A look at the top 10 wealthiest people to ever win after Trump's election

A look at the top 10 wealthiest people to ever win after Trump&#39;s election

By: PANews
2024/11/12 15:24
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.358-1.90%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Everscale
EVER$0.01758+0.28%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01664+1.03%
WINK
WIN$0.00004937+0.71%

Author: Frank, PANews

The 2024 US presidential election has come to an end, and Trump's victory has not only attracted global attention, but also set off new waves in the business world. Many business tycoons have become winners in this political game, and their wealth has increased significantly in a short period of time.

In addition, due to Trump's friendly attitude towards the crypto world, this political game has obviously brought the crypto world a glorious moment. The recent market performance also confirms this. Bitcoin continues to break new highs, reaching a high of $89,000 on the morning of November 12. Various mainstream coins and MEME coins have collectively risen. The entire crypto industry seems to have finally ushered in a carnival moment of victory. A week after the election, PANews counted the top ten winners of Trump's victory from the perspective of public wealth appreciation in the market, with data as of November 12.

Elon Musk

Apart from Trump himself, Elon Musk may be one of the biggest winners of this election. But Musk did not bet on Trump from the beginning. As early as 2016, after Trump was first elected president, Musk participated in policy discussions as a member of the economic advisory team. Later, because Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, Musk announced his withdrawal from the advisory team. Until 2022, before acquiring Twitter, Musk said, "I think it is important to have an inclusive and trustworthy digital public space." He added, "Otherwise, how can we help Trump be elected president in 2024?" Subsequently, Musk unblocked Trump's Twitter account as soon as he acquired Twitter.

As the 2024 election approaches, Musk has made a large donation to Trump's campaign through his political action committee (America PAC), announcing a donation of $75 million in July and another $47 million in October. According to people familiar with the matter, Musk's Super PAC spent about $200 million to help Trump's campaign. In addition, Musk has also repeatedly promoted Trump, which can be said to be ALL IN Trump.

Obviously, Musk also got the biggest return after Trump won the election. Judging from the wealth performance in the past week alone, Tesla's stock price has risen by 60% in the past month, and its market value has returned to 1.1 trillion US dollars. Musk's net worth also soared by 70 billion US dollars in a week, reaching 335 billion US dollars, equivalent to about 2.3 trillion yuan. Of course, I believe this is not the final victory of Musk's bet on Trump. With the introduction of policies after Trump officially entered the White House, more returns are expected. However, in just one week, Musk's investment of 122 million US dollars has increased his net worth by 70 billion US dollars. The short-term return has also reached 573 times. From this perspective, Musk is worthy of being the contemporary American "Lü Buwei".

A look at the top 10 wealthiest people to ever win after Trump's election

Larry Ellison

Larry Ellison is the co-founder and chairman of Oracle. Larry Ellison has always been one of the few tech leaders in Silicon Valley who openly supports Trump. As early as 2020, Ellison held a fundraising event for Trump. In this round of elections, Ellison donated $20 million to the Super Political Action Committee (PAC) in 2022 to support the Republican Party, accounting for 78% of the funds raised by the PAC at the time. Although Larry Ellison did not stand in front of the stage to support Trump like Musk, this behind-the-scenes ally-like relationship does not seem to have been forgotten by the market.

After Trump's victory, Larry Ellison's wealth surged by nearly $18 billion, and his net worth jumped to $204 billion, equivalent to about 1.4 trillion yuan.

Jeff Bezos

As the founder of Amazon and the owner of The Washington Post, Jeff Bezos' political stance has attracted much attention. During the 2016 and 2020 US presidential elections, The Washington Post openly supported Democratic candidates and criticized Republican candidate Trump. However, on the eve of the 2024 presidential election, The Washington Post announced that it would no longer endorse any candidate. This move is considered to be a gesture of goodwill to Trump or to avoid confrontation after Trump's election.

Judging from the effect alone, after Trump was elected, as technology stocks soared, Bezos' net worth also increased by US$11.5 billion to US$223.5 billion.

Brian Armstrong

Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, did not publicly express his support for a specific candidate during the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Perhaps out of Coinbase's interest, he once said that the U.S. government would be friendly to cryptocurrencies regardless of the election results. After the election, Brian Armstrong said that Trump's victory was a victory in the cryptocurrency election, emphasizing that political support for digital assets has increased.

Regardless of Brian Armstrong's real political stance, Coinbase has become one of the winners of this election. In the past month, Coinbase's stock price has risen by 83.8%, and Brian Armstrong's personal net worth has also increased by $5.6 billion in a week to $14 billion. In terms of growth, Brian Armstrong is undoubtedly one of the biggest winners among these super-rich people.

A look at the top 10 wealthiest people to ever win after Trump's election

MicroStrategy

As one of the largest holders of Bitcoin, MicroStrategy has become one of the best performing U.S. stocks this year. Its price has risen by 573.4% this year. After Trump won the election, Bitcoin broke through $89,000, setting a new high. MicroStrategy's stock price also broke through $340, setting a new record high. In the past month, MicroStrategy's stock price has risen by about 59.9%.

On the evening of November 11, MicroStrategy announced that it purchased 27,200 bitcoins between October 31 and November 10, spending approximately $2.03 billion, with an average purchase price of approximately $74,463 per bitcoin. The funds for this purchase came from the company's ATM stock sales activities. Currently, MicroStrategy's total holdings have reached 279,420 bitcoins, with a total purchase cost of approximately $11.9 billion and an average purchase price of approximately $42,692 per bitcoin. Based on the estimated price of Bitcoin at $89,000, MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings have a floating profit of approximately $12.9 billion.

A look at the top 10 wealthiest people to ever win after Trump's election

French trader Théo

As the biggest winner on Polymarket, the US election prediction market, people are talking about the story of French trader Théo. Through his exclusive neighborhood survey method and large bets, Théo earned more than $48.5 million in this election. Unlike other wealthy people whose wealth has increased, Théo's income is a real cash return. From this perspective, he may be the biggest winner. (Related reading: Mysterious whale on Polymarket won $50 million, how he correctly predicted the election results )

However, the winners on Polymarket are always in the minority. According to OKG Research, only three accounts have made profits of more than $10 million, and about 12% of accounts have achieved positive profits.

X Token Holders

X Empire is a click-and-click game with Musk as the theme. Since its creation in July 2024, the price curve of X Empire has been tepid and has been on a downward trend for a long time. However, with Trump's victory in the election, Musk, as the most direct beneficiary, has also become the object of pursuit in the crypto market. The price of X Empire rose by about 17 times from November 4 to November 10. Some traders also took advantage of the opportunity to complete their life counterattack. A trader named Bitlanglang allegedly completed a personal milestone of 10,000 times profit by trading X tokens.

$PNUT Holders

There are many US election-related tokens in the MEME track. However, judging from the results on the day of the election, both Trump and Harris tokens seem to have poor liquidity. This MEME coin, which is based on the squirrel internet celebrity persecuted by law enforcement agencies, was vigorously promoted by Musk during the election, triggering market pursuit. As the dust settled on the election, Pnut was also recognized by the market as a successful MEME experiment to attack the Democratic Party. On November 11, Binance announced that it would launch the $PNUT token. As soon as the news came out, the price of $PNUT rose by about 2 times again, and the market value reached 450 million US dollars.

Cardano

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has expressed his support for Trump's cryptocurrency policy on different occasions. This low-cost bet has undoubtedly brought huge returns to Cardano. During the TOKEN2049 conference in Singapore in September 2024, Hoskinson told CNBC in an interview: "From a cryptocurrency perspective, between Harris and Trump, Trump is undoubtedly the most popular candidate."

On November 10, Hoskinson once again expressed his willingness to work with the US government under Trump to help formulate cryptocurrency legislation, with the goal of creating a clear regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency industry. Influenced by these news, the price of Cardano's governance token ADA rose sharply by 106% from November 5 to November 10, almost becoming the token with the largest increase among mainstream tokens. ADA's market value also once approached $30 billion, with a market value increase of $15 billion in one week.

Overall Crypto Market

A look at the top 10 wealthiest people to ever win after Trump's election

Thanks to Trump's previous statements that he would launch favorable policies for the cryptocurrency market after taking office, the global crypto market has also benefited as a whole. From the perspective of market value, the market value of the overall crypto market has been rising steadily since the campaign entered the final stage. From 2.19 trillion on November 5 to a peak of 3.1 trillion on November 12, setting a record high. From this perspective, the crypto market is the biggest winner after Trump's election. Of course, as of now, the overall crypto market seems to be continuing to be stimulated by the favorable election.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Formula 1® grids and blockchain systems might look like they come from completely different worlds, but both thrive on speed, precision, and performance under pressure. The engines on the track and the algorithms running decentralized networks share the same principle: they can’t afford a single mistake when the stakes are global. That’s why the recent partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team feels so natural. This isn’t a surface-level collaboration. It’s about combining the adrenaline and precision of motorsport with a blockchain protocol designed to scale under real-world conditions. With a presale that has already raised over $415 million and 3 million active miners worldwide, BlockDAG is showing why it’s being talked about as the best crypto to buy today. The connection with the BWT Alpine F1® team cements its position as a blockchain ready for the mainstream. Shared DNA of Speed and Precision Formula 1® grids are unforgiving arenas where every decision and adjustment is measured in fractions of a second. The pressure is relentless because one minor miscalculation can derail the entire race. Blockchain systems, particularly those designed for scalability, operate under a similar kind of intensity.  BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team highlights this alignment perfectly. Both worlds demand faultless execution, whether it’s a pit stop in record time or a network processing thousands of transactions per second. The Awakening Testnet, which is already live, provides a glimpse into this ability to withstand real-world stress before the mainnet launch. By introducing features such as account abstraction, upgraded vesting contracts, and integrated miner connectivity, BlockDAG demonstrates that its system can deliver both efficiency and resilience.  This combination of technical readiness and operational transparency positions BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy today, especially for those who value performance alongside dependability. Fan Engagement Meets Web3 Utility BlockDAG’s partnership with BWT Alpine F1® taps into a culture of passion, loyalty, and community, introducing blockchain to audiences who might not have engaged before. The collaboration is designed to go beyond branding and instead build real, interactive connections. Fans will be able to experience simulators, explore curated setups featuring the team’s official car, and participate in events that merge motorsport excitement with blockchain-enabled experiences. Equally important, this partnership creates a space where developers and fans come together. Hackathons and showcases will blur the line between entertainment and technology, while global blockchain events will feature crossover activations that connect coders with Formula 1® supporters. For BlockDAG, this represents an expansion of blockchain from niche adoption into mainstream sports culture. For fans, it is a chance to experience a sport they love through digital innovations that enhance their participation. By embedding blockchain utility into such a passionate community, BlockDAG proves why it is frequently mentioned as the best crypto to buy today. Mining on the Grid and on the Go The engines that power Formula 1® are a combination of brute force and refined precision, and BlockDAG has mirrored this duality in its mining strategy. On one side, the X1 mobile app allows more than 3 million users worldwide to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. On the other side, the X-Series miners, ranging from compact entry-level devices to industrial-grade machines, provide the heavy-duty horsepower that ensures the network runs securely and efficiently. This two-tiered approach ensures accessibility while maintaining robust infrastructure. The X1 App gives ordinary users the ability to participate in mining and earn rewards with minimal barriers, while the X-Series devices provide institutional-level validation that supports the blockchain’s long-term scalability.  Both systems are already integrated into the Awakening Testnet, proving that this isn’t a promise of what might come in the future but an operational reality happening now. By combining accessibility and industrial-grade validation, BlockDAG strengthens its case as the best crypto to buy today, offering both mass participation and high-performance reliability. Why This Partnership Breaks Into the Mainstream Crypto projects often struggle to achieve true mainstream recognition, with many partnerships amounting to little more than surface-level marketing. What makes BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team different is the depth and authenticity of the collaboration.  For the racing team, this alliance brings blockchain-powered fan experiences that expand how supporters engage with their sport. For BlockDAG, it opens a global stage where millions of fans can see blockchain technology not as an abstract idea but as something that directly enhances their experiences. The timing also reinforces the strength of this partnership. BlockDAG has already raised over $415 million in presale, secured more than 312,000 holders, sold 20,000 mining devices, and built a presence across 130 countries. Unlike projects that delay delivering their promises until after a mainnet launch, BlockDAG is proving its capacity right now through its Awakening Testnet.  This commitment to transparency and operational proof signals that the technology can handle pressure before being rolled out on a larger scale. For fans, it enriches their connection with Formula 1®; for developers, it validates a blockchain infrastructure ready for use; and for buyers, it underscores why BlockDAG continues to be viewed as the best crypto to buy today. The Final Take The story of Formula 1® and blockchain is not just about sponsorship, it’s about synergy. Both operate under conditions where margins for error are razor-thin and performance must be proven in real time. The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team shows how these two worlds can reinforce each other. BlockDAG has proven its growth through a record presale, millions of miners, and a network already functioning under testnet stress. The partnership takes this momentum to the next level by putting blockchain utility into the spotlight of global sports culture. For fans, it means new interactive experiences. For developers, it means a platform to innovate. And for buyers, it strengthens the argument that BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy today, a project racing at full throttle toward mainstream adoption. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet appeared first on 36Crypto.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.7799-73.64%
1
1$0.003785-28.08%
LOOK
LOOK$0.06106+10.03%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
Share
Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Bitcoin price receives rare acknowledgement from Tether CEO Ardoino
SuperRare
RARE$0.05042+0.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:39
Share
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

PANews reported on October 1st that BNB Chain officials stated that the official English Twitter account had been stolen and was being urgently repaired. Please do not click on any links.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,011.16-1.12%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001534+0.39%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 12:01
Share

Trending News

More

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital