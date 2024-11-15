Aptos and Sui Data Competition: Which One Will Become the First Facebook-Based Public Chain?

By: PANews
2024/11/15 10:51
SUI
SUI$3.2557+0.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01204+0.58%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0008529+0.62%
FUND
FUND$0.01776+33.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00153+0.13%

Author: Frank, PANews

Aptos and Sui, which come from the same school, are often compared with each other. Especially in the recent hot market, SUI token has led the rise in public chains, rising as high as 117% in half a month and setting a historical high. On the other hand, APTOS is not to be outdone. The BUIDL fund under BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, has expanded to Aptos.

PANews conducted an investigation based on on-chain data to compare the ecological development of Aptos and Sui.

With the support of capital, prices are rising

Aptos and Sui are public chain networks created by former members of the Diem blockchain project team of Facebook (later renamed Meta). The same team background makes these two public chain projects have many similarities, such as both use the Move language as the basic programming language, and both emphasize high performance and low latency. As the new generation of public chains launched in the past two years, Aptos and Sui have also been highly expected by the market in this round of bull market.

From the news level, Aptos and Sui have made good progress recently, especially from the favor of big capital.

On November 13, BlackRock's BUIDL fund announced its expansion to Aptos, Arbitrum, Avalanche, OP and Polygon chains, which is also considered a big positive for Aptos. At the end of last month, Tether announced the introduction of USDT stablecoin to the Aptos network. In addition, on November 12, Bitwise will launch the world's first Aptos Staking ETP on the Swiss Stock Exchange on November 19. Institutional-level products may bring more investor attention and new capital inflows to Aptos. At the same time, this is also seen as an endorsement, increasing the market's confidence in it.

It is also worth mentioning that Aptos has recently caused a wave of popularity due to the same name as the song "APT" released by a Korean actress and Mars Brother. Aptos officials also seem to be satisfied with the effect of this popularity. On November 14, Aptos specially reposted the Chinese hip-hop song "Public Chain Cheetah" created by music creator 0xRasTrack for Aptos.

Aptos and Sui Data Competition: Which One Will Become the First Facebook-Based Public Chain?

The Sui network seems to have received support from Binance recently. On November 11, Binance announced that WBETH, BNSOL and SUI assets have been added to the dual-currency investment. On November 13, Binance announced that it would launch the HIPPO 75x contract. As the only MEME coin in the Sui ecosystem with a market value of over 100 million, it quickly rose by 100% under the stimulation of this news. As of November 14, the market value of HIPPO has exceeded 200 million US dollars. In addition to the interaction with Binance, asset management company VanEck announced on November 13 that it would list Sui ETN on the Euronext Amsterdam and Paris exchanges. This product allows investors to participate in the development of SUI tokens without directly holding tokens.

On the whole, both have recently attracted market attention through the endorsement of big capital. The price of governance tokens has also risen sharply recently with the market. The SUI token rose from a low of 1.59 on October 29 to a high of 3.52 on November 14, an increase of more than 117%, becoming the most eye-catching token among mainstream coins recently. The APT token rose from $7.74 to a high of $14.11 from November 5 to November 12, with a maximum increase of more than 83%. However, APT still experienced a large retracement in the following days, with a maximum retracement of about 20%. From a historical perspective, the current APT price is nearly 1 times away from the high of $20.4 in 2023. Data on November 14 showed that SUI's market value was approximately US$9.5 billion, ranking 14th. APT's market value was approximately US$6.3 billion, ranking 22nd.

There is no significant growth in on-chain data, and Sui's MEME ecosystem is more active

Judging from the comparison of on-chain data, neither Aptos nor Sui have been able to create new popularity within the ecosystem recently.

The number of new coins, active addresses and daily transactions on the Sui chain are not as high as they were some time ago, and there is a clear decline. The popularity of MEME coins in the ecosystem also reflects this. Among the tokens with a transaction volume of more than $1 million on November 14, only one PNUT was created on that day, and the other tokens were created a month ago. The daily transaction volume of the Sui network is about 15 million, and the daily active users remain between 700,000 and 900,000. Aptos and Sui Data Competition: Which One Will Become the First Facebook-Based Public Chain?

