Market News: US plans to relax capital restrictions on bank Treasury bond trading By: PANews 2025/06/18 08:16

U $0.007822 -6.00% BOND $0.1517 -0.06% JUNE $0.1064 +1.91% BANK $0.06972 -1.62%

PANews June 18 news, market news: The United States plans to relax capital restrictions on bank Treasury bond transactions. The U.S. banking regulator plans to propose a reduction in the supplementary leverage ratio of large banks.