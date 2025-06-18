Russian authorities have seized an illegal mine covering 30,000 square meters, generating nearly $60,000 in monthly revenue

By: PANews
2025/06/18 10:20
PANews reported on June 18 that according to CryptoNews, the prosecutors of the Krasnoyarsk Territory of Russia reported that a 30,000 square meter open-air illegal crypto mining farm was seized in a state-owned industrial zone in Nazarovo. The facility has a monthly output value of about 4.6 million rubles (about 58,700 US dollars), uses a large number of transformers, generators and mining machines, and is privately connected to the municipal power grid. The company had previously ignored the prosecutors' warnings, and the court eventually ordered a complete halt to its operations.