There is also no significant change in Aptos' on-chain data. The user transaction volume basically remains at around 3 million transactions per day, and the daily active users are around 700,000.

Aptos and Sui Data Competition: Which One Will Become the First Facebook-Based Public Chain?

Judging from the data on the chain, the activity levels of the two are relatively close, but there is a big gap between them and the Solana chain.

In terms of the performance of the MEME ecosystem, HIPPO, the top-ranked MEME token on Sui, has a market value of approximately $193 million. The current MEME coin PNUT on Aptos has a market value of only $1.1 million. According to data from November 14, there were 9 trading pairs on the Sui chain with a trading volume of more than $1 million that day, while there were only 5 on Aptos. On November 14, Aptos added only 4 new token trading pairs, with the largest trading volume of $460. From this perspective, Aptos' MEME environment can only be said to be better than nothing. The Sui ecosystem is relatively active, with 176 new trading pairs created on the 14th.

Aptos and Sui Data Competition: Which One Will Become the First Facebook-Based Public Chain?

The capital inflow of Sui far exceeds that of Aptos, and the scale of DeFi is comparable

In terms of capital flow, the Sui network has received a net inflow of $178 million in the past month, ranking third in the entire network, only lower than Base and Solana. Aptos is obviously much smaller, with a total inflow of $10.6 million and a total outflow of $9.7 million in the past month, with a monthly net inflow of about $900,000. Aptos and Sui Data Competition: Which One Will Become the First Facebook-Based Public Chain?

Aptos and Sui Data Competition: Which One Will Become the First Facebook-Based Public Chain?

Judging from the capital flow in the past month, there have been signs of an increase in the Aptos chain in the past week or so, with net capital inflows reaching US$520,000 on November 10. However, in terms of volume, this capital inflow data cannot be regarded as an entry of funds.

Aptos and Sui Data Competition: Which One Will Become the First Facebook-Based Public Chain?

From the perspective of DeFi's development trend, Aptos' TVL data has been on an upward trend since the beginning of this year, breaking the $1 billion mark for the first time on November 12. This figure has increased more than 10 times in the past year.

Aptos and Sui Data Competition: Which One Will Become the First Facebook-Based Public Chain?

At present, the TVL of Sui network is 1.425 billion US dollars (data on November 14). In terms of growth, the TVL of Sui network has also increased by more than 10 times in the past year. In comparison, the gap between Sui and Aptos in TVL is not big.

In general, in the comparison between Aptos and Sui, Sui network obviously has the upper hand at this stage. Whether from the perspective of capital inflow or the activity of the ecosystem, Sui network has gradually established its position as a mainstream public chain with the craze of MEME.

Aptos obviously emphasizes its performance advantages and focuses on the development of DeFi, including the APT song that went viral some time ago. Aptos seems to have failed to catch this trend and gain more actual conversions. It seems that the popularity of Aptos' applications is still not enough. If we have to say who is leading the development of the "Facebook-based" public chain, the current result is still Sui Network. But fortunately, the market is still in a bull market, and everything is possible.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Formula 1® grids and blockchain systems might look like they come from completely different worlds, but both thrive on speed, precision, and performance under pressure. The engines on the track and the algorithms running decentralized networks share the same principle: they can’t afford a single mistake when the stakes are global. That’s why the recent partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team feels so natural. This isn’t a surface-level collaboration. It’s about combining the adrenaline and precision of motorsport with a blockchain protocol designed to scale under real-world conditions. With a presale that has already raised over $415 million and 3 million active miners worldwide, BlockDAG is showing why it’s being talked about as the best crypto to buy today. The connection with the BWT Alpine F1® team cements its position as a blockchain ready for the mainstream. Shared DNA of Speed and Precision Formula 1® grids are unforgiving arenas where every decision and adjustment is measured in fractions of a second. The pressure is relentless because one minor miscalculation can derail the entire race. Blockchain systems, particularly those designed for scalability, operate under a similar kind of intensity.  BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team highlights this alignment perfectly. Both worlds demand faultless execution, whether it’s a pit stop in record time or a network processing thousands of transactions per second. The Awakening Testnet, which is already live, provides a glimpse into this ability to withstand real-world stress before the mainnet launch. By introducing features such as account abstraction, upgraded vesting contracts, and integrated miner connectivity, BlockDAG demonstrates that its system can deliver both efficiency and resilience.  This combination of technical readiness and operational transparency positions BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy today, especially for those who value performance alongside dependability. Fan Engagement Meets Web3 Utility BlockDAG’s partnership with BWT Alpine F1® taps into a culture of passion, loyalty, and community, introducing blockchain to audiences who might not have engaged before. The collaboration is designed to go beyond branding and instead build real, interactive connections. Fans will be able to experience simulators, explore curated setups featuring the team’s official car, and participate in events that merge motorsport excitement with blockchain-enabled experiences. Equally important, this partnership creates a space where developers and fans come together. Hackathons and showcases will blur the line between entertainment and technology, while global blockchain events will feature crossover activations that connect coders with Formula 1® supporters. For BlockDAG, this represents an expansion of blockchain from niche adoption into mainstream sports culture. For fans, it is a chance to experience a sport they love through digital innovations that enhance their participation. By embedding blockchain utility into such a passionate community, BlockDAG proves why it is frequently mentioned as the best crypto to buy today. Mining on the Grid and on the Go The engines that power Formula 1® are a combination of brute force and refined precision, and BlockDAG has mirrored this duality in its mining strategy. On one side, the X1 mobile app allows more than 3 million users worldwide to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. On the other side, the X-Series miners, ranging from compact entry-level devices to industrial-grade machines, provide the heavy-duty horsepower that ensures the network runs securely and efficiently. This two-tiered approach ensures accessibility while maintaining robust infrastructure. The X1 App gives ordinary users the ability to participate in mining and earn rewards with minimal barriers, while the X-Series devices provide institutional-level validation that supports the blockchain’s long-term scalability.  Both systems are already integrated into the Awakening Testnet, proving that this isn’t a promise of what might come in the future but an operational reality happening now. By combining accessibility and industrial-grade validation, BlockDAG strengthens its case as the best crypto to buy today, offering both mass participation and high-performance reliability. Why This Partnership Breaks Into the Mainstream Crypto projects often struggle to achieve true mainstream recognition, with many partnerships amounting to little more than surface-level marketing. What makes BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team different is the depth and authenticity of the collaboration.  For the racing team, this alliance brings blockchain-powered fan experiences that expand how supporters engage with their sport. For BlockDAG, it opens a global stage where millions of fans can see blockchain technology not as an abstract idea but as something that directly enhances their experiences. The timing also reinforces the strength of this partnership. BlockDAG has already raised over $415 million in presale, secured more than 312,000 holders, sold 20,000 mining devices, and built a presence across 130 countries. Unlike projects that delay delivering their promises until after a mainnet launch, BlockDAG is proving its capacity right now through its Awakening Testnet.  This commitment to transparency and operational proof signals that the technology can handle pressure before being rolled out on a larger scale. For fans, it enriches their connection with Formula 1®; for developers, it validates a blockchain infrastructure ready for use; and for buyers, it underscores why BlockDAG continues to be viewed as the best crypto to buy today. The Final Take The story of Formula 1® and blockchain is not just about sponsorship, it’s about synergy. Both operate under conditions where margins for error are razor-thin and performance must be proven in real time. The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team shows how these two worlds can reinforce each other. BlockDAG has proven its growth through a record presale, millions of miners, and a network already functioning under testnet stress. The partnership takes this momentum to the next level by putting blockchain utility into the spotlight of global sports culture. For fans, it means new interactive experiences. For developers, it means a platform to innovate. And for buyers, it strengthens the argument that BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy today, a project racing at full throttle toward mainstream adoption. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet appeared first on 36Crypto.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.7799-73.64%
1
1$0.003785-28.08%
LOOK
LOOK$0.06106+10.03%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
Share
Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Bitcoin price receives rare acknowledgement from Tether CEO Ardoino
SuperRare
RARE$0.05042+0.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:39
Share
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

PANews reported on October 1st that BNB Chain officials stated that the official English Twitter account had been stolen and was being urgently repaired. Please do not click on any links.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,011.16-1.12%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001534+0.39%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 12:01
Share

Trending News

More

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital