This is bullish and should allow Bitcoin prices to move significantly higher in the coming months until we see funding rates of +0.06. At that point, caution may be warranted, but we are far from these levels at this point.

Bitcoin Market Report: Key Trends, Insights and Bullish Price Predictions

use

Highlights

  • MicroStrategy (MSTR) announced a $42 billion capital program, including a $21 billion ATM stock offering to purchase Bitcoin.
  • Metaplanet (3350.T) holds over 1,000 BTC and is the largest publicly traded Bitcoin holder in Asia.
  • Microsoft (MSFT) will hold a shareholder meeting in December and vote on a potential bitcoin financial strategy.

predict

MicroStrategy's (MSTR) decision to use Bitcoin as a financial reserve is a boon to shareholders and boosts Bitcoin adoption among publicly traded institutions. Since January, companies such as Metaplanet (Asia's largest public Bitcoin holder, with over 1,000 BTC), Semler Scientific, and Samara Asset Group have followed suit. This trend could influence Microsoft's (MSFT) shareholders to vote on a similar strategy in December.

Insights

MicroStrategy plans to issue $21 billion of Class A common stock over the next three years to purchase Bitcoin, and Michael Saylor's $42 billion capital plan includes $21 billion in stock issuance and aims to raise $21 billion in fixed income securities to finance the purchase of Bitcoin.

Inspired by the success of MicroStrategy, Japan's Metaplanet also adopted a Bitcoin reserve strategy this spring and currently holds more than 1,000 BTC, becoming the largest publicly traded Bitcoin holder in Asia. Due to Bitcoin's deflationary nature and an average annual return of 40%, it has become the preferred reserve asset for hedging excess cash. Even large technology companies are beginning to follow suit: Microsoft shareholders will vote in December on whether to adopt Bitcoin as a reserve asset. Although management has said "no", strong shareholder interest may change the decision, which may trigger a wider adoption of Bitcoin by listed companies.

Bitcoin Market Report: Key Trends, Insights and Bullish Price Predictions

Regulation

Key Points

  • SEC approves Bitcoin ETF options: an important step towards mainstream financial product integration.
  • Pennsylvania’s Bitcoin Bill of Rights: A milestone in protecting Bitcoin self-custody and payment rights.
  • Thailand proposes crypto fund access: Crypto adoption in Asia could increase

predict

Recent regulatory developments, especially the approval of Bitcoin ETF options and active legislative movements in the United States, could significantly boost investor confidence. This could lead to a surge in Bitcoin prices, especially if these moves are seen as paving the way for more mainstream financial integration. In addition, monitor regulatory developments from key markets such as the United States, where political changes may affect regulatory approaches, and countries such as Asia are opening up to crypto funds, which may affect regional and global market sentiment.

Insights

October was a critical moment for the Bitcoin regulatory landscape, with the SEC's approval of Bitcoin ETF options trading proving the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies by traditional finance. This development not only provides investors with additional hedging and speculation tools, but may also improve Bitcoin's liquidity and price stability in the long run.

Pennsylvania's recent legislation recognizing Bitcoin's self-custody and payment rights may influence other US states. This may lead to a more Bitcoin-friendly environment, reduce concerns about strict regulation, and create an atmosphere conducive to investment. Asian markets, especially Thailand's move to allow private funds to invest in cryptocurrencies, hint at the widespread acceptance of cryptocurrencies in one of the world's largest economic zones, which may drive trends in neighboring countries.

Bitcoin Market Report: Key Trends, Insights and Bullish Price Predictions

Macro Outlook

Highlights

  • The rising U.S. federal debt has highlighted the limitations of fiat currencies, driving interest in Bitcoin.
  • The continued inflation shown by the CPl has enhanced the appeal of Bitcoin as a hedge. Amid concerns about the long-term stability of the US dollar, institutional investors are increasingly considering Bitcoin.

predict

Bitcoin is expected to continue its upward trend, driven by growing concerns about federal debt and inflation, and monitoring CPL and federal debt levels can provide early indicators of Bitcoin's potential appreciation in the coming months.

Insights

In a high-debt, inflation-prone market environment, Bitcoin's value proposition is clearer than ever. The first chart below shows the relationship between federal debt and Bitcoin price. As federal debt climbs to unprecedented levels, the sustainability of the U.S. dollar as a store of value has been increasingly questioned. Investors, especially institutional investors, are seeking alternatives that are not subject to currency debasement. Bitcoin has a limited supply and can effectively hedge against the risks of excessive debt accumulation and currency debasement.

The second chart below shows the continued rise in inflation in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) relative to Bitcoin, which remains high even when excluding more volatile categories such as food and energy. This solidifies Bitcoin's position as a long-term store of value that can maintain purchasing power during times of economic uncertainty. With inflation showing no signs of abating and the federal debt continuing to expand, Bitcoin is uniquely positioned as a strategic asset to preserve value and hedge against economic instability.

Bitcoin Market Report: Key Trends, Insights and Bullish Price Predictions

Price Prediction

Key Points

  • Price action is about to close at all-time highs on the daily, weekly, and monthly charts, which is very bullish on all of these time frames.
  • This is only the 7th time in Bitcoin's history that MRl has closed the 2-month bar chart with a green asterisk. All six previous times resulted in gains of more than 100% in the following year.
  • The cup-and-handle chart pattern and Fibonacci extension offer additional bullish price targets in the $100,000 to $105,000 range.

predict

The biggest concern right now is "groupthink" where everyone expects prices to go over $100,000. Personally, I don't see anything worrisome in the TA charts, on-chain analysis, 4-year halving cycle analysis, mining, or any regulatory setbacks. Many people bought Bitcoin expecting it to receive greater regulatory acceptance under the Trump administration.

Insights

Bitcoin is ready for a potential bull run, with technical indicators pointing to three price targets. The Tone Vays MRl indicator on the 2-month chart shows a gain of at least 100% over the past 6 months, suggesting a peak of around $140,000 or more by the second quarter of 2025. This pattern is consistent with the sharp rallies in 2017 and 2021.

Furthermore, the cup and handle pattern on the weekly and monthly charts points to a target of $105,000, which is usually achieved within 4-6 months based on historical trends. Finally, the Fibonacci extension shows an initial target of $102,000, and if the previous cycle repeats, higher levels of $155,000 and $210,000 may be reached.

Bitcoin Market Report: Key Trends, Insights and Bullish Price Predictions

Related reading: Trump 2.0: Will we usher in a "golden age" of encryption?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Formula 1® grids and blockchain systems might look like they come from completely different worlds, but both thrive on speed, precision, and performance under pressure. The engines on the track and the algorithms running decentralized networks share the same principle: they can’t afford a single mistake when the stakes are global. That’s why the recent partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team feels so natural. This isn’t a surface-level collaboration. It’s about combining the adrenaline and precision of motorsport with a blockchain protocol designed to scale under real-world conditions. With a presale that has already raised over $415 million and 3 million active miners worldwide, BlockDAG is showing why it’s being talked about as the best crypto to buy today. The connection with the BWT Alpine F1® team cements its position as a blockchain ready for the mainstream. Shared DNA of Speed and Precision Formula 1® grids are unforgiving arenas where every decision and adjustment is measured in fractions of a second. The pressure is relentless because one minor miscalculation can derail the entire race. Blockchain systems, particularly those designed for scalability, operate under a similar kind of intensity.  BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team highlights this alignment perfectly. Both worlds demand faultless execution, whether it’s a pit stop in record time or a network processing thousands of transactions per second. The Awakening Testnet, which is already live, provides a glimpse into this ability to withstand real-world stress before the mainnet launch. By introducing features such as account abstraction, upgraded vesting contracts, and integrated miner connectivity, BlockDAG demonstrates that its system can deliver both efficiency and resilience.  This combination of technical readiness and operational transparency positions BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy today, especially for those who value performance alongside dependability. Fan Engagement Meets Web3 Utility BlockDAG’s partnership with BWT Alpine F1® taps into a culture of passion, loyalty, and community, introducing blockchain to audiences who might not have engaged before. The collaboration is designed to go beyond branding and instead build real, interactive connections. Fans will be able to experience simulators, explore curated setups featuring the team’s official car, and participate in events that merge motorsport excitement with blockchain-enabled experiences. Equally important, this partnership creates a space where developers and fans come together. Hackathons and showcases will blur the line between entertainment and technology, while global blockchain events will feature crossover activations that connect coders with Formula 1® supporters. For BlockDAG, this represents an expansion of blockchain from niche adoption into mainstream sports culture. For fans, it is a chance to experience a sport they love through digital innovations that enhance their participation. By embedding blockchain utility into such a passionate community, BlockDAG proves why it is frequently mentioned as the best crypto to buy today. Mining on the Grid and on the Go The engines that power Formula 1® are a combination of brute force and refined precision, and BlockDAG has mirrored this duality in its mining strategy. On one side, the X1 mobile app allows more than 3 million users worldwide to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. On the other side, the X-Series miners, ranging from compact entry-level devices to industrial-grade machines, provide the heavy-duty horsepower that ensures the network runs securely and efficiently. This two-tiered approach ensures accessibility while maintaining robust infrastructure. The X1 App gives ordinary users the ability to participate in mining and earn rewards with minimal barriers, while the X-Series devices provide institutional-level validation that supports the blockchain’s long-term scalability.  Both systems are already integrated into the Awakening Testnet, proving that this isn’t a promise of what might come in the future but an operational reality happening now. By combining accessibility and industrial-grade validation, BlockDAG strengthens its case as the best crypto to buy today, offering both mass participation and high-performance reliability. Why This Partnership Breaks Into the Mainstream Crypto projects often struggle to achieve true mainstream recognition, with many partnerships amounting to little more than surface-level marketing. What makes BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team different is the depth and authenticity of the collaboration.  For the racing team, this alliance brings blockchain-powered fan experiences that expand how supporters engage with their sport. For BlockDAG, it opens a global stage where millions of fans can see blockchain technology not as an abstract idea but as something that directly enhances their experiences. The timing also reinforces the strength of this partnership. BlockDAG has already raised over $415 million in presale, secured more than 312,000 holders, sold 20,000 mining devices, and built a presence across 130 countries. Unlike projects that delay delivering their promises until after a mainnet launch, BlockDAG is proving its capacity right now through its Awakening Testnet.  This commitment to transparency and operational proof signals that the technology can handle pressure before being rolled out on a larger scale. For fans, it enriches their connection with Formula 1®; for developers, it validates a blockchain infrastructure ready for use; and for buyers, it underscores why BlockDAG continues to be viewed as the best crypto to buy today. The Final Take The story of Formula 1® and blockchain is not just about sponsorship, it’s about synergy. Both operate under conditions where margins for error are razor-thin and performance must be proven in real time. The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team shows how these two worlds can reinforce each other. BlockDAG has proven its growth through a record presale, millions of miners, and a network already functioning under testnet stress. The partnership takes this momentum to the next level by putting blockchain utility into the spotlight of global sports culture. For fans, it means new interactive experiences. For developers, it means a platform to innovate. And for buyers, it strengthens the argument that BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy today, a project racing at full throttle toward mainstream adoption. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet appeared first on 36Crypto.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.8487-72.66%
1
1$0.003796-26.44%
LOOK
LOOK$0.06151+10.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
Share
Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Bitcoin price receives rare acknowledgement from Tether CEO Ardoino
SuperRare
RARE$0.05031+0.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:39
Share
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

PANews reported on October 1st that BNB Chain officials stated that the official English Twitter account had been stolen and was being urgently repaired. Please do not click on any links.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,010.99-1.26%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00153+0.26%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 12:01
Share

Trending News

More

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense