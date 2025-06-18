The US GENIUS Act was approved by the Senate, marking a historic step for stablecoin legislation

By: PANews
2025/06/18 07:08
PANews reported on June 18 that the Associated Press reported that the U.S. Senate passed the stablecoin regulatory bill GENIUS Act with 68 votes in favor and 30 votes against. The bill will be sent to the House of Representatives for deliberation. The bill establishes a federal regulatory framework for stablecoins, requiring one-to-one reserves, consumer protection and anti-money laundering mechanisms, but does not restrict the president and his family from profiting from the issuance of stablecoins, triggering criticism from Democrats about the Trump family's potential conflict of interest. The World Liberty Financial project held by the Trump family made more than $57 million in profits from token sales last year .

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

PANews reported on October 1st that Animoca Brands, the open metaverse and digital property rights company, announced the signing of an equity and token investment agreement with AlphaTON Capital, a Nasdaq-listed TON treasury. The agreement stipulates that AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a controlling stake in GAMEE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Animoca Brands. Under the terms of the letter of intent, AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a 51% equity stake in GAMEE and 51% of GAMEE's inventory of GAMEE (GMEE) and Watcoin (WAT) tokens. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, AlphaTON Capital plans to purchase up to $3 million worth of GMEE tokens and up to $1 million worth of WAT tokens on the open market to enhance its digital asset portfolio.
PANews2025/10/01 09:48
Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs launches 'Bitcoin Summer' on Neutron, BTC vaults for WBTC, eBTC, solvBTC, uniBTC and USDC. Earn 5–10% BTC via maxBTC, with up to 10x looping.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 02:00
Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.

PANews reported on October 1st that Ethereal, a spot and perpetual contract trading platform built on USDe, announced on the X platform that the Ethereal Mainnet Alpha will be launched on October 20th.
PANews2025/10/01 10:24
