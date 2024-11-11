Another community victory? AI MEME coin ACT is about to be listed on Binance and has risen more than ten times. It has been backstabbed by developers many times.

By: PANews
2024/11/11 15:43
Moonveil
MORE$0.07398-4.92%
Tagger
TAG$0.0003863-1.77%
SEED
SEED$0.001066-3.44%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.117-1.59%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03167-1.49%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002394+1.09%

Author: Nancy, PANews

AI MEME coin Act I: The AI Prophecy (ACT) once fell into a trough after experiencing multiple backstabs from Dev (deployers), but now it has dramatically reversed the plot. On November 11, Binance announced the listing of ACT and added a seed tag to it. After this news ignited market sentiment, ACT soared more than ten times in a short period of time. This is also a dark horse among the few low-market-cap MEME coins launched by Binance this year.

DEX Screener data shows that as of the time of writing, ACT's highest intraday increase was 1445.4%, and its market value once soared from more than 20 million US dollars to a maximum of 300 million US dollars. The trading volume in the past 24 hours exceeded 230 million US dollars.

Another community victory? AI MEME coin ACT is about to be listed on Binance and has risen more than ten times. It has been backstabbed by developers many times.

ACT is one of the smaller MEME coins launched on Binance this year. According to the report "A Review of Meme Coin Projects Launched on Binance in 2024" published by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Binance does not seem to have a rigid market value requirement for Memecoins launched, and treats all Memecoins with a market value as low as $15.49 million and as high as $881 million equally. The only commonality may be community popularity.

Under the ultra-high return rate, according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the mysterious whale that previously spent 15,140.85 SOL to heavily invest in PNUT, FRED, and OPK has made a floating profit of 3.97 million US dollars. At the same time, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale transferred 14,770 SOL (3.03 million US dollars) from Binance to buy Pnut and ACT, causing the prices of Pnut and ACT to rise sharply.

From the story to the accident and then to the reversal, ACT is undoubtedly one of the most tortuous MEME coins in recent times. Since the surge in popularity of GOAT, AI MEME coins have become the focus of market participation, and various projects have competed for the throne of "dragon two". Among them, ACT, as an infrastructure MEME coin, was once considered a strong candidate, and its price also rose sharply, attracting the attention of a large number of investors.

According to PANews , Act I is another AI project funded by Marc Andreessen, founder of a16z, and Andy Adyrey, founder of Truth Terminal, is a member of the project. Light , founder of Pleb Capital, disclosed that Act I has features including unscripted and spontaneous interactions, multi-agent dynamics, continuous and long-term observation, diverse AI participants, and real-world environments. Since AI Agents are isolated at this stage, Act I will become an important infrastructure for these projects and human interactions.

Although ACT’s narrative is attractive, its development path has not been smooth, and the Dev behind it has become the "hidden danger" in this story.

AMP is one of the developers of the ACT project and once held 6% of the total tokens of the project. However, with the support of community funding, this developer repeatedly deceived the community for various reasons and quietly sold all the tokens in his hands. This dishonest behavior greatly damaged the community's trust in him and once had a significant negative impact on the long-term development of ACT. If AMP had not sold the tokens it held, the maximum value of this fund would now exceed 19 million US dollars.

"The reason why everyone scolds amp is that it has deceived the community again and again in the way of shipment, not whether it should ship or not. Selling all of it is a good thing for ACT. From now on, the community only needs to focus on the concept of ACT and this decentralized research project, as well as supporting more 'AI+Crypto' projects in the future. Moreover, the ACT community is no longer just based on the ACT project, but also an 'action', an 'action' to promote the development of Ai in the way of the crypto community?" ACT Chinese community builder 0xWizard once said when amp sold tokens for the last time.

However, the shipment of AMP did not have much impact on the community. According to the data from the on-chain data platform Holderscan, before November 11, the number of ACT holders was nearly 15,000, and the number of addresses holding ACT increased by more than 4,000 today.

0xWizard also disclosed that ACT is promoted by a decentralized research group, not just AMP. Whether he is there or not, it will not affect the progress of the project. In addition to AMP, ACT has 5 to 6 contributors, which will not affect the progress of the project.

Regarding ACT's listing on Binance, amp himself responded in his latest statement, "I have never felt uncomfortable with ACT, but they have been used as my brand logo without my permission. I have distributed, destroyed or sold all the ACT tokens I hold, and I hope it will not be listed on any centralized exchange (CEX) again. I am happy to help the ACT community transition to a new brand and can help other community projects create equally excellent solutions."

Another community victory? AI MEME coin ACT is about to be listed on Binance and has risen more than ten times. It has been backstabbed by developers many times.

It is worth mentioning that amp also quoted a previous tweet in response, saying, "If you want my loyalty, you must earn it through action. I have emphasized many times: I value understanding the impact of my work and predicting its possible future more than money."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Formula 1® grids and blockchain systems might look like they come from completely different worlds, but both thrive on speed, precision, and performance under pressure. The engines on the track and the algorithms running decentralized networks share the same principle: they can’t afford a single mistake when the stakes are global. That’s why the recent partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team feels so natural. This isn’t a surface-level collaboration. It’s about combining the adrenaline and precision of motorsport with a blockchain protocol designed to scale under real-world conditions. With a presale that has already raised over $415 million and 3 million active miners worldwide, BlockDAG is showing why it’s being talked about as the best crypto to buy today. The connection with the BWT Alpine F1® team cements its position as a blockchain ready for the mainstream. Shared DNA of Speed and Precision Formula 1® grids are unforgiving arenas where every decision and adjustment is measured in fractions of a second. The pressure is relentless because one minor miscalculation can derail the entire race. Blockchain systems, particularly those designed for scalability, operate under a similar kind of intensity.  BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team highlights this alignment perfectly. Both worlds demand faultless execution, whether it’s a pit stop in record time or a network processing thousands of transactions per second. The Awakening Testnet, which is already live, provides a glimpse into this ability to withstand real-world stress before the mainnet launch. By introducing features such as account abstraction, upgraded vesting contracts, and integrated miner connectivity, BlockDAG demonstrates that its system can deliver both efficiency and resilience.  This combination of technical readiness and operational transparency positions BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy today, especially for those who value performance alongside dependability. Fan Engagement Meets Web3 Utility BlockDAG’s partnership with BWT Alpine F1® taps into a culture of passion, loyalty, and community, introducing blockchain to audiences who might not have engaged before. The collaboration is designed to go beyond branding and instead build real, interactive connections. Fans will be able to experience simulators, explore curated setups featuring the team’s official car, and participate in events that merge motorsport excitement with blockchain-enabled experiences. Equally important, this partnership creates a space where developers and fans come together. Hackathons and showcases will blur the line between entertainment and technology, while global blockchain events will feature crossover activations that connect coders with Formula 1® supporters. For BlockDAG, this represents an expansion of blockchain from niche adoption into mainstream sports culture. For fans, it is a chance to experience a sport they love through digital innovations that enhance their participation. By embedding blockchain utility into such a passionate community, BlockDAG proves why it is frequently mentioned as the best crypto to buy today. Mining on the Grid and on the Go The engines that power Formula 1® are a combination of brute force and refined precision, and BlockDAG has mirrored this duality in its mining strategy. On one side, the X1 mobile app allows more than 3 million users worldwide to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. On the other side, the X-Series miners, ranging from compact entry-level devices to industrial-grade machines, provide the heavy-duty horsepower that ensures the network runs securely and efficiently. This two-tiered approach ensures accessibility while maintaining robust infrastructure. The X1 App gives ordinary users the ability to participate in mining and earn rewards with minimal barriers, while the X-Series devices provide institutional-level validation that supports the blockchain’s long-term scalability.  Both systems are already integrated into the Awakening Testnet, proving that this isn’t a promise of what might come in the future but an operational reality happening now. By combining accessibility and industrial-grade validation, BlockDAG strengthens its case as the best crypto to buy today, offering both mass participation and high-performance reliability. Why This Partnership Breaks Into the Mainstream Crypto projects often struggle to achieve true mainstream recognition, with many partnerships amounting to little more than surface-level marketing. What makes BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team different is the depth and authenticity of the collaboration.  For the racing team, this alliance brings blockchain-powered fan experiences that expand how supporters engage with their sport. For BlockDAG, it opens a global stage where millions of fans can see blockchain technology not as an abstract idea but as something that directly enhances their experiences. The timing also reinforces the strength of this partnership. BlockDAG has already raised over $415 million in presale, secured more than 312,000 holders, sold 20,000 mining devices, and built a presence across 130 countries. Unlike projects that delay delivering their promises until after a mainnet launch, BlockDAG is proving its capacity right now through its Awakening Testnet.  This commitment to transparency and operational proof signals that the technology can handle pressure before being rolled out on a larger scale. For fans, it enriches their connection with Formula 1®; for developers, it validates a blockchain infrastructure ready for use; and for buyers, it underscores why BlockDAG continues to be viewed as the best crypto to buy today. The Final Take The story of Formula 1® and blockchain is not just about sponsorship, it’s about synergy. Both operate under conditions where margins for error are razor-thin and performance must be proven in real time. The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team shows how these two worlds can reinforce each other. BlockDAG has proven its growth through a record presale, millions of miners, and a network already functioning under testnet stress. The partnership takes this momentum to the next level by putting blockchain utility into the spotlight of global sports culture. For fans, it means new interactive experiences. For developers, it means a platform to innovate. And for buyers, it strengthens the argument that BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy today, a project racing at full throttle toward mainstream adoption. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet appeared first on 36Crypto.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.7799-73.64%
1
1$0.003785-28.08%
LOOK
LOOK$0.06106+10.03%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
Share
Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Bitcoin price receives rare acknowledgement from Tether CEO Ardoino
SuperRare
RARE$0.05042+0.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:39
Share
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

PANews reported on October 1st that BNB Chain officials stated that the official English Twitter account had been stolen and was being urgently repaired. Please do not click on any links.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,011.16-1.12%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001534+0.39%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 12:01
Share

Trending News

More

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital