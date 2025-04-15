Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

By: PANews
2025/04/15 16:35
Author: Atoms Research

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Selected 8 latest testnet projects, they have:

  • Potential/Confirmed Airdrops
  • Zero-cost interaction

Let's look at the full list of projects:

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

1.Huddle01

  • Huddle01 is a needs-first DePIN project dedicated to accelerating digital connectivity in cyberspace.
  • Financing: Invested by Balaji Srinivasan, Stani Kulechov and others, totaling US$7 million.

Interaction Guide

  • Join the official Discord channel
  • Enter the official website and connect your wallet
  • Click "Claim Faucet ETH" to claim the test tokens
  • After completing the first transaction, you will receive the "Landing NFT"

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

2. Recall

  • Recall is a decentralized platform for testing, validating, and upgrading AI agents, enabling machine-verifiable decision-making.
  • Funding: $30 million raised from Multicoin Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and others.

Interaction Guide

  • Go to the faucet to get test tokens
  • Purchase points on the official website
  • After connecting your wallet, click “Create Bucke”
  • Insert JSON with metadata (use ChatGPT for other schemes)

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

3. Irys

  • Irys is a provenance layer that allows users to extend permanent data and accurately trace its origin.
  • Financing: $8.9 million from Framework Ventures, OpenSea Ventures and other institutions.

Interaction Guide

  • Enter the official website and connect your wallet
  • Go to the faucet to get test coins
  • Go back to the game room and start playing games. You can get test tokens for each game.

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

4. RISE

  • RISE is Ethereum's second-layer scaling solution, featuring instant transactions, high scalability, and complete decentralization.
  • Financing status: $3.2 million has been raised, with investors including Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, Aave founder Stani Kulechov and other well-known figures.

Interaction Guide

  • Go to the faucet to get the test coins
  • Go to the official website and add the network to your wallet
  • Go to the website to exchange tokens and add liquidity pools
  • In addition, there are other ecological protocols that can be used for lending and minting NFTs, which readers need to explore on their own.

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

5. Somnia

  • Somnia Network is a Layer 1 blockchain with a particular focus on enhancing the Metaverse and Web3 experience.

Interaction Guide

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

  • Enter the website and connect your wallet
  • Click and complete the "Netherak Demons" quest:
  • Follow Netherak Demons account on X platform
  • Retweet the official announcement of Netherak Demons
  • Join the Netherak Demons Discord server
  • Once completed go back and click on the "Somnia Yapstorm" quest
  • Publish Somnia related content to share the weekly prize pool of 5000USDC + 100000 Somnia points

6. Seismic

  • Seismic gives developers access to novel token onboarding models, consumer payment flows, a real-world asset RWA marketplace, and more
  • Financing: $7 million raised, with investors including a16z, Polychain Capital and others.

Interaction Guide

  • Go to the faucet to get the test coins
  • Enter the official website and connect your wallet
  • Select “Seismic Network” and click “Deploy”
  • Join the Discord group, active people can get status

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

7. Seal

  • Seal is a decentralized key management (DSM) service built based on the access control policies defined and verified by Sui.

Interaction Guide

  • Installing the wallet
  • Go to the faucet to get the test coins
  • Go to the Seal website and connect your wallet
  • Click “Try It” and sign the transaction
  • Select "staketab" to download the file
  • Return to the website and select Subscription Example
  • Fill in all fields and create the service

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

8. MultipliFi

  • MultipliFi is a multi-chain yield protocol that aims to solve two major industry pain points: the limited variety of cryptocurrencies that support interest-bearing, and the widespread problem of low yields.

Interaction Guide

  • The Multipli mainnet testing phase is invitation-only
  • The minimum account balance requirement is $1,000 (total amount of Ethereum, Arbitrum, BSC, Base, Matic, Optimism multi-chain assets)
  • Support Join the waiting list to get the qualification to participate
  • Visit the official website to submit your email address and receive notification when a spot opens up

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

